SYDNEY, Nov 15 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Yellen says QE not to continue forever, strongly committed to promoting robust econ recovery, dangers in ending QE too early & in keeping it in place too long, expects to maintain highly accommodative policy for some time to come as QE winds down, warns against laws diminishing independence of the Fed * Fed's Yellen weak demand for services/goods major drag on economy, important for Fed to detect bubbles when forming, making progress on fixing too big to fail bank problem, supervisory responsibilities as important as mon policy * SNB's Danthine says cap on franc remains essential policy instrument if upward pressure on CCY intensifies; good position to deal w/normalization of global monetary conditions * Fed's Plosser (hawk) says should limit mon policy goals to focus solely/primarily on price stability, limit fed purchases to treasury securities * Fed's Bernanke important for banks to hold more & higher quality capital, must ensure bank compensation practices link pay to performance & do not encourage excessive risk-taking * BOE's Miles greater use of equity funding in housing would curb excessive leverage, reduce instability * US-China Sep trade deficit record USD 30.4bn vs Aug deficit of USD 29.89bn * US International trade mm USD Sep, -41.78bn, f/c -39bn, -38.7bn prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e, 339k, f/c 330k, 341k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e, 344k, 349.75-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e, 2.874mn, f/c 2.87mn, 2.874mn-prev * US Productivity Preliminary Q3, +1.9%, f/c 2.2%, +1.8%-prev * US Labor costs Preliminary Q3, -0.6%, f/c 0.2%, +0.5%-prev * CA New housing price index Sep, 0.0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * CA Trade balance CAD Sep, -0.44bn, f/c -1bn, -1.09bn-prev * Yellen says stocks aren't in bubble territory * EZ Q3 Pre GDP -0.4% y/y vs -0.5% prev, -0.3% exp * UK Oct Retail Sales 1.8% y/y vs 2.2% prev, 3.1% exp * UK 2036 GBP2.25bln Gilt auction BTC 1.38 * CH Oct Prod/Imp Px -0.3% y/y vs 0.0% prev * FR Q3 Pre GDP -0.1% q/q vs 0.5% prev, 0.1% exp * DE Q3 Pre GDP 1.1% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.7% exp * IT Q3 Pre GDP -1.9% y/y vs -2.1% prev, -1.8% exp Themes from Thursday * seemingly built into two halves. First half which included Asia and early London was one of US Dollar buying thus reversing much of the late Wednesday move when Janet Yellen's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee was released. The NY session was mostly waiting and then listening to what Janet Yellen had to say in the Q&A section in front of the Senate Banking Committee. Yellen came across as a very capable operator and read mostly from the Bernanke handbook. If Ms. Yellen's goal was to escape unharmed and make as little news as possible - she appeared to have succeeded." - WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath. * AUD/USD which was pummelled across the board after failing to breach 94 cents in Asia continued its fallout in early London. Momentum continued pushing AUD/USD down to 0.9282 before a recovery of sorts got underway. The pair struggled at first to get back to the Asian close (0.9315) before dipping back to 0.9292 in early NY. Once the Yellen Q&A got underway, AUD/USD rallied to 0.9337 as the Fed President elect followed the Bernanke playbook word for word before easing back to 0.9320 last. All up an unimpressive Thursday session for the beleaguered AUD where bears remain firmly in the driving seat and getting plenty of assistance from the RBA and its board members. * EUR/USD followed the AUD/USD lead hitting its intraday low (1.3418) just after the London open then rallying in stuttering fashion to a high of 1.3489 as Yellen spoke. 1.3500 proved an impossible hurdle (1.3499 high on Wednesday) with the single currency peeling lower in NY afternoon trades and settling around 1.3460 - little the Asian close. * GBP/USD volatility continues unabated with the pair falling sharply to 1.5988 from 1.6050 as the run of better than expected UK data dried up. UK retail sales came in at 1.8%y/y versus a consensus forecast of 3.1% causing GBP/USD to gap lower. EUR/GBP rallied but failed to break 0.8420 (high 0.8416 from 0.8385) only to then completely reverse its steps and then some. EUR/GBP fell all the way to 0.8362 capturing the stops below 0.8375. EUR/GBP last at 0.8378. GBP/USD of course rallied hard during the Yellen Q&A hitting 1.6100 before easing back to 1.6065 last. * The USD/JPY sell-off to 99.10 on the back of the Yellen testimony late Wednesday proved to be a "gift" for JPY bears. It was an opportunity not to be missed USD/JPY crawling all the way to 100 and just beyond. Pair took out the 100 level in early London on massive volume. The going did not get any easier above 100 with USD/JPY still faced with concerted selling interest. Players continue to pile in option trades hoping to leverage up their returns - whilst the target is plus 103 the flipside is that this is now a very crowded trade. * Wall Street at last reading was again posting modest gains with Yellen doing nothing to unhinge this fabulous bull-run. Stocks started softer before Yellen spoke then rallied as she spoke. Yellen stated stocks were not in bubble territory - this dragged the NASDAQ from negative territory at the time (the only one) back into the black. The NASDAQ was down early on the Cisco slide which fell 12% at one stage before the circuit breakers kicked in. The Cisco slide flowed through to other major tech providers including HP which was down 5.5% last. * European shares rose on Thursday, cheered by solid earnings from Bouygues and Zurich Insurance, as well as by signs the U.S. Fed be in no hurry to scale back stimulus under its new chief. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.8% - its biggest daily gain in a month. The EuroSTOXX 50 benchmark added 1.1%. Gains were capped by concerns about the negative impact of weaker economic growth on corporate earnings, prompting investors to focus on companies still able to deliver strong profits. French conglomerate Bouygues was the top gainer among European blue chips, jumping 6.2% and hitting 2-yr highs after beating quarterly earnings forecasts thanks to cost savings and higher construction orders. Results also helped insurer Zurich and Belgian financial services group KBC, which rose 2.5 and 3.6%, respectively. (Reuters News) * Spot gold continued its late Wednesday rally (up 1.0% on Yellen's testimony) adding another 0.4% on Thursday to 1284 an ounce. LME Copper ended little changed on Thursday closing at 6992 a tonne from 6980 on Wednesday. LME Tin rallied 0.8% whilst other base metals were down tiny. Iron Ore added 50 cents to 136.60. * Brent crude rose on Thursday supported by disruptions to Libyan output, while U.S. crude dipped as traders weighed bulging U.S. inventories, but both markets drew support from expectations the Federal Reserve would keep stimulus measures in place. Brent's premium to U.S. oil futures shot to an eight-month high of $15.87 a barrel during intraday activity as the U.S. contract dipped to $92.51 a barrel, the lowest level since early June. Traders cited government data showing the eighth straight week of U.S. stockpiles builds and the fifth increase at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. contract as dragging down prices. International benchmark Brent, however, found support from ongoing supply problems from OPEC member Libya. Oil and other asset classes also found support from confirmation by incoming Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that the U.S. central banks loose monetary policy could be extended. U.S. gasoline futures showed the biggest gains on the day, however, up more than 2% as data from the U.S. Energy Information administration showed inventories declined for a fifth straight week amid seasonal refinery maintenance. (Reuter News) * US Treasury yields eased as Yellen spoke then picked up speed late in the day with the 10 and 30-yr yields closing down 4bps at 2.69% and 3.79% respectively. * The US Dollar index was last seen up a tiny 0.07% whilst the VIX index was down 1.1% at 12.38. Wrap-up The late Wednesday US Dollar selling spree on the Yellen testimony was all but undone in Asia and early London on Thursday with players positioning themselves ahead of Yellen's Q&A at the Senate Banking Committee. Yellen did not miss a beat and came across as a very capable candidate to replace Bernanke. Yellen handled the questions with aplomb even if they were mostly from the Bernanke handbook. Markets liked what they heard with Wall Street rallying (albeit by modest amounts) and US Treasury yields easing slightly. The US Dollar was re-sold in what has become yo-yo trading over the past two days. For now the Fed remains data dependent and while early taper (Dec-Jan) calls are perhaps a little more problematic, there is no real change to policy. Investors/players are once more left to work out the nuances of Fed speak. Massive option expiries at 100 in USD/JPY, 1.3450 in EUR/USD, 0.9400 in AUD/USD and 0.8250 in NZD/USD should curtail moves in major trading today. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ eased modestly overnight on Yellen as the Fed President waking calming dealt with Q&A at the Senate Banking Committee without a whiff of controversy. Yellen was of course "dovish" but everyone knows this. Wall Street rallied and US Treasury yields fell whilst overall the US Dollar was steady. MSCI Latam equity index gained 1.8% whilst Nikkei futures were up over 2.0%. This bodes well for Asian stocks but FX looks a little more problematic. There is massive option expiries scheduled for all major traded currency pairs tonight in NY. The expiries are all around current levels and should crimp volatility unless there are any new developments. USD/KRW traded a modest 1066.1-1068.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1067.9. Pair held to a tight range after being marked lower following Janet Yellen's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee came out just before the NY close. Concern over JPY/KRW support from the BOK kept the downside limited to 1066. Action by the BOK could come at anytime - both verbal and physical. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1070.5-1071.8 range on high volume; last in NY 1070/1070.5. USD/SGD traded a 1.2442-1.2474 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2474. Straits Times closed up 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1870-3.2070 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2040. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2000-3.2130 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1990/10. USD/IDR traded an 11540-11560 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11550. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Thursday at 11546. The IDX Composite closed up 1.5%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11450-11500 range on high volume; last in NY at 11440/11460. USD/PHP traded a 43.47-62 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.56. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.50-61 range on high volume; last at 43.51-53. USD/THB traded a 31.45-57 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.57. The Set index last up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 29.535-57 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.555. The Taiex index last up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.55-59 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.55/56. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1315 slightly lower than the previous 6.1342 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0905-6.0930 range; last at 6.0922. USD/CNH last at 6.0765 - range 6.0758-6.0790. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1570/6.1590. The Shanghai Composite up 0.6%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades on Thursday night; last in NY at 6.1600/30. USD/INR traded a 62.95-63.34 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.11. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.78-64.10 range on high volume; last 63.74/78. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 15 10:00 MYR Current account balance Nov 15 10:00 MYR Net portfolio flow Nov 15 10:00 MYR GDP OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 22:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11450 11500 11450 11440-11460 Hi USD/JPY 100.15 99.14 100.03 INR 63.94 64.10 63.78 63.74-78 Hi EUR/USD 1.3499 1.3418 1.3459 KRW 1070 1071.8 1070.5 1070-1070.5 Hi EUR/JPY 134.69 133.72 134.58 MYR 3.2080 3.2130 3.2000 3.1990-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6101 1.5988 1.6065 PHP 43.55 43.61 43.50 43.51-53 Hi USD/CAD 1.0526 1.0440 1.0463 TWD 29.54 29.59 29.55 29.55-56 Hi AUD/USD 0.9388 0.9282 0.9316 CNY 1-mth 6.1360 6.1345 6.1340-60 NZD/USD 0.8358 0.8231 0.8275 CNY 3-mth Deal 6.1380 6.1365-85 USD/SGD 1.2490 1.2442 1.2477 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1600-30 USD/THB 31.63 31.45 31.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15876 +54 +0.34 10-year 2.69% 2.73% S&P 500 1791 +9 +0.51 2-year 0.29% 0.31% Nasdaq 3973 +7 +0.19 30-year 3.79% 3.83% FTSE 6666 +36 +0.54 Spot Gold($) 1287.50 1274.50 DAX 9150 +95 +1.05 Nymex 93.76 93.88 Nikkei 14876 +309 +2.12 Brent 108.54 107.12 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)