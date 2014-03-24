SYDNEY, March 25 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * S&P Lowers Brazil Sovereign Credit Rating to BBB- From BBB * S&P Revises Brazil Sovereign Credit Outlook Up To Stable from Negative * Bundesbank predicts very strong German economic growth in Q1 * US National Activity Index Feb 0.14, -0.39-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Mar 55.5, f/c 56.5, 57.1-prev * FR Mar Flash Mfg PMi 51.9 vs 49.7 prev, 49.8 prev * DE Mar Flash Mfg PMI 53.8 vs 54.8 prev, 54.6 exp * DE Mar Flash Serv PMI 54.0 vs 55.9 prev, 55.5 exp * EZ Mar Flash Mfg PMI 53.0 vs 53.2 prev, 53.0 exp * EZ Mar Flash Serv PMI 52.4 vs 52.6 prev, 52.6 exp Themes from Monday * There wasn't a prevalent theme influencing Monday's trading, as moves across asset classes were too difficult to explain logically. In other words currencies and other asset markets appeared to be on a random walk. * Asian stock markets surged higher on Monday - apparently due to hopes that Chinese authorities will take growth promotion measures due to the deteriorating Chinese data - the latest being the weaker than expected HSBC China Flash PMI. * European stock markets fell sharply on Monday - apparently in part due to concerns related to the weak HSBC China Flash PMI (HUH??) Some saying the European markets fell due to weaker German PMI and ongoing tension in Crimea, but that doesn't explain how the EUR moved higher against the USD, JPY and CHF - and doesn't explain the heavy selloff in gold on Monday. * Wall Street closed down, as tech shares were hit hard due to profit taking. The Dow was off just 0.2%; the S&P was down 0.5% and the NASDAQ fell 1.0%. * The big mover on Monday was gold, which fell 1.9% from 1334 to 1309. Some said it was due to expectations of US dollar strength, but the USD fell on Monday. Obviously the gold market wasn't reacting to geo-political fears related to the Ukraine that supposedly sent European stock lower. * Other commodities were a bit calmer - with NY copper easing 0.15%; NYMEX Crude was flat late in the US session and iron ore eased to 110.50 from 110.70. * Perhaps the most difficult one to explain was a 90 pip spike higher in EUR/USD during the US afternoon session. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3877 from 1.3785 before closing in NY at 1.3839 - up 0.3% on the day. * Only the very desperate bothered to try and tag a fundamental reason for the big move higher in EUR/USD. Obviously there was a large buy flow that led to most shorts taken post FOMC last week to get stopped out. Finding a catalyst as to why it happened when it did is the hard/impossible part. * Despite weak China data, despite falls in European and US equities and despite claims investors are getting nervous about tension in the Ukraine - AUD stayed bid all day and was the best performing currency - as it was last week. * AUD appeared to latch on to the positive sentiment in Asian equity markets emanating from hopes that Chinese authorities will/must do something to achieve their growth target of 7.5%. The fall in USD/CNH to below 6.18 also helped to support AUD/USD - even though it didn't really move lower last week when USD/CNH moved above 6.20. * AUD/USD broke above trend-line resistance at 0.9118 and traded above the 200-dma at 0.9139 to a high at 0.9150. It was only the 2nd time it traded above the 200-dma since April 2013. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9132 - up 0.5% on the day. * Most other currency pairs were little changed on an open/close basis. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased 31bps to 2.73% from Friday's close at 2.74%. It was a pretty choppy session with the 10-yr rising to 2.78% at one stage earlier in the day before the fall in stocks pushed yields lower. The yield curve continued to flatten as the 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.44% up from 0.43% at Friday's close. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 79.91 - down 0.25% on the day. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was choppy during the European morning session - rising to 1.3827 on better French PMI data only to fall to 1.3760 later in the session when German PMI came in worse than expected. That was nothing compared to what was to happen during the US session. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3877 from 1.3785 before closing in NY at 1.3839 - up 0.3% on the day. Only the very desperate bothered to try and tag a fundamental reason for the big move higher. Obviously there was a large buy flow that led to most shorts taken post FOMC last week to get stopped out. Finding a catalyst as to why it happened when it did is the hard part. * USD/JPY fell through the European and US sessions, as the buoyant mood that prevailed at the Asian close was replaced by gloom as European stock market experienced steep falls. The move lower in UST yields weighed. The pair traded as low as 102.13 and closed at 102.24 - unchanged on the day. Wrap-up * It will be interesting to see if Asian equity markets will continue to rally today on hopes China will be forced to take action to bolster their economy. Perhaps it will be a bit like the early days of Fed QE when really bad US data led Wall Street higher as it meant more QE. * The breakdown in correlations continues with market positioning and subsequent stop loss hunting making it difficult for trends to sustain. The AUD/USD broke above key trend-line resistance and the 200-dma at 0.9139, but it would take a brave soul to buy into strength. Since the start of 2014 - buying AUD/USD into strength or selling into weakness has ended in tears. * The trading in EUR/USD over the past 12 hours has been volatile and at times bizarre. EUR/USD fell to 1.3760 after the slight disappointment on German PMI data and the savage reversal higher to 1.3877 (last 1.384) has led to a bullish outside day. The move higher didn't make a lot of sense, but obviously the short-term market was very short after the FOMC event led to a hawkish turn in Fed expectations. System trading models hunted out EUR/USD stops and pushed to levels that should really be looked at as selling opportunities. European officials don't want a strong EUR and there may be another easing needed by the ECB while the countdown has already started for when the Fed will start tightening. EUR/USD resistance is at 1.3885, which is the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3967/1.3749 move. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com THE ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open marginally lower after a hard to explain overnight session. Equities closed down (sharply in Europe) on Russia and China whilst Gold fell out of bed (down 1.9%) for no particular reason. Similarly EUR/USD rallied nearly a big figure in double quick time but again there was no reasonable explanation. The late Asia rally in China markets on the belief that the authorities will add some stimulus saw USD/CNY and USD/CNH crumble whilst the SSEC property sub index ended up nearly 3.0%. Nothing special on the calendar today with players to once more concentrate on China moves. * USD/KRW traded a 1078-1082.2 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1078.7. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. Overnight implieds traded a 1078-1079.7 range; last in NY 1078/1078.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2708-1.2750 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2713. The Straits Times closed up 1.25%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3010-3.3080 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3010. The KLSE index closed up 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3085-3.3130 range; last in NY at 3.3080/00. * USD/IDR traded an 11370-11405 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11380. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11384. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11410-11440 range; last in NY at 11400/11420. * USD/PHP traded a 45.10-33 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.11. The PSE index closed up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.15-22 range; last in NY at 45.17-17. * USD/THB traded a 32.39-485 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.445. The Set closed down 0.8%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.553-599 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.57. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.51-56 range; last in NY at 30.53/54. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1452 slightly lower than the previous 6.1475 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1882-6.2231 range; last at 6.1888. USD/CNH last at 6.1850 - range 6.1840-6.2005. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2020/6.2040. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2065; last in NY at 6.2050/75. * USD/INR traded a 60.645-85 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.77. The Sensex index closed up 1.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.05-19 range; last 61.05-08. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 25 Mar 01:00 PH Trade Balance 25 Mar 01:00 PH Imports 25 Mar 08:10 TW Money Supply 25 Mar 08:30 HK Imports 25 Mar 08:30 HK Exports The week ahead of FX * Fed speakers will be closely listened to in the week ahead - to see if they try and scale back expectations of when the Fed will start hiking rates. Some of the doves at the Fed might not be comfortable with the hawkish turn in Fed expectations that occurred following the FOMC statement/Yellen press conference. Fed speakers include Lockhart and Plosser on Tuesday; Bullard and Pianalto on Thursday and Evans and George on Friday. * Key US data in the week ahead includes House prices and New Home Sales on Tuesday; Durable Goods on Wednesday and Q4 GDP on Thursday. * German IFO will be out on Tuesday and the closely watched EZ CPI will be out on Friday. The key data events in the UK will be CPI on Tuesday and GDP on Friday. The key event in Japan will be CPI on Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com