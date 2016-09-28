SYDNEY, Sept 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs  US CaseShiller home prices rise 5% vs Rtrs f/c 5.1%  US Markit Svcs PMI flash+51.9 vs 51.1 Rtrs f/c, 51.0 pvs  German FinMin Schaeuble: rates are too low, cause of serious concern; Reforms needed to spur growth  Deutsche Bank shares slump to record low, NordLB halts bond issue due to volatile market  USD gains against euro on Deutsche Bank fears, falls vs MXN short-covering after U.S. debate boosts peso  Saudis, Iran dash hopes for OPEC oil deal in Algeria, Iran insists on much higher output targets  Goldman cuts Q4 crude oil price forecast by $7 on supply glut, keeps 2017 f/c at USD 52/bbl  Saudi energy minister not expecting agreement at Wed meet in Algiers, main debate on o/p levels from Iran, Nigeria & Libya  "Hard Brexit" worries pin sterling at six-week lows  Reuters Poll: Mexico seen hiking rates after peso sinks on US election fears (14/21 analysts) Macro Themes in Play  Markets mixed but banks still under pressure, European financials down for third day, markets don't see how BOJ, ECB undo damage to sector from NIRP, can't tighten; USDJPY at lows tells you BOJ yield curve play unlikely to work  Rates fall, DM yields break support as clouds form over bank, energy sectors, Dec rate hike odds slip below 50/50; Markit Services PMI beats but employment growth weakest in more than three years  DXY, EUR settle mid-range, random action; USDJPY sits on trend support, lower seems inevitable; Cable up small after cross gets flushed  USDCAD probes above 200 dma for first time since March, CAD long yields on cliff edge as top in energy appears in; AUD impressive despite big down day in copper/commodities; MXN higher after Clinton 'win' in debate  Crude crushed after Russia leaves OPEC meeting without result Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)  No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)  00:20 RBA Asst Gov (Financial System) Malcolm Edey speaks at the Australian Financial Review Retail Summit. Currency Summaries EUR/USD  NY opens a bit below Europe's high and near the 1.1250 area, bear pressure early  Big drop in EUR crosses, especially vs. GBP, AUD & NZD ensues in early NY  EUR/USD dragged lower, sharp drop below 1.1230 before a brief pause  USD bid emerges & slide extends, 1.1191 hit before bounce takes hold  Option related bids near the 100-DMA stem the slide, large 1.1200 XXX helps as well  Ensuing bounce sees pair near 1.1225, air nearby late in the day  More large 1.1200 XXX for Wednesday so price action likely lingers in that area USD/JPY  USD/JPY clings to the key 100 sppt, bolstered by the post-Brexit up TL  BOJ's rate-targeting ability to lift inflation remains doubted by mkt  Kuroda's hints about cutting rates further steepened the JGB curve finally  US data mediocre, not enough to keep Dec hike above even money  Stops below 100, 99.80 and 99.50 defenses  2bln of 98 expiries on Wed a possible target if up TL breaks  EUR/JPY back down by 112 support; looks heavy, EUR weakening, too  GBP/JPY struggling to hold above post-Brexit up TL at 129.64, but O/S USD/CHF  EUR/CHF held above 21-DMA & Cloud top for a second session  But prices capped by Monday's 1.0912 (Fri.'s was 1.0914)  USD/CHF made 3rd daily low in 4 days in the 0.9660s  Topside ltd by Cloud top, Tenkan, Kijun, Fri.'s hi at 0.9737-43  USD up v most majors after presidential debate  Sep KOF & Draghi at German Parliament tomorrow GBP/USD  GBP/USD breaks above minor Fib resistance at 1.3002, rises to NorAm high 1.3028  Pair dips back to 1.3015 by Nor Am close, Fears of 'Hard Brexit' weigh on GBP  Resistance at down TL 1.3035, 10-DMA at 1.3057 & daily cloud base at 1.3094 caps  Large short overhang slows GBP descent, BoE cut likely may test 1.2798 post-Brexit low  EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8623, -0.6%; Month end GBP bid weighs on cross USD/CAD  USD/CAD 1.3164/3276, Noram 1.3200/81, close 1.3210 (NY -16 pips)  Oil -2.8/-2.9% (WTI/Brent) - No OPEC production deal  Oil rallied from its lows- Saudi/ Russia joint news conference  DXY +0.14% (unch in NY); UST/CA 2Y sprd +1bp, 25.2b;, S&P +0.62%, +0.3% in NY  CAD/JPY +0.08%, 75.91, AUD/CAD +0.32%, 1.0126; EUR/CAD 1.4819, -0.42%  Option gamma buying forced USD high; Wed-US durable goods, GDP etc [page:2417] AUD/USD  Slips in Europe's morning as buoyant risk fades & offers near 0.7700 loom  Fall ensues, NY opens near 0.7670, bear pressure persists as USD firms broadly  Hourly support near 0.7640 tested, dip gets bought and USD bid fades  Pair lifts back near 0.7665, remains nearby late in the day  Techs favor bulls now, RSIs biased up & pair holds above daily cloud top  No Oz or China data to give traders cues, US durables might impact tomorrow NZD/USD  Pair slips in Europe's morning as upbeat risk fades a bit, NY opens near 0.7300  NY tries pushing pair lower but bids into s-t support near 0.7275/80 repel bears  Bounce sees 0.7310 neared but there's a lack of follow through  Pair goes on to hug the 10-DMA for the remainder of the session  A long upper wick forms on today's candle. could be a warning for s-t bulls  No NZ data due, US August durable goods data a risk tomorrow LATAM  USD/MXN moves drops 2.4%, ends NY 19.41, despite weak oil, CLc1 -2.8%  Peso declares Clinton winner of 1st debate, Trump-related angst mitigates  Not out of woods yet, MXN vol remains bid around US election;  USD/BRL -0.3% ends NY 3.2335, risk rallies broadly; Bovespa +0.25%, DI rates lwr  USD/CLP flat on day ends NY 662.50, despite weak copper, rising MXN lifts CLP Hard Brexit could send GBP down parity street Brexit uncertainty and the risk of a 'hard Brexit' have weighed on the pound of late, with cable plumbing a 6-week low of 1.2915 last Friday and EUR/GBP scaling a 6-week peak of 0.8716 Monday. Sterling may depreciate further in Q4/2017 if the notion that Britain could be heading for a 'hard Brexit' gains more traction, with 1.00 an outer target for EUR/GBP bulls and cable bears respectively. UK trade secretary Fox, seen as one of the prime advocates of a 'hard Brexit' within the UK government, spoke at a WTO conference in Geneva Tuesday but did not shed any new light on how Britain plans to manage its EU exit. EUR/GBP scaled an all-time peak a couple of pence shy of parity in Dec 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis, while cable threatened 1.00 in Feb 1985. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/2doSKxt & tmsnrt.rs/2doSKxt.