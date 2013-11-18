SYDNEY, Nov 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night

* U.S. Senate Banking Committee says to Vote on Yellen's Nomination to be Fed Chair on Thursday

* Fed's Dudley: Admits to getting more hopeful' on U.S. econ; sees positive signs including Q3 GDP & Oct jobs; fiscal drags likely to abate considerably

* Dudley: Could be long time between winding down QE & raising rates; No sign now of disturbing asset-price bubbles; monitoring possible bubbles closely; no current sign of threat to financial stability

* Dudley: Fed won't necessarily raise rates when unemployment falls to 6.5% threshold; doesn't see risk inflation will be a problem in near-term; convinced QE benefits outweigh costs

* Fed's Plosser: Fed should set fixed dollar amt to bond-buy program, then bring to an end; labor mkt improved enough to warrant wind down of asset buys; Fed undermined its credibility & public's confidence in econ by not tapering in Sept

* Reuters Summit: Goldman Sachs head of asset mgmt sees 10-yr US yield 100bps higher in 12 months, possibly hitting 4%

* Reuter's Poll: 18 of 21 traders say ECB will not cut depo rate to below zero

* Italy's Eco Min Saccomanni: Govt spending review from 2014 aims to save 2% of GDP in 2014-16 periods

* Fitch: Portugal credit line more likely as debt stabilizes

* Swedish Cbanker Jansson: Inflation came in clearly lower than expected, needs to be taken into account in Dec rates decision

* U.S. Nov NAHB Housing Mkt Index 54, f/c 55 prev 54

* U.S. Sep. net overall capital outflow $106.8bln vs. $13.8bln in Aug, largest since Feb '09

* Russia Oct Ind. Prod. -0.1% y/y, f/c +0.5% prev +0.3%

* EZ Sep Trade Bal. NSA E13.1b vs E6.9b prev, rvsd

* EZ Sep C/A NSA E14b vs E12.4b prev rvsd

* EZ Sep C/A SA E13.7b vs E17.9b prev rvsd

* ECB's Mersch, worst behind us, confident about future Rts

* ECB Praet, ECB still has options even if interest rate at zero SDZ

* ECB Coene, ECB shouldn't cut interest rates further L'Echo

* Buba Nagel, No asset bubble now; banks can withstand stress tests EAS

Themes from Monday

* After a steady start on Monday, US Dollar selling kicked-in in late Asia. AUD/USD and NZD/USD led the way with the former taking out the selling interest around 0.94 cents whilst the later ran into stops above 0.8360. At the same time USD/JPY was having a purge of weak long positions with all three posting US Dollar lows around the Asian close.

* There was no particular trigger just position adjustments from the leveraged crowd. USD/JPY for one was unable to manage an assault at the barriers (100.50-60) and hit key resistance in EUR/JPY at 135.40/50. Disappointment saw weak short Yen positions covered. There was some mention of the GPIF report to the Diet on Wednesday but that looks a stretch. The Nikkei of course ended the Monday session flat as it consolidates some of its outsized 7.7% gains from last week.

* AUD/USD performed poorly against the field last week and its moves were generally put down to short covering although the topside quickly ran out of steam ahead of 0.9420. The world wants to sell AUD on rallies and with help from the RBA - this seems to be a good plan. Curtailing the AUD rally may have come down to the RBA minutes (out today), RBA D/Gov Debelle - speaks on Wednesday and Governor Stevens - speaks on Thursday. The NZD move higher was simply a stop run with NZD/USD giving back gains and returning to pre break-up (below 0.8360) levels.

* EUR/USD was steady around the figure during this burst of energy in late Asia/early Europe markets. Once NY option expiries were out of the way (large 1.3500 on Monday), the single currency rallied to 1.3540 as leveraged players covered exposures. This round of buying however was met by ACB sales and EUR/USD returned to levels just above 1.3500.

* Overall volumes were well down on the day with those traded on the Reuters matching system down around 40% from their monthly average. Close option expiries also played a role in stifling interest - EUR/USD at 1.3500; USD/JPY at 100 and AUD/USD at 0.9400. Near the close light US Dollar buying interest returned (courtesy of p/t on stocks) with most pairs now trading around Monday opening levels.

* Wall Street did battle on Monday with round numbers - 16k for the Dow, 1800 for the S&P500 and 4000 for the NASDAQ. The Dow at one stage look like it would manage the hurdle but late profit taking stymied efforts. The Dow closed up 0.1%; the S&P500 closed down 0.35% while the NASDAQ closed down 0.95% courtesy of big losses for Tesla (8.0%) and Twitter (5.5%). The Dow was buoyed initially by the banks and in particular JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Seventy-five minutes out from the close, stocks peeled lower in double quick fashion. The NASDAQ doubled its losses (to down 1.0%) while the S&P500 and Dow fell in concert. Carl Icahn got the blame (speaking at a Reuters' conference) - says he is very cautious on equities, company earnings are a mirage fuelled by low interest rates rather than strong management.

* German utilities pushed European shares to fresh highs on Monday, while equity investors were encouraged by data showing an improved economic outlook for the region and the continued supply of cheap funds. The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4% to a fresh 5-year closing high. The EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index closed up 0.9%, while Germany's DAX finished at an all-time closing high. (Reuters News)

* Asia of course had posted solid gains courtesy of a surging Chinese market in the wake of the Plenum details. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.9% adding to its 1.7% gain from Friday whilst the MSCI AXJ equity index closed up a very healthy 1.4%.

* Players were grabbing at straws to explain the 1.2% slide in the spot gold price. The most viable explanation was profit taking after three days of gains. Spot gold was last seen trading at 1274 an ounce after closing in NY on Friday at 1290 an ounce.

* Base metals were again a "sea of red" in the 0.5% to 1.7% down range. Nickel led the pack lower - down 1.7%. LME Copper fell 0.5% to 6975 a tonne with players disappointed at the lack of action in China's reform package.

* Key housing-market index NABH missed forecasts - 54 against a forecast of 55, but no-one seemed to care. Fed Plosser and Dudley spoke but both sung from their usual songbooks and everyone yawned. Plosser - time to end QE; Dudley - upbeat, economy getting stronger. Iron ore meanwhile continues to go up in 20 cent increments - last at 137 a tonne.

* US crude fell 81 cents to 93.03 a barrel as the discount to Brent continued to widen. Brent fell just 3 cents with the widening spread put down to refinery maintenance in the Gulf Coast that has cut demand and built up inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. oil contract.

* US Treasury yields eased again on Monday as the fall-out from Janet Yellen's testimony/Q&A to the Senate Banking Committee continues to reverberate. CitiFX Wire in a customer poll says that nearly 2/3 of respondents now do not see the Fed tapering until March 2014 or later. The US 10-yr Treasury yield is set to close down 3bps at 2.67%. The 30-yr yield is also down 3bps at 3.77%.

*The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.115 at 80.765. The VIX index was last seen up 8.0% at 13.17.

Wrap-up

It was a market uncomfortable with itself overnight. Currencies pushed and pulled until they found strong support/resistance levels. News was thin on the ground with Fed speakers and US housing data summarily ignored. Profit taking on Wall Street kicked-in 75 minutes out from the close (Carl Icahn comments blamed) with currencies quickly grabbing a risk off tone. Not far out from the close AUD/USD was trading just one pip away from its Friday NY close (0.9367).

Profit taking in stocks on a - "no news" Monday is hardly surprising. Meanwhile US Treasury yields continue to price out early taper in the wake of Yellen last week. The rally in the Shanghai Composite (nearly 5.0% in two days) has the world sitting up and taking notice but one wonder how long the euphoria will last given that it was built on a bunch of long term motherhood statements.

The week is only just underway with numerous central bank minutes set to garnish attention from here on in. The RBA kick off proceedings today with the market generally expecting the central bank to once more stick the boot into the AUD. BOE and FOMC minutes are out on Wednesday while the BOJ meets 19-20. Chairman Bernanke will speak on "Communication and Monetary Policy" later tonight in Washington. Nomura says "it is possible, given the topic, that the speech could have implications for the outlook for policy. That said, it would be a little surprising for the outgoing Chairman to announce a policy initiative, particularly one that will have to be implemented by his successor."

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ was volatile at both the start and end of its offshore session but there was very little activity in between. USD/AXJ was on the slide late Asia that continued into the Asia close/Europe open. The US Dollar sell-off was seemingly a forced purge of built-up long dollar positions as stocks rallied hard (MSCI AXJ up 1.4% and SSEC up 2.9%) and as early taper odds is cut in the wake of the Yellen comments from last week. CitiFX Wire say that nearly two thirds of clients polled say that the Fed will not taper now until March 2014 or later. Consolidation then set in until an hour and a quarter out from the Wall Street close when stocks dropped dramatically. Some tied it to Carl Icahn's negative comments whilst other said it was just position adjustments ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. USD/AXJ rallied hard as a consequence erasing the European open slide. RBA minutes key event in Asia today.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1057.8-1062.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1057.9. The pair opened at 1061.4 and held a tight range until late afternoon when 1060 gave way opening up the downside. The Kospi closed up 0.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1057-1060 range on high volume; last in NY 1059/1060.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2449-1.2475 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2465. Straits Times closed up 0.05%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1850-3.1980 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1900. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1845-3.1895 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1900/20.

USD/IDR traded an 11620-11640 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11640. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11627. The IDX Composite closed up 1.3%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11440-11460 range on high volume; last in NY at 11440/11460.

USD/PHP traded a 43.57-675 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.63. The PSE index closed down 0.05%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.46-57 range on high volume; last at 43.44-47.

USD/THB traded a 31.555-60 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.58. The Set index last up 0.2%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.514-57 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.525. The Taiex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.385-44 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.425/44.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1332 slightly lower than the previous 6.1351 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0908-6.0930 range; last at 6.0920. USD/CNH last at 6.0715 - range 6.0709-6.0755. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1545/6.1555. The Shanghai Composite up 2.9%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1500; last in NY at 6.1510/30.

USD/INR traded a 62.38-91 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.41. The Sensex index last up 2.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.80-63.05 range on high volume; last 62.85/90.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

2300GMT AUD CB Leading Index m/m

2350GMT JPY Industrial Production

0030GMT AUD RBA Monetary Policy Minutes

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2135GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11485 11460 11440 11440-11460 Hi USD/JPY 100.39 99.78 100.00 INR 63.20 63.05 62.80 62.85-90 Hi EUR/USD 1.3542 1.3475 1.3507 KRW 1059 1060 1057 1059-1060 Hi EUR/JPY 135.41 134.74 135.08 MYR 3.1935 3.1895 3.1845 3.1900-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6149 1.6082 1.6111 PHP 43.50 43.52 43.45 43.47-49 Hi USD/CAD 1.0442 1.0414 1.0429 TWD 29.42 29.44 29.385 29.425-44 Hi AUD/USD 0.9419 0.9359 0.9377 CNY 1-mth 6.1310 6.1285 6.1295-10 NZD/USD 0.8407 0.8326 0.8334 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1370 6.1370-90 USD/SGD 1.2475 1.2448 1.2461 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1500 6.1510-30 USD/THB 31.61 31.555 31.60 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15976 +14 +0.09 10-year 2.67% 2.70% S&P 500 1792 -6 -0.34 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 3949 -37 -0.93 30-year 3.77% 3.80% FTSE 6723 +30 +0.44 Spot Gold($) 1274.50 1290.00 DAX 9225 +56 +0.61 Nymex 93.03 93.74 Nikkei 15164 -2 -0.01 Brent 108.47 108.50

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)