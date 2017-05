SYDNEY, Sept 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs  US CaseShiller home prices rise 5% vs Rtrs f/c 5.1%  US Markit Svcs PMI flash+51.9 vs 51.1 Rtrs f/c, 51.0 pvs  German FinMin Schaeuble: rates are too low, cause of serious concern; Reforms needed to spur growth  Deutsche Bank shares slump to record low, NordLB halts bond issue due to volatile market  USD gains against euro on Deutsche Bank fears, falls vs MXN short-covering after U.S. debate boosts peso  Saudis, Iran dash hopes for OPEC oil deal in Algeria, Iran insists on much higher output targets  Goldman cuts Q4 crude oil price forecast by $7 on supply glut, keeps 2017 f/c at USD 52/bbl  Saudi energy minister not expecting agreement at Wed meet in Algiers, main debate on o/p levels from Iran, Nigeria & Libya  "Hard Brexit" worries pin sterling at six-week lows  Reuters Poll: Mexico seen hiking rates after peso sinks on US election fears (14/21 analysts) Macro Themes in Play  Markets mixed but banks still under pressure, European financials down for third day, markets don't see how BOJ, ECB undo damage to sector from NIRP, can't tighten; USDJPY at lows tells you BOJ yield curve play unlikely to work  Rates fall, DM yields break support as clouds form over bank, energy sectors, Dec rate hike odds slip below 50/50; Markit Services PMI beats but employment growth weakest in more than three years  DXY, EUR settle mid-range, random action; USDJPY sits on trend support, lower seems inevitable; Cable up small after cross gets flushed  USDCAD probes above 200 dma for first time since March, CAD long yields on cliff edge as top in energy appears in; AUD impressive despite big down day in copper/commodities; MXN higher after Clinton 'win' in debate  Crude crushed after Russia leaves OPEC meeting without result Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)  No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)  00:20 RBA Asst Gov (Financial System) Malcolm Edey speaks at the Australian Financial Review Retail Summit. Currency Summaries EUR/USD  NY opens a bit below Europe's high and near the 1.1250 area, bear pressure early  Big drop in EUR crosses, especially vs. GBP, AUD & NZD ensues in early NY  EUR/USD dragged lower, sharp drop below 1.1230 before a brief pause  USD bid emerges & slide extends, 1.1191 hit before bounce takes hold  Option related bids near the 100-DMA stem the slide, large 1.1200 XXX helps as well  Ensuing bounce sees pair near 1.1225, air nearby late in the day  More large 1.1200 XXX for Wednesday so price action likely lingers in that area USD/JPY  USD/JPY clings to the key 100 sppt, bolstered by the post-Brexit up TL  BOJ's rate-targeting ability to lift inflation remains doubted by mkt  Kuroda's hints about cutting rates further steepened the JGB curve finally  US data mediocre, not enough to keep Dec hike above even money  Stops below 100, 99.80 and 99.50 defenses  2bln of 98 expiries on Wed a possible target if up TL breaks  EUR/JPY back down by 112 support; looks heavy, EUR weakening, too  GBP/JPY struggling to hold above post-Brexit up TL at 129.64, but O/S USD/CHF  EUR/CHF held above 21-DMA & Cloud top for a second session  But prices capped by Monday's 1.0912 (Fri.'s was 1.0914)  USD/CHF made 3rd daily low in 4 days in the 0.9660s  Topside ltd by Cloud top, Tenkan, Kijun, Fri.'s hi at 0.9737-43  USD up v most majors after presidential debate  Sep KOF & Draghi at German Parliament tomorrow GBP/USD  GBP/USD breaks above minor Fib resistance at 1.3002, rises to NorAm high 1.3028  Pair dips back to 1.3015 by Nor Am close, Fears of 'Hard Brexit' weigh on GBP  Resistance at down TL 1.3035, 10-DMA at 1.3057 & daily cloud base at 1.3094 caps  Large short overhang slows GBP descent, BoE cut likely may test 1.2798 post-Brexit low  EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8623, -0.6%; Month end GBP bid weighs on cross USD/CAD  USD/CAD 1.3164/3276, Noram 1.3200/81, close 1.3210 (NY -16 pips)  Oil -2.8/-2.9% (WTI/Brent) - No OPEC production deal  Oil rallied from its lows- Saudi/ Russia joint news conference  DXY +0.14% (unch in NY); UST/CA 2Y sprd +1bp, 25.2b;, S&P +0.62%, +0.3% in NY  CAD/JPY +0.08%, 75.91, AUD/CAD +0.32%, 1.0126; EUR/CAD 1.4819, -0.42%  Option gamma buying forced USD high; Wed-US durable goods, GDP etc [page:2417] AUD/USD  Slips in Europe's morning as buoyant risk fades & offers near 0.7700 loom  Fall ensues, NY opens near 0.7670, bear pressure persists as USD firms broadly  Hourly support near 0.7640 tested, dip gets bought and USD bid fades  Pair lifts back near 0.7665, remains nearby late in the day  Techs favor bulls now, RSIs biased up & pair holds above daily cloud top  No Oz or China data to give traders cues, US durables might impact tomorrow NZD/USD  Pair slips in Europe's morning as upbeat risk fades a bit, NY opens near 0.7300  NY tries pushing pair lower but bids into s-t support near 0.7275/80 repel bears  Bounce sees 0.7310 neared but there's a lack of follow through  Pair goes on to hug the 10-DMA for the remainder of the session  A long upper wick forms on today's candle. could be a warning for s-t bulls  No NZ data due, US August durable goods data a risk tomorrow LATAM  USD/MXN moves drops 2.4%, ends NY 19.41, despite weak oil, CLc1 -2.8%  Peso declares Clinton winner of 1st debate, Trump-related angst mitigates  Not out of woods yet, MXN vol remains bid around US election;  USD/BRL -0.3% ends NY 3.2335, risk rallies broadly; Bovespa +0.25%, DI rates lwr  USD/CLP flat on day ends NY 662.50, despite weak copper, rising MXN lifts CLP Hard Brexit could send GBP down parity street Brexit uncertainty and the risk of a 'hard Brexit' have weighed on the pound of late, with cable plumbing a 6-week low of 1.2915 last Friday and EUR/GBP scaling a 6-week peak of 0.8716 Monday. Sterling may depreciate further in Q4/2017 if the notion that Britain could be heading for a 'hard Brexit' gains more traction, with 1.00 an outer target for EUR/GBP bulls and cable bears respectively. UK trade secretary Fox, seen as one of the prime advocates of a 'hard Brexit' within the UK government, spoke at a WTO conference in Geneva Tuesday but did not shed any new light on how Britain plans to manage its EU exit. EUR/GBP scaled an all-time peak a couple of pence shy of parity in Dec 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis, while cable threatened 1.00 in Feb 1985. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/2doSKxt & tmsnrt.rs/2doSKxt.