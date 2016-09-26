SYDNEY, Sept 26 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Prelim Sept Markit Mfg PMI slips 0.6 to 51.4, Rtrs f/c 51.9 * Canada's y/y inflation rate sinks to 10-mos low at 1.1%, 7th consecutive month below 2% target * EZ Sept flash composite PMI 52.6, lowest since Jan 2015; PMIs point to Q3 GDP growth of 0.3 pct - Markit * Fed's Rosengren (voted for hike at recent meeting): economy needs "modest, gradual tightening now" * Fed's Kashkari (non-voter): worries about raising rates too quickly, has mixed views on use of dot plots * Fed's Kaplan: expects US growth to rebound in H2 2016 * Oil ends NY -3.65%; Iranian official says deal unlikely in Algiers, Iran hasn't reached pre-sanction market share it requires to freeze production * NY Fed's Nowcast Q3 GDP f/c down to 2.3% , 1.2% for Q4 * Pimco says bond yields to rise gradually as central banks run out of rope - Reuters News * Goldman, Morgan shares dip after Fed proposes new limits on energy bets Macro Themes in Play * Markets pull back but still end week higher; second thoughts on BOJ/Fed actions, bank sector struggles to hold gains; ECB hints only at future 'tweak' rather than additional QE/easing; central banks realizing limits * Rates down in NorAm after both CAD and MXN retail sales miss; NY Fed forecast for Q3 drops to 2.3% and 1.2% for Q4, weak; Fed's Rosengren worries about running beyond full employment, overheating, Fed continues to be out of step with market * Street concludes BOJ yield curve play bad for viability of JGB market, divided over whether good or bad for JPY; USDJPY up but feels fragile; EUR wedged in tight, coin toss; GBP down on hard Brexit concerns but holds trend support * CAD blasted on weak CPI; AUD, EM lower after Fed proposes limits on Street's energy/commodity bets; oil, CRB collapse on fear of position cuts; Saudi, Iran end dream of production freeze Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Trade - Imports* Aug f/c 4.31b, 4.40b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance* Aug f/c -765.5m-433.0m-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade Balance YY* Aug f/c -2.70b, -3.03b-prev * 21:45 NZ Trade - Exports* Aug f/c 3.57b, 3.96b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 05:30 JP Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speech w/ business leaders in Osaka and presser Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe lifts the pair from the 100-DMA & above the daily cloud base, NY opens near 1.1225 * USD firms early and pair slips toward the 200-HMA, dip bought as EUR crosses firm * EUR well bid vs. JPY, AUD and especially vs. NZD, CAD & GBP * EUR/USD lifted by the crosses even as USD stays firm, clears hourly res near 1.1230 * Rally extends to 1.1240, slight dip sees it near 1.1230 late * Daily techs favor bulls, closes above 10 & 21-DMAs and cloud top, RSI biased up * DE September jobs & EZ Sep inflation data are risks next week USD/JPY * USD/JPY higher in late Friday trading despite falling yield spreads * USD broadly bid. 100.68 low was 50% of the Thur-Fri rebound * Mostly a correction fm Wed's dive post-BOJ & Fed: 50% of that is 101.44 * Decent bids into 100 from Importers, semi-official ones * EUR/JPY also retracing Wed's slide, but Cloud looms above * Brexit again weighing on GBP/JPY, but still above Wed's 130.39 low * Kuroda Speech in Osaka Monday; Leading & Coincident indicators, too * Focus shifting to Sep US data to see if even Dec Fed hike is plausible USD/CHF * EUR/CHF again held support by 38.2% of the Jun 24 Brexit wide at 1.0856 * But the recovery ran into the steady daily Kijun at 1.0914 * Shorts tending to be skittish in 1.0800s due to SNB's bid near the figure * USD/CHF hit a 0.9743 hi in NY amid broad USD system bids on Rosengren * Slid after it was clear his view was unchanged & other Fed speaker cooed * High was by the 10-DMA. Sep low at 0.9650 key support * SNB's Jordan to speak Monday in Geneva GBP/USD * Cable resumed its march lower, moved below recent double bottom support by 1.2946 * Pair moved to new 5-wk low at 1.2915 before rallying into Lon close, ends NY 1.2960 * A recent failure to rise back into cloud weighs on GBP, next support 1.2899 lwr 30-d Bolli * EUR/GBP moved higher as angst over UK Article 50 weigh on GBP pairs * GBP traders speculating BoE may need to cut to mitigate Brexit fallout * Pair ends NY 0.8670 just below Friday's 0.8678 high, res 0.8709- upper 30-d Bolli USD/CAD * USD/CAD 1.3032/90, Noram 1.3030/3181, close 1.3170 (NY +128 pips) * Soft CPI/weak retail sales hammered CAD [page:2417] as did Oil -3.3/-3.0% * Hawkish Rosengren comments advocating for rate hike also hurt * Oil prices crushed by deflated OPEC production deal hopes * DXY unch in NY & O/S; UST/CA 2Y sprd +2.2bp (+22.9) S&P -0.43%, -0.25% in NY * CAD/JPY -0.63%, 76.78, AUD/CAD +0.6%, 1.0025; EUR/CAD 1.4781, +1.14% AUD/USD * Pair bounces form 0.7600/10 support in Europe's morning, lift sees NY open near 0.7640 * Bear pressure through most of NY as USD is firm while equity & commodity mkts are soft * Slips below the daily cloud top & daily RSI turns down to turn daily techs bearish * Pairs sits just above 0.7200/10 support late in the day * No major OZ data to drive next week so external factors to be the biggest driver NZD/USD * NY opens near 0.7265 after Europe lifts pair from the Sep 15 low * Risk sours, commodities & equity mkts are soft and the USD is broadly bid * Bear pressure steady for NY, persistent sales & AUD/NZD lift see 9/13 low break * Slide extends and the 55-Day MA gets pierced, pair near the MA late * Techs bearish, daily RSI drops, close sub-10&21-DMAs & consolidation ends * Daily lows in 0.7200/05 range and daily cloud top are now threatened * NZ August trade balance a data risk next week LATAM * USD/MXN rallied off early NorAm low by 19.6065, looks to end NorAm by 19.79 * Shorts lightened ahead of weekend, oil -4% after Iran begs off production freeze * Peso weak ahead of US Pres debate Monday, Trump poll gains aid MXN drop * Fed hold buys time for Banxico to hold rates waiting for growth, c.bank meets Thursday * USD/BRL +0.5% to 3.2375, commodity weakness hits risk, BCB sell 5K reverse swaps * USD/CLP fares best of major LatAms +0.2%, copper holds on to 0.18% gain N225 divergence begs CB questions A big, atypical gap has opened up between a rising N225 and a heavy USD/JPY since July, hinting at possible convergence, or at least more positively correlated movements soon. Since 2012, the 21-day log correlation of the two has been largely positive. The BOJ's ETF buying might be warping the relationship in favor of the N225 or we could be seeing a return to pre-crisis trading with no real correlation, even on the 60-day measure (+0.34 last). That the 60-day correlation remains high now hints that the negative S-T correlation is an aberration. If so, the seemingly dear N225 (financials up on BOJ's move this week) could fall with the USD/JPY or USD/JPY could rise if the Fed can to raise rates without a risk-off response & Japan exits deflation, neither of which is a given. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2cRWQik