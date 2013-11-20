SYDNEY, Nov 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night

* Fed's Yellen monetary policy likely to remain highly accommodative long after rate hike threshold has been reached, threshold is not a trigger

* Fed's Evans Fed will continue highly accommodative policy until economy recovers, looking for 2% growth this yr- falling short of expectations, shutdown did not have as much negative effect as expected, household de-leveraging weighing on Econ growth, If the fed could it would drop target rate below zero, benefits of bond buying far outweigh the costs

* ECB's Constancio everything is possible, has concerns about the impact of negative depo rates- all policy decisions involve trade-offs

* Hilsenrath article (WSJ) on how Fed would deal w/debt ceiling crisis, no meat just speculation the Fed may hint at possible solutions at this meeting

* US Trsy Sec Lew if raising revenue is not a possibility in fiscal talks-then a large deal is not likely, has sense that China is serious about econ reform

* US ICSC chain stores w/w w/e, +0.1%, 1.2%-prev

* US ICSC chain stores y/y w/e, +2.8%, 2.3%-prev

* US Employment wages q/q Q3, +0.3%, 0.4%-prev

* US Employment benefits q/q Q3, +0.7%, 0.4%-prev

* US Employment costs Q3, +0.4%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev

* US Redbook m/m w/e, -0.7%, -0.8%-prev

* US Redbook y/y w/e, +3.5%, 3.3%-prev

* CL interest rate Nov, 4.75%-prev

* NY AG announces USD13b settlement w/JP Morgan Chase, JPM acknowledges serious, material misrepresentations to the public about numerous RMBS transactions

* ECB's Asmussen, too early to exit loose monetary policy

* Asmussen can cut again if inflation situation requires it

* Asmussen, would be very careful to cut depo below zero

* ECB V/President Constancio said QE was a possibility and nothing else

* China to gradually widen Yuan trading band -Zhou

* Norway Q3 GDP beats f/c at 0.5%, mkt 0.4%, 0.3% prev

* DE Nov ZEW Sent 54.6 vs 52.8 prev, 54.0 exp

* DE Nov ZEW C/Con 28.7 vs 29.7 prev, 31 exp

Themes from Monday

* The biggest move of the whole session was seen one hour out from the official Asian close (0800GMT). Comments from PBOC Governor Zhou that the c/bank will expand the CNY trading band, end regular FX market interventions and work to establish a managed floating CNY exchange rate set the market alight. For traders it was a case of act first, think later. The US Dollar was summarily sold against most pairs with EUR, AUD and NZD spiking higher.

* This late Asia move was very short lived as the story had no time frames. Players searched desperately for the MNI report to read the finer details. The move was just about done and dusted within the hour with the US Dollar index swiftly returning to pre breakdown levels. Citi reported that the comments were not made recently adding all of the details were previously stated along with this course of action.

* AUD/USD hit 0.9448 in the PBOC melee but quickly returned to the 0.9420 level and spent the rest of the session within a modest 0.9407-33 range. AUD/USD was last seen consolidating around 0.9425 late in the NY afternoon and ahead of Bernanke tonight and FOMC minutes tomorrow.

* EUR/USD was choppy courtesy of the PBOC, ZEW data and EUR/JPY buying interest. EUR/USD made it to 1.3544 on the PBOC inspire spike only to dip back below 1.3500 on the soft German ZEW consumer confidence data (current situation index at 28.7 vs 31 estimate, and expectations index at 54.6 vs 54 estimate). USD/JPY buying returned during the NY session along with EUR/JPY buying. This took the single currency from 1.3490 all the way to 1.3548 only to fail in tripping the supposed stops resting in the 1.3550-60 pocket - more likely they above the 21-dma at 1.3575. EUR/JPY rallied courtesy of real money buying and USD/JPY's move back through 100. This took EUR/JPY to a high of 135.73 thus taking out the previous key resistance in the 135.40/50 window. The cross settled around 1.3560 last - up 0.4% on the day.

* USD/JPY spent the greater part of Tuesday below its Monday NY close of 100.00 but support ahead of 99.50 held firm. USD/JPY made it to 100.26 in stuttering fashion during the NY session suggesting there are more than a few players willing to take profit on the crowded short Yen trade as the USD/JPY rallies. Stiff resistance (option barriers) remains at 100.50 whilst the swing high at 100.62 is crucial.

* Wall Street and for that matter Europe and Asia were still wobbling from the Carl Icahn comments on Monday night. Much was made of one man's influence and what it means for the market. Most probably nothing - in a market that is already up (S&P 50) 25% in 2013 - it was always going to spook easily. Wall Street closed with small losses (NASDAQ -0.4%; S&P -0.2%, Dow -0.1%) with market looking ahead to Bernanke's speech later tonight (in Washington), FOMC minutes tom.

* European shares fell in thin trade on Tuesday as negative comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn drew attention to a mixed earnings season, puncturing a rally that had taken Germany's DAX to a record high. The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7%, while the Euro STOXX 50 shed 1%, its steepest daily fall since August 30. The DAX fell 0.4% to 9,193.3 points, stumbling off the previous session's record peak of 9,253.7. (Reuters News)

* Spot gold tread water on Tuesday as the shiny stuff tries to stabilize after steep losses on Monday. Spot gold was up tiny at $1,275.50 an ounce last, after dropping 1.2% on Monday on lacklustre physical buying. Reuters reported that technical support was pegged at the recent low of $1261, while a breach of the mid-October low of $1251 would see the metal dropping further to June near-three-year lows of $1180 referring to a ScotiaMocatta note.

* Base metals bounced on Tuesday but initial gains for LME Copper quickly evaporated. Copper was last seen down 0.1% at 6966 a tonne. The winners were Aluminum and Lead up around 0.6% - the heaving beaten down Nickel contract was up a more modest 0.3%. Iron ore dipped 70 cents to 136.30.

* Brent crude settled down 1.4% at 106.92 a barrel while US crude settled up 0.3% at 93.34. Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country. Also bearish for Brent was the resumption of oil exports from Libya.

* US Treasury yields rallied back to Friday (comfortable) levels ahead of Bernanke tonight and FOMC minutes, CPI and retail sales Wednesday. Some blamed the move on "steepeners" being done across the curve. The US 10-year Treasury yield last at 2.71% up 4bps. The 2-year yield was unchanged at 0.29% while the 30-year yield was up 3bp at 3.80%.

* The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.2% at 80.668 whilst the VIX index was up nearly 2.0% at 13.33.

Wrap-up

It was choppy, mixed overnight session with the market seemingly lacking fresh direction. Comments from PBOC Governor Zhou struck late Asia/early Europe but the moves were short lived when the market realized the comments were old and contained no time-frames. Carl Icahn, whose comments pulled the rug out of stock bulls on Monday, continued to play out in Europe as they got their chance to react. Wall Street was mostly down in low key session ahead of Bernanke (Tuesday night in Washington), FOMC minutes and Retails Sales/CPI data on Wednesday.

The Bernanke speech (in a few hours) looks overblown - he is very unlikely to say anything market moving at this late stage in his tenure. One can never be sure however and his topic is "Communication and Monetary Policy!"

Also out today in the GPIF report to the Japanese Diet. Much has been made of the report in some quarters so disappointment looms large. Surely the Pension Fund is going to give too much away before they even initiate the trades!

Wall Street has screamed back into focus this week as the major mover and shaker asset class. Given its components hefty gains in 2013 no one should be surprised with the amount of people calling a top and warning of bad things to come. The rally however has legs and looks far from over - that we are seeing a pause/profit taking ahead of key round numbers (Dow 16000, S%P 1800 and NADAQ 4000) should come as no surprise.

The US Dollar remains on the outer except for USD/JPY. The conviction trade of 2013 (short Yen/long Nikkei) remains alive and well. Again the odd bout of profit taker should not deter players. EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD simply look like they are following the path of least resistance with the market keen sellers on any rallies.

THE ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ is set to open mixed after a very volatile Asian close and not much else. The Asian close was hit with PBOC Governor Zhou's comments from a MNI report which included band widening, an end to regular FX interventions, removal of conditions on QDII and QFII restrictions et al. The US Dollar was sold aggressively then quickly returned to normal on the basis the comments were old and contained no time frames. The rest of the overnight session was choppy with Yen weakness reasserting itself during the NY session. EUR/JPY was also taken higher by real money buyers. All eyes today on the Bernanke speech out in a few hours time and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1054.8-1057.8 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1056.4. Pressure has remained on the downside with no concrete sign of BOK activity. 2013 January low of 1054.6 is now key support. The Kospi was last up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 1057.5-1059.1 range on high volume; last in NY 1058.5/1059.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2425-1.2470 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2441. Straits Times closed down 0.3%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1770-3.1920 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.1770. The KLSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1735-3.1800 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1755/75.

USD/IDR traded an 11590-11625 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11615. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Tuesday at 11609. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11460-11480 range on high volume; last in NY at 11450/11470.

USD/PHP traded a 43.53-62 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.595. The PSE index closed down 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.43-47 range on high volume; last at 43.44-46.

USD/THB traded a 31.56-61 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.58. The Set index last down 0.8%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.46-534 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.47. The pair slid sharply on the open as custodial players sold US Dollars with support around 29.50 absent. The Taiex index last up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.375-39 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.385/39.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1317 slightly lower than the previous 6.1332 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0910-6.0933 range; last at 6.0927. USD/CNH last at 6.0648 - range 6.0573-6.0710. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1450/6.1470. The Shanghai Composite down 0.2%. Overnight the 6-mth NDF traded at 6.1305; last in NY at 6.1300/20. There were no recorded 1-yr trades; last in NY at 6.1420/40.

USD/INR traded a 61.87-62.38 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.35. The Sensex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.75-90 range on high volume; last 62.85/90.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 20 23:50 JPY Exports

Nov 20 23:50 JPY Imports

Nov 20 23:50 JPY Trade balance

Nov 20 00:00 MYR CPI

Nov 20 02:00 JPY BOJ policy rate

Nov 20 08:00 TWD Export Orders

Nov 20 08:10 TWD Current account

Nov 20 08:10 TWD Balance of payments

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT

NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11385 11480 11460 11450-11470 Hi USD/JPY 100.26 99.56 100.14 INR 62.72 62.90 62.75 62.85-90 Hi EUR/USD 1.3548 1.3488 1.3538 KRW 1057 1059.1 1057.5 1058.5-1059 Hi EUR/JPY 135.73 134.62 135.56 MYR 3.1810 3.1800 3.1735 3.1755-75 Hi GBP/USD 1.6133 1.6060 1.6121 PHP 43.50 43.47 43.43 43.44-46 Hi USD/CAD 1.0485 1.0415 1.0470 TWD 29.41 29.39 29.375 29.385-39 Hi AUD/USD 0.9448 0.9352 0.9434 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1255 6.1250-70 NZD/USD 0.8374 0.8310 0.8370 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1305 6.1300-20 USD/SGD 1.2470 1.2425 1.2431 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1420-40 USD/THB 31.63 31.56 31.63 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15967 -9 -0.06 10-year 2.71% 2.67% S&P 500 1788 -4 -0.20 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 3932 -17 -0.43 30-year 3.80% 3.77% FTSE 6698 -25 -0.38 Spot Gold($) 1275.50 1274.50 DAX 9193 -32 -0.35 Nymex 93.34 93.03 Nikkei 15127 -38 -0.25 Brent 106.92 108.47

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)