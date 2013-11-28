SYDNEY, Nov 29 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * AUS Treasurer rejects Archer Daniels bid for Graincorp * China military sends air patrols through new defence zone: Xinhua * Thanksgiving holiday in US * Canada Current account 15.47 BLN deficit vs 14.40 BLN deficit exp * Canada Oct PPI minus 0.3% M/M vs minus 0.5% exp * Eurozone Oct Money - M3 annual growth 1.4% vs 2.1% prev, 1.9% exp * Eurozone Oct Money - private loans -2.1% vs -1.9% prev, -1.8% exp * Eurozone Oct Money - M3 3m moving average 1.9% vs 2.2% prev * Eurozone Nov Business climate 0.18 vs -0.01 prev, 0.03 exp * Eurozone Nov Economic sentiment 98.5 vs 97.8 prev, 98.0 exp * Eurozone Nov Consumer sentiment -15.4 vs -14.5 prev, -15.4 exp * Eurozone Nov Industrial sentiment -3.9 vs -4.8 prev, -4.4 exp * Eurozone Nov Services sentiment -0.8 vs -3.7 prev, -3.5 exp * German Nov Jobless sa 6.9% vs 6.9% prev, 6.9% exp * Swiss Q3 GDP 1.9% y/y vs 2.5% prev, 1.7% exp * BoE scales back scheme to boost mortgage lending * New Zealand S/Adj New Dwelling Consents -0.6% in Oct Vs Pvs Month Themes from Thursday * The main theme for Thursday's trading was encouraging data out of the Eurozone, which helped to support the EUR and European stock markets while relatively hawkish comments from the BOE's Carney supported the GBP. * Due to a rush of Eurozone data on Thursday - the European session was surprisingly active considering the US Thanksgiving holiday. * EZ sentiment data came in a bit better than expected and a sharper rise than expected in German inflation data relieved deflation concerns and was viewed as relieving the urgency for the ECB to take further easing action when they meet next week. Adding to the positive EZ sentiment was slightly better than expected Spanish GDP data. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3619 and was trading around 1.3605 late in the North American session - up 0.2% on the day. * The German DAX traded to a fresh all-time high at 9,399 before closing at 9387 - up 0.4%. The London FTSE closed slightly higher - up 0.1%; the French CAC gained 0.2%; Milan rose 0.9% while Spain's IBEX ended the day with a 0.5% gain. * The Bank of England Governor Carney noted rising home price inflation in a press conference following the release of the BOE Financial Stability Report and helped to send GBP/USD as high as 1.6358 before settling around 1.6340 late in the North American session - up 0.3% on the day. * The US Thanksgiving holiday ensured that commodity markets were relatively quiet, but the price action was fairly after being sluggish most of the week. * Gold managed to claw back some ground and closed at 1,245 up from Wednesday's close at 1,237. Lon Copper edged up 0.1%; Brent Crude continued to slip and closed 0.3% lower - while iron ore edged up 0.3% to 136.40. * AUD/USD filled in the gap from 0.9080 to 0.9120 made in the wake of the stronger Aus CAPEX data and traded as low as 0.9082 late in the European session. Earlier in the European day - AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9149 before running into standing sell orders from hedge funds at 0.9150. * AUD/USD settled around 0.9105 late in the North American session - up 0.3% from Wednesday's close. * EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY demand underpinned USD/JPY and it traded up to 102.37 during the London session after dipping below 102.00 in late Asia. USD/JPY was set to close at 102.33 - up slightly from Wednesday's close at 102.16. * US dollar index closed at 80.56 - down 0.2% from Wednesday's close at 80.72. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD: Better than expected EZ sentiment data; better Spanish GDP and hotter than expected German inflation supported EUR/USD during the European session. EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3619 and was trading around 1.3605 late in the North American session - up 0.2% on the day. USD/JPY: EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY demand underpinned USD/JPY and it traded up to 102.37 during the Ldn session after dipping below 102.00 in late Asia. USD/JPY was set to close at 102.25 - up slightly from Wednesday's close at 102.16. GBP/USD: The Bank of England Governor Carney noted rising home price inflation in a press conference following the release of the BOE Financial Stability Report and helped send GBP/USD as high as 1.6358 before settling around 1.6345 late in the North American session - up 0.3% on the day. AUD/USD filled in the gap from 0.9080 to 0.9120 made in the wake of the stronger Aus CAPEX data and traded as low as 0.9082 late in the European session. Earlier in the European day - AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9149 before running into standing sell orders from hedge funds at 0.9150. There is talk in the market that hedge funds are still selling rallies in AUD/USD due to the negative impact of concerns regarding Asian EM countries such as Indonesia - where heavy outflows sent IDR to a fresh 4-yr low against the USD yesterday. AUD/USD settled at 0.9105/10 late in the Nth American session - up 0.3% from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up The European afternoon session and the US Thanksgiving holiday impacted North American session were deadly quiet and that should be the case in Asia today as well. Barring the unforeseen - flows should be extremely light with those that have to complete orders the only participants. The buoyant investor mood was reinforced by the EZ data and Asian equity markets might reflect the strong investor risk appetite and close the week on a strong note. If this proves to be the case - it should support AUD/JPY at the margins. EUR/USD couldn't break key fibo resistance at 1.3627 (61.8 1.3833/1.3295 move) and that level has been validated as key resistance. EZ inflation data is out later today and if it is hotter than expected (as the German CPI was) the market will price out any chance of ECB easing next Thursday and likely push EUR/USD higher. A clear break and close above 1.3630 should see an eventual test of 1.38-plus. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ barely traded overnight with the US closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The same themes of EUR, GBP and USD strength opposed to JPY, commodity and EM currency weakness continue to resonate. These themes are set to continue into the first quarter of 2014 at least so the moves may well be still in their infancy. KRW remains the standout performer across the AXJ complex taking the mantle from the Switzerland of the South (Singapore). This will have to eventually show up in South Korea's economic numbers as Japan especially grabs market share. The BOK has been mostly silent in public but continues to work behind the scenes. Elsewhere the USD/IDR test of 12000 yesterday only serves to highlight how fractured domestic markets have become. This has quiet sometime in the making but the authorities in Indonesia seemingly have no answers. USD/KRW traded a modest 1060.6-1065 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1061.5. The Won remains the "rock" of AXJ strengthening whilst the rest of the pack struggled. The Kospi closed up 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.2540-1.2558 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2550. Straits Times closed up 0.45%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2280-3.2400 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2340. The KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded an 11900-11990 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11990. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set on Thursday at 11930. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 43.695-769 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.735. The PSE index closed up 1.9%. USD/THB traded a 32.108-23 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.13. The Set index last down 1.0%. USD/TWD traded a 29.577-63 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.59. The Taiex index last up 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1343 slightly higher than the previous 6.1330 fix. The OTC market traded a modest 6.0920-6.0935 range; last at 6.0925. USD/CNH last at 6.0859 - range 6.0829-6.0862. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1490/6.1510. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/INR traded a 62.26-475 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.415. The Sensex index closed up 0.56%. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Nov 29 23:30 JPY All household spending Nov 29 23:30 JPY CPI Nov 29 23:30 JPY Unemployment rate Nov 29 23:50 JPY Industrial output Nov 29 00:05 GBP Gfk consumer confidence Nov 29 00:30 AUD Private sector credit Nov 29 00:30 AUD Housing credit Nov 29 02:00 SGD Bank lending Nov 29 05:00 JPY Construction orders Nov 29 05:00 JPY Housing starts Nov 29 06:30 INR Fed fiscal deficit Nov 29 06:30 INR Infrastructure output Nov 29 07:30 THB Exports Nov 29 07:30 THB Imports Nov 29 07:30 THB Trade account Nov 29 07:30 THB Current account Nov 29 07:30 THB Private investment index Nov 29 07:30 THB Private consumption index Nov 29 12:00 INR GDP A closer look at the equity market * Due to a rush of Eurozone data on Thursday - the European session was surprisingly active considering the US Thanksgiving holiday. * EZ sentiment data came in a bit better than expected and a sharper rise than expected in German inflation data relieved deflation concerns and was viewed as relieving the urgency for the ECB to take further easing action when they meet next week. Adding to the positive EZ sentiment was slightly better than expected Spanish GDP data. * The German DAX traded to a fresh all-time high at 9,399 before closing at 9387 - up 0.4%. The London FTSE closed slightly higher - up 0.1%; the French CAC gained 0.2%; Milan rose 0.9% while Spain's IBEX ended the day with a 0.5% gain. * The Toronto stock market closed up 0.1% while the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 0.1% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The US Thanksgiving holiday ensured that commodity markets were relatively quiet, but the price action was fairly after being sluggish most of the week. * Gold managed to claw back some ground and closed at 1,245 up from Wednesday's close at 1,237. Lon Copper edged up 0.1%; Brent Crude continued to slip and closed 0.3% lower - while iron ore edged up 0.3% to 136.40. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11950 11940 11930 11930-11950 Low USD/JPY 102.37 101.94 102.32 INR 62.95 62.91 62.87 62.84-88 Low EUR/USD 1.3619 1.3564 1.3607 KRW 1063 No Trades 1063-1064 N/A EUR/JPY 139.17 138.33 139.18 MYR 3.2360 3.2360 3.2350 3.2350-70 Low GBP/USD 1.6358 1.6277 1.6347 PHP 43.67 No Trades 43.65-67 N/A USD/CAD 1.0598 1.0571 1.0583 TWD 29.59 No Trades 29.60-61 N/A AUD/USD 0.9149 0.9075 0.9105 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1315-30 NZD/USD 0.8176 0.8112 0.8120 CNY 9-mth No Trades 6.1430-60 USD/SGD 1.2565 1.2539 1.2553 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1520-40 USD/THB 32.23 32.09 32.10 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16097 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.74% 2.74% S&P 500 1807 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.29% 0.29% Nasdaq 4045 Mkt Clsd 30-year 3.81% 3.80% FTSE 6654 +5 +0.07 Spot Gold($) 1244.20 1238.30 DAX 9387 +36 +0.38 Nymex 92.24 92.30 Nikkei 15727 +277 +1.80 Brent 111.95 111.50 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)