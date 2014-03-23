(Repeats to fix formatting) SYDNEY, March 24 (IFR) - News from weekend PBOC to focus on deposit reform and liberalizing Yuan - Reuters * The PBOC announced on Friday they will focus liberalizing bank deposit rates over the next two years by relaxing control of interest rates in a wide range of fixed income and bank deposits. One of the reasons shadow banking has grown to uncomfortable proportions is due to the lack of alternatives available to the growing wealthy population. With a poorly performing stock market and unattractive returns on bank investments - wealth Chinese have poured their money into property and wealth management products offered through "shadow banking" activities. * The recent bond default (along with rumours of more to come) and reports of highly leveraged investments involving the use of copper and iron ore as collateral for cheap USD loans from lenders outside of the Chinese banking sector has raised alarm bells with international investors. * The PBOC also pledged to loosen its grip on the Yuan in order to allow market forces dictate direction and bring in two-way risk for investors looking to take up carry trade strategies. According to the Reuters report - government economists and policy advisers said the PBOC will tread cautiously in the reform process. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.coom ECB's Liikanen says ECB can still lower interest rates - Reuters * ECB's Liikanen said Saturday the possibility of a rate cut still exists * In a TV interview he said options include negative deposit rates * He said that there is also the option of charging banks for deposits at ECB John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Bullard believes Yellen was just repeating the view held in private sector, nominal GDP targeting poses policy challenges, policy makers must consider whether they will be feeding new bubbles even as they normalize monetary policy * Fed's Kocherlakota dissented at March meeting because guidance weakens fed's credibility to target 2% inflation, would have favored promise to keep rates low until employment falls below 5.5%, supports fed's intent to keep rates lower than normal even when econ regains health * BOJ's Kuroda - Japanese economy halfway to reaching 2% price stability target, inflation expectations rising, has number of options to exit from monetary easing other than asset sales but doesn't mean we will never sell * ECB says banks to return EUR 18.909b of 3-yr LTRO money on Mar 26 * German FinMin Schaeuble says German banks will be hit harder by contribution to EU bank resolution fund * US ECRI weekly index w/e 132.90, 133.8-prev * US ECRI weekly annualized w/e 2.30%, 2.30%-prev * CA CPI Inflation MM Feb 0.01, f/c 0.60%, 0.30%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Feb 0.01, f/c 0.90%, 1.50%-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Jan 0.01, f/c 0.70%, -1.80%-prev * EZ Jan Current account NSA, EUR 6.4bln vs 33.2bln prev * EZ Jan Current account SA, EUR 25.3bln vs 21.3bln prev * EZ Jan Net investment flow, EUR 12.2bln vs -2.7bln prev * Greek yields dip as S&P says might raise Greece's credit ratings - Reuters * UK Feb PSNB excluding financial interest, 9.3bln vs -4.7bln prev, 9.0bln exp * UK Feb PSNB m/m 7.478bln vs -6.43bln prev, 8.55bln exp Themes from Friday * The main theme for Friday's trading was consolidation, as usual correlations continued to break down and trading was more about adjusting positions rather than strong sentiment. * The most striking aspect to Friday's trading was the recovery of emerging market assets and currencies. * Fears of an unraveling of the Yuan carry trade and further stress in the Chinese financial sector eased on Friday. * USD/CNY was fixed lower than expected and the USD/CNH eventually moved below and closed just above the crucial 6.2000 level. * The 2.7% rise on the Shanghai Composite helped all EM stock markets close the week on a positive note. * The recovery in EM assets and currencies sparked a correction higher in AUD/USD which traded up to 0.9101. AUD was the best performing major currency on Friday. AUD/USD closed up 0.5% at 0.9086. * AUD/USD managed to hold up remarkably well before Friday when the rise above USD/CNH along with broader China concerns encouraged AUD selling. The recovery of the SSEC and the Yuan on Friday forced the frustrated AUD shorts to cover. * Friday's relative calm regarding China and EM's in general was a significant change from the mood earlier in the week and through the previous week as well. * According to EPFR data released on Friday that the week ending March 19 there was a record outflow from China equity funds - with investors pulling out a net 1.5bln USD. Emerging market funds saw 4.5bln USD of outflows - marking the 21st consecutive week of net withdrawals from emerging market funds. * Other major currencies were relatively quiet on Friday - with USD giving back a small amount of the ground made on Thursday due to profit taking and position squaring. * EUR/USD made numerous stabs above the 1.3800 level - but kept running into Asian names at 1.3810. EUR/USD closed at 1.3793 - up 0.1% on the day. * USD/JPY was dragged down to 102.01 when small EUR/JPY stops were triggered below 140.75 to 140.42, but the cross reversed back to above 141.00 by the close and USD/JPY settled at 102.27 into the close - down 0.1% on the day. * While China fears eased on Friday - Fed uncertainty remained, as a number of Fed speakers did little to clarify Fed expectations. * Fed's Bullard backed the Yellen comment made on Wednesday that a "considerable period" was around a six-month timeline according to recent surveys - when describing the wait for interest rates to start rising and the end of QE. * There was also considerable debate/speculation on Wall Street as to whether the Fed will do an extra 5bln USD worth of tapering at the October meeting to end the program then - or just stay the course with 10bln USD worth of tapering per meeting - leaving the last 5bln USD reduction until the December meeting. * The Fed's Fisher expressed his desire for QE to end in October, but he is a committed hawk - so that view was hardly a surprise and didn't add any light on the FOMC's thinking on the timing issue. Even though speculation on precise Fed timing is splitting hairs and meaningless in an historical context - it does impact yield curve expectations and the USD outlook. * The price action on Wall Street was whippy, as strong leads from Asia and Europe pushed the S&P to a fractional all-time high at one stage. Fed uncertainty and position squaring ahead of the weekend weighed on price action in the afternoon and the S&P ended the day down 0.3%. * Price action in commodity markets was choppy at times, but in the end the major commodities were modestly higher on the day. * Gold closed up 0.4% at 1,334 - as the slightly softer USD helped to give gold a base. The oil price moved higher on Friday, as Russian sanctions continue to spark supply concerns. NYMEX Crude closed 0.66% higher while copper gained 0.77% due to easing China concerns. * The price action in the US Treasury market was dominated by the closing out of yield steepening strategies as the yield curve continues to flatten after the FOMC statement Wednesday. * The 10-year Treasury yield eased 4bps to 2.75% while the 2-yr Treasury yield was unchanged at 0.43%. * The US dollar index closed at 80.11 down from 80.19 at Thursday's close. Wrap-up * It was a very slow news weekend - so unlike the last couple of weeks it will likely be a slow start to trading first thing Monday morning. China and emerging market tensions eased on Friday when the Shanghai Composite soared 2.7% higher and the USD/CNH fell back to 6.20. The focus will be on China again with the release of the HSBC China Flash Mfg PMI on Monday. The survey shouldn't be impacted by the Lunar New Year - so a miss of the expected 48.7 in either direction should see a decent reaction. * Fed expectations will also be a key focus, as the market seeks clarity that the hawkish interpretation of the Fed statement/Yellen news conference was justified. Hopefully Fed speakers nest week will help in that regard. * AUD/USD was incredibly resilient late last week. There are bound to be stops above 0.9150 and a few daily closes above the 200-dma (0.9140) would be quiet bullish. It is hard to justify AUD/USD heading n a path to 0.9500, but as the old FX saying points out "what should go down but doesn't/must go up even though it shouldn't". John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open flat to modestly lower on Monday from Friday's Asian session close. The rally in the Shanghai Composite late Friday kept the "bears" at bay just in case the Chinese authorities came up with startling reforms. The news when it came late Friday was disappointing - provided the usual "motherhood" statements - government advisors told Reuters that the PBOC would tread cautiously in the reform process. Elsewhere AUD remained resilient and was last week's best performing major currency. The HSBC China flash Mfg PMI holds centre stage on Monday. With the LNY hopefully "washed-out" out of the numbers we should be able to get a decent gauge on how the Chinese economy is operating. * USD/KRW traded a 1077.7-1083 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1080.3. The Kospi closed up 0.8%. Overnight implieds traded a 1080-1082.2 range; last in NY 1081.3/1081.7. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2740-1.2781 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2746. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3070-3.3110 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3080. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3130-3.3180 range; last in NY at 3.3140/60. * USD/IDR traded an 11415-11460 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11430. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11431. The IDX Composite closed flat. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11445-11480 range; last in NY at 11455/11480. * USD/PHP traded a 45.16-33 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.29. The PSE index closed down 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.33-44 range; last in NY at 45.41-44. * USD/THB traded a 32.37-42 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.375. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.58-639 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.60. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.59-61 range; last in NY at 30.60/61. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1475 slightly higher than the previous 6.1460 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2193-6.2370 range; last at 6.2250. USD/CNH last at 6.2041 - range 6.2004-6.2105. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2250/6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.7%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2200-6.2220 range; last in NY at 6.2210/30. * USD/INR traded a 60.895-61.25 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.92. The Sensex index closed up 0.06%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.28-45 range; last 61.40-45. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Mar 24 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash * The week ahead of FX - China Flash PMI to get the week rolling HSBC China Flash MFG PMI data will be released on Monday with the market expecting 48.7. A miss to the downside would turn the mood sour in Asia, as the Lunar New Year excuse for weaker data can't be used for the latest reading. * Fed speakers will be closely listened to in the week ahead - to see if they try and scale back expectations of when the Fed will start hiking rates. Some of the doves at the Fed might not be comfortable with the hawkish turn in Fed expectations that occurred following the FOMC statement/Yellen press conference. Fed speakers include Lockhart and Plosser on Tuesday; Bullard and Pianalto on Thursday and Evans and George on Friday. * Key US data in the week ahead includes House prices and New Home Sales on Tuesday; Durable Goods on Wednesday and Q4 GDP on Thursday. * EZ flash MFG PMI will be released on Monday; German IFO will be out on Tuesday and the closely watched EZ CPI will be out on Friday. The key data events in the UK will be CPI on Tuesday and GDP on Friday. The key event in Japan will be CPI on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European markets moved modestly higher on Friday with a couple of exceptions following the strong lead from Asia, as Russian sanction and uncertainty as to how Russia will respond didn't have a great impact on investor risk appetite. * The London FTSE closed up 0.2% led by a 1.2% rise in the FT mining shares. The German DAX gained 0.5%; the French CAC edged 0.2% higher; Milan fell 0.6% and the Spanish IBEX eased 0.3%. * For the week the London FTSE gained 0.45%; the German DAX soared 3.16%; the French CAC rose 2.8%; Milan gained 3.1% and the Spanish IBEX had a gain of 2.5%. * The price action on Wall St was whippy, as strong leads from Asia and Europe pushed the S&P to a fractional all-time high at one stage. Fed uncertainty and position squaring ahead of the weekend weighed on price action in the afternoon. * For the week the Dow rose 1.5%; S&P gained 1.4% and the NADSAQ gained 0.74%. * The VIX index closed at 15 - up from 14.52 at Thursday's close. For the week the VIX fell 15.8% from last Friday's close at 17.82. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.7% on Friday and for the week soared 5.9%. A closer look at the commodity market * Price action in commodity markets was choppy at times, but in the end the major commodities were modestly on the day. * Gold closed up 0.4% at 1,334 - as the slightly softer USD helped to give gold a base. The oil price moved higher on Friday, as Russian sanctions continue to spark supply concerns. NYMEX Crude closed 0.66% higher while copper gained 0.77% due to easing China concerns. Iron ore closed flat at 110.70. * For the week Gold fell 3.5% as the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and fading China and Ukraine/Russia concerns led longs to cover. * London Copper eked out a 0.2% gain for the week, NY Copper fell 0.6%; Brent Crude fell 1.5%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.6% and iron ore eked out a 0.5% gain. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was quiet in the European government debt markets with the 10-yr Italian yield easing 3bps to 3.40% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield easing 2bp to 3.35%. They both closed within 1bp of last week's close. The 10-yr German bund yield eased 2bps to 1.63% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.75%. * The price action in the US Treasury market was dominated by the closing out of yield steepening strategies as the yield curve continues to flatten after the FOMC statement Wednesday. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased 4bps to 2.74% while the 2-yr Treasury yield was unchanged at 0.43%. * For the week the 2-yr Treasury yield rose 9bps and the 10-yr Treasury yield rose 11bps. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P Daily moving average studies showing the trend higher might be forming again. A daily close above 1,878 would confirm that to be the case. Key support is found between 1,825/35 where the 50 dma and the 38.2 of the 1,737/1,883 move is found. {Last 1,866} Trade recommendation: Turning bullish but will stand aside until it is clearly trending. * Nikkei is starting to trend lower, according to the daily moving average studies, but it would take a brave player to sell so close to very strong support around 14k. Major support is found at the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud, which comes in at 13938 Monday and rises 14,091 by the end of the week. A weekly close below 13990 would be a very bearish event. {Last 14224} Trade recommendation: Wait for stronger sell signals to get short. * ASX Daily moving average studies indicate a choppy trend lower that might be losing momentum before it really got underway. The ASX briefly broke below key support levels ahead of 5300 but closed the week above all of them - throwing doubt on the bearish case. {Last 5338} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until clearer technical signals emerge. Commodities * Gold - Our long position was stopped out at 1329 last week, as gold suffered a 3.5% correction due to the hawkish turn in Fed expectations. The trend higher is looking spent; as the 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma and 20-dma indicating a correction is underway. Key support is at the 38.2 of the 1,184/1,391 move at 1,312. Nearest resistance is at the 20-dma at 1345. {Last 1,334} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend redevelops. * Lon Copper - Short term trend lower losing momentum and a period of corrective consolidation might be in store. Longer-term signals pointing lower while 6,600 contains pullbacks. {Last 6,460} Trade recommendation: Sell at 6,590 with stop above 6,760 for eventual test of 6,000. FX * EUR/USD - Our long was stopped out at 1.3775. Trend higher has run its course and the 5-dma has crossed below the 10-dma confirming that is the case. Support has formed around 1.3750 with break targeting the 55-dma around 1.3700. Resistance is found at the 21-dma at 1.3811, which held on Friday. {Last 1.3793} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend develops. * USD/JPY isn't showing any signs it is ready to trend in either direction. Range trading is the recommended strategy with support at 101.20 and resistance at 102.80 (61.8 fibo of the 103.77/10120 move). Key resistance at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 103.10 - with break suggesting a trend towards 105.00 might be underway. {Last 102.27} Trade recommendation: Trade the range until either 101.10 or 103.10 gives way. * AUD/USD is range trading still, but showing signs it might be ready to trend higher in the short-term at least. The daily moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation, but aren't yet pointing higher. A break above 0.9150 might prove to be the tipping point, as the 200-dma comes in at 0.9140 and has held for the best part of a year. Support has formed around 0.8990/95 and a break below 0.8980 would return the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.9085} Trade recommendation: Sell ahead of 0.9140 with a stop and reverse (go long) above 0.9160. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11465 11480 11445 11455-11480 Hi USD/JPY 102.45 102.01 102.27 INR 61.55 61.45 61.28 61.40-45 Hi EUR/USD 1.3811 1.3766 1.3793 KRW 1081 1082.2 1080 1081.3-81.7 Hi EUR/JPY 141.29 140.43 141.06 MYR 3.3140 3.3180 3.3130 3.3140-60 Hi GBP/USD 1.6520 1.6475 1.6484 PHP 45.42 45.44 45.33 45.41-44 Hi USD/CAD 1.1262 1.1174 1.1221 TWD 30.61 30.61 30.59 30.60-61 Hi AUD/USD 0.9101 0.9032 0.9086 CNY 1-mth 6.1655 6.1620 6.1645-60 NZD/USD 0.8569 0.8525 0.8539 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1970-90 USD/SGD 1.2781 1.2733 1.2737 CNY 1-yr 6.2220 6.2200 6.2210-30 USD/THB 32.42 32.335 32.39 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16303 -28 -0.17 10-year 2.74% 2.78% S&P 500 1866 -5 -0.29 2-year 0.43% 0.42% Nasdaq 4277 -42 -0.98 30-year 3.61% 3.67% FTSE 6557 +15 +0.23 Spot Gold($) 1334.60 1328.40 DAX 9343 +47 +0.50 Nymex 99.55 99.43 Nikkei 14224 -238 -1.65 Brent 107.00 106.15 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)