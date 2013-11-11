SYDNEY, Nov 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night

* Reuters poll: 14 of 19 traders expect ECB to conduct another LTRO, probably in Q1, with 3 year maturity

* Remembrance/Armistice Holiday US, Canada and parts of Europe

* EBRD cuts C/Europe 2013 GDP f/c to 2.0% vs 2.1%, 14 to 2.8% vs 3.1%

* Sources German parties reach preliminary deal on banking union Rts

* Greek government survives confidence vote, kicks out one deputy Rts

* Australian "Econ 'running on empty', PM's adviser, Newman" AFR

* FOMC Chair Bernanke, Jobless rate understates slack in labour market Rts

* More US dealers see Fed tapering before March, some say Jan Rts poll.

* NZ Residential House Price Index +1.6% in October On Pvs Month - Reinz

Themes from Monday

* It was holiday overnight in the true sense of the word despite Wall Street remaining open. Remembrance/Armistice/Veteran's Day was observed in the US, Canada and parts of Europe.

* Data and news was basically non-existent with trading mostly a carry-over from Friday's payroll session. Indeed it was the square-up part not the reaction to the much better than expected US jobs data.

* In this regard it was the EUR/USD (what can't go down must go up) that led the way grinding higher in Asia and continuing to do so in London and early NY. EUR/USD got to 1.3417 but could not trip the reported stops above 1.3420. The single currency last around 1.3409, up 0.3% from Fridays close.

* The EUR/USD grind higher had its unintended consequences with stops tripped in EUR/GBP above 0.8380 which sent the cross to 0.8396 - last 0.8388 (up 0.5% from Fridays close). GBP/USD tumbled early NY (courtesy of hedge funds) from around the figure to a low of 1.5965. Last at 1.5988.

* EUR/JPY was also dragged higher due to the EUR/USD short covering and was last seen up 0.4% on the day at 133.05 from its Friday close of 132.52. USD/JPY edged back to 99.30 but found plenty of selling interest in the 30 to 50 window whilst a DNT reportedly protects 99.50.

* The lack of bounce is always a bad sign for the AUD/USD highlighting that bears remain in the driving seat. A 0.9367-93 range in Asia was extended on the downside to 0.9345 thus extinguishing "optionality" at 0.9350 that was protected on Friday where the low at 0.9352. Once more the bounce off the overnight low has been anaemic with AUD/USD last at 0.9355 with the way seemingly clear now for a test of the next support zone in the 0.9255-80 region.

* Wall Street last seen up very tiny. The MSCI Latam recovered a modest 0.5% from its steep 2.4% slide on Friday in the wake of the payroll data.

* European Europe's top shares rose on Monday, led by health care stocks after well-received acquisitions in the sector, with gains capped by steep drops for broadcaster BSkyB and insurer RSA. Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols gained 4.5% after acquiring a blood transfusion testing unit from Novartis, while Shire rose 0.9% after strengthening its portfolio in a $4.2bln deal to acquire ViroPharma. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.3% higher to 1,298.52 points, building on five straight weeks of gains, while the EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 firmed 0.6% to 3,053 points. (Reuters News)

* Spot gold continued to slide on the early taper story hitting its lowest level in nearly a month. The shiny metal was last seen trading around 1283.50 after having a brief look below 1280 at one stage. Copper was last seen up tiny whilst the rest of the metal complex was a mixed bag. The biggest loser once more was Nickel down 1.2%.

* Brent crude oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Iran and six world powers fell short of reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear program. Sanctions against Iran have helped support Brent prices by removing more than 1mln bpd of oil from world markets. Any rise in Iranian supply could push oil prices lower, analysts say. Talks between Iran and western nations will resume on Nov. 20. In the meantime Iran said it would allow United Nations inspectors "managed access" to a uranium mine and heavy-water plant within three months. (Reuters News)

* The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.26% at 81.09. The VIX index was last seen down 3.26% at 12.47.

Wrap-up

There was little one could discern from Monday's trading with activity severely curtailed by the Veteran's/Armistice/Remembrance Day holidays in the US and Canada and in parts of Europe. Of what little trading that was transacted, EUR led the way on short covering after option gamma players proved too resilient below 1.3350 resulting in an all too familiar short squeeze. The EUR squeezed played out in all of its major crosses led by GBP, JPY and AUD.

Asia is unlikely to make a statement today with yesterdays USD/AXJ performance showing little sign of panic despite solid US Dollar buying as early tapering (Dec-Jan) is priced back in.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ remains its elevated stance but there was little follow-through in a holiday impacted offshore session. USD/AXJ firm yesterday pushing to its intraday high late in the Asian session. There was no panic just modest pricing in of early (Dec-Jan) taper. Stocks were down only 0.2% yesterday (MSCI AXJ) despite the Latam MSCI falling 2.4% on Friday. Investors/players are more discerning and pick their targets carefully. High beta AXJ currencies led by THB, PHP and MYR were the biggest losers yesterday whilst the RBI found it necessary to return to the market in order to protect a sinking INR. CitiFX Wire highlighted a FT report that "China will cut its growth target to 7% next year in a sign of the government's determination to push through structural reforms and steer the economy on to a more sustainable path, one of the country's top investment banks has predicted."

USD/KRW traded a modest 1065.9-1072.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1072.5. The pair opened at 1067 and showed little sign of panic during the morning session. That all changed late in the day as importers rushed to cover tripping stops above 1070 in the process. The Kospi last down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1074-1076 range on high volume; last in NY 1075.5/1076.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2462-1.2489 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2484. Straits Times closed up 0.3%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1920-3.2035 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2000. The KLSE index closed up down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2070-3.2105 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2090/20.

USD/IDR traded an 11420-11560 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11560. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Monday at 11486. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11540-11550 range on high volume; last in NY at 11550/11580.

USD/PHP traded a 43.35-59 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.59. The PSE index closed down 1.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.56-62 range on high volume; last at 43.56-58.

USD/THB traded a 31.52-70 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.65. The Set index last up 0.1%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.44-515 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.515. The Taiex index last down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.50-54 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.51/52.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1390 slightly higher than the previous 6.1355 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0892-6.0922 range; last at 6.0913. USD/CNH last at 6.0786 - range 6.0779-6.0810. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1590/2.1610. Shanghai Composite last down 0.2%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Monday night; last in NY at 6.1590/10.

USD/INR traded a 62.93-63.44 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.27. The Sensex closed down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 64.12-30 range on high volume; last 64.25/30.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 12 23:00 KRW Export price growth

Nov 12 23:00 KRW Import price growth

Nov 12 00:30 AUD NAB Business conditions

Nov 12 00:30 AUD NAB Business confidence

Nov 12 01:00 PHP Exports

Nov 12 02:00 IDR Loan

Nov 12 02:00 IDR BI policy rate

Nov 12 05:00 JPY Consumer confid index

China: Third Plenum of the Communist Party Central Committee comes to a close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11550 11550 11540 11550-11580 Hi USD/JPY 99.30 98.92 99.16 INR 64.20 64.30 64.12 64.25-30 Hi EUR/USD 1.3417 1.3345 1.3406 KRW 1074.3 1076 1074 1075.5-1076 Hi EUR/JPY 133.16 132.22 133.04 MYR 3.2060 3.2105 3.2070 3.2090-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6022 1.5965 1.5989 PHP 43.63 43.62 43.56 43.56-58 Hi USD/CAD 1.0486 1.0466 1.0475 TWD 29.52 29.54 29.50 29.51-52 Hi AUD/USD 0.9393 0.9345 0.9360 CNY 1-mth 6.1370 6.1365 6.1365-80 NZD/USD 0.8288 0.8228 0.8254 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1370-90 USD/SGD 1.2503 1.2462 1.2487 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1590-10 USD/THB 31.70 31.52 31.665 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15783 +21 +0.13 10-year 2.75% 2.75% S&P 500 1772 +1 +0.08 2-year 0.31% 0.31% Nasdaq 3920 +1 +0.02 30-year 3.85% 3.85% FTSE 6728 +20 +0.29 Spot Gold($) 1283.50 1288.50 DAX 9108 +30 +0.33 Nymex 95.05 94.50 Nikkei 14269 +183 +1.30 Brent 106.40 105.00 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)