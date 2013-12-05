SYDNEY, Dec 6 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night

* UK Sharp upward rev to growth f/c-Chancellor

* Norgesbank unchanged, rate path lowered, in-line

* NOK hike f/c back a year to 2015 Norgesbank

* FR Q3 Jobless 10.9% vs 10.8% rvsd Q2

* UK's Osborne to declare austerity push is paying off - Reuters

* ECB keeps int rate on depo's at 0%, keeps main refi-rate at0.25% as expected

* ECB's Draghi Asked if considering reducing sterilization of SMP bond purchases says touched on this today, when time comes for new LTRO we are going to be ready- if the time comes, has powerful artillery of instruments, haven't really reflected on which instrument to deploy against which contingency

* ECB's Draghi had a brief discussion about neg int rates but was brief, no decision on the various instruments available, if ECB to do operation similar to LTRO would make sure funds are used for the economy not to subsidize carry trades, Exchange rates not targeted will monitor for effects on price stability/growth, confirmed guidance for rates to be at present or lower levels for extended period of time

* ECB's Draghi says ECB projects GDP growth of -0.4% in '13, 1.1% in '14, 1.5% '15 & inflation at 1.4% in '13, 1.1% in '14 and 1.3% in '15

* UK's Osborne will abolish stamp duty transaction tax for shares purchased in ETF's, will cap increase in business rates property tax at 2%, will cancel next year's planned 2p/ltr rise in petrol taxes & other fuel duty increases

* UK Office for Budget responsibility does not see quarterly growth rates seen in 2013 to be sustained in 2014, UK to show surplus on cyclically adjusted current budget in '17-'18 1 year later than f/c

* Fed's Fisher says fed should leave unemployment threshold at 6.5%, agrees w/Plosser for a call to cap QE3 as a path to ending it, US doesn't need more monetary easing- needs more clarity on fiscal policy

* Fed's Lockhart wants to telegraph plan for winding down bond-buying once 1st reduction is announced, 'pretty confident' in sustainability of economic progress, US is not yet close to optimal employment picture, US stock market not in bubble territory, undecided on lowering 6.5% unemployment threshold

* BOE maintains key UK interest rate at 0.5%, leaves QE APP at GBP 375bn

* USD Challenger Job Cuts Nov 45.314k, 45.73k-prev

* USD Initial Claims 30Nov 298k, f/c 325k, 316k-prev

* CAD Building Permits Oct +7.4%, f/c 1%, 1.7%-prev

* USD Continuing Claims 23Nov 2.744mn, f/c 2.82mn, 2.776mn-prev

* USD GDP (prel) Q3 +3.6%, f/c 3%, 2.8%-prev (inventories rose116.5bn adding 1.7%)

* USD Core PCE Deflator (prel) Q3 +1.5%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev

* USD Final Sales (prel) Q3 +1.9%, f/c 2, 2-prev

* CAD Ivey PMI (sa) Nov 53.7, f/c 58.5, 62.8-prev

* USD Durables ex-def, R m/m Oct -0.6%, -1.2%-prev

* USD Factory Orders Oct -0.9%, f/c -1.0%, 1.8%-prev

* USD Factory Orders ex-Tran Oct 0.0%, f/c -0.4%, -0.1%-prev

Themes

* The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was more position adjusting after an uneventful ECB meeting and ahead of the US non-farm payroll data.

* Once again the usual correlations didn't play out, as equities and commodities were sluggish due to concerns the Fed could start tapering in December following another round of better than expected US data - while the US dollar fell across the board due to the focus on the ECB meeting.

* The ECB didn't take any action at Thursday's meeting and while this was widely expected - there were a number of analysts warning the ECB might surprise with a follow-up to last month's rate cut.

* What was surprising were comments from ECB President Draghi following the decision to keep current policy on hold. Draghi indicated the ECB was prepared to take action in a number of ways - while at the same time indicating the ECB board wasn't very close to choosing which policy path they would take if they had to.

* The market interpreted Draghi's comments as a clear sign the ECB wasn't close to taking more easing action in the short-term at least.

* The lack of clarity from the ECB sent the EUR/USD through stubborn resistance at 1.3627 (61.8 fibo of 1.3833/1.3295 move) - with stops getting triggered above 1.3630 and 1.3650 to a high at 1.3974. Late in the US session the EUR/USD was trading at 1.3665 - up 0.53% from Wednesday's close.

* The rise in the EUR/USD broadly weighed on the US dollar - with the USD/JPY remaining under pressure and falling as low as 101.62 despite better than expected US data and firm US Treasury yields. The USD/JPY was trading at 101.68 late in the US session - down 0.65% on the day.

* US GDP came in much better than expected at plus 3.6% (3.0% median) while weekly US Jobless Claims dipped below 300 K to 298 K (325 median).

* The stronger US data kept alive chat the Fed may start tapering their asset purchases at the Dec 17/18 meeting rather than waiting for March - as is the current market consensus.

* Fed tapering jitters weighed on equity markets - and as of late in the US session Wall Street appeared poised to extend its losing streak to five straight days. The S&P was down 0.37% and the Dow was down 0.35% 90 minutes before the close.

* The 10-year Treasury yield traded up to a three month high at 2.87% after the stronger than expected US data, but position squaring ahead of the all-important US non-farm payroll data resulting in the 10-year Treasury yield to settle at 2.86% late in the session - up just 2 BPS from Wednesday's close.

* The stronger Q3 US GDP print didn't impress the Fed's Lockhart (non-voter) who said one good number doesn't make a trend and noted ongoing estimates for Q4 remained "pretty low". Never-the-less Lockhart said Fed QE tapering should be on the table at the December meeting.

* Despite the broad move lower in the USD - gold couldn't hold on to the strong gains on Wednesday and was trading at 1,228 late in the US session - down around 1.30% from Wednesday's close.

* NY Copper was down 0.44% late in the US session while Brent Crude fell 0.76% and NYMEX Crude was up 0.26%. Iron ore eased slightly to 139.50 from 139.70 at Wednesday's close.

* Despite sluggish equity and commodity markets - the AUD, NZD and CAD all gained against the USD on Thursday.

* Solid buying orders ahead of 0.9000 helped to underpin the AUD/USD - along with a broadly weaker USD - and late in the session it was trading at 0.9067 - up 0.41% on the day. The NZD/USD was up 0.23% while the CAD gained around 0.35% against the USD.

* The GBP was the exception on Thursday and was the only major currency to fall against the USD. Late in the session the GBP/USD was trading at 1.6327 - down 0.34% from Wednesday's close at 1.6387.

* Heavy EUR/GBP short covering was behind the GBP weakness, as the BOE decision to keep policy on hold was and expected "non-event". The EUR/GBP soared 0.85% and appears to be recovering from the 11-month low hit on Monday. The cross traded to the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8792/0.8251 move at 0.8379 before easing to 0.8370 late in the US session.

* Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.24 - down 0.47% from Wednesday's close at 80.61.

Wrap-up

It is surprising to see the US dollar under pressure, as the talk in some quarters of the market is of a growing possibility the Fed will start tapering at their December 17/18 meeting rather than waiting until March. The pressure on the USD is directly related to position adjustments ahead of the US non-farm payroll data later today (Friday). The latest IMM data showed net long USD positions held by spec accounts rose for a fourth straight week and were at the highest level since Sept 10.

The ECB decision to keep rates on hold was the consensus expectations, but many analysts (myself included) expected the ECB's Draghi to send a clearly dovish message and speak of specific action that may be taken in the months ahead. While Draghi did say the ECB was ready to do anything to help the EZ economy to recover and avoid deflation - it was also clear the ECB hasn't come close to deciding what that course of action will be. The market was short the EUR just in case the ECB meeting would be a dovish event and the position squaring after the ECB meeting pushed the EUR/USD through key technical resistance at 1.3627. Key resistance is found at the Oct 26 trend high at 1.3833 and selling rallies with a stop above that level is the favoured strategy.

The fall in the USD/JPY should also be viewed as a USD buying opportunity, as the Fed and the BOJ remain on divergent monetary policy paths and dips towards support at 100.90/101.00 should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Expect a quiet Asian session today, as the key US payroll data will likely decide the direction of currencies and other assets until the Fed concludes its 2-day meeting on December 18. The key in Asia today will be the Tokyo reaction to the stronger JPY and the performance of Asian equity markets. Aside from last minute position adjustments - flows should be relatively light. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

Asian Currency Outlook

Rally in the EUR/USD after the RCB press conference started the dollar selling ball rolling. Though no change in rates from ECB was widely expected, lack of dovish stance from Draghi and no clarity on further specific actions lead to short covering in the EUR. Selling pressure in the dollars weighed on USD/Asians though overall trades were fairly muted overnight. Apart from the KRW and INR, trades in the other Asians only attracted low volume overnight. Firm US data and US Treasuries yields overnight to continue to weigh on the IDR, with spot likely to maintain firm hold above the 12000 handle. Thai markets to reopen today after a one day holiday for the King's birthday yesterday. Pair pierce the 32.30 resistance overnight on absence of BOT. Political deadlock, fear of fresh violence into the weekend to keep pair well bid, but should see continued intervention from BOT. On the data front, only Malaysia Oct trade balance is scheduled.

USD/KRW to open lower following selling pressure in the USD/JPY overnight. Further short covering in the JPY/KRW and fear of BOK intervention ahead of 1056 should stall falls though. Fed taper fears, extended profit taking in stocks to lend support to the USD/KRW too. JPY/KRW last indicated at 10.40, up from the Asian close at 10.38. Kopsi ended down for 5th consecutive session yesterday, -0.1% to 1984.77. Foreign funds were net sellers again for 3rd day running, they sold net KRW320.3bln worth of shares. USD/KRW will likely trade 1057.5-1059.5 intraday. Pair ended at 1059.6 yesterday, after range amid 1059.2-1061.8.

USD/SGD continues to track broad dollar tone overseas, but trapped amid familiar range. Pair ended at 1.2533 in NY, after overnight range between 1.2524-1.2556. Expect the USD/SGD to continue sideways within 1.2520-1.2550 range intraday. Pair traded between 1.2536-1.2562 range overnight, ended at 1.2545 in NY.

USD/MYR may trade 3.2180-3.2300 range intraday. Lower NDFs overnight to weigh on pair but Fed taper fears, higher US Treasury yields to weigh on sentiment. Huge holdings of govt bonds by foreigners remains a worry, as an exodus could dent the central bank's foreign reserves holdings. MYR NDFs traded 3.2245-3.2340 overnight, closed at 3.2250-70 in NY. Oct trade balance due at 0401GMT, f/c MYR9.5bln surplus vs 8.7bln last.

USD/THB traded higher overnight in thin dealings. Political crisis, fear of further bloodshed over the weekend, funds outflows continue to underpin. USD/THB eyes test at ytd high at 32.48. Pair traded 32.17-32.32 range overnight, ended at 32.20 in NY.

USD/IDR to maintain bullish bias on strong local demand, extended selling in IDR stocks and bonds. JKSE ended down another 0.9% yesterday, index at lowest level since Sept 9. Bond yields tanked up to 15bps, the 15-year the worst performer. Markets remain spooked by Fed taper concerns. IDR NDFs traded 12115-12130 overnight, closed at 12090-12120. Volume traded was thin though. USD/IDR closed the Asian session at 11975, after range amid 11950-12035.

USD/PHP likely to traded 43.80-43.90 range today, versus the close at 40.845 yesterday. Overall interest likely to remain thin ahead of US payrolls data. PHP NDFs traded tight 43.82-43.83 range overnight, ended at 43.81-43.86.

USD/TWD may come under increased selling pressure from extended selling in the USD/JPY. Importers and CBC will likely stall at 29.50, may see 29.50-29.70 range. NDFs traded 29.55-29.595 range overnight, ended at 29.55-29.57 in NY.

USD/CNY to open lower but trades likely to remain lackluster unless pair can crack 6.09 support. USD/CNY ended at 6.0913 yesterday, after range amid 6.0912-6.0918.

USD/CNH to open lower around 6.0780, follows selling pressure across NDF curve overnight.

CNY NDFs - 1 mth ended at 6.1220-40, down from 6.1255 high, 6 mths last at 6.1250-80, down from 6.1290 high. .

USD/INR ended at 61.75 locally yesterday, after range of 61.52-61.90. Equity related inflows and politics pressure the pair but profit taking stalled falls. Expect further consolidation amid 61.30-61.80 intraday. NDFs traded 62.01-62.20 o/n, closed at 62.04-62.09 in NY. Sensex finished strong yesterday, +1.20%, unfazed by selling pressure elsewhere. Investors sentiment boosted by exit poll which favor a BJP win in local elections in Delhi. Official result is due on Sunday.

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12120 12130 12115 12090-20 Low USD/JPY 102.35 101.62 101.78 INR 62.11 62.20 62.01 62.04-09 Hi EUR/USD 1.3677 1.3543 1.3668 KRW 1062 1063 1060.5 1060-1061 Hi EUR/JPY 139.56 138.47 139.12 MYR 3.2330 3.2340 3.2245 3.2250-70 Mod GBP/USD 1.6403 1.6301 1.6333 PHP 43.82 43.83 43.82 43.81-86 Low USD/CAD 1.0699 1.0625 1.0654 TWD 29.57 29.595 29.55 29.55-57 Hi AUD/USD 0.9078 0.9003 0.9063 CNY 1-mth 6.1255 6.1250 6.1220-40 NZD/USD 0.8226 0.8152 0.8220 CNY 6-mth 6.1290 6.1270 6.1250-80 USD/SGD 1.2556 1.2524 1.2533 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1430-80 USD/THB 32.32 32.17 32.20 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15822 -68 -0.17 10-year 2.87% 2.84% S&P 500 1785 -8 -0.43 2-year 0.30% 0.29% Nasdaq 4033 -5 -0.12 30-year 3.92% 3.90% FTSE 6498 -12 -0.18 Spot Gold($) 1225.00 1243.50 DAX 9085 -56 -0.61 Nymex 97.29 97.27 Nikkei 15177 -230 -1.50 Brent 111.09 111.58

