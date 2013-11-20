SYDNEY, Nov 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night
* Fed's Yellen monetary policy likely to remain highly accommodative long
after rate hike threshold has been reached, threshold is not a trigger
* Fed's Evans Fed will continue highly accommodative policy until economy
recovers, looking for 2% growth this yr- falling short of expectations, shutdown
did not have as much negative effect as expected, household de-leveraging
weighing on Econ growth, If the fed could it would drop target rate below zero,
benefits of bond buying far outweigh the costs
* ECB's Constancio everything is possible, has concerns about the impact of
negative depo rates- all policy decisions involve trade-offs
* Hilsenrath article (WSJ) on how Fed would deal w/debt ceiling crisis, no
meat just speculation the Fed may hint at possible solutions at this meeting
* US Trsy Sec Lew if raising revenue is not a possibility in fiscal
talks-then a large deal is not likely, has sense that China is serious about
econ reform
* US ICSC chain stores w/w w/e, +0.1%, 1.2%-prev
* US ICSC chain stores y/y w/e, +2.8%, 2.3%-prev
* US Employment wages q/q Q3, +0.3%, 0.4%-prev
* US Employment benefits q/q Q3, +0.7%, 0.4%-prev
* US Employment costs Q3, +0.4%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev
* US Redbook m/m w/e, -0.7%, -0.8%-prev
* US Redbook y/y w/e, +3.5%, 3.3%-prev
* CL interest rate Nov, 4.75%-prev
* NY AG announces USD13b settlement w/JP Morgan Chase, JPM acknowledges
serious, material misrepresentations to the public about numerous RMBS
transactions
* ECB's Asmussen, too early to exit loose monetary policy
* Asmussen can cut again if inflation situation requires it
* Asmussen, would be very careful to cut depo below zero
* ECB V/President Constancio said QE was a possibility and nothing else
* China to gradually widen Yuan trading band -Zhou
* Norway Q3 GDP beats f/c at 0.5%, mkt 0.4%, 0.3% prev
* DE Nov ZEW Sent 54.6 vs 52.8 prev, 54.0 exp
* DE Nov ZEW C/Con 28.7 vs 29.7 prev, 31 exp
Themes from Monday
* The biggest move of the whole session was seen one hour out from the
official Asian close (0800GMT). Comments from PBOC Governor Zhou that the c/bank
will expand the CNY trading band, end regular FX market interventions and work
to establish a managed floating CNY exchange rate set the market alight. For
traders it was a case of act first, think later. The US Dollar was summarily
sold against most pairs with EUR, AUD and NZD spiking higher.
* This late Asia move was very short lived as the story had no time frames.
Players searched desperately for the MNI report to read the finer details. The
move was just about done and dusted within the hour with the US Dollar index
swiftly returning to pre breakdown levels. Citi reported that the comments were
not made recently adding all of the details were previously stated along with
this course of action.
* AUD/USD hit 0.9448 in the PBOC melee but quickly returned to the 0.9420
level and spent the rest of the session within a modest 0.9407-33 range. AUD/USD
was last seen consolidating around 0.9425 late in the NY afternoon and ahead of
Bernanke tonight and FOMC minutes tomorrow.
* EUR/USD was choppy courtesy of the PBOC, ZEW data and EUR/JPY buying
interest. EUR/USD made it to 1.3544 on the PBOC inspire spike only to dip back
below 1.3500 on the soft German ZEW consumer confidence data (current situation
index at 28.7 vs 31 estimate, and expectations index at 54.6 vs 54 estimate).
USD/JPY buying returned during the NY session along with EUR/JPY buying. This
took the single currency from 1.3490 all the way to 1.3548 only to fail in
tripping the supposed stops resting in the 1.3550-60 pocket - more likely they
above the 21-dma at 1.3575. EUR/JPY rallied courtesy of real money buying and
USD/JPY's move back through 100. This took EUR/JPY to a high of 135.73 thus
taking out the previous key resistance in the 135.40/50 window. The cross
settled around 1.3560 last - up 0.4% on the day.
* USD/JPY spent the greater part of Tuesday below its Monday NY close of
100.00 but support ahead of 99.50 held firm. USD/JPY made it to 100.26 in
stuttering fashion during the NY session suggesting there are more than a few
players willing to take profit on the crowded short Yen trade as the USD/JPY
rallies. Stiff resistance (option barriers) remains at 100.50 whilst the swing
high at 100.62 is crucial.
* Wall Street and for that matter Europe and Asia were still wobbling from
the Carl Icahn comments on Monday night. Much was made of one man's influence
and what it means for the market. Most probably nothing - in a market that is
already up (S&P 50) 25% in 2013 - it was always going to spook easily. Wall
Street closed with small losses (NASDAQ -0.4%; S&P -0.2%, Dow -0.1%) with market
looking ahead to Bernanke's speech later tonight (in Washington), FOMC minutes
tom.
* European shares fell in thin trade on Tuesday as negative comments from
U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn drew attention to a mixed earnings season,
puncturing a rally that had taken Germany's DAX to a record high. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7%, while the Euro STOXX 50 shed 1%, its steepest
daily fall since August 30. The DAX fell 0.4% to 9,193.3 points, stumbling off
the previous session's record peak of 9,253.7. (Reuters News)
* Spot gold tread water on Tuesday as the shiny stuff tries to stabilize
after steep losses on Monday. Spot gold was up tiny at $1,275.50 an ounce last,
after dropping 1.2% on Monday on lacklustre physical buying. Reuters reported
that technical support was pegged at the recent low of $1261, while a breach of
the mid-October low of $1251 would see the metal dropping further to June
near-three-year lows of $1180 referring to a ScotiaMocatta note.
* Base metals bounced on Tuesday but initial gains for LME Copper quickly
evaporated. Copper was last seen down 0.1% at 6966 a tonne. The winners were
Aluminum and Lead up around 0.6% - the heaving beaten down Nickel contract was
up a more modest 0.3%. Iron ore dipped 70 cents to 136.30.
* Brent crude settled down 1.4% at 106.92 a barrel while US crude settled up
0.3% at 93.34. Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as
talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of
sanctions against the oil-rich country. Also bearish for Brent was the
resumption of oil exports from Libya.
* US Treasury yields rallied back to Friday (comfortable) levels ahead of
Bernanke tonight and FOMC minutes, CPI and retail sales Wednesday. Some blamed
the move on "steepeners" being done across the curve. The US 10-year Treasury
yield last at 2.71% up 4bps. The 2-year yield was unchanged at 0.29% while the
30-year yield was up 3bp at 3.80%.
* The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.2% at 80.668 whilst the VIX index
was up nearly 2.0% at 13.33.
Wrap-up
It was choppy, mixed overnight session with the market seemingly lacking
fresh direction. Comments from PBOC Governor Zhou struck late Asia/early Europe
but the moves were short lived when the market realized the comments were old
and contained no time-frames. Carl Icahn, whose comments pulled the rug out of
stock bulls on Monday, continued to play out in Europe as they got their chance
to react. Wall Street was mostly down in low key session ahead of Bernanke
(Tuesday night in Washington), FOMC minutes and Retails Sales/CPI data on
Wednesday.
The Bernanke speech (in a few hours) looks overblown - he is very unlikely
to say anything market moving at this late stage in his tenure. One can never be
sure however and his topic is "Communication and Monetary Policy!"
Also out today in the GPIF report to the Japanese Diet. Much has been made
of the report in some quarters so disappointment looms large. Surely the Pension
Fund is going to give too much away before they even initiate the trades!
Wall Street has screamed back into focus this week as the major mover and
shaker asset class. Given its components hefty gains in 2013 no one should be
surprised with the amount of people calling a top and warning of bad things to
come. The rally however has legs and looks far from over - that we are seeing a
pause/profit taking ahead of key round numbers (Dow 16000, S%P 1800 and NADAQ
4000) should come as no surprise.
The US Dollar remains on the outer except for USD/JPY. The conviction trade
of 2013 (short Yen/long Nikkei) remains alive and well. Again the odd bout of
profit taker should not deter players. EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD simply look like
they are following the path of least resistance with the market keen sellers on
any rallies.
THE ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open mixed after a very volatile Asian close and not much
else. The Asian close was hit with PBOC Governor Zhou's comments from a MNI
report which included band widening, an end to regular FX interventions, removal
of conditions on QDII and QFII restrictions et al. The US Dollar was sold
aggressively then quickly returned to normal on the basis the comments were old
and contained no time frames. The rest of the overnight session was choppy with
Yen weakness reasserting itself during the NY session. EUR/JPY was also taken
higher by real money buyers. All eyes today on the Bernanke speech out in a few
hours time and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
USD/KRW traded a modest 1054.8-1057.8 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at
1056.4. Pressure has remained on the downside with no concrete sign of BOK
activity. 2013 January low of 1054.6 is now key support. The Kospi was last up
1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1057.5-1059.1 range on high volume; last
in NY 1058.5/1059.
USD/SGD traded a 1.2425-1.2470 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2441.
Straits Times closed down 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.1770-3.1920 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1770. The
KLSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1735-3.1800 range
on high volume; last in NY at 3.1755/75.
USD/IDR traded an 11590-11625 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11615. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Tuesday at 11609. The IDX
Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11460-11480 range on
high volume; last in NY at 11450/11470.
USD/PHP traded a 43.53-62 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.595. The PSE
index closed down 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.43-47 range on high
volume; last at 43.44-46.
USD/THB traded a 31.56-61 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.58. The Set
index last down 0.8%.
USD/TWD traded a 29.46-534 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.47. The pair
slid sharply on the open as custodial players sold US Dollars with support
around 29.50 absent. The Taiex index last up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded
a 29.375-39 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.385/39.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1317 slightly lower than the
previous 6.1332 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0910-6.0933 range; last at
6.0927. USD/CNH last at 6.0648 - range 6.0573-6.0710. The 1-yr NDF was last
quoted in Asia at 6.1450/6.1470. The Shanghai Composite down 0.2%. Overnight the
6-mth NDF traded at 6.1305; last in NY at 6.1300/20. There were no recorded 1-yr
trades; last in NY at 6.1420/40.
USD/INR traded a 61.87-62.38 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.35. The
Sensex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.75-90 range on
high volume; last 62.85/90.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
Nov 20 23:50 JPY Exports
Nov 20 23:50 JPY Imports
Nov 20 23:50 JPY Trade balance
Nov 20 00:00 MYR CPI
Nov 20 02:00 JPY BOJ policy rate
Nov 20 08:00 TWD Export Orders
Nov 20 08:10 TWD Current account
Nov 20 08:10 TWD Balance of payments
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11385 11480 11460 11450-11470 Hi USD/JPY 100.26 99.56 100.14
INR 62.72 62.90 62.75 62.85-90 Hi EUR/USD 1.3548 1.3488 1.3538
KRW 1057 1059.1 1057.5 1058.5-1059 Hi EUR/JPY 135.73 134.62 135.56
MYR 3.1810 3.1800 3.1735 3.1755-75 Hi GBP/USD 1.6133 1.6060 1.6121
PHP 43.50 43.47 43.43 43.44-46 Hi USD/CAD 1.0485 1.0415 1.0470
TWD 29.41 29.39 29.375 29.385-39 Hi AUD/USD 0.9448 0.9352 0.9434
CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1255 6.1250-70 NZD/USD 0.8374 0.8310 0.8370
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1305 6.1300-20 USD/SGD 1.2470 1.2425 1.2431
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1420-40 USD/THB 31.63 31.56 31.63
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 15967 -9 -0.06 10-year 2.71% 2.67%
S&P 500 1788 -4 -0.20 2-year 0.29% 0.29%
Nasdaq 3932 -17 -0.43 30-year 3.80% 3.77%
FTSE 6698 -25 -0.38 Spot Gold($) 1275.50 1274.50
DAX 9193 -32 -0.35 Nymex 93.34 93.03
Nikkei 15127 -38 -0.25 Brent 106.92 108.47
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)