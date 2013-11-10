SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - China data out Saturday
* China October CPI +3.2% from a Year Ago (Reuters Poll +3.3%)
* China October CPI +0.1% from Previous Month (Reuters Poll +0.2%)
* China Says October Food CPI +6.5% from a Year Ago; Non-Food CPI +1.6%
* China October PPI -1.5% from a Year Ago (Reuters Poll -1.4%)
* China October PPI 0.0% from Previous Month
Headlines from Friday Night
* US Nonfarm payrolls Oct, +204k, f/c 125k, 163k-prev
* US Private payrolls Oct, +212k, f/c 125k, 150k-prev
* US Labor Dept says there were no discernible impacts of Govt shutdown on
estimates of employment hrs & earnings in Oct payroll survey
* Fed's Lockhart Even with better '14 growth next year likely to end
w/inflation still too low & employment levels well short of goal, Fed policy
will remain accommodative though mix of tools may change, there are real
concerns about whether recent modest pace of GDP growth is enough to maintain
employment momentum, f/c's stronger growth next year b/w 2.5/3% but that may not
happen.
* Fed's Lockhart Oct jobs report encouraging but should not draw too many
profound conclusions from one month's number, would not rule out Dec taper but
data between now and then will still have some noise
* US Manufacturing payrolls Oct, +19k, f/c 4k, 4k-prev
* US Government payrolls Oct, -8k, +13k-prev
* US Participation rate Oct, 62.8%, 63.2%-prev (lowest since Mar 1978)
* US Unemployment rate Oct, 7.3%, f/c 7.3%, 7.2%-prev
* US Core PCE price index y/y Sep, 1.2%, 1.2%-prev
* US PCE price index m/m Sep, 0.1%, 0.1%-prev
* US Core PCE price index m/m Sep, +0.1%, 0.1%, 0.1%-prev
* US PCE price index y/y Sep, +0.9%, +1.1%-prev
* CA House starts, annualised Oct, 198.3, f/c 190.8, 195.9 prev
* CA Employment change Oct, 13.2k, f/c 13.5k, 11.9k-prev
* CA Unemployment rate Oct, 6.9%, f/c 7.0%, 6.9%-prev
* US TR/UoM sentiment Prelim Nov, 72.0, f/c 74.5, 73.2-prev
* S&P downgrades French credit rate to AA from AA+
* CH Oct Jobless adj 3.2% vs 3.2% prev
* CH Sep Retail Sales 1.0% y/y vs 2.4% prev
* UK Sep Trade Bal. vs -9.63b prev, -9.2b exp
* DE Sep Trade Bal. E18.8b vs E15.6b prev, E15.5b exp
Themes from Friday
* After many banks reported record volumes on Thursday it was only right for
the market to take a breather during the Asian and European sessions ahead of
the week's main event - US non-farm payrolls. A slight blip on the radar
following an S&P rating downgrade for France could not stop the market from
thinking ahead and instituting new positioning.
* I don't want to say analysts got it wrong on their US jobs forecast but
analysts got it wrong. The number came out at 204k well above the 120-130k
consensus range. The non-mfg ISM data out on Monday had provided the lead that
the government shutdown had not unduly impacted the US economy. That data was
prescient but seemingly ignored.
* Nomura reported that the jobs outcome was the second time in the past
three months that payroll gains had exceeded 200k. September's payroll number
was revised up to 163k (from 148k). Back revisions to the previous two months
totalled 60k. August was revised to 238k (from 193k previously). Nomura said
this was the first "hard data" corroborating the strength in the business
sentiment surveys in the past few months - we are likely entering a point where
the pace of hiring is picking up, rather than the slowing pace of layoffs
causing net increases in payrolls.
* The response to the much better than expected jobs number was as per the
script although those that cannot countenance rising equities and rising
Treasury yields will say that something wrong. Perhaps there is still much
uncertainty ahead with Fed Lacker (neutral) trying to hose down the December
taper cries saying there is still plenty of data to come before Dec meeting. At
some stage they will have to go on different paths but not yet it seems.
* EUR/USD which had made it all the way back to 1.3450 late NY on Thursday
held a modest 1.3389-1.3438 range prior to the jobs number. EUR/USD fell to
1.3358 on its release (from 1.3420ish) then traded briefly sideways before a
stab to fresh intraday lows at 1.3318. From here profit taking/consolidation
took over for the rest of the NY session before closing at 1.3369 - down 0.4% on
the day. There were those that said the jobs data wasn't as good as it appeared
and blamed soft second tier US data (UoM et al) for the rebound but all up it is
hard to ignore the diverging fortunes of the US and EU economies that point
unequivocally to a lower EUR/USD ahead.
* USD/JPY of course was the inverted replica of EUR/USD surging from around
98.10 to 99.23 before tracking sideways for the rest of the US afternoon to
close in NY at 99.08 up 1.0%. Traders noted plenty of fresh supply at 98.80 and
again at the figure but not enough to stop USD/JPY regaining 99.20. Surging US
Treasury yields underpinned the move higher and as with the Europe, the
divergence between to the Japanese and US economies is hard to ignore.
* AUD/USD followed EUR/USD after the release of the non-farm payroll
numbers. Pair crashed through support at 0.9420 and into stops just below.
Momentum slowed around 0.9380 before bottoming out at 0.9352. There was not to
be any flash recovery just a flattening out during the NY afternoon before
closing in NY at 0.9383 down 0.75% on the day. Traders noted consistent macro
sales with many unwilling to buy the dip.
* USD/AXJ was marked higher in line with USD/Latam and USD/Ceemea. The early
taper threat resonates large with regional markets knowing full well that there
will be a reversal of note from emerging markets to developed markets at some
stage. There was no panic with perhaps Bank of Korea for one pleased that the
local c/bank will not have to do all the heavy lifting in order to restrict KRW
strength. The "Johnny come lately" to the emerging market arena may have the
most to fear.
* The US treasury market had obviously not read the tea leaves following the
non-mfg ISM data earlier in the week. It seems the UST market got the biggest
shock on the payroll release with the second plus 200k number in three months
producing a nasty reaction with the long end of the yield curve pushing sharply
higher. The 10's went from 2.61% at Thursday's close to 2.75% at Friday's close.
The 30's went from 3.72% at Thursdays close to 3.85% at Friday's close. The
moves higher were hardly traded according to reports just simply repriced. Major
banks such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley moved their calls to early (Dec-Jan)
taper.
* Wall Street mostly recouped Thursday's steep losses on the much better
than expected payroll number with the Dow closing up 1.1% topping Wednesday's
record close. The S&P500 close up 1.3%, still slightly down on its Oct 29
all-time high. Those playing in the futures market hit the sell button first
with one analyst describing it as a "good news is bad news" move on the
expectation of early tapering. This move did not last long and by the time the
physical markets opened they were back to flat. From here it turned into a
"simply good news is good news" story according to the MarketWatch report.
Scepticism over the veracity of the jobs report was also pinned as a reason for
the rally. All you can say is that this market is just not ready to go down yet
- early taper or no early taper.
* European shares edged lower on Friday, with France underperforming after a
rating downgrade, although many investors felt increasing signs of a world
economic recovery would support equities in the longer term. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a 5-year high of 1316 on Thursday, slipped
back to close down 0.1% at 1295 although the index marked out its fifth straight
week of gains. France's CAC-40 equity index was the worst-performing major
European market, falling 0.5% after Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on
France by one notch to AA from AA+. (ReutersNews)
* Spot gold fell 1.4% on Friday on the back of the strong payroll number.
The shiny metal closed in NY at 1288.50 an ounce after traversing
1281.80-1312.60 range. Early tapering fears were to the fore with gold
continuing to trade like a one trick pony at the moment. Copper was marked $20
higher at Friday's close to $7165. China's trade data had no impact due to the
influence of the extended holiday period in the Oct. Nickel continued its slide
ending down 0.6% and a whopping 4.5% for the week. Iron ore rounded out the week
with a $1.00 fall to $135.90 a tonne.
* Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as traders covered short
positions going into the weekend and kept a close watch over a meeting between
Western powers and Iran over its nuclear program and renewed violence in Libya.
* The US Dollar index ended 0.45% higher at 81.21. The VIX index
surprisingly fell 7.2% to 12.90 last.
Wrap-up
The payroll number was unequivocally much better than expected yet many
tried to shoot down the veracity of the data due to the government shutdown. The
reaction accordingly was mixed with US Treasury yields showing the biggest
reaction as they surged higher. When it comes down to who's right between
Treasuries and the Wall Street it is usually wise to follow the Treasury lead.
Stocks may still have room to go up but surely this fantastic rally is coming
towards its end. The idea that "you CAN have your cake and eat it too" just
doesn't cut it.
The JPY (down 1.0%) was the biggest loser on Friday along with NZD and AUD
(down 0.9% and 0.75% respectively). The JPY undoubtedly moved on the back of
soaring US Treasury yields whilst Kiwi on positioning/liquidity. AUD remains
unloved with the market happy to go along with the RBA Governor's view that it
is overvalued. The moves in GBP (down 0.5%) and EUR (down 0.4%) suggest that
early taper/recovering US economy are not yet convincing.
Monday in Asia at this stage does not look threatening. Japan C/A, South
Korea Unemployment and Malaysia industrial production headline. China's CPI and
PPI out on Saturday look benign with CPI at 3.2% from a year ago (f'cast 3.3%)
whilst PPI came in at -1.5% (f'cast -1.4%). Veterans Day holiday in the US on
Monday sees the bond market closed but Wall Street remains open.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ set to open in Asia on Monday higher across the board after analysts
get it badly wrong with US payrolls coming in at over 200k. The moves were swift
but late in the NY afternoon there was more than a hint of position squaring
ahead of a (part) long weekend in the US. JPY was the biggest loser falling 1.0%
as US Treasury yields moved sharply higher. Wall Street was in glass half empty
mode regaining most of Thursday's sharp losses in what some are calling tearless
tapering. Time will tell but Friday's moves will have bought local central banks
some breathing space with the US Dollar to retain its bid tone at least for the
early part of the week. China's Third Plenum has started and continues until the
12th. Reuters says that little if any news will be released during the secret
gathering, although traditionally official news agency Xinhua releases a long
dispatch on the last day.
USD/KRW traded a modest 1062.5-1065 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1064.9.
The pair opened at 1063.1 lower than overnight NDF trading had suggested and was
content to trade around opening level without venturing too far in either
direction ahead of US payrolls. The Kospi closed down 0.96%. Overnight the
implieds traded a 1064.5-1070 range on high volume; last in NY 1068.3/1068.8.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2432-1.2458 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2432. The
pair opened at 1.2452 and spent most a quiet session giving back some of its
extended overnight gains before closing in Asia on its low. Straits Times closed
down 0.8%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.1795-3.1905 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.1800. The
KLSE index closed up down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1820-3.2090
range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1990/20.
USD/IDR traded an 11395-11420 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11405. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11404. The IDX
Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11315-11550 range
on high volume; last in NY at 11440/11470.
USD/PHP traded a 43.18-30 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.20. The PSE
index closed down 1.26%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.18-33 range on high
volume; last at 43.27-32.
USD/THB traded a 31.32-41 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.40. The Set
index last down 1.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 29.413-439 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.42. The
Taiex index last down 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.43-50 range on
high volume; last in NY at 29.46/47.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1355 sharply lower than the previous
6.1450 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0828-6.0933 range; last at 6.0905
USD/CNH last at 6.0793 - range 6.0783-6.0865. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted
in Asia at 6.1560/6.1580. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.1%. There were no
recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Friday night; last in NY at 6.1580/10.
USD/INR traded a 62.46-75 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.48. The Sensex
closed down 0.75%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.35-64.23 range on high
volume; last 63.90/95.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JPY Current account
* 23:50 JPY Bank lending
* 00:30 AUD Home loans
* 00:30 AUD Investment lending
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11335 11550 11315 11440-11470 Hi USD/JPY 99.23 97.97 99.08
INR 63.30 64.23 63.35 63.90-95 Hi EUR/USD 1.3438 1.3318 1.3369
KRW 1067.3 1070 1064.5 1068.3-68.8 Hi EUR/JPY 132.52 131.31 132.52
MYR 3.1850 3.2090 3.1820 3.1990-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6105 1.5957 1.6015
PHP 43.21 43.33 43.18 43.27-32 Hi USD/CAD 1.0504 1.0446 1.0477
TWD 29.41 29.50 29.43 29.46-47 Hi AUD/USD 0.9482 0.9352 0.9383
CNY 1-mth 6.1390 6.1345 6.1360-80 NZD/USD 0.8349 0.8225 0.8242
CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1370-90 USD/SGD 1.2485 1.2416 1.2469
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1580-10 USD/THB 31.52 31.32 31.47
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 15762 +168 +1.08 10-year 2.75% 2.61%
S&P 500 1771 +23 +1.33 2-year 0.31% 0.29%
Nasdaq 3919 +62 +1.60 30-year 3.85% 3.72%
FTSE 6708 +11 +0.16 Spot Gold($) 1288.50 1307.00
DAX 9078 -3 -0.03 Nymex 94.38 94.29
Nikkei 14087 -141 -1.00 Brent 105.00 103.36
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)