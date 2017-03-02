SYDNEY, March 3 (IFR) - USD higher still, on Fed hike outlook Market Briefs * US jobless claims -19k (223k v 242k pvs) near 44-yr low; Continuing claims +3k, 4-wk avg -6.25k * Fed’s Powell: Case for March rate hike has come together, wants to get rates well abv zero before reducing balance sheet * CME Fedwatch has Fed March Rate hike at 80%, bit.ly/1LtKN1u * Inflation rebound keeps euro zone bonds on defensive EZ inflation hits 2% in Feb as per Rtrs f/c * Reuters Poll: ECB sidelined this year; to tweak guidance or taper QE in shift * Trump administration's dollar policy not clear -FX strategists * Russian cuts to oil production stall in February, had pledged to cut 300k BPD only cut 100k BPD in Feb * Brazil rate cut pace hinges on economy, inflation -central bank Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP All Household Spding YY* Jan f/c -0.4%, -0.30%-prev * 23:30 JP All Household Spending MM* Jan f/c 0.3%, -0.60%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Jan f/c 0%, -0.20%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Jan 0.30%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Feb f/c -0.2%, -0.30%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Feb 0.10%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI Index* Jan 99.8-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Jan f/c 1.44, 1.43-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Jan f/c 3%, 3.10%-prev * 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index* Feb 43.2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Macro Themes in Play * Markets mostly lower as odds of near term Fed rate hikes continue rising, Fed’s Brainard piles on, March meeting near 80%, dollar strength takes toll on commodity complex, CRB tests bottom of 2017 range, EM notable underperformer as result, spreads widen * USD still lags pace of rate rise, flattening yield curve limits scope of dollar trajectory, differs from first leg of USD/rate up-trade in late 2016 when curve steepened sharply; soft wages, downgrading of Q1 GDP trackers capping long rates for now * EURUSD heavy but still frustrating bear camp, US-Euro rate diff at new wides, currency should be lower; CHF retail sales and GDP miss badly; rate diff weighs on Cable; USDJPY up but unable to break through Feb highs (115.00) * AUD all one-way down, signals end of party for carry FX; CAD, oil, metals all break sharply as USD-CRB correlation appears set to reconnect after five month divergence, EEM set to give back after outperforming S&P YTD Oil down for third day, settles mid-range, Russians pause production cuts, US stockpiles build; heavy liquidation in precious metals on rates/USD developments Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Minor bounce in Europe's morning stalls, pair slides into NY, opens near 1.0525 * Bear pressure immediately as USD gains & UST yields rally to widen DE-US spreads * 1.0500 breaks but pair bounces as USD slips at bit, 1.0530 neared but sellers emerge * USD regains its footings and sets new session high, EUR/USD nears 1.0495 late * Techs are bearish, RSIs biased down & 10-DSMA weighs * EZ Feb Markit services PMI & Jan retail sales are risk in Europe's morning * A slew of Fed speakers during NY hours are a major risk, hawk rhetoric likely USD/JPY * Mar Fed hike almost fully priced as USD/JPY nears key rsst by Feb high * 55DMA, cloud top, Feb hi, 50% Jan-Feb drop, wkly Tenkan @114.67-5.10 * US Jobless Claims at 44-yr low & Powell added to Mar Fed hike view * Fischer & Yellen's stamp on that view awaited on Friday * Potential for Japanese stagflation - Reuters * Expiries Fri 1.8b 114.00, 1.7b 114.50, 2b 115.00. 1.5b 116, 1.4b 117 * Few expires above 115 Mon-Wed reut.rs/2mdFm27 * 2-yr yield spreads at post-GFC highs, but 115.10 B/O is key near-term * EUR/JPY eyeing the Kijun & 50% of the Jan-Feb slide at 120.78 * May close above 38.2% & cloud base at 120.17-18 today * AUD/JPY against the JPY selling grain after poor AUD Trade data * CRB also struggling now amid broader USD rise * Big JPY data day Fri: Jobs, CPI, Nikkei PMI, Consumer Confidence USD/CHF * USD/CHF being dragged higher by 2-yr USD-CHF spreads by Dec highs * Last week's 1.0141 high & 61.8% of Jan's drop at 1.1054 yet to be cleared * Another drop in US Jobless Claims & Powell added to Mar hike view * Swiss GDP up 0.1% in Q4 but below f/c * Disappointing data after recent positive news (PMI, KOF, trade surplus) * Swiss January retail sales down 1.4 pct yr/yr * EUR/CHF still lingering above Feb & Brexit lows at 1.0632/23 * Steadiness suggests SNB continues to provide support GBP/USD * Cable remains offered, holds below daily cloud, ends NY on 6-wk low by 1.2250 * Rising odds for Mar Fed hike and widening US-UK yield diffs lift USD * Brexit fears remain in Background as A50 expected shortly * 1.2300 (Asia high), 1.2327 & 1.2350 are cable resistance levels * EUR/GBP ends NY -0.1% to 0.8570, Le Pen faltering & Brexit uncertainty favors long EUR USD/CAD * · O/N range 1.33 24/75, Noram range 1.3352/3402, last 1.3399 (NY +25 pips) * · CAD lower O/N -Brainard speech Fed rate hike odds * · UST/GoC spreads widened (2-Yr opened +53.4, +0.7bp, last +55.0) * · S&P lower, -0.33% (-0.24% in NY) DXY +0.43% (+0.2% in NY) gold -1.34% * · Brent & WTI -1.3/-1.2% (-0.45% in NY) Cda GDP beat f/c lifted CAD * · US weekly claims strong, NY ISM a tad firmer Global Economic Calendar Fri- US Svcs ISM due AUD/USD * Pair drops sharply in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7625, bear pressure persists * Broad USD buys, US yield lift,wider AU-US spreads & commodity slump weigh * Key s-t support near 0.7605/10 breaks, stops run and USD bid intensifies * AUD/USD slips below 0.7560 late in the day and stays heavy toward the close * Techs grow bearish, RSIs biased down & 10-DSMA crossing below 21-DSMA * No major data due in Asia, mkt awaits Fed speakers & US ISM non-Mfg on Friday NZD/USD * Pair slides steadily in Europe & NY sessions USD & UST yields trade firmly * NY opens near 0.7105, pair slides right out of the gate as USD bid intensifies * March 1 low & daily cloud base break, slide extends and nears Jan 12 low * Little bounce seen as the USD maintains its gains, pair near day's low late * Techs are bearish, RSIs biased down & slew of techs in 0.7089/0.7125 zone break * No major data in Asia due, Friday Fed speakers a risk, likely to remain hawkish LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm near 20.00, off session high by 20.0300 * Pair bid on higher US rate and higher Mex inflation outlook * Further Banxico hikes exp'd, which may hinder Mexican econ recovery * USD/BRL +1.66% ends NY near 3.14, diverging US-BR rate outlook weighs on BRL * BCB could speed up rate cuts depending on economy, inflation * USD/CLP ends NY 655.40 +0.9%, weak copper/widening US-CL rate diffs hit CLP Macron 1st round win could make run-off a non-event Recent opinion polls have painted an identical French presidential election picture since independent candidate Macron and ex-rival centrist Bayrou struck an alliance last week . The subsequent failure of leftist Hamon and Melenchon to strike a possible game-changing tie-up has also added to the sense of calm . The polls suggest Macron will finish behind Le Pen but ahead of Fillon in the first round on April 23, before beating Le Pen in the May 7 run-off. Macron presented his election manifesto Thursday, with a poll suggesting his economic policies have broad approval from around 63% of voters . If that high approval number helps Macron get more votes than Le Pen in the first round, it could make the run-off a euro-positive non-event. Le Pen may need to top the first round poll if she is to have any hope of generating enough momentum to win on May 7. Reuters Breakingviews piece on Macron . CHART OF THE DAY (AUD/USD) AUD/USD bears are awake today after the pair failed to seriously hold above recent runs through 0.7700. Overnight comments from Fed's Brainard and sub-par January Oz trade data helped the pair drop below key 0.7605/10 support. Further losses are likely as RSIs are biased down and the 10-DMA will cross below the 21-DMA. Added fodder for bears is Friday's Fed-speak. A slew of Fed speakers are likely to bang the hawkish drum again to help keep U.S. yields firm. The RBA meets next week and is likely to harp on weak trade data and AUD strength. Australian yields should be capped while U.S. yields are likely to rise and this should weigh on AUD/USD. A push below tech support (0.7450/0.7525) looks likely and then December's low is targeted. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)