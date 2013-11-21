SYDNEY, Nov 22 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night

* US Philly Fed business index Nov, 6.5, f/c 15, 19.8-prev

* US Philly Fed 6-mth index Nov, 45.8, 60.8-prev

* US Philly Fed capex index Nov, 17.2, 23.4-prev

* US Philly Fed employment Nov, 1.1, 15.4-prev

* US Philly Fed prices paid Nov, 29.9, 21.7-prev

* US Philly Fed new orders Nov, 11.8, 27.5-prev

* ECB's Asmussen Fed's QE makes sense for the US; Europe has different financial market structure, doesn't see Europe facing Japan-style lost decade, no risk of deflation in Med-term, ECB should make meeting minutes votes on policy public

* Fed's Bullard no evidence that faster econ recovery results from quickly lowering int rates to near zero

* Fed's Lacker sometime between Dec & Mar would be appropriate time to begin tapering, over long run econ activity should average a bit below 2%, imminent acceleration in employment not likely, must defend inflation from both sides

* SNB's Zurbruegg SNB ready to take undisclosed measures to defend 1.20 peg

* Yellen's nomination to Fed Chair receives enough votes for approval in US Senate Banking Cmte (vote= 14-8)

* US Initial jobless claims w/e, 323k, f/c 335k, 344k-prev

* EZ Consumer confidence Nov,-15.4, f/c -14, -14.50-prev

* US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e, 338.5k, 345.25k-prev

* US Continued jobless claims w/e, 2.876mn, f/c 2.87mn, 2.810mn-prev

* US Producer prices m/m Oct, -0.2%, f/c -0.2%, -0.1%-prev

* US PPI inflation y/y Oct, +0.3%, f/c 0.3%, 0.3%-prev

* US Producer prices, core m/m Oct, +0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev

* US Producer prices, core y/y Oct, +1.4%, f/c 1.3%, 1.2%-prev

* US Markit Mfg PMI Prelim Nov, 54.3, f/c 52.4, 51.8-prev

* ECB Draghi speech delayed due to bad weather in Berlin

* Draghi negative rates discussed last meeting but no news since Rts

* Draghi, EZ growth taking hold but uneven and fragile Rts

* RBA's Stevens, open minded on intervention to lower A$

* DE Nov Flash Mfg PMI 52.5 vs 51.7 prev, 52.0 exp

* DE Nov Flash Serv PMI 54.5 vs 52.9 prev, 53.0 exp

* FR Nov Flash Mfg PMI 47.8 vs 49.1 prev, 49.5 exp

* EZ Nov Flash Mfg PMI 51.5 vs 51.3 prev, 51.5 exp

* EZ Nov Flash Serv PMI 50.9 vs 51.6 prev, 51.9 exp

* UK Nov CBI Trend/Orders+11 vs -4 prev, 0.0

Themes from Thursday * The US Dollar was strong overnight but mostly against the antipodean duo of AUD and NZD plus the JPY. EUR and GBP were strong with heighten cross activity. Selling AUD looks a one-way bet at the moment with the beleaguered currency on the run dipping below 92 cents overnight for another loss in excess of 1.0%. * It was RBA Governor Stevens that got the overnight session started when speaking at function to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the float of the AUD. AUD/USD was already under pressure in early London from the soft China flash PMI and was trading around 0.9290 when Stevens spoke. His "open-minded" comment in terms of intervention was enough to knock AUD/USD down to 0.9256 with option barriers seemingly enough to counter any further slide. The market conveniently ignored his rider with the open minded comment that he is not convinced it would be effective in the current QE environment. This of course is a market not concerned with such details preferring to run by the motto, when you are on a good thing stick to it. * AUD/USD made it back to 0.9278 but there was to be no real recovery. Early NY took out the option barrier at 0.9250 (Stevens/soft China PMI the excuses) and once London went home, NY attacked 0.9200. AUD/USD made an intraday low at 0.9198 before recovering into the 0.9230's last. The big mover of the night was EUR/AUD as both currencies traded in opposite directions. EUR/AUD was up 1.6% on a low to high basis after opening in Asia below 1.44 and surging above 1.46 in late NY. Previous strong resistance in the mid 1.45's was smashed in the process bringing in focus a return to the 2013 August highs of 1.5030. * EUR/USD initially dipped in London to 1.3399 on the soft French PMI number but ran into solid corporate buying of straight EUR/USD. EUR/AUD was already supported on the Stevens comments. The EZ Composite flash PMI was weaker than expected courtesy of the soft services component but this news was usurped by another strong German flash PMI (52.5 against a 52.0 forecast) lifting EUR/USD from around 1.3430 to a near session high of 1.3477. EUR/USD tracked sideways for the rest of the overnight session within a 1.3440-87ish range supported by the rampaging EUR/AUD. Draghi sought to unwind some of the negative deposit rate noise and this provided support right on the US open - rallied 30 pips with CitiFX Wire adding that sellers took a step back post his comments. * USD/JPY erased the 100.50 barriers in late Asia and moved into stop loss territory above. USD/JPY hit 100.85 before closing the Asian session around 100.72. From here it was just an ultra slow grind higher with the 101 barriers expunged early NY, USD/JPY made it to 101.11 before dipping back into the 100.80's. Buyers quickly returned and USD/JPY heads towards the Thursday close trading back above 101.00 and posting a fresh intraday high at 101.17. EUR/JPY as a consequence of its individual parts hit 136 around lunchtime in NY and currently trades around 136.35 for a gain of just over 1.3%. * GBP/USD after trading down to 1.6072 in Asia swung back to 1.6140 after the release of the CBI survey that showed factory orders had risen to an 18-year high. Gains were not initially sustained with GBP/USD trading back down to 1.6112 courtesy of a quarter penny climb in EUR/GBP. The low was now in place however with GBP/USD rallying strongly to 1.6172 as cross activity (particularly GBP/AUD) favoured GBP. Just out from the NY close, GBP/USD surged to 1.6200 (and closed there) whilst GBP/JPY pulled up just shy of 164 (from an intraday low of 161.95) on late short covering interests. * It was a case on Wall Street that you just can't keep a good stock market down. Wall Street roared back to life on Thursday recouping all of Wednesday's losses and then some. It seems investors have their minds set on pushing past the key round numbers - Dow 16000, S&P500 1800 and NASDAQ 4000. The Dow got back above whilst the S&P and NASDAQ still have some work to do. Taper (early/sooner rather than later) just doesn't seem to faze Wall Street despite its impact elsewhere. The MSCI AXJ equity index fell another 1.3% yesterday highlighting its impact in the EM world. Wall Street on the other hand knows taper is coming but also that interest rates are not set to rise anytime soon. Wall Street did get a little leg up overnight by the better than expected weekly jobs claims data (323k vs f'cast 334k) but there were no spikes in the indices overnight - just a gradual climb higher. * European shares edged lower on Thursday as worries resurfaced over an eventual scaling back of U.S. economic stimulus measures, but the Spanish and Italian markets outperformed. The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a 5-year high earlier this month, dipped 0.1%. The EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also slipped 0.1% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%. Traders said the decline was driven mainly by fresh signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may start scaling back monetary stimulus measures in the next few months. However, Milan's FTSE MIB equity index withstood the broader fall to close 0.6% higher, while Spain's IBEX also advanced by 0.4%. The Madrid stock market was buoyed by strong demand at a Spanish bond sale on Thursday, while Italy's plans to raise up to EUR12bln from privatisations lifted the Milan exchange. (Reuters) * Spot gold posted another (minor) four month low after the shiny stuff traded a 1236-1250 range. Spot gold closed down $3.00 from Wednesdays close at 1242 an ounce. Base metals were again a mixed bunch with LME copper posting modest gains to reclaim the key 7000 level (last 7020) despite the soft China flash PMI. Copper had hit 6950 earlier before profit taking struck. Copper remains down 12% in 2013. Nickel was on the slide again down 0.2% to 13500 a tonne and is now down 20% so far this year. Iron ore dipped another 10 cents to 136.30. * Brent crude settled $2.02 higher (up 1.87%) at 110.08 a barrel whilst Nymex crude settled up $1.59 (1.7%) at 95.44 a barrel. U.S. gasoline prices rose by more than 2%, boosting the entire crude oil complex. Rising demand met with refinery outages in Europe and the United States, tightening supplies. In Geneva, France and Iran traded tough words on Thursday as major powers struggled to finalise an interim deal to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, with Paris urging the West to remain firm and Tehran deploring a loss of trust. Sanctions against Iran have kept 1mln barrels of oil per day from the market, and any indication that an agreement would be reached could mean lower prices as Iranian oil supplies would become available. (Reuters News) * US Treasury yields moved into consolidation phase on Thursday after the steep jump in yields following the markets sooner rather later take on the FOMC minutes. There was volatility but nothing an outsider would care much for - "killabuster" et al. The US 10-year Treasury yield traded a 2.775%-2.839% range - last in NY at 2.79% unchanged from Wednesdays close. The 30-yr yield was last seen down 1bps at 3.89% whilst the 2-year yield was also down 1bps at 0.27%. * The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.1% at 81.03 whilst the VIX index was down 6% at 12.59. Wrap-up A good part of Wednesday's sooner rather than later taper moves were unwound overnight. Wall Street recouped all of its losses and then some. EUR/USD came up for air whilst USD/JPY continued on its merry way - onwards and upwards. Courtesy of USD/JPY and EUR/USD both tracking higher, EUR/JPY finds itself once more above 136 and posting a solid gain in excess of 1.2% yesterday. Wall Street was never really interested in the FOMC minutes. They posted only tiny losses (0.3-0.4%) on Wednesday after the market read the minutes as taper sooner rather than later. It seems Wall Street has looked past taper, Carl Icahn and all the other naysayers and has its eye focused on interest rates. In this regard the Fed has done a wonderful job in pushing the market's expectations on a rate rise back into the late 2015 region. On Thursday Wall Street just shrugged their shoulders and quickly went back to what they like doing best - buying stocks. Elsewhere AUD/USD remains friendless. The RBA's decision to verbally talk the currency lower is doing the trick but I wonder what G20 members will have to say to Australia's FinMin next time they meet. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower after the overnight session went about unwinding the Wednesday's FOMC minutes taper sooner rather than later moves. Taper is not resonating at all with Wall Street with the Dow closing above 16k overnight for the first time. EUR and GBP specs covered their shorts whilst the antipodean duo of AUD and NZD remain friendless. JPY continues to weaken blasting EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY into orbit! USD/AXJ eased accordingly but the moves were not large. At some stage the "disconnect" between Asia and Wall Street will have to correct. In the short run Wall Street looks like it is winning the battle handsomely as they hone in on the fact that taper does not mean higher US interest rates anytime soon. It is Friday and after another long week of headline driven moves, Asia will be keen to hug the sidelines today. There is a dearth of releases today across all time zones today however Draghi is again speaking and he may well be the highlight. USD/KRW traded a modest 1059.5-1063.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1062.9. The sooner rather than later taper view from the FOMC minutes provided USD/KRW support throughout the session whilst at the same time undermined confidence in domestic stocks. The Kospi closed down 1.16%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063-1065.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1063/1064. USD/SGD traded a 1.2462-1.2501 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2489. Straits Times closed down 0.37%. USD/MYR traded a 3.1920-3.2110 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2080. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2100-3.2160 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2140/60. USD/IDR traded an 11710-11730 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11720. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Thursday at 11717. The IDX Composite closed down 0.56%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11610-11660 range on high volume; last in NY at 11630/11650. USD/PHP traded a 43.73-84 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.755. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.66-70 range on high volume; last at 43.67-68. USD/THB traded a 31.735-81 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.79. The Set index last down 2.06%. USD/TWD traded a 29.54-58 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.56. The Taiex index closed down 1.3% - a near 3-month low. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.515-54 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.52/53. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1366 slightly higher than the previous 6.1305 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0920-6.0940 range; last at 6.0932. USD/CNH last at 6.0710 - range 6.0685-6.0722. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1490/6.1510. The Shanghai Composite down 0.0%. Overnight the 1-year NDF traded a 6.1490-95 range; last in NY at 6.1480/6.1500. USD/INR traded a 62.75-63.00 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.95. The RBI capped the topside after another concerted attempt to take the pair higher. The Sensex index closed down 2.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.43-63.61 range on high volume; last 63.51/53. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 22 00:30 TWD Jobless rate OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11620 11660 11610 11630-11650 Hi USD/JPY 101.17 100.00 101.16 INR 63.40 63.61 63.43 63.51-53 Hi EUR/USD 1.3487 1.3399 1.3482 KRW 1065 1065.5 1063 1063-1064 Hi EUR/JPY 136.42 134.40 136.37 MYR 3.2125 3.2160 3.2100 3.2140-60 Hi GBP/USD 1.6200 1.6072 1.6200 PHP 43.70 43.70 43.66 43.67-68 Hi USD/CAD 1.0527 1.0449 1.0517 TWD 29.52 29.54 29.515 29.52-53 Hi AUD/USD 0.9335 0.9198 0.9235 CNY 1-mth 6.1320 6.1315 6.1310-20 NZD/USD 0.8276 0.8175 0.8205 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1350 6.1340-60 USD/SGD 1.2516 1.2462 1.2500 CNY 1-yr 6.1495 6.1490 6.1480-00 USD/THB 31.846 31.735 31.84 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16010 +109 +0.69 10-year 2.79% 2.79% S&P 500 1796 +15 +0.82 2-year 0.27% 0.28% Nasdaq 3969 +48 +1.22 30-year 3.89% 3.90% FTSE 6681 0 -0.00 Spot Gold($) 1242.00 1245.00 DAX 9196 -6 -0.07 Nymex 95.44 93.33 Nikkei 15365 +289 +1.92 Brent 110.08 108.06 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)