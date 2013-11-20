SYDNEY, Nov 21 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night

* FOMC minutes many members continued to see downside risks to economy as having diminished at Oct meeting, some participants suggested announcing a timetable for wind-down of bond purchases, a few members inclined to set quantitative floor for inflation, cmte met by video conference to discuss contingencies in event treasury not able to meet obligations, most participants thought a reduction in interest pd on excess reserves worth considering at some stage

* Fed's Dudley productivity growth is wild card in GDP growth f/c, difficult to determine how high market rates would need to get before economic recovery is damaged

* Fed's Bullard strong Nov jobs report would increase prospect to taper bond buying in Dec, likely Fed will keep rates ultra-low after US unemployment falls below 6.5%(BBG-TV)

* Fed's Bullard nervous about lowering unemployment threshold as could affect credibility no good explanation for low rates of inflation, has long felt QE is quite effective in finc'l mkts terms, Oct jobs report was very encouraging changed picture quite a bit

* Italian PM Letta says France/Italy agree next EU parliament term should be the legislature of growth mark the end of austerity

* ECB's Asmussen - having a nat'l crisis fund for banks is sub-optimal solution

* CA Wholesale trade m/m Sep, 0.2%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev

* US CPI mm, sa Oct, -0.1%, f/c 0.0%, 0.2%-prev

* US CPI yy, nsa Oct, +1.7%, f/c 1.0%, 1.2%-prev

* US Core CPI m/m, sa Oct, 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev

* US Core CPI y/y, nsa Oct, 1.7%, f/c 1.7%, 1.7%-prev

* US CPI index, NSA Oct, 233.51, 233.61, 234.15-prev

* US Core CPI index, sa Oct, 234.88, 234.59-prev

* US Real weekly earnings m/m Oct, 0.1%, -0.3%-prev

* US Retail sales m/m Oct, 0.4%, f/c 0.1%, 0.0%-prev

* US Retail sales ex-autos m/m Oct, 0.2%, f/c 0.1%,0.3%-prev

* US Retail ex-autos/gas/bldg Oct, 0.5%, f/c 0.3%, 0.3%-prev

* US Retail ex gas/autos Oct, 0.3%, 0.3%-prev

* US Business inventories m/m Sep, 0.6%, f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev

* US Existing home sales Oct, 5.12mn, f/c 5.13mn, 5.29mn-prev

* US Existing home sales % chg Oct, -3.2%, f/c -2.6%, -1.9%-prev

* ECB said to Weigh Minus 0.1% Deposit Rate if More Easing Needed (Bbg)

* Bullard - Nervous about Lowering Threshold on Unemployment Rate as could affect Credibility; could be "Dangerous Game"

* ECB's Weidmann, not technically at end of policy options

* Weidmann, options debate distracts from real causes of crisis

* DE Oct Prod Px -0.7% vs -0.5% prev, -0.6% exp

* BoE Nov Mins, 9-0 for unchanged, rates/QE

* CH Nov ZEW 31.6 vs 24.9 prev

* Japan pub funds should change JGB-heavy portfolio-reform panel Rts

Themes from Wednesday

* It was another messy evening with Euro bulls hung and quartered after the prospect of negative interest rates again reared its ugly head. EUR/USD after cynically taking out the 21-dma (1.3575) during early Asia on Bernanke, collapsed in a heap when a Bloomberg headline hit the wires that the ECB will weigh a minus 0.1% deposit rate if more easing is required.

* There was not much going on until this headline with players seemingly content to keep their ammunition dry ahead of the much anticipated FOMC minutes. EUR/USD went from 1.3540ish to 1.3429 before coming up for air. AUD/USD and NZD/USD were seemingly collateral damage dipping to 0.9359 and 0.8376 respectively as the EUR/USD crumbled. Some AUD weakness was blamed on an IMF headline - currency still overvalued - but then again that's rigueur de jour these days.

* Just out from the FOMC minutes there was another sharp nasty spurt to the downside as players took out the stops below 0.9350 in AUD/USD to 0.9342 before quickly returning to the 0.9360s just prior to FOMC minutes.

* The FOMC minutes seemingly had a bob each-way providing the early taper crowd with something to grab hold of whilst at the same time remaining non-committal enough so as not to be cornered on a particular starting date. WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath quick take - "The bottom line was that they stuck to the view that they might begin winding down their $85bln-per-month bond-buying program in the "coming months" but are looking for ways to reinforce their plans to keep short-term interest rates low for a long-time after the program ends.

* EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD all made fresh session lows on the FOMC minutes and struggled to bounce despite finding no smoking gun in the FOMC minutes that could be viewed as something not previously considered. December taper hardly fits the bill of "coming months" however it does not rule out January or the market's preferred starting date of March.

* Wall Street went from tiny up on the FOMC minutes to small down. This is certainly not a market scared of taper. The world knows it is coming however Wall Street's glass half empty view of proceedings is not generally shared in other parts of the world. Asia had a red letter day (MSCI AXJ equity index down 0.7%) as profit taking kicked in ahead of the minutes. Europe was mostly mixed. At the Wall Street close, major bourses were down between 0.3% and 0.5%.

* Earlier Wall Street was given a lift from the much better than expected Retail Sales (+0.4% vs forecast of 0.1%) which saw all major bourses hit session highs. The moves were curtailed by concern over the upcoming FOMC minutes with gains predominantly removed just prior to the minutes.

* Spot gold was down just over 1.0% prior to the FOMC minutes at 1258 an ounce and continues its slide in the immediate aftermath. Spot gold was last seen at 1242.50 an ounce down 2.5% with taper only part of the equation for the shiny metals lacklustre performance. Longs are once more piling out with lack of performance seemingly the most critical ingredient.

* GBP was in focus earlier in the overnight session with players once more predicting a positive outcome on the BOE minutes thus turning the actual release into a buy rumour/sell fact event. GBP/USD buying combined with EUR/GBP selling from macro names pushed GBP/USD to session highs of 1.6178 - reported Asian selling interests at 1.6180 capped. GBP/USD dipped on the actual BOE minutes then was pressured lower by the crumbling EUR on the ECB negative interest rate talk. GBP/USD went into the FOMC minutes around 1.6130 and fell in sync with other major currencies on taper nerves. GBP/USD made a fresh session low of 1.6087 and currently sits just above the figure. EUR/GBP was smashed overnight down 1.1% at one stage (0.8415 to 0.8325) before a slight recovery (to 0.8340) near the close.

* Whilst JPY volume was all the rage, moves were absolutely minuscule due to massive optionality/expires around the 100 mark. The release of the final report on reforming Japan's GPIF contained no earth shattering tidbits. As expected the report said the GPIF should review its domestic bond focus and consider investing in REITs, private equity, infrastructure and commodities. Adding it should diversify its investments and increase its foreign asset allocation. All pretty tame stuff but nevertheless USD/JPY rallied 20 pips on the news but could not break back above 100.20. USD/JPY then became a washing pool for cross activity following the ECB negative interest rate talk and the FOMC minutes ranging 99.77 to 100.25 with 100.00 even the favoured resting point.

* US Treasury yields screamed higher in response to the much better than expected retail sales data (plus Bullard citing Dec taper) then took another leg up in the wake of the FOMC minutes. The US 10-yr yield was trading around 2.75% just prior to the FOMC minutes (from a 2.71% Tuesday close) and hit 2.79% post FOMC minutes. Moves were exaggerated by curve steepening plays after players were forced to close out flattening positions with the Fed at pains to tell the market tapering does not mean/imply rate hikes anytime soon.

* Base metals were mixed with LME copper up 0.4% but still below 7000 (last 6996) whilst Nickel once more led the losers down 0.7% at 13510 a tonne. Iron ore put on 10 cents to 136.40. Brent crude settled up 1.1% at 108.06 a barrel whilst Nymex crude settled down 1 cent at 93.33 a barrel. Brent oil rose after a U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a nuclear agreement with Iran this week. Optimism on the Iran negotiations in Geneva over its nuclear program had earlier kept prices in check. A senior U.S. official said agreement on a deal between Western powers and Iran will be "very hard" to get. Failure to reach a deal could mean continued sanctions against Iran and prolonged cuts in its crude exports, which would support prices.

* European shares inched higher on Wednesday, recovering some of their poise after weakness in the previous session, with traders citing a report that the ECB was mulling setting negative deposit rates. The FTSEurofirst 300 ended up 0.1%. The EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 shed 0.1%. Traders cited a Bloomberg report that said the ECB was considering a cut in the deposit rate to minus 0.1% from the current zero, for the move in the market. (Reuter News)

* The US Dollar index was last seen up 0.45% at 81.066. The VIX was up a miserly 0.75% at 13.49.

Wrap-up

It was a wild night but the FOMC minutes were only part of the reason. Negative interest rate talk from the ECB earlier in the evening sent EUR/USD down a big figure and triggered negative flows in many pairs. USD/JPY remained constant around 100 but EUR/JPY collapsed. AUD and NZD fell in sympathy with the EUR but in a lagging manner. All up it was a nasty key outside day reversal for EUR/USD after Bernanke had sent the single currency through key topside resistance in Asia above 1.3575 only to see it back testing 1.3400 in the wake of the negative interest rate talk and the FOMC minutes.

The market was desperate to find a smoking gun in the FOMC minutes but there was no clarity just more of the same "Fedspeak". The market tried to be bearish but losses of less than 0.5% on Wall Street suggest taper is no big deal and whether it is Jan or March (5 or 10bln) who cares - the market just wants to move on.

Asia will of course view the night's events differently to Wall Street and we can expect another drubbing for AXJ stocks. EUR/USD probably had no right to be trading above 1.3550 and that it has been bought back to earth with a thud is hardly a shock. Look for currencies to consolidate in Asia with a downward bias for EUR/USD and AUD/USD.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK

USD/AXJ was steady for the better part of the session choosing to ignore better than expected US retail sales data and to some extent the sharp slide in EUR/USD on the ECB negative deposit rates comment. The spike in the US 10-year Treasury yield got AXJ traders attention and then there was no ignoring the FOMC minutes despite containing nothing that we didn't already know. AXJ of course loves running on early/sooner than expected taper and overnight was no different. USD/AXJ was promoted higher across the board with KRW NDFs back around 1062 while MYR NDFs knocked on the door of 3.20. Wall Street slide between 0.3 and 0.4% but expect a bigger reaction in Asia. Post FOMC activity may have been exaggerated by thin (late in the day) liquidity causing a mild retracement into the NY close. China flash PMI today headlines but overall we are in a headline driven market so one needs to keep a close eye on the screens.

USD/KRW traded a modest 1054.9-1058.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1057.8. The pair held firm above the January 2013 low of 1054.5 with players wary of testing the resolve of the BOK. The Kospi closed down 0.7%. Overnight implieds traded a 1058.3-1061.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1061.5/1062.

USD/SGD traded a 1.2426-1.2446 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2438. Straits Times closed down 0.25%.

USD/MYR traded a 3.1715-3.1885 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.1810. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.1810-3.1990 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.1970/90.

USD/IDR traded an 11620-11650 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11640. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 11631. The IDX Composite closed down 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11540-11600 range on high volume; last in NY at 11590/11610.

USD/PHP traded a 43.48-695 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.68. The PSE index closed down 1.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.47-64 range on high volume; last at 43.63-66.

USD/THB traded a 31.595-74 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.68. The Set index last down 0.55%.

USD/TWD traded a 29.445-525 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.52. The Taiex index last down 0.67%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.43-47 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.46/47.

USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1305 slightly lower than the previous 6.1317 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0900-6.0934 range; last at 6.0929. USD/CNH last at 6.0668 - range 6.0610-79. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1450/6.1470. The Shanghai Composite up 0.6%. Overnight the 6-mth NDF traded at 6.1305; last in NY at 6.1320/40. There were no recorded 1-yr trades; last in NY at 6.1460/80.

USD/INR traded a 62.24-68 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.58. The Sensex index closed down 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.83-63.32 range on high volume; last 63.25/30.

Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

Nov 21 00:00 SGD GDP

Nov 21 01:00 JPY BOJ policy rate

Nov 21 01:45 CNY HSBC Mfg PMI Flash

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11520 11600 11540 11590-11610 Hi USD/JPY 100.25 99.77 100.03 INR 62.98 63.32 62.83 63.25-30 Hi EUR/USD 1.3584 1.3415 1.3439 KRW 1060 1061.5 1058.3 1061.5-1062 Hi EUR/JPY 135.95 134.12 134.40 MYR 3.1850 3.1990 3.1810 3.1970-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6178 1.6087 1.6108 PHP 43.55 43.64 43.47 43.63-66 Hi USD/CAD 1.0474 1.0436 1.0453 TWD 29.46 29.47 29.43 29.46-47 Hi AUD/USD 0.9448 0.9316 0.9334 CNY 1-mth 6.1280 6.1260 6.1275-90 NZD/USD 0.8397 0.8253 0.8275 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1305 6.1320-40 USD/SGD 1.2478 1.2426 1.2462 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1460-80 USD/THB 31.74 31.595 31.74 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15901 -66 -0.41 10-year 2.79% 2.71% S&P 500 1781 -7 -0.37 2-year 0.28% 0.29% Nasdaq 3921 -11 -0.27 30-year 3.90% 3.80% FTSE 6681 -17 -0.25 Spot Gold($) 1245.00 1275.50 DAX 9202 +9 +0.09 Nymex 93.33 93.34 Nikkei 15076 -50 -0.33 Brent 108.06 106.92

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)