SYDNEY, Feb 28 (IFR) - Rate rise lifts USD, Le Pen dip lifts EUR Market Briefs * US Durable goods orders jump 1.8% as f/c, Core capital goods orders fall 0.4% v 0.5% Rtrs f/c in January * US pending home sales -2.8% v Rtrs f/c 0.9%, 0.8% pvs, fall to lowest level in a year * Fed's Kaplan: Repeats that rate hike should be sooner than later * Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow 2.5% vs 2.4% on Feb 16 * Dollar weaker as investors await details on Trump tax plans, Investors fear lack of details from Trump * Trump seeks 'historic increase' in US defense spending, cuts elsewhere; budget to be a nat’l security budget * ECB won't announce another round of TLTROs, as current pgm expires next month - Traders * French 10-year bond yields hit 1-mos lows as political jitters ease, Polls show Macron beating Le Pen in runoff * EZ banks cut cross-border lending as stability fears grow, Cross-border loans between banks down 6 pct in Jan Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Jan f/c 0.3%, 0.7%-prev * 23:50 JP IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead Jan 3%-prev * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Jan f/c 0.9%, 0.6%-prev * 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Jan 0.2%-prev * 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit* Jan 0.7%-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Credit* Jan 0.5%-prev * 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY Jan 7.1%-prev * 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY* Jan f/c 3.2%, 3.9%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- JP Bank Of Japan Executive Director Shigehiro Kuwabara to attend the Third FinTech Forum. Macro Themes in Play * USD mixed, no theme, crosscurrents dominate action; Trump expected to lay out fiscal plans in speech tomorrow night, key to Trump trade are tax cuts, equity market remains optimistic despite possibility legislation pushed into 2018 * US rates up, March rate hike trades at best odds YTD to better than 1-in-3, Dallas Fed’s Kaplan saying nothing different than colleagues but somehow resonates with STIR market on otherwise quiet day; core Durable Goods falls for first time in four months * EURUSD firm, bears belatedly realizing currency should have gone much lower last week (but didn’t) with Euro short rate collapse/political turmoil; USDJPY up with rates/stocks; Cable down on talk of another Scottish referendum, Deutsche Boerse/LSE merger falls apart * AUD, CAD, commodity FX trade heavy, CRB breaks down; gold hangs on, still sending negative USD signal; oil fades from higher open, massive spec long positions continue to build Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair lifts in Europe's morning, NY opens just below the 200-Hour SMA * Tight range early-on but bull pressure emerges as the USD & UST yields slide * Rally sees 10 & 55-Day SMAs and thin daily cloud pierced, Feb 20 high neared * USD & UST yields reverse course, DE-US spreads widen towards recent wides * EUR/USD slips below aforementioned techs, long upper wick on daily candle * Monthly techs bearish, suggests 1.0330/40 test is likely * No major EZ data due tomorrow, US Q4 GDP & Feb Chicago PMI risks are due USD/JPY * USDJPY spurts higher on US rate move * Fed’s Kaplan comments put March rate hike in play * But USDJPY bulls still not in clear, needs to make higher high (than prev day) * 112.90-113.10 resistance on hourlies * GBP/JPY holds above 100-DMA at 138.68/Feb's 138.50 low so far * Cross broke pennant support Friday, ADX confirming dntrend in prices * Japan Jan IP & Retail Sales are out Tuesday USD/CHF * USD/CHF is marking time ahead of Trump's speech Tuesday night * Pair is back above the Tenkan, but below the twisting Cloud * Bulls need a close above 1.0154 (61.8% of Jan's slide) * EUR/CHF is away fm 1.0632 Feb 8/21 lows, close to 1.0623 Brexit low * Some help from narrowing OATs-Bunds spreads, but burden's on bulls * SNB domestic deposits rise to CHF 470.161bln w/e Feb 24 fm prev 467.99 * Total also up . Data continues to indicate SNB defence * SNB's Zurbruegg defended the need for cash * Feb KOF leading Indicator is out Tues GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.2384 Lon AM low amid focus on the Scottish question * Times said May preparing for indyref2 demand to coincide with A50 trigger * Scottish indyref2 only binding if May gives green light * Pair rallied buy Lon fix rose to NorAm high 1.2479 settles at 1.2450 by NY EOD * EUR/GBP ends NorAm 0.8508 +0.37%, EUR bid as Le Pen threat downgraded * Pair pierces 10/21-DMA, res 30-DMA (0.8544), lwr 30-d Bolli supports (0.8417) * LSE scuppers Deutsche Boerse merger hopes USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3085/3122 O/N, Noram range 1.3084/3154, last 1.3152 (NY +38 pips) * US durable goods +1.8% was on f/c but inflated by civ/def aircraft orders * Core capital goods fell but was offset by a 0.4% increase to previous [page:2417] * Bldg permits +5.3%, pending home sales -2.8% (inventory shortage * USD/CAD up on higher US yields after UST sell off DXY +0.08% * Brent/WTI -0.05%/+0.15% Tue - Cda PPI/RMPI, US data slew (including GDP rev) AUD/USD * Opens NY near 0.7675 after a slide in Europe's morning, choppy in early NY * Bull pressure emerges as the USD & UST yields slip, pair nears 0.7700 * NY gains fade though as broad based USD buys hit, pair falls back below the 10-DSMA * Pair near 0.7675 late to leave it nearly flat on the day * Long upper wick on today's candle suggests bears are asserting themselves * Oz January housing & private sector credits are second tier data risks in Asia NZD/USD * Pair slips to the 200-Hour SMA in Europe's morning, NY opens just above it * Bull pressure early on as the USD gets hit and UST yields slip a bit * Pair nears the 21-Day SMA but the gains quickly reverse as the USD rises sharply * A long upper wick forms on the daily candle and the pair nears the 10-Day SMA late * Monthly charts lean bearish, suggests a break of support in the 0.7115/35 zone is due * NZ Jan trade data, NBNZ business outlook & own activity data are risks in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN ends NY near NorAm session high (19.9390) at 19.93 * US rates rise as March hike outlook rises, CME Fed watch to 37% from 26% Fri * Fed's Kaplan reiterates sooner rather than later on hikes * USD/BRL (offshore) flows light owing to Carnevale holiday Mon/Tues, holds 3.11 * USD/CLP closed NorAm 'unched' at 647.30, days range 643.8/64722; copper flat Out of the blue, March rate hike odds jump * Trading in March rate hike odds now at best in cycle * Futures market sees odds at better than 1-in-3 * Dallas Fed's Kaplan says rate increase should happen sooner than later * Consistent with his and colleagues' recent comments * But somehow strikes a chord on otherwise uneventful day * More here: and CHART OF THE DAY (NZD/USD) * Pair consolidates gains after recent bounce off the 200-Day SMA * Daily RSI is biased up and pair holds above the 10-Day SMA * A close above 21-DSMA (0.7232) and Thursday’s high (0.7246)should encourage bulls * February (0.7375) and November high (0.7403) would then be in play NZ Jan trade data, Q4 ToT & China Feb Mfg PMIs are risks to bulls (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)