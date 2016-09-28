SYDNEY, Sept 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs
US CaseShiller home prices rise 5% vs Rtrs f/c 5.1%
US Markit Svcs PMI flash+51.9 vs 51.1 Rtrs f/c, 51.0 pvs
German FinMin Schaeuble: rates are too low, cause of serious concern;
Reforms needed to spur growth
Deutsche Bank shares slump to record low, NordLB halts bond issue due to
volatile market
USD gains against euro on Deutsche Bank fears, falls vs MXN short-covering
after U.S. debate boosts peso
Saudis, Iran dash hopes for OPEC oil deal in Algeria, Iran insists on much
higher output targets
Goldman cuts Q4 crude oil price forecast by $7 on supply glut, keeps 2017
f/c at USD 52/bbl
Saudi energy minister not expecting agreement at Wed meet in Algiers, main
debate on o/p levels from Iran, Nigeria & Libya
"Hard Brexit" worries pin sterling at six-week lows
Reuters Poll: Mexico seen hiking rates after peso sinks on US election
fears (14/21 analysts)
Macro Themes in Play
Markets mixed but banks still under pressure, European financials down for
third day, markets don't see how BOJ, ECB undo damage to sector from NIRP, can't
tighten; USDJPY at lows tells you BOJ yield curve play unlikely to work
Rates fall, DM yields break support as clouds form over bank, energy
sectors, Dec rate hike odds slip below 50/50; Markit Services PMI beats but
employment growth weakest in more than three years
DXY, EUR settle mid-range, random action; USDJPY sits on trend support,
lower seems inevitable; Cable up small after cross gets flushed
USDCAD probes above 200 dma for first time since March, CAD long yields on
cliff edge as top in energy appears in; AUD impressive despite big down day in
copper/commodities; MXN higher after Clinton 'win' in debate
Crude crushed after Russia leaves OPEC meeting without result
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
00:20 RBA Asst Gov (Financial System) Malcolm Edey speaks at the
Australian Financial Review Retail Summit.
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
NY opens a bit below Europe's high and near the 1.1250 area, bear pressure
early
Big drop in EUR crosses, especially vs. GBP, AUD & NZD ensues in early NY
EUR/USD dragged lower, sharp drop below 1.1230 before a brief pause
USD bid emerges & slide extends, 1.1191 hit before bounce takes hold
Option related bids near the 100-DMA stem the slide, large 1.1200 XXX helps
as well
Ensuing bounce sees pair near 1.1225, air nearby late in the day
More large 1.1200 XXX for Wednesday so price action likely lingers in that
area
USD/JPY
USD/JPY clings to the key 100 sppt, bolstered by the post-Brexit up TL
BOJ's rate-targeting ability to lift inflation remains doubted by mkt
Kuroda's hints about cutting rates further steepened the JGB curve finally
US data mediocre, not enough to keep Dec hike above even money
Stops below 100, 99.80 and 99.50 defenses
2bln of 98 expiries on Wed a possible target if up TL breaks
EUR/JPY back down by 112 support; looks heavy, EUR weakening, too
GBP/JPY struggling to hold above post-Brexit up TL at 129.64, but O/S
USD/CHF
EUR/CHF held above 21-DMA & Cloud top for a second session
But prices capped by Monday's 1.0912 (Fri.'s was 1.0914)
USD/CHF made 3rd daily low in 4 days in the 0.9660s
Topside ltd by Cloud top, Tenkan, Kijun, Fri.'s hi at 0.9737-43
USD up v most majors after presidential debate
Sep KOF & Draghi at German Parliament tomorrow
GBP/USD
GBP/USD breaks above minor Fib resistance at 1.3002, rises to NorAm high
1.3028
Pair dips back to 1.3015 by Nor Am close, Fears of 'Hard Brexit' weigh on
GBP
Resistance at down TL 1.3035, 10-DMA at 1.3057 & daily cloud base at 1.3094
caps
Large short overhang slows GBP descent, BoE cut likely may test 1.2798
post-Brexit low
EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8623, -0.6%; Month end GBP bid weighs on cross
USD/CAD
USD/CAD 1.3164/3276, Noram 1.3200/81, close 1.3210 (NY -16 pips)
Oil -2.8/-2.9% (WTI/Brent) - No OPEC production deal
Oil rallied from its lows- Saudi/ Russia joint news conference
DXY +0.14% (unch in NY); UST/CA 2Y sprd +1bp, 25.2b;, S&P +0.62%, +0.3% in
NY
CAD/JPY +0.08%, 75.91, AUD/CAD +0.32%, 1.0126; EUR/CAD 1.4819, -0.42%
Option gamma buying forced USD high; Wed-US durable goods, GDP etc
AUD/USD
Slips in Europe's morning as buoyant risk fades & offers near 0.7700 loom
Fall ensues, NY opens near 0.7670, bear pressure persists as USD firms
broadly
Hourly support near 0.7640 tested, dip gets bought and USD bid fades
Pair lifts back near 0.7665, remains nearby late in the day
Techs favor bulls now, RSIs biased up & pair holds above daily cloud top
No Oz or China data to give traders cues, US durables might impact tomorrow
NZD/USD
Pair slips in Europe's morning as upbeat risk fades a bit, NY opens near
0.7300
NY tries pushing pair lower but bids into s-t support near 0.7275/80 repel
bears
Bounce sees 0.7310 neared but there's a lack of follow through
Pair goes on to hug the 10-DMA for the remainder of the session
A long upper wick forms on today's candle. could be a warning for s-t bulls
No NZ data due, US August durable goods data a risk tomorrow
LATAM
USD/MXN moves drops 2.4%, ends NY 19.41, despite weak oil, CLc1 -2.8%
Peso declares Clinton winner of 1st debate, Trump-related angst mitigates
Not out of woods yet, MXN vol remains bid around US election;
USD/BRL -0.3% ends NY 3.2335, risk rallies broadly; Bovespa +0.25%, DI
rates lwr
USD/CLP flat on day ends NY 662.50, despite weak copper, rising MXN lifts
CLP
Hard Brexit could send GBP down parity street
Brexit uncertainty and the risk of a 'hard Brexit' have weighed on the pound of
late, with cable plumbing a 6-week low of 1.2915 last Friday and EUR/GBP scaling
a 6-week peak of 0.8716 Monday. Sterling may depreciate further in Q4/2017 if
the notion that Britain could be heading for a 'hard Brexit' gains more
traction, with 1.00 an outer target for EUR/GBP bulls and cable bears
respectively. UK trade secretary Fox, seen as one of the prime advocates of a
'hard Brexit' within the UK government, spoke at a WTO conference in Geneva
Tuesday but did not shed any new light on how Britain plans to manage its EU
exit. EUR/GBP scaled an all-time peak a couple of pence shy of
parity in Dec 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis, while cable
threatened 1.00 in Feb 1985. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/2doSKxt &
tmsnrt.rs/2doSKxt.