SYDNEY, Dec 4 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * EZ Oct PPI -1.4% y/y vs -0.9% prev, -1.0% exp * UK BRC Nov Retail Sales 0.6% vs 0.8% prev * UK Nov Construction PMI 62.6 vs 59.4 prev, 59.00 exp * Federal Judge says Detroit is eligible for municipal bankruptcy, while pensions can be impaired he may not rule so in Detroit case * Italy's PM Letta says it wasn't right of EU's Rehn to say he was skeptical on Italy, has no doubt that new Centre-Left leader to be chosen Sunday will support Govt * Moody's changes outlook on Portuguese banks Govt guaranteed debt to stable from negative * Brazil's Mantega Consumer credit growing below trend- hurting consumption, economic growth/fiscal situation will be better next year rising rates weigh on growth * Fonterra's GDT price index rises 3.9% w/an avg selling price of USD4,973/tonne Themes * The main theme for Tuesday's trading was heavy positions squaring ahead of key events - culminating with the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * Investors are a bit jittery ahead of the key events - with the VIX index rising above 15 at one stage - the first time it has been above 15 since Oct 16. The VIX is up close to 20% since last Wednesday. * There wasn't a strong correlation across asset markets and some fairly large moves took place in a vacuum of news and data. * European equity markets and Wall Street fell again on Tuesday - as investors decided it is time to start booking the hefty profits achieved through 2013. * There wasn't a particular catalyst for steep falls in European bourses and a decent fall on Wall Street. * Some commentators are saying the fall in equities is due to fear of Fed tapering sooner rather than later following better US ISM on Monday. That premise doesn't square with the fact the US dollar sold off across the board and US Treasury yields eased from Monday's closing price. * European stocks suffered their worst one day hit in nearly four months. * The London FTSE fell 0.95%; the German DAX fared even worse falling 1.95% and the French CAC plunged 2.65%. * Late in the US session the S&P was down over 0.60% and the Dow was down over 0.80%. * The fall on Wall Street couldn't be blamed on the keenly watched US holiday retail activity - with the latest set of data showing strong sales. * Most of the FX action was in the USD/JPY - as Reuters matching reported more than double the average daily turnover seen over the past month and major bank platforms describing the USD/JPY turnover on Tuesday as "huge". * Hedge funds unloaded extremely large long USD/JPY positions and swamped retail and other institutional buyers. Late in the US session the USD/JPY traded down to 101.97 - down 0.95% from Monday's 102.95 close and 1.36% down from Tuesday's high - before staging a strong bounce to 102.35 an hour before the Wall Street close. * Some are blaming a flight to safe-haven JPY as equity markets fall - but that doesn't line up either - as the NZD matched the JPY gains against the USD on a percentage basis. * The EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3614 and was trading just below 1.3600 late in the US session - up 0.54% from Monday's close. The move up in the EUR/USD came about despite lower than expected EZ PPI data - which came in at minus 1.4% Y/Y vs expectations of minus 1.0% and added to Eurozone disinflation concerns. * The GBP/USD rose above 1.6400 following very strong UK construction PMI, but as the market was long GBP going into the number - the GBP was actually slightly underperforming the EUR by the end of the day and the EUR/GBP was up around 0.10% from Monday's close. * The broad USD selloff helped the AUD/USD make a healthy bounce off the post-RBA statement low and late in the US session the AUD/USD was trading at 0.9133 - up 0.30% from Monday's close and 0.82% higher than the post-RBA statement low at 0.9057. * Commodities were mixed with Gold up only slightly to 1,222.50 from Monday's 1,220 close - despite the fall in the USD. * NYMEX Crude surged over 2.30% to a four week high - largely due to expectations the supply glut at the giant oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma will be relieved when a pipeline is up and running in January. * Copper fell for the second straight day - with NY copper down close to 0.50% late in the US session due to oversupply concerns. * Trading was very light in the US Treasury market ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data. The fall in equity markets created some demand for Treasuries and late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.77% - down from Monday's close at 2.80%. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.59 - down 0.41% from Monday's close at 80.92. Wrap-up The markets were messy on Tuesday and investors trying to trade trends in this year-end market are getting whip-sawed. The technical picture for the S&P shows the trend higher is losing momentum, but it is still closing above the key 20-day MA. As it has done since the latest trend started in mid August. The ascending 20-day MA for the S&P comes in around 1,787. If we get a close below that reading it would suggest the equity markets might be in for a deeper correction going into year-end and that would impact all asset markets as the markets thin out ahead of the holiday season. The key to year-end trading will be the reaction to the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. The USD/JPY fall overnight has punished a market that has been very long the pairing for some time. The latest IMM data released on Monday of positioning at he Nov 19 close showed specs were net long 123 K contracts of USD/JPY - which according to a Citibank report is the largest since 2007. The break above 103.00 on Monday would have encouraged even more USD/JPY spec buying and a close below 102.22 today would result in a bearish outside day from a trend high. Never-the-less and extended dips in the USD/JPY should be viewed as a great buying opportunity, as the BOJ and Fed are likely going to be on divergent monetary policy paths at the start of 2014 and this should see the USD/JPY push above 105.00 at some stage. The USD/JPY bounced back above 102.30 late in the US session in anticipation of heavy Japanese buying at the lower levels once the Tokyo market opens. The reaction by Japanese investors to sudden JPY strength will be key to Wednesday's trading. The Australia Q3 GDP is out at 00:30 GMT and the market is looking for plus 0.60% Q/Q. The AUD/USD has made a decent recovery from yesterday's 0.9057 low, but if the GDP disappoints and Asian equity markets have a bad day - the upside for the AUD/USD should be limited. On the other hand a break above 0.9170 targets key resistance at 0.9205, which is the 38.2 of the 0.9448/0.9055 move and last week's high. Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to open lower, follows overnight position adjustment in the majors, retreat in the USD/JPY below the 103 handle. Overall reaction to lower USD overnight may be mixed, as NDFs were well bid on dips, most closed at firm levels in New York. Sell-off in global stock markets, USD yearend repatriation and Fed taper fears should keeping USD/Asians well supported. No econ data scheduled for Asian markets, apart from Australia's Q3 GDP. USD/KRW ended onshore dealings at 1061.2 yesterday, after range amid 1059-1063.3 intraday. Rally in USD/JPY, fresh leveraged buying underpins but ran into exporters sales above 1063.00. Pair was well bid above 1060 on BOK fears. JPY/KRW stayed soggy at sub 10.30 levels but rebounded overnight on sell-off in USD/JPY, last at 10.35 vs 10.28 Asian close. Kospi ended -1.05% on Fed taper fears. Foreigners net sold KRW66.1 bln worth of stocks, reversing gains in from consecutive buying in the past 6 sessions. USD/KRW should remain supported above the 1060 handle, follows well bid NDFs overnight. The 1 mth traded high volume amid 1062.50-1063.70 range overnight, ended at 1063.5-1063.8 in NY. S Korea forex reserves rose to USD345.01bln as at end Nov vs 343.23bln in Oct. USD/SGD continues to track USD/JPY moves. Pair tumbled to 1.2517 low overnight. Sell stops were tripped below 1.2530. USD/SGD may come under further selling pressure to next support at 1.2480 intraday should 1.2500 cracks. Range amid 1.2480-1.2430 is likely. Pair traded 1.2516-1.2562 overnight, ended at 1.2525 in NY. USD/MYR eyes test yesterday's low at 3.2100, break may see pair head tws 3.20, eyes SGD/MYR and USD/JPY cues. Investors cheered govt's plan to hike electricity tariffs next year. Positive comments from Moody's further lifted MYR sentiment yesterday. KLCI rose 0.3% yesterday to record high at 1840.12. NDFs closed at 3.2180-3.2200 in NY, after range btw 3.2160-3.2200 overnight. USD/THB may see further sideways trades amid 32.15-32.25 intraday. Intervention fears, peaceful protests ahead of the King's birthday, stocks gain may cap rallies. USD/THB traded 32.16-32.21 overnight, ended at 32.18 in NY. USD/IDR eyes further consolidation amid 11800-12000. Pair rose to 11920 yesterday on stocks fall, bullish dollar trend in Asia. JKSE ended -0.77% on Fed taper fears. Index risks further selling today on selling pressure in European and US markets. IDR NDFs traded high volume btw 11870-11900 overnight, closed at 11870-11900 in NY. USD/PHP unlikely to wander far from familiar ranges, should stay within 43.60-43.80 range. Inflows to continue to cap rallies but Fed taper fears to underpin. NDFs traded amid 43.66-43.70 range in NY, closed firm at 43.70-43.75. BSP deputy governor said interest rates to stay unchanged in typhoon's wake, impact from typhoon will be manageable. USD/TWD to remain heavy on custodial selling but central bank support continues to stall fall. Expect pair to remain amid broad 29.50-29.70 range. Pair ended at 29.70 yesterday on late CBC buying, after range of 29.56-29.70. NDFs ended at 29.49-29.52 in NY, after range btw 29.50-29.535. USD/CNY likely to maintain narrow 6.0910-6.0930 range. Pair ended at 6.0914 yesterday. USD/CNH likely to trade heavy, follows lower USD/majors, eyes NDFs. 1mth ended at 6.1240-6.1255 in NY, traded btw 6.1260-6.1280 range; 3 mths closed at 6.1280-6.1300, traded 6.1310 high overnight. No trades cited in the 1year overnight, last at 6.1460-6.1500 vs Asian close at 6.1535-6.1565. USD/INR ended at 62.36 onshore, after range between 62.27-62.445 intraday. Bullish USD tone underpins but improved domestic outlook, inflows cap rallies. Expect pair to consolidate further amid 62.20-62.50. INR NDFs traded 62.79-62.89 range overnight, ended at 62.80-62.85 in NY. (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)