SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - China data out Saturday * China October CPI +3.2% from a Year Ago (Reuters Poll +3.3%) * China October CPI +0.1% from Previous Month (Reuters Poll +0.2%) * China Says October Food CPI +6.5% from a Year Ago; Non-Food CPI +1.6% * China October PPI -1.5% from a Year Ago (Reuters Poll -1.4%) * China October PPI 0.0% from Previous Month Headlines from Friday Night * US Nonfarm payrolls Oct, +204k, f/c 125k, 163k-prev * US Private payrolls Oct, +212k, f/c 125k, 150k-prev * US Labor Dept says there were no discernible impacts of Govt shutdown on estimates of employment hrs & earnings in Oct payroll survey * Fed's Lockhart Even with better '14 growth next year likely to end w/inflation still too low & employment levels well short of goal, Fed policy will remain accommodative though mix of tools may change, there are real concerns about whether recent modest pace of GDP growth is enough to maintain employment momentum, f/c's stronger growth next year b/w 2.5/3% but that may not happen. * Fed's Lockhart Oct jobs report encouraging but should not draw too many profound conclusions from one month's number, would not rule out Dec taper but data between now and then will still have some noise * US Manufacturing payrolls Oct, +19k, f/c 4k, 4k-prev * US Government payrolls Oct, -8k, +13k-prev * US Participation rate Oct, 62.8%, 63.2%-prev (lowest since Mar 1978) * US Unemployment rate Oct, 7.3%, f/c 7.3%, 7.2%-prev * US Core PCE price index y/y Sep, 1.2%, 1.2%-prev * US PCE price index m/m Sep, 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE price index m/m Sep, +0.1%, 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US PCE price index y/y Sep, +0.9%, +1.1%-prev * CA House starts, annualised Oct, 198.3, f/c 190.8, 195.9 prev * CA Employment change Oct, 13.2k, f/c 13.5k, 11.9k-prev * CA Unemployment rate Oct, 6.9%, f/c 7.0%, 6.9%-prev * US TR/UoM sentiment Prelim Nov, 72.0, f/c 74.5, 73.2-prev * S&P downgrades French credit rate to AA from AA+ * CH Oct Jobless adj 3.2% vs 3.2% prev * CH Sep Retail Sales 1.0% y/y vs 2.4% prev * UK Sep Trade Bal. vs -9.63b prev, -9.2b exp * DE Sep Trade Bal. E18.8b vs E15.6b prev, E15.5b exp Themes from Friday * After many banks reported record volumes on Thursday it was only right for the market to take a breather during the Asian and European sessions ahead of the week's main event - US non-farm payrolls. A slight blip on the radar following an S&P rating downgrade for France could not stop the market from thinking ahead and instituting new positioning. * I don't want to say analysts got it wrong on their US jobs forecast but analysts got it wrong. The number came out at 204k well above the 120-130k consensus range. The non-mfg ISM data out on Monday had provided the lead that the government shutdown had not unduly impacted the US economy. That data was prescient but seemingly ignored. * Nomura reported that the jobs outcome was the second time in the past three months that payroll gains had exceeded 200k. September's payroll number was revised up to 163k (from 148k). Back revisions to the previous two months totalled 60k. August was revised to 238k (from 193k previously). Nomura said this was the first "hard data" corroborating the strength in the business sentiment surveys in the past few months - we are likely entering a point where the pace of hiring is picking up, rather than the slowing pace of layoffs causing net increases in payrolls. * The response to the much better than expected jobs number was as per the script although those that cannot countenance rising equities and rising Treasury yields will say that something wrong. Perhaps there is still much uncertainty ahead with Fed Lacker (neutral) trying to hose down the December taper cries saying there is still plenty of data to come before Dec meeting. At some stage they will have to go on different paths but not yet it seems. * EUR/USD which had made it all the way back to 1.3450 late NY on Thursday held a modest 1.3389-1.3438 range prior to the jobs number. EUR/USD fell to 1.3358 on its release (from 1.3420ish) then traded briefly sideways before a stab to fresh intraday lows at 1.3318. From here profit taking/consolidation took over for the rest of the NY session before closing at 1.3369 - down 0.4% on the day. There were those that said the jobs data wasn't as good as it appeared and blamed soft second tier US data (UoM et al) for the rebound but all up it is hard to ignore the diverging fortunes of the US and EU economies that point unequivocally to a lower EUR/USD ahead. * USD/JPY of course was the inverted replica of EUR/USD surging from around 98.10 to 99.23 before tracking sideways for the rest of the US afternoon to close in NY at 99.08 up 1.0%. Traders noted plenty of fresh supply at 98.80 and again at the figure but not enough to stop USD/JPY regaining 99.20. Surging US Treasury yields underpinned the move higher and as with the Europe, the divergence between to the Japanese and US economies is hard to ignore. * AUD/USD followed EUR/USD after the release of the non-farm payroll numbers. Pair crashed through support at 0.9420 and into stops just below. Momentum slowed around 0.9380 before bottoming out at 0.9352. There was not to be any flash recovery just a flattening out during the NY afternoon before closing in NY at 0.9383 down 0.75% on the day. Traders noted consistent macro sales with many unwilling to buy the dip. * USD/AXJ was marked higher in line with USD/Latam and USD/Ceemea. The early taper threat resonates large with regional markets knowing full well that there will be a reversal of note from emerging markets to developed markets at some stage. There was no panic with perhaps Bank of Korea for one pleased that the local c/bank will not have to do all the heavy lifting in order to restrict KRW strength. The "Johnny come lately" to the emerging market arena may have the most to fear. * The US treasury market had obviously not read the tea leaves following the non-mfg ISM data earlier in the week. It seems the UST market got the biggest shock on the payroll release with the second plus 200k number in three months producing a nasty reaction with the long end of the yield curve pushing sharply higher. The 10's went from 2.61% at Thursday's close to 2.75% at Friday's close. The 30's went from 3.72% at Thursdays close to 3.85% at Friday's close. The moves higher were hardly traded according to reports just simply repriced. Major banks such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley moved their calls to early (Dec-Jan) taper. * Wall Street mostly recouped Thursday's steep losses on the much better than expected payroll number with the Dow closing up 1.1% topping Wednesday's record close. The S&P500 close up 1.3%, still slightly down on its Oct 29 all-time high. Those playing in the futures market hit the sell button first with one analyst describing it as a "good news is bad news" move on the expectation of early tapering. This move did not last long and by the time the physical markets opened they were back to flat. From here it turned into a "simply good news is good news" story according to the MarketWatch report. Scepticism over the veracity of the jobs report was also pinned as a reason for the rally. All you can say is that this market is just not ready to go down yet - early taper or no early taper. * European shares edged lower on Friday, with France underperforming after a rating downgrade, although many investors felt increasing signs of a world economic recovery would support equities in the longer term. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a 5-year high of 1316 on Thursday, slipped back to close down 0.1% at 1295 although the index marked out its fifth straight week of gains. France's CAC-40 equity index was the worst-performing major European market, falling 0.5% after Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on France by one notch to AA from AA+. (ReutersNews) * Spot gold fell 1.4% on Friday on the back of the strong payroll number. The shiny metal closed in NY at 1288.50 an ounce after traversing 1281.80-1312.60 range. Early tapering fears were to the fore with gold continuing to trade like a one trick pony at the moment. Copper was marked $20 higher at Friday's close to $7165. China's trade data had no impact due to the influence of the extended holiday period in the Oct. Nickel continued its slide ending down 0.6% and a whopping 4.5% for the week. Iron ore rounded out the week with a $1.00 fall to $135.90 a tonne. * Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as traders covered short positions going into the weekend and kept a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and Iran over its nuclear program and renewed violence in Libya. * The US Dollar index ended 0.45% higher at 81.21. The VIX index surprisingly fell 7.2% to 12.90 last. Wrap-up The payroll number was unequivocally much better than expected yet many tried to shoot down the veracity of the data due to the government shutdown. The reaction accordingly was mixed with US Treasury yields showing the biggest reaction as they surged higher. When it comes down to who's right between Treasuries and the Wall Street it is usually wise to follow the Treasury lead. Stocks may still have room to go up but surely this fantastic rally is coming towards its end. The idea that "you CAN have your cake and eat it too" just doesn't cut it. The JPY (down 1.0%) was the biggest loser on Friday along with NZD and AUD (down 0.9% and 0.75% respectively). The JPY undoubtedly moved on the back of soaring US Treasury yields whilst Kiwi on positioning/liquidity. AUD remains unloved with the market happy to go along with the RBA Governor's view that it is overvalued. The moves in GBP (down 0.5%) and EUR (down 0.4%) suggest that early taper/recovering US economy are not yet convincing. Monday in Asia at this stage does not look threatening. Japan C/A, South Korea Unemployment and Malaysia industrial production headline. China's CPI and PPI out on Saturday look benign with CPI at 3.2% from a year ago (f'cast 3.3%) whilst PPI came in at -1.5% (f'cast -1.4%). Veterans Day holiday in the US on Monday sees the bond market closed but Wall Street remains open. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open in Asia on Monday higher across the board after analysts get it badly wrong with US payrolls coming in at over 200k. The moves were swift but late in the NY afternoon there was more than a hint of position squaring ahead of a (part) long weekend in the US. JPY was the biggest loser falling 1.0% as US Treasury yields moved sharply higher. Wall Street was in glass half empty mode regaining most of Thursday's sharp losses in what some are calling tearless tapering. Time will tell but Friday's moves will have bought local central banks some breathing space with the US Dollar to retain its bid tone at least for the early part of the week. China's Third Plenum has started and continues until the 12th. Reuters says that little if any news will be released during the secret gathering, although traditionally official news agency Xinhua releases a long dispatch on the last day. USD/KRW traded a modest 1062.5-1065 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1064.9. The pair opened at 1063.1 lower than overnight NDF trading had suggested and was content to trade around opening level without venturing too far in either direction ahead of US payrolls. The Kospi closed down 0.96%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1064.5-1070 range on high volume; last in NY 1068.3/1068.8. USD/SGD traded a 1.2432-1.2458 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2432. The pair opened at 1.2452 and spent most a quiet session giving back some of its extended overnight gains before closing in Asia on its low. Straits Times closed down 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1795-3.1905 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1800. The KLSE index closed up down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1820-3.2090 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1990/20. USD/IDR traded an 11395-11420 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11405. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11404. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11315-11550 range on high volume; last in NY at 11440/11470. USD/PHP traded a 43.18-30 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.20. The PSE index closed down 1.26%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.18-33 range on high volume; last at 43.27-32. USD/THB traded a 31.32-41 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.40. The Set index last down 1.4%. USD/TWD traded a 29.413-439 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.42. The Taiex index last down 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.43-50 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.46/47. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1355 sharply lower than the previous 6.1450 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0828-6.0933 range; last at 6.0905 USD/CNH last at 6.0793 - range 6.0783-6.0865. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1560/6.1580. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.1580/10. USD/INR traded a 62.46-75 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.48. The Sensex closed down 0.75%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.35-64.23 range on high volume; last 63.90/95. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JPY Current account * 23:50 JPY Bank lending * 00:30 AUD Home loans * 00:30 AUD Investment lending OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11335 11550 11315 11440-11470 Hi USD/JPY 99.23 97.97 99.08 INR 63.30 64.23 63.35 63.90-95 Hi EUR/USD 1.3438 1.3318 1.3369 KRW 1067.3 1070 1064.5 1068.3-68.8 Hi EUR/JPY 132.52 131.31 132.52 MYR 3.1850 3.2090 3.1820 3.1990-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6105 1.5957 1.6015 PHP 43.21 43.33 43.18 43.27-32 Hi USD/CAD 1.0504 1.0446 1.0477 TWD 29.41 29.50 29.43 29.46-47 Hi AUD/USD 0.9482 0.9352 0.9383 CNY 1-mth 6.1390 6.1345 6.1360-80 NZD/USD 0.8349 0.8225 0.8242 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1370-90 USD/SGD 1.2485 1.2416 1.2469 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1580-10 USD/THB 31.52 31.32 31.47 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15762 +168 +1.08 10-year 2.75% 2.61% S&P 500 1771 +23 +1.33 2-year 0.31% 0.29% Nasdaq 3919 +62 +1.60 30-year 3.85% 3.72% FTSE 6708 +11 +0.16 Spot Gold($) 1288.50 1307.00 DAX 9078 -3 -0.03 Nymex 94.38 94.29 Nikkei 14087 -141 -1.00 Brent 105.00 103.36 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)