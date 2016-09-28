SYDNEY, Sept 29 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. Aug durable goods orders unchanged, beats Rtrs f/c -1.4% * OPEC reaches first deal to cut oil output since 2008 - sources - Reuters * Iran says OPEC reached consensus to manage market - SHANA; Oil (CLc1) rises 5% * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow -0.1% to 2.8% after durables * Fed's Yellen: Job creation is well above what is sustainable * Fed's Yellen: Congress could allow Fed to purchase equities as possible future mon pol tool (DJ) * Fed's Evans: low int rates likely to last for some time; risk of overshooting inflation lwr than many analysts believe * ECB's Draghi: ECB will continue its measures until it has reached objective of inflation near 2% in Med-term * ECB's Draghi: ECB not to blame for problems Deutsche Bank is facing * ECB's Draghi: If there is space for fiscal expansion it should be carefully targeted * GBP dips after BoE's Shafik flags rate cut possibility, would rather act pre-emptively than do too little too late Macro Themes in Play * Markets higher, saved by OPEC production deal; crude, energy stocks spike, temporarily takes focus off of weak banking sector * Yield curves flatten, DM bonds bid, smell weakness as ECB and BOJ appear stuck; NIRP hurting banking systems; policy remedies limited, can't tighten, yield curve steepening play seen as tapering * Crude up 5%, back to highs of month, as with all oil deals adherence to limits the key, too early to tell * USDJPY firms with stocks; EUR, GBP nothing, dead sideways; CAD, MXN reverse early weakness, end higher with oil * Headline US Durable Goods better than expected but weak components lead to Q3 GDP downgrade, Atlanta Fed now sees 2.8%, was 3.8% last month; Dec rate hike trades either side of 50% chance Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -607.6b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -479.0b-prev * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Aug f/c -1.8%, -0.20%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 06:35 JP BoJ Gov Kuroda gives brief remarks at an annual meeting of Japan's securities industry Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in NY's session, opens near 1.1215, bull pressure early as USD is soft * 1.1240neared but gains fade fast after US durable data is well above f/c * USD broadly bid thereafter, Yellen testimony leans hawkish and adds weight * ECB's Draghi speak but says nothing new and has not market impact * 1.1187 hit but the dip gets bought, bounce in risk lifts EUR/JPY above 113.00 * EUR/USD dragged along, trades briefly above 1.1220, near 1.1210 late * EZ September consumer confidence a data risk tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY moved toward the top of the 100-101 range on OPEC story * Mooted OPEC cap details still to be agreed * WTI +5% last, but off the highs, which lifted Tsy yld, stocks & USD/JPY * A moderate oil recovery seen risk-on & could weaken JP trade balance * USD/JPY offers still ahead of 101, but less form exporters pre H1-end * If oil rebound fizzles, focus will be back on 100 defenses, stops below * CAD/JPY got a boost wih oil, as USD/CAD failed to hold 200-DMA B/O * GBP/JPY away from the post-Brexit up TL tests Fri-Mon, but modestly so * JP Aug Retail Sales on tap tonight; Jobs & CPI data Friday USD/CHF * EUR/CHF in range above the Cloud (1.0870) & 21-d Bolli & below 1.0920 * Cloud top about to rise & Slow Stoch's are rising from O/S level last week * Rebound in Euro bank stocks, weaker JP banks a possible prop * Germany still putting down rumors of a bank bailout plan * Swiss UBS consumption Index higher at 1.53 but little impact * USD/CHF's bounce off repeated 0.9660s lows ltd by 0.9637 Cloud top * US data not much help today, nor were Fed speakers GBP/USD * Cable topped out at 1.3033 just abv Lon high moved lower after weak US durables * 1.2980 low in NY post-durables equaled Lon low after dovish Shafik * Fed's Yellen will see more pickup in wages, 2% inflation not a ceiling * EUR/GBP ends NorAm unch at 0.86100, day's range 8589-0.8640 * Fixing rate for annual EU payment to UK farmers due to be set this week * German FinMin backs Draghi's view that more reforms, inv needed * French president, Sarkozy would offer UK new EU treaty USD/CAD * USD/CAD 1.3195/3235, Noram 1.3087/3269, close 1.3100 (NY -112 pips) * Oil +5.0/5.4% (WTI/Brent) "Sources" -OPEC production cap deal * Oil soared on the news although no official statement has been made * DXY unch (-0.12% in NY); UST/CA 2Y spread -1bp, 24.0;, S&P +0.4%, all in NY * CAD/JPY +1.01%, 76.88, AUD/CAD -0.45%, 1.0068; EUR/CAD 1.4680 -0.78% * US durables were soft but beat f/c [page:2417] Thur US GDP Fri Cda July GDP AUD/USD * Pair slips from 0.7687 to 0.7660 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7665 * Ranges 0.7660/80 early, dives down to 0.7645 as the USD firms and equities slump * Bids into 0.7640 repel the slide, steady ascent ensues, pace quickens on OPEC news * Sharp lift sees pair enter 0.7690/0.7700 resistance zone, near 0.7685 late in the day * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up, long lower wick on daily candle * 0.7700 break should up bull sentiment further, no major date due in Asia NZD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, trades 0.7289-0.7240, NY opens just above that low * Choppy for most of NY, holds below 0.7270, does make a 0.7234 low * Rallies near 0.7280/90 resistance late as commodity ccys lift on OPEC headlines * Most of day's losses erode and a long lower wick forms on the daily candle * No major data overnight to drive, Asia session might be quiet LATAM * USD/MXN holds in narrow 19.45-19.5555 range in NY capped by daily pvt (19.5617) * Post-debate MXN gains holding, Vol remains bid despite moving off recent highs * Online polls tipped to Trump bit.ly/2doLlit, MXN off session lows despite oil +2.6% * OPEC reaches deal to limit oil production, execution in Nov (OPEC source) * USD/BRL +0.23% at 3.24, Brazil 2017 inflation f/c below target opens door to pot'l cuts * USD/CLP ends NorAm near flat at 662, copper up 0.74%, copper data out Friday Bond markets sense weakness at BOJ, ECB DM bond yields are breaking lower, in part, as the market concludes that the BOJ and ECB have a problem with their banks but find themselves left with limited policy options. History will show that NIRP was a bridge too far, serving up the unintended consequence of acting as a tax on the financial sector. Both Japanese and European bank indices are down near -30% YTD. Every trader knows that as go the banks, so goes the market; and likely the economy as well. Central bankers also know this, hence the BOJ's desperate attempt to throw banks a lifeline in the form of a steeper yield curve. But without the ability to ease rates further this comes across as a kind of tapering. Realizing he is also stuck, Mr Draghi has replaced 'whatever it takes' with calls for patience and fiscal action. Bonds are right to suspect that this might not end well. More here