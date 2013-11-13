SYDNEY, Nov 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night

* Fed's Yellen says Supporting Economic Recovery is "Surest Path" back to more Normal Monetary Policy - Senate Testimony

* Yellen says U.S. Jobless Rate too High, Labor Market and Economy Performing "Far Short" Of Potential

* Yellen says Strongly Supports Fed Commitment to Transparency, will continue to do so if confirmed as Fed Chair

* Yellen says Committed to Using Fed's Supervisory and Regulatory Powers to Reduce Threat of another Financial Crisis

* Yellen says U.S. Regulators Have Made Considerable Progress Addressing Weaknesses in Financial System, More Work Ahead

* Yellen says Capital and Liquidity Rules are Important Tools for Addressing too big to Fail Bank Problem

* Yellen Says Fed should Limit Regulatory Burden for Community Banks and Smaller Institutions when Writing New Rules

* Yellen: Fed Taking Financial Stability Goal into Consideration when Conducting Monetary Policy

* Yellen Says Inflation is expected to run below Fed's 2% Goal for Some Time

* New Zealand October Month S/Adj PMI 55.7 from 54.2 Pvs Month

* ECB's Praet ECB Negative deposit rate- asset purchases are options still has room in standard measures including depo facility (WSJ)

* ECB's Weidmann low interest rate environment not w/o risks over LT, ultra loose mon pol no substitute for reforms, answer to Germany's C/A surplus cannot be to make German companies less competitive

* BOE's Carney would absolutely be prepared to raise rates before 2015 election if needed, UK wages unlikely to rise in real terms until mid-2014

* Italy's head of debt mgmt says US investors have become bigger buyers of Italian debt than EZ or UK investors

* IMF says implementation risks to Portugal bailout plan remain high, Portugal econ activity to remain stable in '13, picking up gradually in '14

* Cable lifts to 1.6003 from 1.5879 London low after Inf; rpt

* Carney, can't rule out lower jobless threshold to 6.5% MNSI

* BoE, 50% chance jobless to reach 7% end Q4 14 vs Q2 16

* BoE jobless to fall more quickly than f/c in Aug

* BoE hitting 7% thresholds will not necessarily a trigger rate rise

* UK Sep ILO Jobless 7.6% vs 7.7% prev, 7.7% exp

* UK Oct Claim Count -41.7k vs -44.7k prev, -35k exp

* UK Sep 3mth Avg earnings +0.7% vs 0.7% prev, 0.7% exp

* Greece/troika clse to a deal fiscal measures, Greek FinMin

Themes from Wednesday

Important Footnote: Janet Yellen's prepared testimony to the US Banking Senate Committee was released just before the New York. Ms Yellen was her usual dovish self with the US Dollar falling sharply as weak stops were tripped. Themes and wrap-up below do not include the late Yellen move.

* The big mover overnight was GBP which is up across the board as the UK Inflation Report delivered exactly what the market wanted. Mark Carney's second inflation report was upbeat - inflation revised significantly lower and stated unemployment rate to fall to 7.0% in Q3 2015. IFR's Divyang Shah says "in the space of just three months the BoE has been forced into shifting its stance closer to that of financial markets on the speed at which unemployment will hit 7%. The BoE now sees unemployment hitting 7% 1) 12-months earlier if based on market interest rates and 2) some 18-months earlier if based on constant interest rates".

* GBP had already been given a leg up earlier in the evening on the better than expected Sept ILO Jobless number which came in at 7.6% against a forecast of 7.7%. The double dose of good news sent GBP soaring and as is its way of late it was not just against the US Dollar.

* GBP gained across the field with the ever volatile EUR/GBP giving back a chunk of this week gains. EUR/GBP was last seen down 0.5% at 0.8400 after opening on Wednesday at around 0.8459. GBP/USD was up 0.8% at 1.6028 last after opening around 1.5903. Stops galore were located above 1.5950 with players scrambling to cover short exposures. GBP/USD touched 1.6000 in the initial rush after the inflation report then pulled all the way back to 1.5942 as the market digested the news. The low was now in however with GBP/USD rallying all the way to 1.6048 as the bears tossed in the towel. GBP/USD was heading towards the NY close around 1.6028.

* USD/JPY witnessed some light profit taking on the downside (on back of sliding UST yields pre Yellen) with seemingly the whole speculative world now on board (predominantly through option structures) for a strong topside rally with May's 103 levels the target. USD/JPY dipped down to 99.18 (above Tuesday's low of 99.10) before finding safer territory around 99.40 late in the NY afternoon.

* EUR/USD for the most part of the overnight session did a flat line impersonation with the odd blip here and there. The blips came courtesy of the rampaging GBP and the resulting sales of EUR/GBP. The single currency also dipped briefly on Praet's comments (waxed lyrically about the possibility of adopting negative interest rates) but quickly regained its poise. EUR/USD was last seen up 25 pips (or 0.2%) on the day at 1.3460 with weak stops captured on the move above 1.3460 - intraday high 1.3471.

* Commodity currencies were also beneficiaries of lower UST yields and Wall Street rally which pulled itself from down smalls to solid gains late in the day. AUD and NZD were both up around 50 pips from their lows with AUD/USD taking out the fresh selling interest above 0.9320 running to 0.9333.

* Very late in the day AUD/USD spiked briefly on the Yellen prepared statement to 0.9372 before pulling back to 0.9360.

* Stocks were hard down in Asia (MSCI AXJ closed down 1.5% with Shanghai, Hong Kong and Jakarta down nearly 2.0%) with the market underwhelmed by China's Third Plenum outcome. Stocks continued to lose ground in the UK courtesy of the BOE signaling it could raise interest rates sooner than expected with the FTSE closing down 1.4%. Wall Street started off in this negative vein (iShares China Large Caps minus 1.5%) however things started to change as investors moved quickly to put on Yellen bets. Players were of the view that Yellen's testimony at her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday would have all the hallmarks of a Fed meeting announcement. Chatter also did the rounds that Yellen's testimony might also be released after the UST market close on Wednesday. Not everyone agreed that today's moves were premised on Yellen with some saying it was just a general move in a market biased to the upside.

* Treasury yields eased in line with the Wall Street rally and it was hard to say who was leading who. The US 10-yr yield was last seen down 4bps at 2.73% whilst the 30-yr UST yield was down 3bps at 3.83%.

* European stocks dropped on Wednesday, with a broad benchmark hitting a three-week low, as uncertainty over the outlook for central banks' stimulus policies prompted investors to book recent hefty profits. Data showing a faster-than-anticipated recovery in Britain's job market fuelled speculation that the central bank's record low interest rate of 0.5 percent could be raised sooner than expected, sending London's FTSE 100down 1.4%, underperforming other European indexes. The FTSEurofirst 300 lost 0.6%. The EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5%. Stocks trimmed losses in late trade after a European Central Bank official was quoted as saying the bank could adopt negative interest rates or purchase assets from banks if needed to lift inflation. (Reuters News)

* Spot gold broke a four day losing sequence rising $6.50 to $1274.50 an ounce last. Bargain hunting and a soft US Dollar general reason given. LME Copper plunged over 2.0% and critically below the key $7000 level on disappointment over the lack of initiative shown in China's Third Plenum statement. Volume was three times normal with the key industrial metal making a fresh 3-month low. Crude oil future prices rose around 1.0% as support from Libyan supply outages offset forecasts for increases in US stockpiles.

* The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.34% at 80.915. The VIX index was down 2.0% at 12.57.

Wrap-up

Key "hashtag" words from overnight will undoubtedly be Yellen, Carney, inflation, Praet and Plenum. Disappointment over China's Third Plenum statement crunched Asian regional stocks with the MSCI AXJ closing down 1.5%. The negative equity sentiment continued into Europe and the US with UK bourses the biggest loser as the UK inflation report signaled that the BOE is set to raise interest rates earlier than expected. US markets started in this negative vein but quickly turned their focus to Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Yields dipped and stocks rallied hard with some chatter that the testimony may have been leaked. This of course was nonsense but with the market viewing Yellen as an ultra dove, positioning was quickly turned in this direction.

I am not sure what Asia will make of the overnight events but it looks like a case now on waiting for Yellen with some players suggesting it will be as important as a Fed meeting announcement. Yesterday's equity sell-off on disappointment over China's Third Plenum statement may have masked early taper trades.

Janet Yellen's opening remarks were released a few minutes with the US Dollar and US Treasury yields sliding a little as a result. There was an emphasis on the need for more stimulus but the real fireworks won't be seen until the Q&A section.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ was buffeted within tight ranges overnight on the back of various comments and positioning. Indeed once NY took over positioning was the key theme with players building in an ultra dovish Yellen at tomorrow's all important testimony at the US Banking Senate Committee. This drove stocks from small down to up 0.8% whilst US Treasury yields eased 4bps in the 10-years. Players suggested tomorrow's testimony from Yellen will have all the hallmarks of a Fed meeting announcement. Asia is unlikely to jump on board this lead preferring to stick with the early taper theme until proven wrong.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1071.7-1074.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1072.6. The pair opened at 1072 and tried both sides in early trades before finding a bid tone as regional stocks sunk following disappointment with the statement on China's Third Plenum. The Kospi closed down 1.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1071.5-1075 range on high volume; last in NY 1071/1072.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2483-1.2500 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2495. Straits Times closed down 0.4%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.2050-3.2125 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2115. The KLSE index closed up down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2050-3.2160 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1970/00.

USD/IDR traded an 11630-11670 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11650. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 11644. The IDX Composite closed down 1.8%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11510-11550 range on high volume; last in NY at 11500/11530.

USD/PHP traded a 43.64-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.72. The PSE index closed down 0.05%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.57-83 range on high volume; last at 43.55-58.

USD/THB traded a 31.57-615 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.61. The Set index last down 0.6%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.58-635 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.59. The Taiex index closed down 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.54-59 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.54/55.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1342 slightly lower than the previous 6.1360 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0871-6.0936 range; last at 6.0928. USD/CNH last at 6.0793 - range 6.0780-6.0810. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1585/6.1505. The Shanghai Composite down 1.8%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Wednesday night; last in NY at 6.1585/05.

USD/INR traded a 63.28-90 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.30. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 64.00-30 range on high volume; last 63.90/00.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 14 23:30 JPY Reuters Tankan DI

Nov 14 23:50 JPY GDP

Nov 14 00:00 KRW BOK policy rate

Nov 14 04:30 JPY IP

Nov 14 04:30 JPY Capacity util idx

Nov 14 05:00 SGD Retail sales

Nov 14 06:30 INR WPI inflation OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11565 11550 11510 11500-11530 Hi USD/JPY 99.68 99.10 99.24 INR 64.25 64.30 64.00 63.90-00 Hi EUR/USD 1.3496 1.3390 1.3487 KRW 1075 1075 1071.5 1071-1072 Hi EUR/JPY 133.93 133.25 133.85 MYR 3.2160 3.2160 3.2050 3.1970-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6068 1.5879 1.6055 PHP 43.77 43.83 43.57 43.55-58 Hi USD/CAD 1.0496 1.0452 1.0455 TWD 29.58 29.59 29.54 29.54-55 Hi AUD/USD 0.9372 0.9279 0.9360 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1350 6.1340-50 NZD/USD 0.8294 0.8196 0.8288 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1350-70 USD/SGD 1.2500 1.2460 1.2460 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1585-05 USD/THB 31.62 31.52 31.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15822 +71 +0.45 10-year 2.73% 2.77% S&P 500 1782 +14 +0.81 2-year 0.31% 0.33% Nasdaq 3966 +46 +1.18 30-year 3.83% 3.86% FTSE 6630 -97 -1.44 Spot Gold($) 1274.50 1268.00 DAX 9055 -21 -0.24 Nymex 93.88 93.10 Nikkei 14567 -22 -0.15 Brent 107.12 106.10 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)