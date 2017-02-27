SYDNEY, Feb 28 (IFR) -
Rate rise lifts USD, Le Pen dip lifts EUR
Market Briefs
* US Durable goods orders jump 1.8% as f/c, Core capital goods orders fall
0.4% v 0.5% Rtrs f/c in January
* US pending home sales -2.8% v Rtrs f/c 0.9%, 0.8% pvs, fall to lowest
level in a year
* Fed's Kaplan: Repeats that rate hike should be sooner than later
* Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow 2.5% vs 2.4% on Feb 16
* Dollar weaker as investors await details on Trump tax plans, Investors
fear lack of details from Trump
* Trump seeks 'historic increase' in US defense spending, cuts elsewhere;
budget to be a nat’l security budget
* ECB won't announce another round of TLTROs, as current pgm expires next
month - Traders
* French 10-year bond yields hit 1-mos lows as political jitters ease, Polls
show Macron beating Le Pen in runoff
* EZ banks cut cross-border lending as stability fears grow, Cross-border
loans between banks down 6 pct in Jan
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Jan f/c 0.3%, 0.7%-prev
* 23:50 JP IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead Jan 3%-prev
* 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Jan f/c 0.9%, 0.6%-prev
* 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Jan 0.2%-prev
* 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit* Jan 0.7%-prev
* 00:30 AU Housing Credit* Jan 0.5%-prev
* 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY Jan 7.1%-prev
* 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY* Jan f/c 3.2%, 3.9%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* --:-- JP Bank Of Japan Executive Director Shigehiro Kuwabara to
attend the Third FinTech Forum.
Macro Themes in Play
* USD mixed, no theme, crosscurrents dominate action; Trump expected to lay
out fiscal plans in speech tomorrow night, key to Trump trade are tax cuts,
equity market remains optimistic despite possibility legislation pushed into
2018
* US rates up, March rate hike trades at best odds YTD to better than
1-in-3, Dallas Fed’s Kaplan saying nothing different than colleagues but somehow
resonates with STIR market on otherwise quiet day; core Durable Goods falls for
first time in four months
* EURUSD firm, bears belatedly realizing currency should have gone much
lower last week (but didn’t) with Euro short rate collapse/political turmoil;
USDJPY up with rates/stocks; Cable down on talk of another Scottish referendum,
Deutsche Boerse/LSE merger falls apart
* AUD, CAD, commodity FX trade heavy, CRB breaks down; gold hangs on, still
sending negative USD signal; oil fades from higher open, massive spec long
positions continue to build
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Pair lifts in Europe's morning, NY opens just below the 200-Hour SMA
* Tight range early-on but bull pressure emerges as the USD & UST yields
slide
* Rally sees 10 & 55-Day SMAs and thin daily cloud pierced, Feb 20 high
neared
* USD & UST yields reverse course, DE-US spreads widen towards recent wides
* EUR/USD slips below aforementioned techs, long upper wick on daily candle
* Monthly techs bearish, suggests 1.0330/40 test is likely
* No major EZ data due tomorrow, US Q4 GDP & Feb Chicago PMI risks are due
USD/JPY
* USDJPY spurts higher on US rate move
* Fed’s Kaplan comments put March rate hike in play
* But USDJPY bulls still not in clear, needs to make higher high (than prev
day)
* 112.90-113.10 resistance on hourlies
* GBP/JPY holds above 100-DMA at 138.68/Feb's 138.50 low so far
* Cross broke pennant support Friday, ADX confirming dntrend in prices
* Japan Jan IP & Retail Sales are out Tuesday
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF is marking time ahead of Trump's speech Tuesday night
* Pair is back above the Tenkan, but below the twisting Cloud
* Bulls need a close above 1.0154 (61.8% of Jan's slide)
* EUR/CHF is away fm 1.0632 Feb 8/21 lows, close to 1.0623 Brexit low
* Some help from narrowing OATs-Bunds spreads, but burden's on bulls
* SNB domestic deposits rise to CHF 470.161bln w/e Feb 24 fm prev 467.99
* Total also up . Data continues to indicate SNB defence
* SNB's Zurbruegg defended the need for cash
* Feb KOF leading Indicator is out Tues
GBP/USD
* Cable fell to 1.2384 Lon AM low amid focus on the Scottish question
* Times said May preparing for indyref2 demand to coincide with A50 trigger
* Scottish indyref2 only binding if May gives green light
* Pair rallied buy Lon fix rose to NorAm high 1.2479 settles at 1.2450 by NY
EOD
* EUR/GBP ends NorAm 0.8508 +0.37%, EUR bid as Le Pen threat downgraded
* Pair pierces 10/21-DMA, res 30-DMA (0.8544), lwr 30-d Bolli supports
(0.8417)
* LSE scuppers Deutsche Boerse merger hopes
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3085/3122 O/N, Noram range 1.3084/3154, last 1.3152 (NY +38
pips)
* US durable goods +1.8% was on f/c but inflated by civ/def aircraft orders
* Core capital goods fell but was offset by a 0.4% increase to previous
* Bldg permits +5.3%, pending home sales -2.8% (inventory shortage
* USD/CAD up on higher US yields after UST sell off DXY +0.08%
* Brent/WTI -0.05%/+0.15% Tue - Cda PPI/RMPI, US data slew (including GDP
rev)
AUD/USD
* Opens NY near 0.7675 after a slide in Europe's morning, choppy in early NY
* Bull pressure emerges as the USD & UST yields slip, pair nears 0.7700
* NY gains fade though as broad based USD buys hit, pair falls back below
the 10-DSMA
* Pair near 0.7675 late to leave it nearly flat on the day
* Long upper wick on today's candle suggests bears are asserting themselves
* Oz January housing & private sector credits are second tier data risks in
Asia
NZD/USD
* Pair slips to the 200-Hour SMA in Europe's morning, NY opens just above it
* Bull pressure early on as the USD gets hit and UST yields slip a bit
* Pair nears the 21-Day SMA but the gains quickly reverse as the USD rises
sharply
* A long upper wick forms on the daily candle and the pair nears the 10-Day
SMA late
* Monthly charts lean bearish, suggests a break of support in the 0.7115/35
zone is due
* NZ Jan trade data, NBNZ business outlook & own activity data are risks in
Asia
LATAM
* USD/MXN ends NY near NorAm session high (19.9390) at 19.93
* US rates rise as March hike outlook rises, CME Fed watch to 37% from 26%
Fri
* Fed's Kaplan reiterates sooner rather than later on hikes
* USD/BRL (offshore) flows light owing to Carnevale holiday Mon/Tues, holds
3.11
* USD/CLP closed NorAm 'unched' at 647.30, days range 643.8/64722; copper
flat
Out of the blue, March rate hike odds jump
* Trading in March rate hike odds now at best in cycle
* Futures market sees odds at better than 1-in-3
* Dallas Fed's Kaplan says rate increase should happen sooner than later
* Consistent with his and colleagues' recent comments
* But somehow strikes a chord on otherwise uneventful day
CHART OF THE DAY (NZD/USD)
* Pair consolidates gains after recent bounce off the 200-Day SMA
* Daily RSI is biased up and pair holds above the 10-Day SMA
* A close above 21-DSMA (0.7232) and Thursday’s high (0.7246)should
encourage bulls
* February (0.7375) and November high (0.7403) would then be in play
NZ Jan trade data, Q4 ToT & China Feb Mfg PMIs are risks to bulls
(Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)