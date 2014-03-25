SYDNEY, March 26 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Plosser Yellen did not make a mistake w/6 months comment, always argued marginal benefits from bond buying have been meager- risks large, Fed has not changed its position, worried about unintended consequences when exit QE (CNBC) * ECB's Draghi exchange rate important for price stability, stands ready to take add'l measures to maintain price stability, urges banks to deal w/balance sheet problems before health checks later this year * ECB Weidmann current Euro exchange rate doesn't call for mp action, ECB would be in uncharted territory by using QE- ECB must respect limits of its mandate * ECB's Makuch higher deflation risks in EZ, preparing add'l non-standard measures to avoid deflation, many possibilities- one is adding liquidity * ECB's Liikanen question of neg depo rates isn't controversial anymore, must be aware of risk for low inflation for a long time * Bk of Italy's Visco no deflation yet but fall in inflation was above expectations, only a banking union can ensure stability * US Monthly Home Price MM Jan 0.50%, 0.80%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY Jan 7.40%, 7.70%-prev * US Monthly Home Price Index MM Jan 209.1, 208.3-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Jan 0.80%, f/c 0.70%, 0.80%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Jan -0.10%, f/c -0.10%, -0.10%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Jan 13.20%, f/c 13.30%, 13.40%-prev * US Consumer Confidence Mar 82.3, f/c 78.6, 78.1-prev * US New Home Sales-Units MM Feb 0.440m, f/c 0.445m, 0.468m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Feb -3.30%, 9.60%-prev * US Rich Fed Comp. Index Mar -7, -6-prev * US Rich Fed, Services Index Mar 5, 0-prev * FR Mar Bus Climate 100 vs 100 prev, 100 exp * DE Mar IFO Bus Clim 110.7 vs 111.3 prev, 111.00 exp * DE Mar IFO Curr/Cond 115.2 vs 114.4 prev, 114.6 exp * De Mar IFO Exp 106.4 vs 108.3 prev, 107.6 exp * UK Feb CPI 1.7% y/y vs 1.9% prev, 1.7% exp * UK Feb Output Prices 0.5% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.7% exp * UK Feb Input Px -5.7% y/y vs -3.1% prev, -5.3% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was rising speculation that China would introduce some form of stimulus to boost China's sagging economy. * European stock markets gained back all of the losses incurred on Monday - with most of the bourses up around 1.5% despite the slight miss on the German IFO. The London FTSE gained 1.3% led by a 2.6% gain in the FT mining index. * Wall Street was a bit choppy on Tuesday with investors taking profit on some of the "momentum" stocks - but there was a rebound in the afternoon. The Dow closed up 0.6% while the S&P closed up 0.44%. * The market didn't react to a fairly large dose of US data releases in Tuesday. US home prices moved higher, but New Home Sales fell. US consumer confidence came in better than expected - but had little impact on market sentiment. * NY Copper was up 1.8% late in the US session, as hopes of China stimulus turned around negative sentiment towards the base metal that has prevailed for weeks. Iron ore shot 1.2% higher to 111.80. * AUD and the NZD were best performing currencies on Tuesday, as the China stimulus hopes and the rise in commodities gave support. * AUD/USD traded to a fresh 2014 and four month high at 0.9175 before closing in NY at 0.9166 up 0.4% on the day. * AUD/USD was underpinned by the lack of concern for the rising AUD by RBA D/Gov Lowe when he was asked if the AUD was uncomfortably high. * EM assets and currencies are in recovery mode with the RUB soaring over 1.5% higher and the MSCI LATAM Equity Index up over 1.1% late in the session despite the Brazil downgrade by S&P. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3848 and didn't react to the slightly weaker IFO, but proceeded to sell off when a number of ECB speakers appeared to be talking the EUR down by warning policy action alternatives existed to weaken the EUR. * An MNI interview with the ECB's Weidman quoted the "hawkish" Bundesbank head as saying negative rates was an option to counter the strong EUR. EUR/USD eased below 1.3820 on the comments and then proceeded to fall below 1.3770 when ECB members Liikanen and Makuch chimed in with dovish comments. * Then it was Draghi's turn - his initial comments sounded dovish enough to push EUR/USD to 1.3749 where it bottomed for the 2nd day in a row. * Follow-up remarks by Draghi suggested the ECB wasn't ready to take any action and EUR/USD staged a nasty reversal back to 1.3848. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3826 down 0.1% from Monday's close at 1.3839. * It was a pretty quiet day for the US Treasury market, as a solid 2-yr auction saw the yield on the 2-yr ease to 0.43% from 0.44% at Monday's close. The curve flattening trade paused after the solid 2-yr auction and the 10-yr yield closed at 2.75% - up 2bp from Monday's close. * USD/JPY was sidelined again on Tuesday and option strikes and maturities hemmed in the price action. USD/JPY closed at 102.26 - barely changed from Monday's close at 102.24. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was flat at 79.95. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3848 and didn't react to the slightly weaker IFO, but proceeded to sell off when a number of ECB speakers appeared to be talking the EUR down by warning policy action alternatives existed to weaken the EUR. An MNI interview with the ECB's Weidman quoted the "hawkish" Bundesbank head as saying negative rates was an option to counter the strong EUR. EUR/USD eased below 1.3820 on the comments and then proceeded to fall below 1.3770 when ECB members Liikanen and Makuch chimed in with dovish comments. Then it was Draghi's turn to add his thoughts and his initial comments sounded dovish enough to push EUR/USD to 1.3749 where it bottomed for the 2nd day in a row. Follow-up remarks by Draghi suggested the ECB wasn't ready to take any action and EUR/USD staged a nasty reversal to 1.3848. EUR/USD closed at 1.3826 down 0.1% from Monday's close * USD/JPY was sidelined again Tuesday as option strikes and maturities hemmed in the price action. USD/JPY closed at 102.26 - barely changed from Monday's close. Wrap-up * The main driving force for markets on Tuesday was building speculation that Chinese authorities will introduce stimulus in order to maintain their 2014 growth target of 7.5%. The weak China PMI released on Monday appears to have been the catalyst for the speculation. It is reminiscent of the early days of Fed QE when the worse the US data - the better the markets performed as the medicine was more important to investor sentiment than the health of the patient. * EM currencies and equity markets are on the rebound and it is giving AUD strong support. AUD was the best performing currency last week and it is the best so far this week. AUD/USD closed above the 200-dma at 0.9138 - the first time in a year that it has done so. AUD/USD looks technically poised to move higher and a break above 0.9200 will have the market calling for the possibility of a 0.9500 handle before too long. RBA D/Gov Lowe speaks again today and more importantly RBA Governor Stevens will be speaking in Hong Kong today as well. The question on whether the AUD is reaching uncomfortable levels is bound to be asked. * EUR/USD has been very choppy since the FOMC event last week, but it remains in a range. The ECB isn't comfortable with EUR strength and like the RBA they have been hoping/expecting the US dollar to start moving higher as the Fed phases out QE and set the market up for rate hikes. Why that isn't happening is a bit perplexing and very frustrating for other central banks such as the ECB and RBA. * The main focus in Asia today will be the behavior of AXJ equity markets and AXJ currencies. The market will also keep an eye out for any comments in the official China press regarding the supposed stimulus package that is rumoured to be unveiled. There will be a lot of disappointment if the speculation proves to be unfounded. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch easier after initial (USD) buying in early London (a carryover from the late Asia buying) reversed in NY. Traders said the topside was littered with offers forcing a rethink on long US Dollar holdings. The China stimulus chatter continues to take hold (no matter how doubtful such action really is) and is underpinning risk currencies and in particular the AUD. Volatility in USD/CNY and USD/CNH continues and the authorities will be well pleased with themselves. Another quiet Asian session looks in store with all things Chinese once more key. * USD/KRW traded a 1076-1080.3 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1078.7. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1078.1-1080.2 range; last in NY 1078/1078.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2675-1.2715 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2689. The Straits Times closed down 0.25%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2910-3.3065 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3055. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3050-3.3175 range; last in NY at 3.3050/70. * USD/IDR traded an 11340-11400 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11385. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11357. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11410-11430 range; last in NY at 11410/11430. * USD/PHP traded a 44.98-45.11 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.06. The PSE index closed down 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.16-25 range; last in NY at 45.15-20. * USD/THB traded a 32.41-58 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.555. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.495-54 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.54. The Taiex closed up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.48-52 range; last in NY at 30.48/50. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1426 slightly lower than the previous 6.1452 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1732-6.2033 range; last at 6.2024. USD/CNH last at 6.1877 - range 6.1716-6.1880. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2030/6.2050. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.05%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2020-6.2050 range; last in NY at 6.2020/40. * USD/INR traded a 60.43-60 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.475. The Sensex index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.62-96 range; last 60.67-70. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23:50 JP Corporate Svcs Price 00:30 AU RBA releases its Financial Stability Review report 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 06:30 TH Trade Data A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets gained back all of the losses incurred on Monday - with most of the bourses up around 1.50% despite the slight miss on the German IFO. The London FTSE gained 1.3% led by a 2.6% gain in the FT mining index. * The German DAX and French CAC closed 1.6% higher; Milan gained 0.95% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day up 0.8%. * Wall Street was a bit choppy on Tuesday with investors taking profit on some of the "momentum" stocks - but there was a rebound in the afternoon * The VIX index closed at 14.02 down 7.1% from Monday's close at 15.09. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.1% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * NY Copper was up 1.8% late in the US session, as hopes of China stimulus turned around negative sentiment towards the base metal that has prevailed for weeks. Iron ore shot 1.2% higher to 111.80. * Gold made a sluggish recovery to 1,311 from Monday's close at 1,309 and NYMEX Crude was down 0.4% late in the session. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Weaker German IFO and dovish comments from a slew of ECB members resulted in EZ yields edging lower on Tuesday. * Italian bond 10-yr yield closed 2bps lower at 3.39%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield also eased 2bps to 3.33%; 10-yr German bund yield edged 1bp lower to 1.57%. * It was a pretty quiet day for the US Treasury market, as a solid 2-yr Treasury auction saw the yield on the 2-yr ease to 0.43% from 0.44% at Monday's close. The curve flattening trade paused after the solid 2-yr auction and the 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.75% - up 2bps from Monday's close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11430 11430 11410 11410-11420 Hi USD/JPY 102.49 102.09 102.26 INR 60.95 60.96 60.62 60.67-70 Hi EUR/USD 1.3848 1.3749 1.3826 KRW 1080 1080.2 1078.1 1078-1078.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.60 140.70 141.38 MYR 3.3130 3.3175 3.3050 3.3050-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6550 1.6481 1.6531 PHP 45.17 45.25 45.16 45.15-20 Hi USD/CAD 1.1211 1.1156 1.1167 TWD 30.51 30.52 30.48 30.48-50 Hi AUD/USD 0.9175 0.9120 0.9166 CNY 1-mth 6.1620 6.1600 6.1600-10 NZD/USD 0.8590 0.8533 0.8576 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.2715 1.2675 1.2679 CNY 1-yr 6.2050 6.2020 6.2020-40 USD/THB 32.60 32.41 32.565 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16368 +91 +0.56 10-year 2.75% 2.73% S&P 500 1866 +8 +0.44 2-year 0.43% 0.44% Nasdaq 4234 +8 +0.19 30-year 3.59% 3.56% FTSE 6605 +85 +1.30 Spot Gold($) 1310.90 1309.10 DAX 9338 +150 +1.63 Nymex 99.25 99.43 Nikkei 14423 -52 -0.36 Brent 106.95 106.60 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)