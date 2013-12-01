SYDNEY, Dec 2 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday * Eurozone Nov Inflation flash 0.9% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.8% exp * Eurozone Oct Unemployment rate 12.1% vs 12.2% prev 12.2% exp * Italy annualized CPI fell to 0.6% in Nov, from 0.8% in Oct * Swiss Nov KOF indicator 1.85 vs 1.72 prev, 1.88 exp * UK Nov GfK consumer confidence -12 vs -11 prev, -10 exp * UK Nov Nationwide house price 6.5% y/y vs 5.8% prev, 6.0% exp * UK Oct Mortgage lending 1.223 bln vs 1.03 prev, 1.20 exp * UK Oct Mortgage approvals 67.701 k vs 66.735 prev, 68.500 exp * UK Oct Money supply 0.1% vs 0.6% prev * ECB's Visco there is risk of overburdening monetary policy, ECB is aware of this risk * Dutch FinMin confident of maintaining top rating w/other credit agencies after S&P downgrade, not the time to ease austerity measures * Italy's Letta will seek new conf vote in parliament to reinforce reform pgm * Spain's Deputy PM says Govt has passed law to bolster Spanish banks capital * EU IMF inspectors have called off visit to Greece planned for next week due to Athens failures to meet commitments, means not possible to approve next loan pmt at Dec 9 Eurogroup mtg * CA GDP q/q +0.7%, f/c 0.6 %, 0.4%-prev * CA GDP q/q annualized +2.7%, f/c 2.5 %, 1.7%-prev * Reuters Poll Leading global investors cut north American bond holding to 3.5 yr low * Reuters Poll Global investors cut LatAm equity holdings to lowest since at least Jan '10 Key data in the week ahead It will be a busy week for US data starting on Monday with US MFG ISM. On Wednesday the ADP jobs data will be released along with US New Home Sales. US GDP will be out on Thursday and the market is looking for improvement to plus 3.1% Q/Q. The main event for the week will be Friday's US non-farm payrolls and the market is looking for plus 186K jobs and a fall in the Unemployment rate to 7.20% from 7.30%. A better number will likely raise expectations for a December Fed tapering from the current consensus of a commencement of tapering in March. A disappointing US jobs report will create uncertainty - especially with Janet Yellen (dove) taking over as chairman in early 2014. The key data events in Europe will kick off on Monday with Manufacturing PMI data from across the Eurozone - with EZ MFG PMI expected to hold steady at 51.5. EZ GDP will be released on Wednesday and is expected to show plus 0.10% Q/Q and minus 0.4% Y/Y. EZ Retail Sales will also be out on Wednesday and is expected to be flat after a 0.6% fall in the Sept reading. It will be fairly quiet in the UK with MFG PMI out on Monday and Services PMI out on Wednesday. It will be a quiet week for Japanese data, but Australia will be very busy - as is usual at the start of each month. Monday sees Aus Building Approvals and Inventories; Tuesday Aus Retail Sales will be out before the RBA decision and Wednesday Aus GDP will be released followed in Thursday by Aus trade data.

Themes from Friday trading * The main themes across asset markets on Friday were month-end positioning and profit taking - as the US remained in holiday-mode and the market looked ahead to a week full of event risks. * Equity markets in Europe and Wall Street were very quiet and closed flat to mixed. * The London FTSE ended the day with a tiny 0.06% loss - while the German DAX closed up 0.19%. * Wall Street had a half day and closed mixed. The S&P eased just 0.08%; the Dow fell only 0.07% while the NASDAQ continued its strong run with a 0.37% gain for the day. * Some of the beaten down commodities managed to rally on short covering through the European and abbreviated US sessions, but still closed the month weaker. * Gold climbed 0.68% despite a slightly firmer US dollar; NY copper gained 0.94% on short-covering and lower inventory; NYMEX Crude closed up 0.45% and Iron Ore closed flat at 136.40. * The FX market was dominated by month-end rebalancing flows and position adjustments in thin markets. * The EUR/USD couldn't break above key fibo resistance at 1.3627 (61.8 of the 1.3833/1.3295 move) and closed the day 0.16% lower at 1.3585 despite better than expected EZ unemployment and slightly higher than expected EZ CPI data. * The AUD/USD gained back all of the ground lost in Asia, as end of month flows, short-covering and the rebound in key commodities offset the negative impact of the Aus government's decision to block the ADM (US)takeover of GrainCorp (Aus). * The AUD/USD closed the day at 0.9113 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 0.9105. * The clearest indication how month-end flows dominated price action in the FX market were the movements in the CAD on Friday. * Despite better than expected Canadian GDP data and firmer commodity prices - the USD/CAD staged a bullish outside day reversal. * The CAD ended up being the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.30% against the USD and 0.40% against fellow commodity currencies - the AUD and NZD. * The US dollar index closed at 80.67 up 0.14% from Thursday's close at 80.56. A closer look at the FX market The EUR/USD couldn't break above key fibo resistance at 1.3627 (61.8 of the 1.3833/1.3295 move) and closed the day 0.16% lower at 1.3585 despite better than expected EZ unemployment and slightly higher than expected EZ CPI data. Hedge funds had standing sell orders layered from 1.3620 to 1.3650 to discourage attempts higher. * Profit taking in long EUR/JPY positions resulted in the USD/JPY drifting lower during the London session to 102.11 before the buyers returned. The USD/JPY drifted higher once the US market arrived and traded up to 102.49 before closing at 102.42 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 102.32. * The GBP/USD eased from 1.6360 to 1.6315 after weaker than expected mortgage approvals and consumer credit, but end of month EUR/GBP selling and some broad USD weakness following the hotter than expected EZ inflation data sent the GBP/USD higher again. The GBP/USD traded to 1.6385 before closing at 1.6370 - up 0.14% on the day. * The AUD/USD gained back all of the ground lost in Asia, as end of month flows, short-covering and the rebound in key commodities offset the negative impact of the Aus government's decision to block the ADM (US)takeover of GrainCorp (Aus). The AUD/USD short squeeze took the pairing to 0.9141 at one stage in thin US trading. The AUD/USD closed the day at 0.9113 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 0.9105. * The clearest indication how month-end flows dominated price action in the FX market were the movements in the CAD on Friday. Despite better than expected Canadian GDP data and firmer commodity prices - the USD/CAD staged a bullish outside day reversal. The CAD ended up being the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.30% against the USD and 0.40% against fellow commodity currencies - the AUD and NZD. Wrap-up Month-end flows dominated trading on Friday and Monday morning should see some fresh positioning and a busy news and data week dominate the price action. Underperforming EM Asian assets, currencies and assets and currencies related to EM assets might get a boost first thing Monday morning after the better than expected China MFG PMI data released on Sunday. The market is very short or underweight EM assets and proxies such as the AUD - so we could see a short-covering/correction first up. The repeated fails in the EUR/USD at/ahead of the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3833/1.3295 move could convince longs t0 pare back. The risks from the ECB meeting and US non-farm payrolls might result in paring back in longs. Movements on Monday should remain limited ahead of the key events in the week ahead. The coming week will likely determine whether there will be a Santa rally for risk assets between now and year-end.

Asian Currency Outlook USD/AXJ likely to maintain bullish bias ahead of key US payrolls data this week. Slightly stronger than expected China manufacturing PMI data may provide some support for Asian sentiment but Fed taper fears to continue to weigh. China Nov official mfg PMI came in at 51.4, unchanged from Oct but above market forecast for 51.00. Political chaos (weekend violence) in Thailand, worries over funds exodus from Asian assets and yearend repatriation should lead to weaker regional currencies into the yearend. Latest report from Reuters said one person has been killed and at least 10 injured as political protests in Bangkok turned violent. Key events in Asia this week includes CPI from Indonesia, Thailand, S Korea, Philippines and Taiwan; PMIs and trade balances for India, Indonesia and Malaysia. USD/KRW ended at 1058.2 on Friday, after intraday range amid 1058-1060.9. The pair traded heavy on stronger than expected industrial output data, eyes break of 1058.0. Fear of BOK intervention as JPY/KRW hovers around 5yr lows weigh. Expect the USD/KRW to remain under selling pressure after strong Nov surplus. *Nov CPI and PMI data eyed. CPI f/c 1.1%y/y vs 0.7% last; 0.1%m/m vs -0.3% prev; PMI last 50.2. *Nov traded surplus USD4.804bln vs f/c 3.42bln *Nov exports 0.2%y/y, blw exp 2.5% *Nov imports -0.6%y/y vs exp 5.8% USD/SGD maintains firm undertone on funds interests on dips. Unwind in SGD/MYR added to support in pair during the Asian time zone. Pair traded lower into the overnight New York session on corporate interests but bounced back once more above 1.2550 into the close. USD/SGD ended at 1.2556 in NY, after range amid 1.2536-1.2562 in NY. Rangebound dealings amid 1.2530-1.2580 likely to continue in Far East. USD/MYR was pressured by month end oilers sales, unwinding of SGD/MYR on Friday. However, should see resumption of uptrend for pair, as Fed taper fears, selling pressure in the MGS underpin. Foreigners still hold large percentage of MGS (est at 28%) - large potential outflows may dent the country's foreign reserves. USD/MYR likely to trade 3.22-3.24 range. Pair ended at 3.2220-3.2250 on Friday. NDFs traded 3.2280-3.2315 o/n, ended at 3.2310-3.2340 in NY. *Awaits Oct trade balance on Friday. USD/THB remains capped by persistent BOT intervention but pair remains well bid. Weekend protests which turned violent should see the USD/THB charge above 32.20. Thai protestors are not seen giving up till they see the PM's downfall. Reuters report as at Sunday morning said as least one person has been shot dead and 10 wounded in the violence. USD/THB traded between 32.04-32.12 on Friday night, closed at 32.06 in NY. *Nov CPI due on Monday, f/c 1.80%y/y vs 1.46% last. USD/IDR may remain capped blw 12000 on persistent BI intervention. Slowdown in local demand after the turn of the month, bounce in stocks may add to support for the IDR. JKSE ended +0.53% on Friday. USD/IDR ended at 11955-11970. NDFs traded btw 11900-11920 range in NY, closed at 11920-11940. *Focus on Nov CPI and Oct trade balance due out on Monday. USD/PHP may dribble lower to 43.65 on bunched up inflows over the weekend. Bounce in stocks may support too but losses in PHP bonds on Fed taper fears underpin. USD/PHP may trade 43.65-43.80 range. PSEi ended +0.63% on Friday. Yield curve steepened , 10-25 year yields rose some 11 bps. Markets to eye Nov CPI on Friday. BSP f/c higher inflation of between 3.3-4.1%y/y, up from 2.50% last. PHP NDFs traded btw 43.61-43.64 range, ended at 43.60-43.65 range in NY. USD/TWD ended at 26.679 on Friday, after range amid 29.57-29.70 intraday. Expect pair to remain supported, tracks weak JPY. Exports pressure and global uncertainties underpin. Taiwan govt cuts its 2013 GDP growth outlook for the second time in 3 mths to 1.74% from 2.31% previous. The govt also trimmed its 2014 outlook to 2.59% from 3.37%. Final Q3 GDP growth higher though, to 1.66% from prelim 1.58% *Nov PMI eyed on Monday. USD/CNY ended at 6.0922, after intraday range between 6.2922-6.2930. NDFs traded lower on good specs sales amid markets expectation the PBOC will keep the CNY at stronger levels into the yearend. 1mth NDF ended at 6.1250-6.1280 vs 6.1320 previous; 1yr steady around 6.1520-6.1560. USD/CNH ended firm at 6.30840-70. Stops reported tripped above 6.0878 to high of 6.0886 on Friday. USD/INR rose on month end demand, short cover. Pair finished at 62.44 on Friday, up from low of 62.26. Inflows into stocks, improved econ sentiment should continue to weigh on pair. Sensex closed up 1.25% on Friday. India July-Sept GDP +4.8%y/y, above mkt exp for 4.6% and 4.4% in previous quarter. Economists said the improved data may indicate that the worst is over for India, though inflation and political uncertainty ahead of election next year remains a worry. *Dec PMI eyed on Monday. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11930 11920 11900 11920-940 Mod USD/JPY 102.49 102.23 102.42 INR 62.95 62.97 62.85 54.99-03 Low EUR/USD 1.3620 1.3580 1.3586 KRW 1060 1060.25 1059.5 1059-59.8 Mod EUR/JPY 139.45 139.04 139.15 MYR 3.2280 3.2315 3.2280 3.2310-40 Mod GBP/USD 1.6384 1.6331 1.6368 PHP 43.63 43.64 43.61 43.60-65 Mod USD/CAD 1.0529 1.0559 1.0614 TWD 29.56 29.575 29.56 29.56-57 Mod AUD/USD 0.9141 0.9088 0.9108 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1250-80 NZD/USD 0.8166 0.8112 0.8124 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1370-00 USD/SGD 1.2562 1.2536 1.2556 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1525-55 USD/THB 32.12 32.04 32.06 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16086 -11 -0.07 10-year 1.82% 2.74% S&P 500 1806 -1 -0.08 2-year 0.25% 0.29% Nasdaq 4060 +15 +0.37 30-year 3.01% 3.81% FTSE 6651 -4 -0.06 Spot Gold($) 1242.61 1244.20 DAX 9405 +18 +0.19 Nymex 92.72 92.24 Nikkei 15662 -65 -0.41 Brent 109.69 111.95 (Reporting by John Noonan and Catherine Tan)