SYDNEY, Nov 25 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Lockhart Event risk from US fiscal policy may be w/us again in Jan, tapering should be on table at coming Fed meetings, expects fed exit to be manageable, Fed to remain accommodative for quite some time, is in favour of changing policy tools Fed is relying on * EZ countries considering cheap loans as incentive for Govt's to enact econ reforms, loans would not be available for countries running excessive macroeconomic imbalances of under bailout * Merkel says Greek PM Samaras told her Greece will meet its commitments to the Troika; Greece needs to implement reforms to receive next tranche of aid * Fed's George (in Paris) bank stress tests a work in progress may need to disclose more info on individual firms * US SEC Commissioner Stein says Volcker rule is not the rule she would have written, hopes it will be strong enough so she can offer her vote of support * IMF Spain should consider strengthen CB powers to limit dividend distribution * CA CPI inflation m/m Oct, -0.2%, f/c -0.1%, 0.2%-prev * CA CPI inflation y/y Oct, 0.7%, f/c 0.9%, 1.1%-prev * CA CPI BoC core y/y Oct, 1.2%, f/c 1.2%, 1.3%-prev * CA CPI BoC core m/m Oct, 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * CA Retail sales m/m Sep, 1, f/c 0.3%, +0.1%-prev * CA Retail sales ex-autos m/m Sep, 0.0%, f/c 0.2%, +0.5%-prev * US KC Fed manufacturing Nov, 11, 14-prev * US KC Fed composite index Nov, 7, 6-prev * EM bond funds worldwide have 1.4bn outflow for eight straight week (BofA) * Reuters Poll 60/62 economists f/c BCB to raise interest rates by 50bp's to 10% * RBNZ's McDermott NZD o/valued, would like to see it lower * ECB Nowotny does not see perspective of deflation Rts * ECB Praet, warns of deflationary environment Rts * ECB Draghi talks down neg rate speculation Rts * Draghi, Low rate risk should be addressed on national level * IT Sep Retail Sales -2.8% y/y vs 0.2% prev * DE Nov IFO Bus/Clim 109.3 vs 107.4 prev, 107.7 exp * DE Nov IFO Curr/Con 112.2 vs 111.3 prev, 111.6 exp * DE Nov IFO Exp 106.3 vs 103.6 prev, 104.00 exp Themes from Friday * Friday night was again dominated by Yen and AUD weakness. EUR/USD punched above 1.3550 courtesy of concerted EUR/JPY buying throughout the NY session. Wall Street will go into Monday looking for a hat-trick after the Dow closed above 16k on Thursday, the S&P500 above 1800 on Friday with the NASDAQ now just 8 points shy of the 4k level. US Treasury yields in the long end eased as traders booked profits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday shortened week. * EUR/USD was the first mover and shaker on Friday courtesy of the better than expected German IFO data. Business climate rose to 109.3 (forecast 107.7), Current conditions to 112.2 (forecast 111.6) whilst expectations' hit 106.3 (forecast 104). EUR/USD rallied from 1.3495 to 1.3528 before drifting back slightly to 1.3510 but the nights low was now in place. * NZD/USD was next cab off the rank crumbling through the 200-dma at 0.8173 and tripping stops down to 0.8145 after an earlier attempt at said level late in the Asian session had failed. NZD/USD eventually printed 0.8125 low around midday in NY before putting in a remarkable recovery that took NZD/USD all the way back to 0.8200 an hour out from the NY close. NZD/USD eventually closed in NY above its 200-dma at 0.8190. * The collapsing NZD/USD weighed on its antipodean cousin AUD/USD sending the beleaguered AUD/USD down to 0.9156. Barrier support at 0.9150 held on the first attempt resulting in a modest bounce to 0.9183. NY however was intent on tripping the 0.9150 barrier managing to push AUD/USD down to 0.9143 mid afternoon (in NY) before a modest (some would say pathetic) bounce took AUD/USD back to 0.9177 before closing in NY at an unwanted 0.9167. * AUD/NZD as a consequence of the trials and tribulations in both AUD/USD and NZD/USD rallied initially on the NZD/USD purge below its 200-dma back through 1.12 (remembering cross had been battered into submission earlier in the Asian session down to 1.1160). AUD/NZD ran all the way to 1.1265ish before chronic AUD weakness returned during the NY afternoon session. AUD/NZD reversed tumbling all the way back to 1.1175 and closed in NY just above at 1.1180ish. * CitiFX Wire continue to highlight a strong AUD selling bias on their platforms with the leveraged crowd now joined by real money and corporate interest. AUD took a "bath" last week against all major currencies with the efforts of the RBA to jawbone the currency lower working a treat. The leveraged crowd has had a field day by not allowing the AUD back up for air knowing that they have the RBA watching it's "blindside." * EUR/USD strength was a slow burner (after the initial IFO burst) on the night but it was nevertheless impressive and came via consistent EUR/JPY buying. Once the 10am NY option expiry time passed, JPY weakness returned courtesy of EUR/JPY. Initial EUR/JPY buying was thwarted at the 137 barrier level resulting in a dip back to 136.60. NY was not to be outdone however with EUR/JPY eventually crossing the 137 barrier line helped in part by the release of an EU document stating that EZ countries may offer cheap loans in exchange for governments enacting economic reforms. EUR/JPY hit 137.37 30 minutes out from NY close before docking off at 137.25 - a level not seen since October 2009. EUR/USD as a consequence of the EUR/JPY buying was able to break above 1.3550 late in NY to close just 1 pip off its session high at 1.3559. * GBP/USD was a mixed bag holding below 1.6220 for most of the night before closing in NY at its intraday high of 1.6227. EUR/GBP strength kept GBP/USD in check whilst profit taking on the runaway GBP/JPY also curtailed attempts to move higher. * Wall Street rallied again on Friday with the S&P500 index closing above 1800 for the first time just a day after the Dow closed above 16k for the first time. The Dow and the S&P500 were up for a seventh straight week with the NASDAQ seemingly set to break 4k next week for the first time since 2000. The NASDAQ closed at 3992 just 8 points shy of 4000. Health care stocks were "hot" - the S&P500 healthcare sector is now up 37% for the year (against a rise of nearly 27% for the broad index). * European shares inched higher on Friday, consolidating near multi-year highs as investors awaited a new catalyst to drive equities out of their current tight trading range. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 1 point higher at 1,297 points, within a whisker of a 5-1/2-year closing high of 1,304 seen on Monday, but within a 40-point range from which the index has barely broken out since late October. The euro zone's blue chip index closed up 11.6 points at 3,056, with trading volumes light on both indexes, at just 40% of their 90-day daily average. (Reuters News) * Spot gold ended little changed on Friday and still reverberating from its 2.5% slide on Wednesday. Disappointing physical demand from Asia and continued outflow in gold exchange-traded fund also pressured bullion prices. Traders said investors are in a wait-and-see mode with no urgency to buy gold. The import restrictions imposed by India has also curb demand when seasonal buying is at its strongest. Spot gold closed up $1.50 an ounce at $1243.50. The shiny metal hit a fresh 4-1/2-month low of $1,236.30 on Thursday. (Reuters) * LME copper after touching a three month low on Tuesday rallied 1.1% on Friday to close at $7095 a tonne as profit taking kicked in ahead of the shortened US Thanksgiving holiday week. After touching $6910 on Tuesday, LME has returned to it's more comfortable $7000-7250 range that it has held for an extended period. The heavily beaten down Nickel contract recovered 1.0% to $13560 a tonne in line with the move in copper. * Brent crude rose by nearly $1 on Friday in heavy spread trading that boosted the international benchmark's premium to an eight-month high versus U.S. oil. The spread widened by nearly $1.60, leaving Brent over $16 above the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at settlement, the widest level since March. A deal between Iran and Western nations over Iran's nuclear program appeared more certain as trading wound down late on Friday after the British and French foreign ministers said they would attend the talks. (Reuters) * The US Treasury market reversed the excessive move to the topside in yields from Thursday as players booked profits in curve steepening bets. The 10-year yield was back to the Wednesday close of 2.75% at the close of business on Friday. Players suggest the profit taking was prompted ahead of the upcoming shortened Thanksgiving week. * The US Dollar index closed down 0.53% at 80.647 whilst the VIX index closed down another 3% at 12.26. Wrap-up It was a horrible week for commodity currencies led by the friendless AUD/USD down nearly 3.0% from the Tuesday and Wednesday high of 0.9448. The poor performance came in week where the Yen and US Dollar index also fell (1.05% and 0.25% respectively) highlighting AUD weakness against the field. The AUD in particular is under attack by the leveraged crowd which in turn now is now forcing the hand of real money accounts to follow suit. Jawboning from the RBA has undoubtedly played a major role providing hedge funds seemingly with a free invitation to attack the beleaguered AUD. With JPY weakness also returning, hedge funds are now keen to ride these "trends" for all they are worth into year-end. AUD option volatility soared late last week along with high cross activity - low delta GBP/AUD calls were all the rage with 1.80 strikes a popular number. Meanwhile Wall Street continues to thumb its nose at taper concerns. A tiny loss on Wednesday after the world had read the latest FOMC minutes to imply taper sooner rather than later was followed by key topside moves in the Dow on Thursday above 16k and the S&P500 on Friday above 1800. For all intents and purposes the NASDAQ will break 4k at some stage next week after closing just 8 points shy on Friday. Wall Street seemingly will not budge from its bullish stance until they are forced to do so by rising interest (Fed funds) rate expectations - not taper expectations. Elsewhere EUR continues to confound its critics with sellers weary of its obstinacy to go down whilst Yen weakness has returned with a vengeance led somewhat surprisingly by surging EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY prices. The USD/JPY topside move last week (up 1.05%) was overshadowed by the 1.5% EUR/JPY rise and the GBP/USD 1.75% rise. Renewed Yen weakness will not be well received amongst regional central banks but so far no one is saying anything publicly. All up it could be a messy ride into year-end but first off we need to get through a shortened US Thanksgiving week which will throw up the usual position adjustments. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower from the Asian close on Friday as Wall Street rallied again whilst the US Dollar index fell 0.5% but with mixed results across the field. Commodity currency weakness (led by AUD) remains stark but the EUR and GBP are on the rise. It is a difficult situation for Asia with relativities with the Yen needing to be maintained perhaps at the expense of other major currencies. We could be in for a messy week ahead with position adjustments likely to be front and centre ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday break and month end. USD/KRW traded a modest 1060.1-1062.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1060.2. Pair has been content to hold a tight range just above 1060. The Kospi was last up 0.6%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063.5-1065.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1063/1064. USD/SGD traded a 1.2492-1.2519 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2505. Straits Times closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2070-3.2210 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2165. The KLSE index closed down 0.00%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2190-3.2340 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2170/90. USD/IDR traded an 11700-11720 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11710. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Friday at 11706. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11580-11620 range on high volume; last in NY at 11630/11650. USD/PHP traded a 43.81-93 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.86. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.75-85 range on high volume; last at 43.70-672 USD/THB traded a 31.78-845 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.84. The Set index last down 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 29.55-585 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.575. The Taiex index last up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.525-54 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.53/54. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1380 slightly higher than the previous 6.1366 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0918-6.0939 range; last at 6.0936. USD/CNH last at 6.0765 - range 6.0703-6.0765. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1535/6.1555. The Shanghai Composite down 0.4%. Overnight the 1-year NDF traded at 6.1515; last in NY at 6.1505/6.1525. USD/INR traded a 62.84-63.085 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.87. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 63.13-55 range on high volume; last 63.05/10. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 25 05:00 SGD CPI Nov 25 08:00 TWD Industrial Prod'n