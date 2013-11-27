SYDNEY, Nov 28 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday Night * ECB indicators of systemic stress have fallen close to the pre-crisis levels- finc'l conditions remain fragile, full swift implementation of banking union is most pressing need * ECB Constancio low interest rates create some risks, quite far from inflation objectives, technically ready for neg depo rates- would only be considered in extreme situations; on liquidity- the pressure is not the same as before * Italian Senate approves expulsion of Berlusconi from Parliament w/immediate effect, Berlusconi says today is a bitter day of mourning for Italian democracy, will fight on- not being in parliament no obstacle to him leading party * US Durable goods Oct, -2%, f/c -1.9%, +4.1%-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e, 316k, f/c 330k, 326k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e, 331.75k, 339.25k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e, 2.776mn, f/c 2.853mn 2.867mn-prev * US Chicago PMI Nov, 63, f/c 60, 65.9-prev * US U Mich sentiment Final Nov, 75.1, f/c 73.5, 72-prev * US U Mich conditions Final Nov, 88, f/c 89, 87.2-prev * US U Mich expectations Fin Nov, 66.8, f/c 66.2, 62.3-prev * US Build permits R number mm Oct, 1.039, 1.034-prev * US Build permits R chg mm Oct, 6.7, 6.2-prev * DE Dec GfK Cons Sent 7.4 vs 7.0 prev, 7.1 exp * UK Q3 GDP take two 1.5% y/y vs 1.5% prev, 1.5% exp * UK Nov CBI Dis Trades +1 vs 2 prev, 8 exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme for Wednesday's trading was a continuation of the trends to "buy US and Europe/sell assets and currencies related to emerging markets and sell the JPY. * Moves across markets on Wednesday were flow driven rather than news-related, as the markets thin out ahead of month-end and the US Thanksgiving holiday that will significantly limit trading on both Thursday and Friday. * European stock markets were buoyant while EUR and especially GBP made strong gains against JPY & commodity currencies such as NZD, AUD and CAD. * The London FTSE gained 0.2% and the German DAX gained 0.66%. * The need to attach a reason behind market movements resulted in reports indicating the formation of a Merkel-led German coalition to lead the German parliament as the reason behind many of the moves, but those seeing the flows say it wasn't a major catalyst. * If the formation of a German coalition was the main focus - EUR/GBP wouldn't have fallen 0.35% since the news broke. * EUR did see bouts of selling due to a report in a German newspaper suggesting the ECB may consider introducing a conditional LTRO program to fight deflation pressures, but the reaction to the report was relatively muted. * The biggest moves were in the FX market where GBP, USD and EUR surged higher against JPY, NZD and AUD. * USD was supported by better than expected US data, which helped to push up US Treasury yields after two days of easing. * US jobless claims came in better than expected, as did Chicago PMI and Univ of Mich consumer sentiment. While the data was encouraging - it wasn't strong enough to shift Fed tapering expectations back to December for the consensus for tapering to start in March 2014. * Wall Street remained buoyant as it remained close to all-time highs. The S&P closed up 0.25%; Dow up 0.15% and NASDAQ continued to fly with a 0.7%. * The NASDAQ has been drawing the buying interest since the index broke above 4,000 and on Tuesday it was led by a strong gain in Hewlett-Packard following a strong earnings report. * The 10-year Treasury yield was last trading at 2.74% up from Tuesday's close at 2.71%. The move higher in yields was also due to a weak 7-yr UST auction. * The rise in Treasury yields encouraged USD/JPY buying and the pair broke above key resistance at 102.00 for the first time since May 29. * The JPY was already pressured before US Treasury yields moved higher - by heavy EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY buying during the European session. * EUR/JPY broke the 138.00 resistance level during the Asian session and never looked back before trading as high as 138.80 - the highest level since mid-2009. It was a similar story with GBP/JPY - which traded above 166.00 for the first time since late 2008. * USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.16 - up 0.8%; EUR/JPY at 138.72 - up 0.9% and GBP/JPY at 166.35 - up 1.2%. * Commodity markets remained sluggish - with NYMEX Crude falling over 1.5% after a higher than expected build-up of inventories - according to data from the American petroleum institute. * NY Copper was down 0.25% while gold was down around three bucks to 1,239. Iron Ore edged up to 136.00 from Tuesday's close at 135.90. * Commodity currencies remained under pressure - with NZD competing closely with the JPY as the worst performing currency on Wednesday. NZD/USD was down 0.65% late in the US session while the AUD/USD was down 0.6%. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9065 before closing in NY at 0.9080. * EM currencies remained pressured and late in the US session the BRL was down 1.5% against the USD. Despite continued gains in European and Wall Street equity markets - the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was around flat at the close. * US dollar index last at 80.73 - up 0.15% from Tuesday's close at 80.61. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD eased in early Europe from the Asian high at 1.3600 after a German newspaper said the ECB was considering introducing a conditional LTRO program to fight deflationary pressures. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3573 before better than expected German GFK data encouraged another round of EUR buying against USD and JPY. Stops in EUR/USD were triggered above 1.3600 to 1.3613. After a period of consolidating between 1.3590/1.3610 - EUR/USD slipped back to 1.3559 during the US session when UST yields moved higher following better than expected US data. EUR/USD closed at 1.3579 - barely changed on the day. USD/JPY: The rise in Treasury yields encouraged USD/JPY buying and the pair broke above key resistance at 102.00 for the first time since May 29. JPY was already pressured before US Treasury yields moved higher - by heavy EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY buying during the European session. EUR/JPY broke the 138.00 resistance level during the Asian session and never looked back before trading as high as 138.80 - the highest level since mid-2009. It was a similar story with GBP/JPY - which traded above 166.00 for the first time since late 2008. USD/JPY closed at 102.16 - up 0.8%; EUR/JPY at 138.72 - up 0.9% and GBP/JPY at 166.25 - up 1.2%. GBP/USD: The GBP was the best performing currency on Wednesday, as the fund community remains convinced the BOE will be one of the first central banks to start tightening policy despite dovish forward guidance. There was heavy GBP/JPY buying through the European and US sessions, which helped GBP/USD, trade up to 1.6331 - the highest level since early January. GBP/USD eased during the US session when the better US data gave the USD broad strength. GBP/USD closed in NY at 1.6286 - up 0.4% on the day. Commodity currencies remained under pressure - with NZD competing closely with JPY as the worst performing currency on Wednesday. NZD/USD closed down 0.65% while AUD/USD was down 0.6%. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9065 before closing at 0.9080 in NY. Wrap-up Liquidity and interest will continue diminish ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, but there might be a few moves in Asia due to last minute position adjustments ahead of key events next week. It will be interesting to see how Tokyo reacts to the multi-year highs in EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY - along with the break above 102.00 in USD/JPY. If profit taking doesn't take those pair lower during the Asian morning session - they could push higher later in the day. AUD/USD remains under pressure, as leveraged funds continue to sell AUD against USD, EUR and GBP. There isn't much in the way of technical support this side of 0.9000, but the market is short and there may need to be some position squaring ahead of the US holiday and key events next week. AUD will be influenced by the tone in Asian equity markets and the Aus Q3 CAPEX data released at 0030GMT. The median expectation is for minus 1.2%, but the range of expectations is pretty wide. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open higher across the board with a renewed demand for "hard" currencies adding to existing (taper) demand. It appears players have started with next year's themes early. Long Europe/USD - short commodity currencies/emerging markets. Moves picking up steam - especially weak AUD - with emerging market currencies finally under the hammer. No panic but high beta AXJ taking a pasting - especially MYR, THB and IDR. Thanksgiving/month end moves all at to the confusion but this time to look at the forest - not the trees. Final nail in emerging markets could be Dec taper. This is seemingly ruled out by the masses but still very much on the radar. USD/KRW traded a modest 1060-1061.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1061.1. The pair held around 1160 in a lacklustre Asian session. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1066-1067.5 range on high volume; last in NY 1066/1067. USD/SGD traded a 1.2510-1.2531 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2528. Straits Times closed down 0.05%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2200-3.2325 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2300. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2340-3.2450 range on high volume; last in NY at 3.2400/20. USD/IDR traded an 11785-11875 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11875. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Wednesday at 11813. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded an 11970-12045 range on high volume; last in NY at 12010/12040. USD/PHP traded a 43.65-76 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.68. The PSE index closed up 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 43.65-68 range on high volume; last at 43.65-67. USD/THB traded a 32.04-17 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.16. The Set index last up 1.0%. The BOT cut its key policy rate by 25bps to 2.25%, with policy makers voting 6:1 to cut the rate. The central bank also cut its 2013 GDP growth forecast to about 3% and its 2014 growth forecast to 4%. USD/TWD traded a 29.576-618 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.61. The Taiex index last up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.62-63 range on high volume; last in NY at 29.61/62. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1330 slightly lower than the previous 6.1357 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0919-6.0930 range; last at 6.0924. USD/CNH last at 6.0840 - range 6.0790-6.0843. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1500/6.1520. The Shanghai Composite up 0.8%. Overnight the 9-mth CNY NDF traded at 6.1450; last in NY at 6.1430/6.1460. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades; last in NY at 6.1520/40. USD/INR traded a 62.14-46 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.15. The Sensex index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.84-63.05 range on high volume; last 63.03/06. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JPY Retail sales * 00:00 NZD NBNZ business outlook * 00:00 NZD NBNZ own activity * 00:00 KRW Industrial output * 00:13 JPY Manufacturing PMI * 00:30 AUD Capital expenditure * 00:30 AUD Building capex * 00:30 AUD P&M capex A closer look at the equity market * The London FTSE gained 0.2%; the German DAX gained 0.66%; the French CAC rose 0.36%; Milan gained 0.8% while the Spanish Ibex ended the day 1.0% higher. * Wall Street remained buoyant as it remained close to all-time highs - as better US data helped keep upward momentum. * The NASDAQ has been drawing the buying interest since the index broke above 4,000 and on Tuesday it was led by a strong gain in Hewlett-Packard following a strong earnings report. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity markets remained sluggish - with NYMEX Crude falling over 1.5% after a higher than expected build-up of inventories - according to data from the American petroleum institute. * NY Copper was down around 0.25% while gold was down around three bucks to 1,239. Iron Ore edged up to 136.00 from Tuesday's close at 135.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * There was little movement in European government debt markets. The 10-year Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 4.06% and the 10-year Spanish bond yield eased just 1 bp to 4.15%. The German 10-year bund edged up 2bps to 1.71% - the 10-year UK gilt yield moved up 3bps to 2.76%. * The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 2.74% late in the US session up from Tuesday's close at 2.71% after better than expected US economic data. The move higher in yields was also due to a weak 7-year Treasury auction. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11950 12045 11970 12010-12040 Hi USD/JPY 102.20 101.17 102.16 INR 62.80 63.05 62.84 63.03-06 Hi EUR/USD 1.3613 1.3558 1.3579 KRW 1065 1067.5 1066 1066-1067 Hi EUR/JPY 138.80 137.32 138.72 MYR 3.2335 3.2450 3.2340 3.2400-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6331 1.6198 1.6286 PHP 43.67 43.68 43.65 43.65-67 Hi USD/CAD 1.0603 1.0531 1.0596 TWD 29.61 29.63 29.62 29.61-62 Hi AUD/USD 0.9137 0.9065 0.9080 CNY 1-mth 6.1330 6.1300 6.1315-30 NZD/USD 0.8211 0.8115 0.8150 CNY 9-mth Dealt 6.1450 6.1430-60 USD/SGD 1.2567 1.2510 1.2551 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1520-40 USD/THB 32.175 32.02 32.115 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16097 +24 +0.15 10-year 2.74% 2.71% S&P 500 1807 +4 +0.25 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 4045 +27 +0.68 30-year 3.81% 3.80% FTSE 6649 +13 +0.19 Spot Gold($) 1238.30 1243.00 DAX 9351 +61 +0.66 Nymex 92.28 93.54 Nikkei 15450 -65 -0.42 Brent 111.50 111.05 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)