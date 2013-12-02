SYDNEY, Dec 3 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * DE Nov Mfg PMI 52.7 vs 52.5 prev, 52.5 exp * EZ Nov PMI 51.6 vs 51.5 prev, 51.5 exp * UK Nov Mfg 58.4 vs 56.00 prev, 56.00 exp * UK Chan, Econ plan working, recovery underway, job not yet done BBC * German retailers see promising start to Christmas sales season Rts * Bank of Japan working on contingency plans for further economic stimulus- Sources * Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. Q4 2013 GDP estimate to 1.3% (prior 1.6%) * Spanish Labor Ministry says to tap social security reserve fund for EUR5.4 bln for pension payments * Fitch Portuguese bank outlook: Bad debt rise to slow in 2014 * Fitch: Affirms Greece at B-, outlook stable * UK Inflation expectations for 5-10 years ahead fall to 3.7% in Nov from 3.9% in Oct- Citi/YouGov * UK year-ahead inflation expectations to 2.7% in Nov from 3.2% in Oct-Citi/YouGov * Brazil's Fin Min Mantega: Inflation may slow to 4% on average over next 10 years * Mex Cbank poll: Sees '13 GDP at 1.28% vs prev 1.24%; Sees '14 GDP at 3.34% vs prev 3.41%; Sees '13 year-end inflation 3.71% vs prev 3.54%; Sees '14 year-end inflation 3.88% vs prev 3.79% * Ukrainian Cbank urges depositors not to withdraw savings from banks * India Fin Min: Expects GDP at 5% in 2013/14; Can't predict inflation number unless food inflation contained * US Nov ISM Mfg PMI 57.3 vs. f/c 55.0 & prev 56.4 * US Nov ISM Mfg employment 56.5 vs 53.2 in Oct; New Orders 63.6 vs 60.6 in Oct; Prices paid 52.5 vs f/c 55.0 & prev 55.5 * US Oct Construction spending 0.8% vs f/c 0.4% * US Nov Markit Mfg PMI (final) 54.7 vs flash reading 54.3 and 51.8 in Oct * Mexico Nov HSBC Mfg PMI 54.4 vs. Oct's upwardly revised 51.1 * Brazil Nov HSBC Mfg PMI 49.7 vs. Oct 50.2% * Brazil Nov Trade Balance $+1.74bln vs. $+0.3 bln f/c - Trade Ministry Themes * The main themes across asset markets on Monday were stronger than expected manufacturing data from around the world; divergent central bank expectations and heavy flows at the start of the month that created some price distortions in certain assets. * Central bank expectations played a strong role in commodities and currencies ahead of an eventful week. * By late in the US session the US dollar was broadly higher; the 10-year Treasury yield was up to 2.79% from Friday's close at 2.75%; gold sold off over 2% while crude oil rose around 1.5%; European stock markets and Wall Street were modestly lower. * There were some big moves in commodity markets - some of which are hard to explain. * Gold suffered from a heavy sell-off from hedge funds and was down over 2.0% to 1,222. * Much better than expected US ISM manufacturing data raised expectations the Fed will begin tapering their QE efforts and pushed the USD broadly higher - and this certainly weighed on the gold price, but traders on the floor suggested the heavy sell orders were ready to launch no matter what. * Despite the better than expected China and global manufacturing data - Copper failed to rally - with London copper falling over 1.0% - even though NY copper was down only 0.12% late in the session. * Copper was weighed down by selling recommendations from a few large investment banks based on expected and ongoing oversupply. * The fall in copper and gold weighed on the London FTSE which fell 0.83% - with the FT mining sector index plunging close to 2.0%. * The energy market traders ran with the improving global growth story and sent crude prices around 1.50% higher. * Wall Street danced between the red and the black before easing slightly late in the session - with the S&P down a tiny 0.02% and the Dow down a larger 0.27%. * Investors were cheered by the strong US ISM data, but rising Treasury yields, mixed to disappointing holiday US retail numbers and a rise in Fed tapering expectations held back fresh buying. * The big move in the FX market was the USD/JPY rising above 103.00 on reports the BOJ may usher in a fresh round of monetary stimulus that will include purchasing of riskier assets. Late in the US session the USD/JPY was trading around 103.05/10 - up 0.63% from Friday's close. * The EUR/USD failed to rally during the European session despite stronger than expected EZ MFG PMI data, as the market is wary the ECB may once again surprise the market by taking more easing steps to stem deflation pressures when they meet in Thursday. * The EUR/USD then sold off following the stronger than expected US MFG ISM data and was trading at 1.3540 late in the US session - down 0.35% from Friday's close. * The heavy fall in the gold price; the sluggish copper price and rising US yields took the AUD/USD well off the Asian high at 0.9169 and it was trading around 0.9100 late in the session. * The promise of more BOJ stimulus revived the JPY-funded carry trade interest and helped to underpin the AUD against deeper losses. As of late in the US session the AUD/USD was down only marginally from the Friday close at 0.9107 while the AUD/JPY was up 0.55% on the day. * The best performing currency on Monday was the NZD, as the divergence in central bank expectations between the RBNZ and BOJ made the NZD/JPY carry trade play particularly appealing. Late in the US session the NZD/USD was trading around 0.8100 - up 0.68% from Friday's close - while the NZD/JPY was up a muscular 1.30% on the day. * The strong GBP/USD gains in Asia were sustained for most of the European session after the UK MFG PMI came in much better than expected at 58.4 (56 expected), but longs covered during the US session following the strong US ISM (57.3 vs 55 expected) and late in the US session the GBP/USD was trading at 1.6350 - down 0.12% from Friday's close. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.92 - up 0.31% from Friday's close at 80.67. Wrap-up This always promised to be a busy week and it is off to a fiery start. It appears the volatility will be in the FX and commodity markets, as investors weigh up signs the global economy is on an improving path and how various central banks will react to those signs The JPY-funded carry trade should be an obvious strategy for investors to embrace, as there is an absence of obvious global risks to worry about and volatility remains well contained. The currencies that should benefit the most from a revival of the JPY-funded carry trade are the GBP and NZD, as the market is pricing in a growing probability that the BOE and RBNZ will start to tighten monetary policy in the months ahead. The EUR/USD had a few excuses to take out key resistance at 1.3627 (61.8 of the 1.3833/1.3295 move), but couldn't. Now there is some speculation in certain quarters that the ECB meeting on Thursday may produce some easing action or at least a strong signal the ECB is ready to take further easing measures. While few believe the ECB is ready to entertain negative interest rates or quantitative easing - they may be ready to take steps to increase liquidity through a launch of a conditional LTRO program. This speculation should keep the EUR on the back foot through to Thursday. The AUD managed to hold up well on Monday thanks to better China data and decent domestic data. The key to the direction of the AUD today will be the RBA statement after they leave the cash rate on hold at 2.50% - as is widely expected. The RBA will likely note the improving global economy and signs that the rebalancing of the domestic economy from dependence on mining investment to greater strength in the non-mining sectors is proceeding as planned - so far at least. The market will key on the RBA's comments on housing - but the main focus will be on their views on the level of the Aussie. Many a hedge fund has sold the AUD/USD in recent weeks with the belief the RBA wants a lower AUD and will even consider intervening to achieve that goal. A lack of commentary over the current level of the AUD may see the AUD gain some strength - particularly against the unwanted JPY. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to open bid on renewed Fed taper fears, higher USD/JPY. Much better than expected US ISM manufacturing data overnight boosted hopes Fed will begin cutback on QE. USD/THB to remain in focus as political turmoil continues. Pair eyes break above 32.285 high yesterday to ytd high at 32.48 target. USD/KRW was pressured by bullish econ data but dips stalled on agents buying, importers. Pair ended at 1057.2 yesterday, after intraday range amid 1056.5-1058.7. Rally in USD/JPY overnight and bullish US data should lift pair back towards 1060 intraday. Expect strong BOK intervention to shore up the JPY/KRW too. USD/SGD recovered from overnight low at 1.2528 to rally to 1.2567 high, ended at 1.2564 in NY. Expect fresh buying on dips to 1.2550 intraday. Higher USD/JPY to underpin. Nearby resistance found at 1.2580 but risks 1.2600 test, 50% retrace of 1.2860-1.2342. Nov PMI due at 1330GMT but unlikely to have much impact on dealings as Fed taper worries dominate. USD/MYR to gap higher at open to 3.2200 versus yesterday's close at 3.2115-3.2135, follows higher NDFs. Renewed Fed taper concerns may see fresh selling pressure in the MGS. High foreign holdings of some 28% of govt debt weigh on the MYR amid outflows fears. MYR NDFs last ind at 3.2260-3.2290, up from the overnight low at 3.2185. USD/THB retreated to 32.09 low overnight, amid hopes of mediation between the opposition and the govt. No breakthrough reported though, as the protest leader vows to uproot the govt and continue demand for removal of PM Yingluck. Coupled with rally in USD/JPY and Fed taper fears, expect the USD/THB to charge above yesterday's high at 32.285. Resistance is found at the ytd high at 32.48. Should see continued hindrance from the BOT to stem THB weakness though. USD/IDR slipped to 11760 closing low onshore yesterday, as markets cheer better than expected Oct exports data and recovery in trade balance. Govt's announcement of planned incentives for exporters repatriation added to IDR positives yesterday. However, NDFs did not sustain falls into the NY session after stronger than expected US ISM mfg data. Spike in NDFs on renewed Fed taper fears should see the USD/IDR trading back above 11800 handle intraday. May see 11800-12000 ahead of US NFP on Friday. Should see BI continue to cap at 12000 for now. IDR NDFs ended at 11830-11850, up from 11780 low. USD/PHP ended at 43.655 yesterday, after range amid 43.65-43.75. OFW remittances and aid related inflows weighed on pair. Markets were also boosted by China PMI data and higher regional pairs, Rebound in USD/Asians and NDFs overnight should lift the USD/PHP back to 43.70-43.80 range intraday though. PHP NDFs traded 43.67-43.69 range overnight, ended at 43.65-43.70 in NY. USD/TWD was pressured by bearish USD theme and strong PMI data yesterday. Pair was lifted towards the close by CBC again. It ended at 29.636, after intraday range amid 29.55-29.68. May see range amid 29.60-29.75 intraday, eyes USD/JPY, USD/KRW leads. USD/CNY likely to trade higher above 6.0930, follows spike in G7 pairs. Markets to eye PBOC open, may see short squeeze as markets deemed short on expectation the central bank will keep the CNY at stronger levels into the yearend. PBOC fixed the USD/CNY mid at 6.1329 yesterday vs 6.1325 last Friday. Short date CNY NDFs ended a tad firmer. 1 mth closed at 6.1265-6.1290, up from trades at 6.1250 in Asia. 1 year finished unchanged at 6.1500-6.1530. USD/INR ended at 62.31, after intraday range amid 61.96-62.35. Pair slumped on stop sales below 62.20 after strong PMI data. India Nov HSBC manufacturing PMI rose to 51.3 vs 49.6 in Oct. Inflows into bullish stocks and improved econ sentiment boosted INR sentiment too. Sensex closed +0.51% yesterday. Expect the USD/INR to range 62.20-62.50 intraday. INR NDFs traded 62.64-62.80 range overnight, closed at 62.73-62.80 in NY. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11770 11835 11780 11830-850 Low USD/JPY 103.13 102.54 102.94 INR 62.64 62.80 62.64 62.73-80 Hi EUR/USD 1.3607 1.3526 1.3543 KRW 1060 1062.35 1060.5 1061.5-2.3 Mod EUR/JPY 139.70 139.03 139.42 MYR 3.2180 3.2185 3.2270 3.2250-70 Mod GBP/USD 1.6427 1.6343 1.6356 PHP 43.67 43.69 43.67 43.65-70 Mod USD/CAD 1.0654 1.0620 1.0644 TWD 29.54 29.55 29.54 29.54-55 Low AUD/USD 0.9160 0.9089 0.9106 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1265-90 NZD/USD 0.8212 0.8164 0.8186 CNY 2-mth Traded 6.1320 6.1310-30 USD/SGD 1.2567 1.2528 1.2561 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1500-30 USD/THB 32.21 32.09 32.20 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16009 -78 -0.48 10-year 2.80% 2.74% S&P 500 1801 -5 -0.27 2-year 0.28% 0.29% Nasdaq 4045 -15 -0.36 30-year 3.86% 3.81% FTSE 6595 -55 -0.83 Spot Gold($) 1222.00 1242.61 DAX 9402 -3 -0.04 Nymex 93.89 92.72 Nikkei 15655 -7 -0.04 Brent 111.45 109.69 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)