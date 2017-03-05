SYDNEY, March 6 (IFR) - Yellen's Mar hike nod anticlimactic for mkts Market Briefs * US Markit Comp final PMI 54.1 v 54.3; Svcs 53.8 v 53.9 pvs * US ISM N-Mfg PMI 57.6 v 56.5 Rtrs f/c, 56.5 pvs; employment & new order higher, prices pd lower * Fed’s Yellen: March rate hike appropriate if data holds up; shifts in global econ could impact outlook along w/US fiscal plans * Fed’s Yellen: US econs potential to grows looks to be about 2% unless labor force grows faster * Fed’s Fischer: Strongly supports recent message from colleagues at Fed, cites recent ‘animal spirits’, good economic data * Fed’s Bullard: Using March statement to set up May rate hike a more traditional approach * Fed's Lacker: citing mistakes of '60s, plugs preemptive rate hikes; warns on costs of losing control of inflation * Commerce Secy Ross: BAT is powerful tool to balance deficit, sensible trade deal with Mexico will boost peso * SNB’s Jordan: C.bank has enough leeway w/current instruments to deal w/political shocks * German Bund yield set for biggest weekly rise since US election * MXN surges to strongest level since Trump election, rallies after Mex-friendlier US Commerce Secy comments Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Jan f/c 0.4%, -0.10%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Macro Themes in Play * DXY lower on day but up for fourth week, Yellen/Fischer speeches anticlimactic, Fed chair reiterates pitch for near term rate hike however sees economic potential at only about 2%, comment keeps lid on yields, curve and USD * EURUSD squeeze continues, conditions won’t get any better for bears than last three weeks but results disappointing; Euro short rates turn higher, -0.80 bps Schatz yield looks ridiculous with EZ inflation hitting 2% target, FR/ES/IT stock markets have nice run as political risk ebbs * USDJPY can’t get legs, long USD trade now yield curve dependent; Cable hurt by UK PMI miss; SNB’s Jordan talks down CHF * AUD, CAD, commodity FX finds bid after Yellen but still bearish; MXN up big, US Commerce Sec’y Ross reassures on NAFTA Oil, gold, CRB bounce on USD selloff but still suspect Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp lift into NY open as USD longs lighten up, NY opens near 1.0535 * Bulls pressure persists as USD slips a bit further, 1.0575 neared * USD bid resurfaces pair slips below 200- HSMA ahead of Yellen * Choppy after inital comments, dips near 1.0540 as hawkish tip heard first * Yellen then goes on to say US GDP to be about 2% unless labor force grows faster * USD broadly hit as UST yields slip, DE-US spreads tighten and EUR/USD nears 1.0610 * 55-Day SMA and daily cloud base pierced as well to send warnings to bears * EZ Q4 GDP & ECB meeting as well a Feb US jobs data are key risks next week USD/JPY * USD/JPY neared its 114.82 Cloud top amid Fischer & Yellen's HLs * Despite March rate hike hints, hike probs barely moved & USD fell back * Failure to trigger 115 barrier/buy stops sent spec longs to the sidelines * Basically a sell-the-news response to a now mostly priced in Fed hike * Market now focused on US Jobs data next Fri; JP Trade & GDP Wed * EUR/JPY cleared its Kijun & 50% Fibo at 120.78 and is holding gains * Macron's improved polling in French election reduces EUR risk shorts * 61.8% of the Jan 27-Feb 24 drop at 121.38 by the 55-DMA next rsst USD/CHF * EUR/CHF got a leg up from latest French election polls & SNB's Jordan * Tightening Bund-OATs & peripheral EZ spreads driving EUR broadly higher * Jordan said SNB had the tools to deal w EZ political shocks * Early NY afternoon spike nearly got to Feb's 1.0710 high * Fischer & Yellen's March rate hike hints not enough to revive USD/CHF * Week's rise stalled ahead of 61.8% of the Jan slide at 1.0154 * USD/CHF not doing as well as higher STIR spreads would suggest * Weekly Swiss Sight Depos Monday. '17 weekly avg very high at CHF2.4bln GBP/USD * Cable hit a new 7-wk low in early European trading after below f/c Markit Svcs PMI data * Pair moved to session low 1.2215 aided by diverging US-UK rate paths * Yellen/Fischer tipped to hike in Mar, depending on data; USD sold into NY close regardless * Pair ends NorAm 1.2275 just ahead of NY/daily high by 1.2285 * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8640 +0.83%, EUR up on higher EZ inflation, German/French PMI * Brexit and Scottish Indyref2 uncertainty continue to weigh on GBP, giving EUR advantage USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3379/3420, Noram range 1.3384/3437, last 1.3399 (NY -27 pips) * A plethora of Fed speakers culminating with Fed Chair Yellen * Her remarks leaned hawkish but didn't shock due to week's Fedspeak * UST/GoC spreads narrowed (2-Yr opened +53.3, unch, last +53.8) * S&P -0.05%, off lows (NY +0.1%) DXY -0.66% (NY -0.45%) gold unch (NY +0.6%) * WTI/Brent +1.3/1.4% (NY +1.1%) US Non-Mfg ISM beat f/c. Markit unch [page:2417] * Mon - US factory orders & durable goods revisions Tue Cda Ivey PMI & trade AUD/USD * Choppy NY session, opens near 0.7560, dips near day's low on early USD bid * USD longs take some profit ahead of Yellen, AUD/USD near 0.7590 then dips a bit * Whippy after Yellen, nears day's low initially but then rises as USD slides * Pair near 0.7590 late in the day as furthe short cover lifts * Daily techs warn bears, RSI diverges & long lower wick forms on daily candle * Oz Jan retail sales and RBA meeting are key risks next week NZD/USD * NY opens near 0.7020, light bear pressure early but USD slips & shorts cover a bit * 0.7050 neared but USD bid resurfaces ahead of Yellen, near 0.7020 into comments * Pair dips below 0.7005 initially but Yellen doesn't give USD bulls enough fodder * USD slides, NZD/USD shorts cover further, pair again nears 0.7050, nearby late * Techs are bearish, new trend low set & RSIs biased down with no divergence * Mil auction and Feb electroni card sales are NZD risks next week LATAM * USD/MXN moved to new post-election low at 19.5190, ends NorAm nearby * LatAm's shrug off hawkish leaning Yellen/Fischer Dollar lower into weekend * US commerce Sec Ross: fate of BAT unclear, sensible trade deal will boost peso * Banxico FX hedge pgm begins Monday USD 1bn on offer * USD/BRL offered into NorAm close, -1.38% to 3.1130; BR inflation/GDP Tuesday * Brazil house speaker defends government pension reform * USD/CLP ends NorAm 657 +0.5%, shrugs off higher copper Yellen keeps lid on yield curve with view on economy * Yellen reiterates pitch for near term rate hike, March meeting trades > 80% * But sees potential for economy at only 2% * Statement keeps lid on long rates, yield curve and dollar * FX mkt going to need real yield break out (> 50 bp) for next USD leg CHART OF THE DAY (USD/JPY) * USD/JPY pops to 114.75, just shy of 114.82 Cloud top on Yellen/Fischer HLs * Both strongly hint at a March rate hike, but Tsy curve flattens fm both sides * Lower L-T yields & Cloud top failure triggers near retest of 114.08 day's low * Mkt now 75% prob of Mar rate hike, not far from before Fed speakers * 114.95 Feb high by 115 barriers & wkly Kijun/50% Jan-Feb slide at 115.10 * 2-yr yld spreads soaring to pre-GFC level, 10-yrs nearing Jan-Dec highs * A 115 B/O targets Dec-Jan 118.66/60 peaks. 