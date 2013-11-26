SYDNEY, Nov 27 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * BOEs Carney Businesses understand BOE won't tighten policy now; EZ effectively still in stagnation, house price rises in London & SE broadening to rest of country, sees marked improvement in business conf, UK wage pressures are weak * BOE's Bean perfectly possible that when unemployment hits 7% MPC may set a new target of 6.5% * BOE's Broadbent - we are a long way from winding down QE. * ECB's Mersch ECB's scope of action limited & excess liquidity policy should not become a permanent feature * US Redbook m/m w/e, -0.5%, -0.7%-prev * US Redbook y/y w/e, +3.8%, 3.5%-prev * Building Permits Sep, 974k, f/c 945k, 926k -prev * Building Permits Oct, 1034k, f/c 945, 970k -prev * FHFA House Price Idx Sep, 8.5%, f/c 8.8%, 8.5% -prev * S&P/Case-Shiller HPI Sep, 13.3%, f/c 12.8%, 12.8% -prev * Consumer Confidence Nov, 70.4, f/c 74.4, 71.2 -prev * Richmond Fed Mfg Nov, 13, f/c 3, 1-prev * Richmond Fed Svcs Nov, 8, f/c 7, 9-prev * Dallas Fed Texas Svcs Nov, 10.3, f/c 5, 6.4-prev * Hungarian CB cuts rates by 20bp's to 3.2% * ECB's Coeure, neg rates a possibility; do not see disinflation deepening BBG * Italian Nov Cons Conf 98.3 vs 97.3 prev, 97.3 exp * PBOC Yi Says Yuan Rate Currently Close to Equilibrium: Xinhua * PBOC Yi Says China Should Make Yuan More Flexible: Xinhua * PBOC Yi Says Conditions for Deposit Insurance Ripe: Xinhua Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was mixed signals from markets, as US Thanksgiving holiday and the approach of month-end thin out flows and distorts price action. * The funds that were still involved in the market continued to buy assets and currencies in the developed markets - while sold assets and currencies associated with the emerging markets. * Data out of the US was mixed - with some of the housing data suggesting that sector remains healthy despite elevated mortgage rates - while US Consumer Confidence unexpectedly fell. * The Case-Shiller US single-family home prices rose in September and posted their strongest annualised gain in over 7 years. US Consumer Confidence came in at 70.4 vs expectations of 72.9, but the previous month's reading was revised up to 72.4 from the initial release of 71.2. * Wall Street investors welcome mixed US data, as it is viewed strong enough to encourage an optimistic US growth outlook for 2014 - while weak enough for the Fed to shy away from tapering their asset purchases sooner rather than later. * The S&P and Dow closed flat after giving back small gains in the last 30 minutes of trading. * Despite the relatively strong US housing data - UST yields were lower again on Tuesday - with 10-yr yield trading at 2.71% down from 2.73% at Monday's close. * The move lower in US Treasury yields was in part due to a solid 5-yr Treasury auction and in part due to pre-holiday/month-end position adjustments in a very thin market. * The FX market was also mixed - with the US dollar falling against the major currencies while the AUD, NZD and EM currencies were surprisingly weak. * EUR/USD closed at 1.3572 - up 0.4% from Monday's close. EUR/USD strength was partly due to comments from ECB's Coeure who indicated in a CNBC interview that deflation pressures were unlikely going to increase due to an expected EZ economic recovery. * The basic message coming from various ECB members in recent days is that the ECB doesn't expect deflation to increase and they expect the economic recovery to continue - but stand ready to take action if that base case doesn't pan out. Nothing new - but the EUR sells off when the "take action" part is emphasized by one ECB board member and moves higher when the "base-case" scenario in emphasized by another member. * GBP/USD was a bit whippy due to testimony from the BOE's Carney - but ended the day 0.4% higher at 1.6218. Carney indicated that 7% unemployment was not an automatic trigger to tighten policy, which saw the GBP sell off - but later said UK economy was "picking up sharply" which sent GBP tracking higher again. * USD/JPY closed down 0.35% at 101.30, as the lower US Treasury yields weighed on the pair and forced a long market to pare back. * The biggest mover on the day in terms of whippy price action was AUD/USD and AUD/crosses. * AUD/USD traded above 0.9200 in Asia on short covering following comments from the RBA's Lowe suggesting the bar was high for RBA intervention and the was hammered down to 0.9088 at one stage when funds of all descriptions whacked AUD against USD, EUR and JPY. * AUD/USD recovered late in the US session to close at 0.9127 - down 0.4% on the day. AUD was down b/n 0.7% and 0.8% against GBP and EUR. * Leveraged funds continue to sell AUD rallies and shy away from emerging markets and commodities. * Despite the buoyancy on Wall Street - the price action in commodities was sluggish. Gold was down 7 bucks or 0.8% at 1,242; NY Copper and NYMEX Crude were 0.3% lower. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down around 0.9% despite the gain on Wall Street and the BRL was down around 0.5% against the USD late in the session. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.61 - down 0.4% from Monday's close at 80.92. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD closed at 1.3572 - up 0.4% from Monday's close. EUR/USD strength was partly due to comments from ECB's Coeure who indicated in a CNBC interview that deflation pressures were unlikely going to increase due to an expected EZ economic recovery. The basic message coming from various ECB members in recent days is that the ECB doesn't expect deflation to increase and they expect the economic recovery to continue - but stand ready to take action if that base case doesn't pan out. Nothing new - but the EUR sells off when the "take action" part is emphasized by one ECB board member and moves higher when the "base-case" scenario in emphasized by another member. USD/JPY closed down 0.4% at 101.30, as the lower US Treasury yields weighed on the pair and forced a long market to pare back. GBP/USD was a bit whippy due to testimony from the BOE's Carney - but ended the day 0.4% higher at 1.6218. Carney indicated that 7% unemployment was not an automatic trigger to tighten policy, which saw GBP sell off from 1.6190 to 1.6138 - but later said the UK economy was "picking up sharply" which sent GBP tracking higher again. AUD/USD traded above 0.9200 in Asia on short covering following comments from the RBA's Lowe suggesting the bar was high for RBA intervention and the was hammered down to 0.9088 at one stage when funds of all descriptions whacked the AUD against the USD, EUR and JPY. AUD/USD recovered late in the US session to close at 0.9127 - down 0.4% on the day. The AUD was down between 0.7% and 0.8% against GBP and EUR. Wrap-up The markets are getting thinner by the hour and the price action across markets tends to get exaggerated and distorted the thinner it gets. Never-the-less the theme of buying US and European assets/currencies and selling (or at least avoiding) assets aligned with the emerging markets appears to be continuing into year-end. Since the start of 2013 - the MSCI EM Equity Index is down over 5.0% while the S&P is up over 25%. The heavy selloff in AUD/USD yesterday after failing to establish a foothold above 0.9200 was a bearish indication and suggests that trying to pick a bottom is a dangerous play at this stage. There seems to be little point in getting overly involved in anything at this juncture. The US Thanksgiving holiday along with month-end will thin out the price action and next week is lining up as a major event week - which could see significant shifts in recent trends. China PMI is out on Sunday and that is followed by the RBA meeting on Tuesday; what promises to be an interesting ECB meeting on Thursday and an extremely important US non-farm payroll release on Friday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: It was a mixed overnight session with liquidity thin on the ground near the close with Wall Street paring moderate gains in the last 30 minutes of trading. The market is preparing itself for month end with flows being bought forward due to the US Thanksgiving holiday(s). AUD remains a standout underperformer but the biggest losers are now being witnessed against EUR and GBP. Hedge fund theme is a mixed bag with EUR and GBP on the buy wish whilst AUD and JPY top the sell list. US Dollar flows thus mixed and somewhat confusing. USD/AXJ mostly steady overnight and within tight ranges - exception was USD/MYR where the NDFs ran to 3.2300 taking USD/SGD along for the ride (to 1.2547) before swiftly correcting. MSCI Latam equity index was down 1.1% overnight which may weigh on the MSCI AXJ index today. USD/KRW traded a modest 1058.6-1061.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1059.9. Pair has been content to hold a tight range around 1060 once more not wanting to incur the wrath of the BOK. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063-1064 range on high volume; last in NY 1063.3/1063.6. USD/SGD traded a 1.2492-1.2519 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2509. Straits Times closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2155-3.2260 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2220. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2220-3.2300 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2210/30. USD/IDR traded an 11725-11785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11785. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Tuesday at 11722. The IDX Composite closed down 2.3%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11660-11710 range on high volume; last in NY at 11680/11700. USD/PHP traded a 43.73-84 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.735. The PSE index closed up 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.63-69 range on high volume; last at 43.60-62. USD/THB traded a 31.96-32.11 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.985. The Set index last up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 29.575-606 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.606. The Taiex index last up 0.74%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.56-58 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.56/57. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1357 slightly higher than the previous 6.1342 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0920-6.0930 range; last at 6.0924. USD/CNH last at 6.0792 - range 6.0780-6.0808. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1510/6.1520. The Shanghai Composite down 0.1%. Overnight the 1-yr CNY NDF traded at 6.1525; last in NY at 6.1510/6.1530. USD/INR traded a 62.28-535 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.51. The Sensex index closed down 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.80-63.05 range on high volume; last 62.80/84. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 27 21:00 KRW BOK manufacturing BSI Nov 27 21:45 NZD Trade - imports Nov 27 21:45 NZD Trade balance Nov 27 21:45 NZD Trade - exports Nov 27 00:30 AUD Construction work Nov 27 07:30 THB BOT policy rate A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets took a breather on Tuesday and eased following a run of strong gains. * The London FTSE fell 0.9% - led by falls in drinks stocks SAB Miller and Diageo; the German DAX eased 0.1%; the French CAC fell 0.6%; Milan closed just 0.05% lower and the Spanish IBEX managed a 0.26% gain. * Wall Street investors welcome mixed US data, as it is viewed strong enough to encourage an optimistic US growth outlook for 2014 - while weak enough for the Fed to shy away from tapering their asset purchases sooner rather than later. * Late in the US session the S&P and Dow were up around 0.30% - before selling off in the last 30 minutes in thin end of day trading to close flat for the day. * The VIX index closed at 12.85 - slightly higher than Monday's close at 12.79. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down around 0.9% despite the gain on Wall Street and the BRL was down around 0.5% against the USD late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite the buoyancy on Wall Street - the price action in commodities was sluggish. Gold was down 7 bucks of 0.8% at 1242; NY Copper was down 0.3% late in the US session and NYMEX Crude was 0.3% lower. Iron ore fell 0.4% to 135.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in the European government bond markets. * The 10-year Italian bond yield eased to 4.06% from 4.09%; the 10-year Spanish bond yield eased to 4.16% from 4.17%; the 10-year German bund yield continued to ease - flossing at 1.68% from Monday's close at 1.72% and the 10-year UK gilt yield closed at 2.73% down from 2.77%. * Despite the relatively strong US housing data - UST yields were lower again on Tuesday - the 10-yr yield last at 2.71% down from 2.73% at Monday's close. * The move lower in UST yields was in part due to a solid 5-yr auction and in part due to pre-holiday/month-end position adjustments in a very thin market. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11620 11710 11660 11680-11700 Hi USD/JPY 101.72 101.17 101.30 INR 62.82 63.05 62.80 62.80-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3575 1.3515 1.3572 KRW 1062.5 1064 1063 1063.3-63.6 Hi EUR/JPY 137.68 137.15 137.43 MYR 3.2245 3.2300 3.2220 3.2210-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6220 1.6138 1.6218 PHP 43.67 43.69 43.63 43.60-62 Hi USD/CAD 1.0559 1.0520 1.0542 TWD 29.56 29.58 29.56 29.56-57 Hi AUD/USD 0.9204 0.9088 0.9127 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1325 6.1315-30 NZD/USD 0.8266 0.8153 0.8194 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1360-80 USD/SGD 1.2547 1.2492 1.2516 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1525 6.1510-30 USD/THB 32.12 31.96 32.05 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16073 +0 +0.00 10-year 2.71% 2.73% S&P 500 1803 +1 +0.01 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 4018 +23 +0.59 30-year 3.80% 3.82% FTSE 6636 -59 -0.88 Spot Gold($) 1243.00 1249.00 DAX 9290 -10 -0.11 Nymex 93.54 94.19 Nikkei 15515 -104 -0.67 Brent 111.05 110.87 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)