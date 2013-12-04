SYDNEY, Dec 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * CH Q3 Industrial Orders -2.3% vs -4.2% prev * DE Nov final composite PMI 55.4 vs 54.3 prev * DE Nov Service PMI 55.7 vs 54.5 prev, 54.5 exp * EZ Nov Service PMI 51.2 vs 50.9 prev, 50.9 exp * EZ Nov Composite PMI 51.7 vs 51.5 prev, 51.5 exp * UK Nov Service PMI 60.00 vs 62.5 prev, 62.00 exp * EZ Q3 GDP -0.4% y/y vs -0.4% prev, -0.4% exp * EZ Oct Retail Sales -0.1% y/y vs 0.3% prev, 0.9% exp * UK offers loan guarantee to Japan Hitachi for new nuclear plant Rts * UK insurers plan to invest GBP25 bln in infrastructure Rts * Sources - EU readies multi-million EUR benchmark rigging fines Rts * ECB Nowotny Want only one stress test, not ECB and EBA MNI * Fed says hiring increased modestly or was unchanged across districts from early Oct through mid-Nov, business contacts concerned about future cost increases due to ACA & other regulations, upward pressure on wages & inflation contained, gains in high tech & motor vehicles * Cleveland Fed publishes article says at least 1 threshold for raising rates may be met by Q1 '15, would be 2 quarters earlier than if inflation & employment were looked at separately * German Finance Ministry document says result on bank resolution mechanism not yet foreseeable at next wk's Ecofin * Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged at 1.0% - stamen shows concern over low inflation * USD ADP Employment Nov, 215k f/c 173k, 184k-prev * CAD Trade Balance Oct, +.075bn, f/c -0.73bn, -0.3-prev * USD International Trade Oct, -40.64bn, f/c -40bn, -42.97bn-prev * CAD Imports Oct, 40.4, f/c 41.1bn, 40.89-prev * CAD Exports Oct, 40.47bn, f/c 40.37bn,40.59bn-prev * USD New Home Sales- units Oct, f/c 444k, 354k-prev * USD New Home Sales Oct, +25.4%, -6.6%-prev * USD ISM Non-Manufacturing Nov, 53.9, f/c 55, 55.4-prev * USD ISM Non-Mfg Bus Act Nov, 55.5, f/c 59.6, 59.7-prev Themes * The main themes across asset markets in Wednesday were uncertainty over central bank expectations (in particular - "when will the Fed start tapering?") and position adjustments ahead of key events - culminating with US non-farm payrolls on Friday. * Usual cross-asset correlations have completely broken down and it is difficult to line up some of the market movement with fundamental explanations. * US data released on Wednesday was viewed as strong and as boosting the case for a December Fed taper - despite weaker than expected US Services ISM. * There was a strong focus on the ADP jobs number - which came in better than expected at plus 215 K vs expectations of a 173 K rise in jobs. * It must be remembered that the ADP isn't always a great guide to the US non-farm payrolls and just last month the ADP showed an anaemic 130 K rise before the non-farms surprised with a stronger plus 204 K. * US New Home Sales also caught the eye with the biggest rise in over three decades when compared with one year ago, but according to many analysts the housing numbers are misleading. * The US Commerce department released New Home Sales for both September and October - with September's numbers coming in below expectations. If you add the total of new home sales over the two months - the total fell short of the median expectation for those two months. * Never-the-less US Treasury yields moved higher following the US data - with the 10-year yield moving up to 2.84% from Tuesday's close at 2.77%. * Wall Street sold off for the fourth day, as Fed uncertainty is convincing investors to cash in a few winning chips after a very rewarding 2013. * The S&P was down 0.89% at one stage before rallying in the afternoon to be down around 0.30% with an hour to go before the final bell. * Despite the rise in US yields, soggy Wall Street price action and rising expectations the Fed might surprise with a December tapering - the USD found itself under pressure at one stage late in the US session - led by a fall in the USD/JPY below 102.00. * Normally the USD/JPY moves higher when US Treasury yields pop higher, but these are strange trading days. The USD/JPY rebounded from the 101.82 low and was trading at 102.18 late in the US session - down 0.31%. * The EUR/USD chopped around on Wednesday, but late in the US session it was unchanged at 1.3590/95. EZ Services and Composite PMI data come in slightly better than expected, but the weaker economies in the Eurozone showed sluggish PMI numbers and highlighted the challenges confronting the ECB. * The GBP/USD came under some pressure after slightly weaker than expected UK Services PMI, but was unchanged at 1.6380 late in the US session. * Despite the Fed tapering talk and weak equity markets - key commodities surged higher on Wednesday. Late in the US session copper was up 1.80%; gold was up 1.70% and NYMEX Crude was up 1.30%. * Some commentators tried to say the rise in commodities was due to a softer US dollar, but the USD was higher when the key commodities started to rise and it was higher gold prices that put some pressure on the USD later in the session. * Despite the rise in commodities (I find myself writing despite a lot this morning) - commodity currencies were by far the worst performing led by a very weak AUD. * Hedge funds were major sellers of the AUD/USD and AUD/JPY - with the AUD/USD falling as low as 0.8999 when option barriers at 0.9000 were knocked out. The AUD/USD was trading at 0.9028 late in the US session - down 1.18% on the day. * The CAD weakened after the Bk of Canada left rates unchanged at 1.0%, but delivered a dovish statement by highlighting concerns over the low level of inflation. * The USD/CAD traded as high as 1.0708 before easing to 10.684 late in the North American session - up 0.34% from Tuesday's close. * The NZD/USD was dragged down by the falling AUD/USD and was trading at 0.8195 late in the US session - down 0.59% on the day. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.61 late in the US session virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close. Wrap-up It is a bit difficult to gather too much inspiration from the market moves over the past 24 hours. Investors are adjusting outstanding positions ahead of the US non-farm payroll data on Friday and some of the moves across asset markets are difficult to explain. The US payroll report should set the tone for the rest of 2013, as a strong jobs number sill force the market to price in the possibility the Fed will start dialing back their QE efforts at their Dec 17/18 meeting. The pricing in of Fed tapering will likely send US yields higher and do further damage to equity markets showing signs of fatigue as year-end approaches. It should also broadly support the USD - especially against currencies whose central banks retain an easing bias. An as expected or slightly weaker than expected US payroll report will cement the view the Fed will wait to March before tapering - while a much weaker report will throw uncertainty back into the mix. The Asian session should be fairly quiet ahead of the ECB meeting later today (Thursday) and the key to direction will be the Tokyo reaction to the stronger JPY. With US yields on the rise - Japanese investors might look to buy cheap USD/JPY. The AUD/USD selling over the past 24 hours looks a bit overdone, as does the market reaction to the backward looking Aus GDP yesterday - but the AUD/USD looks vulnerable according to the techs. It is firmly in a down-trend and there isn't any decent support ahead of 0.8900. Asian Currency Outlook USD/ASIANS likely to consolidate after mixed data overnight. Bullish tone to underpin though, as bias up for a Fed taper perhaps as soon as Dec 17/18 FOMC meet. Stronger than expected ADP jobs number, at +215k jobs vs f/c +173k, fueled expectation of robust NFP tomorrow. US new home sales data showed the biggest rise in three decades year on year, but rally in the dollar was checked by weaker than expected US Services ISM. On the data front, eyes S Korea final Q3 GDP, Philippines Oct budget balance and Nov CPI; Taiwan Nov CPI also due out later today. USD/KRW to maintain bullish bias above 1060, may trade 1060-1063 intraday, eyes JPY/KRW, USD/JPY. Cross last indicated at 10.37, up from the Asian close at 10.34. USD/KRW ended at 1060.5 yesterday, after range amid 1060.2-1062.3. Kospi extended fall, down 1.12%. Losses in global markets and Fed taper fears underpin. Foreigners remained seller for the 2nd consecutive session. They sold net KRW404.6 bln worth of shares. KRW NDFs traded 1062.2-1064.5 range o/n, ended at 1062.5-1063.5 in NY. Final Q3 GDP eyed , prelim 3.3%y/y and 1.1%q/q USD/SGD likely to remain amid 1.2520-1.2580 range, eyes JPY cues and broad dollar tone. Pair traded between 1.2536-1.2562 range overnight, ended at 1.2545 in NY. USD/MYR underpinned by bullish bias after repeated failure to crack 3.2100 support. Fresh spike in NDFs overnight, bullish US data which boosted Fed taper fear to see increase buying momentum today. May see range of 3.22-3.24. MYR NDFs traded btw 3.2300-3.2360 in NY, closed at 3.2310-3.2340. USD/THB shot back twds 32.30 overnight, after calm session in Far East in preparation for the King's birthday celebration today. Markets remain on alert for fresh clashes with the govt tomorrow. USD/THB traded 32.21-32.29 range o/n, closed at 32.22 in NY. Quiet session likely in the THB, as Bangkok financial markets are closed for the King's birthday today. Normal trades to resume tomorrow. USD/IDR continues higher, talk of BI favouring a weaker IDR to curb imports and trim trade deficits underpin. Strong demand locally, but thin liquidity, added to bullish momentum. BI intervention drove pair back below the 12000 handle yesterday. Onshore USD/IDR closed at 11800, after high of 12020 intraday. Extended rally in the NDFs overnight, bullish dollar bias to drive the USD/IDR back above 12000 again today. May see squeeze twds 12500. IDR NDFs traded 12100-12150 range overnight, ended at 12030-12070 in NY. here USD/PHP up another notch towards the 44.00 handle, boosted by broad gains in the USD. Should see range amid 43.80-44.00 intraday. PHP NDFs traded 43.76-43.85 range overnight, closed at 43.82-43.85 in NY. PHP bond curve rose further yesterday by 2bps, the belly was up 3bps, while the long end finished up 2bps. Fed of higher inflation added to Fed taper speculation. Nov CPI is due out today - exp 3.5%y/y vs 2.9% last; BSP range is 3.3-4.1%. Oct budget balance eyed too, last -18.60bln. USD/TWD unlikely to wander anywhere fast. Inflows into stocks, custodial selling weighs, but CB to continue to provide support. NDFs traded tight range again overnight. The 1 mth ended at 29.50-29.52, after trading btw 29.52-29.54 in NY. Nov CPI due today, exp 0.85%y/y and -0.80%m/m. USD/CNY may trade 6.0920-6.0930 range, follows higher USD overseas. Pair ended at 6.0914 yesterday, after intraday trades between 6.0912-6.0922. USD/CNH bashed lower, curve slipped further overnight. USD/CNY curve little changed overnight. 1mth last at 6.1230-50; 6mths at 6.1320-40; 1year at 6.1470-10. PBOC fix USD/CNY mid at 6.1300 yesterday. USD/INR ended at 62.05 locally yesterday, after range of 62.04-62.53. Equity related inflows pressure the pair. Markets boosted by expectation of BJP's win in the state election - result due on Sunday. NDFs tanked further overnight, in reaction to the election polls which favour a BJP win in Delhi. 1 mth traded btw 62.15-62.67 range overnight, ended at 62.12-62.17 in NY. USD/INR to gap down to 61.73 on the lower NDFs, may see 61.50-62.00 intraday. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12100 12150 12100 12030-70 Mod USD/JPY 102.84 101.82 102.35 INR 62.60 62.67 62.15 62.12-17 Hi EUR/USD 1.3606 1.3528 1.3594 KRW 1062.5 1064.50 1062.2 1062.5-3.5 Hi EUR/JPY 139.59 138.45 139.11 MYR 3.2280 3.2360 3.2300 3.2310-40 Hi GBP/USD 1.6404 1.6328 1.6384 PHP 43.77 43.85 43.76 43.82-85 Hi USD/CAD 1.0707 1.0648 1.0684 TWD 29.53 29.535 29.52 29.50-52 Hi AUD/USD 0.9041 0.8999 0.9029 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1230-50 NZD/USD 0.8207 0.8166 0.8198 CNY 6-mth 6.1345 6.1330 6.1320-40 USD/SGD 1.2562 1.2536 1.2545 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1470-10 USD/THB 32.29 32.21 32.22 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15890 -25 -0.16 10-year 2.84% 2.78% S&P 500 1793 -2 -0.13 2-year 0.29% 0.28% Nasdaq 4038 +1 +0.02 30-year 3.90% 3.84% FTSE 6510 -22 -0.34 Spot Gold($) 1243.50 1223.80 DAX 9141 -83 -0.90 Nymex 97.27 96.87 Nikkei 15408 -342 -2.17 Brent 111.58 112.62 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)