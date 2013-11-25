SYDNEY, Nov 26 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * SNB's Jordan w/interest rates at zero the minimum exchange rate remains necessary, keeping all options open * ECB's Linde Spain C/A surplus seen at 2% of GDP in 2013 * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Nov, 57.1, 49.6-prev (1st month published) * US Pending homes index Oct, 102.0, 102.7-prev * US Pending sales change mm Oct, -0.6%, f/c 1.3%, -4.6%-PREV * US Dallas Fed mfg bus index Nov, 1.9%, 3.6%-prev * ECB's Hansson, ready to cut interest rates further; smaller than normal depo rate cut not off the table - BBG * CH Q3 non/farm Payrolls 4.196m vs 4.166m prev * ECB Draghi kicks back proposals on svgn debt risk-weighting * Buba Lautenschlaeger: Asset quality review to show cap shortfalls Themes from Monday * The main theme across markets on Monday was broad, but modest US dollar strength; relatively quiet, but firm equity markets; resilient commodity markets and slightly lower long-dated US Treasury yields. * The unexpected Iran nuclear deal had only a short-term impact in the markets, as Crude Oil prices recouped all of the losses made when there was a knee-jerk sell reaction in early trading on Monday. * Trading was relatively quiet due to the US Thanksgiving holiday this week and the lack of top-tier economic data. * EUR/USD came under pressure due to "dovish" comments from ECB members Hannson, Coeure and Asmussen - suggesting the ECB still had room to take more easing action if deflationary pressures intensified. * There wasn't anything new or surprising in the comments, but they provided the excuse for the market to take some profit in long EUR/USD and EUR/JPY positions. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3490 at one stage from the opening level above 1.3550 and was trading around 1.3515 late in the US session. * EUR/JPY fell as low as 137.04 from the early Asian high at 137.98 and was settling just below 137.50 in the US afternoon session. * The USD gave back some of the earlier gains and US Treasury yields eased slightly after weaker than expected US Pending Home Sales. Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.73% down from 2.75%. * USD/JPY remained buoyant despite the tiny slip in US Treasury yields and was trading around 101.60 late in the US session - up from 101.20 at Friday's close and slightly lower than the Monday high at 101.91. * European equity markets were buoyant on Monday, as the Iran nuclear deal and strong lead from the Nikkei boosted sentiment. * The London FTSE closed up 0.3% while the German DAX hit a fresh all-time high at 9323 before closing at 9299 - up 0.9% on the day. * Wall Street was flat-ish for most of the US session - with the S&P moving in and out of negative territory. * NASDAQ traded above 4,000 for the first time since September 2000 before dipping back below in the last hour of trading. * LATAM equity markets were dragged down by the Brazilian banking sector and late in the US session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 0.8%. * Brent Crude was up 0.4% late in the day after being down around 2.75% at one stage. * It appeared that Brent Crude was on course to complete a bullish outside day reversal - before easing in the last hour of trading to close the day flat. * NY Copper was up 0.4% late in the US session while gold was up 4 bucks from the Friday close at 1,243 and the Monday low at 1,228. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.9120 during the European morning, but buoyant equities and the bounce back in commodity markets encouraged short covering. Late in the US session the AUD/USD was trading around 0.9165 - barely changed from Friday's close. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.94 late in the US session - up 0.3% from Friday's close at 80.71. There wasn't anything new or surprising in the comments, but they provided the excuse for the market to take some profit in long EUR/USD and EUR/JPY positions. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3490 at one stage from the opening level above 1.3550 and was trading around 1.3515 late in the US session - down 0.3% on the day. * USD/JPY rally in Asia due to "Gotobi" demand - topped at 101.91 and was followed in the European session by 101.65/88 consolidation. USD/JPY eased to 101.59 in early US trading when US Treasury yields eased following weaker than expected US Pending Home Sales. USD/JPY rallied back 101.75 a couple of times before falling sharply late in the day when stops below 101.50 were triggered to 101.40 when Wall Street fell back into negative territory. USD/JPY was trading at 101.65 late in the US session - up 0.4% on the day. * GBP/USD succumbed to long-covering through the Lon/NY sessions, as USD bulls took advantage of recent GBP/USD rallies. GBP/USD fell as low as 1.6134 from the Friday close at 1.6225 and was trading at 1.6154 late in NY - down 0.45% on the day. GBP/USD appeared to be heading for a bearish outside day reversal. * AUD/USD fell as low as 0.9120 during the European session, but the bounce back in commodity markets encouraged short covering. Late in the US session the AUD/USD was trading around 0.9160/65 - barely changed from Friday's close. Wrap-up Trading is likely going to be relatively quiet ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, but investors appear to be sticking with a set of "conviction trades". These include the belief that European and US equity markets will continue to perform well into the end of 2013; USD/JPY will hold above 100.00 and trend towards 105.00; US Treasury yields will continue to creep higher - while emerging market assets, commodities and the AUD will remain vulnerable. A lot can change between now and the end of the year, but the "conviction trades" will likely hold up until the US non-farm payroll data next week. According to some analysts - market positioning is a bit lopsided and positions such as long USD/JPY might be in need of a flush-out at some stage. On the other hand - unless there is a catalyst to break recent trends - the markets can continue to trend into 2014 before corrections take place. Technical analysis is the best trading guide heading into year-end when the markets thin out. It should be fairly quiet in Asia today. The market will focus on flows out of Tokyo after Japanese investors aggressively sold the JPY and bought the Nikkei yesterday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower on Tuesday from yesterdays Asia close after a quiet overnight session that witnessed modest correction from Friday's moves. US pending homes sales data were again soft with Wall Street giving back most of its early gains. IDR NDFs saw some selling interest trading down to 11550 bit elsewhere USD/AXJ was subdued with prices simply adjusted lower. Today offers little relief with the market now looking ahead to month end whilst US markets will be severely impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday. USD/KRW traded a moderate 1058.5-1062.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1061.9. Pair has been content to hold a tight range around 1060 not wanting to incur the wrath of the BOK. The Kospi was last up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1062-1063 range on high volume; last in NY 1062/1062.75. USD/SGD traded a 1.2486-1.2537 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2521. Straits Times closed up 0.25%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2095-3.2270 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2205. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2215-3.2300 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2250/70. USD/IDR traded an 11710-11730 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11725. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Monday at 11722. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11550-11575 range on high volume; last in NY at 11560/11580. USD/PHP traded a 43.795-95 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.87. The PSE index closed down 1.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.74-75 range on high volume; last at 43.73-75. USD/THB traded a 31.845-99 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.98. The Set index last down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 29.535-60 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.59. The Taiex index last up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.55-58 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.56/57. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1342 slightly lower than the previous 6.1380 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0919-6.0930 range; last at 6.0926. USD/CNH last at 6.0787 - range 6.0724-6.0810. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1530/6.1550. The Shanghai Composite down 0.5%. There were no recorded 1-yr CNY NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1540/6.1560. USD/INR traded a 62.44-70 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.48. The Sensex index closed up 1.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.78-95 range on high volume; last 62.80/82. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 26 21:00 KRW Consumer sentiment Nov 26 01:00 PHP Imports Nov 26 01:00 PHP Trade balance Nov 26 05:00 SGD Manufacturing output A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were buoyant on Monday, as the Iran nuclear deal and strong lead from the Nikkei boosted sentiment. * The London FTSE closed up 0.3% while the German DAX hit a fresh all-time high at 9323 before closing at 9300 - up 0.9% on the day. The French CAC closed up 0.55%; Milan Index closed 0.2% lower and the Spanish IBEX closed up 0.1%. * Wall Street was flat-ish for most of the US session - with the S&P moving in and out of negative territory. * NASDAQ traded above 4,000 for the first time since September 2000 before dipping back below in the last hour of trading. * The Dow closed up 8 points or 0.05% higher at 16072; S&P closed down 2 points or 0.1% lower at 1,802; the NASDAQ closed up 3 points or 0.1% higher at 3994. * The VIX index closed at 12.80 up from Friday's close at 12.26. A closer look at the commodity market * The unexpected Iran nuclear deal had only a short-term impact in the markets, as Crude Oil prices recouped all of the losses made when there was a knee-jerk sell reaction in early trading on Monday. * Brent Crude was up 0.4% late in the day after being down around 2.75% at one stage. It appeared that Brent Crude was on course to complete a bullish outside day reversal - before easing in the last hour of trading to close the day flat. * NY Copper was up 0.4% late in the US session while gold was up 6 bucks at 1249 from the Friday close at 1243 and the Monday low at 1228. * Iron ore was fixed at 136.20 - unchanged from Friday's close.