SYDNEY, March 27 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * U.S. Fed objects to capital plans by Citi, four others in stress tests * Japan's Amari - BOJ still has role to play but all 3 arrows of 'Abenomics' must be deployed to achieve its price target, Japan not manipulating FX- Yen has only fallen to pre-Lehman levels * Japan Mulling cutting tariffs on Australian beef to 20% range (KYODO) * Fitch revises outlooks on 18 EU comm banks to negative on weakening support * US Build Permits R Number MM Feb 1.014m, 1.018m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM Feb 7.30%, 7.70%-prev * US Durable Goods Feb 2.20%, f/c 1.00%, -1.00%-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Mar 55.8, 54.1-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F Mar 55.5, 53.3-prev * DE Apr GfK Cons Credit 8.5 vs 8.5 prev, 8.5 exp * CH Feb UBS Cons Ind 1.57 vs 1.49 prev (revsd) * IT Jan Retail Sales -0.9% y/y vs -2.6% prev * IT Mar Cons Conf 101.7 vs 97.7 prev, 98.4 exp Themes from Wednesday * There weren't any major themes influencing markets in a broad sense and correlations continued to break down. * Stock markets were choppy and hard to line up. Most European markets powered higher while Wall Street was very choppy while the S&P500 closed down 0.6% despite much stronger US Durable Goods data. * Wall Street followed he strong lead from Europe and was initially cheered by the stronger than expected US data to be up over 0.5% in the morning before slumping through the afternoon session. * Wall Street investors are getting out of tech stocks and biotech companies in particular. NASDAQ closed down 1.4%. The S&P materiel sector also came under pressure and was down over 1.0%. * Commodities were mixed with copper slumping 1.1%; gold fell to 1,303 from 1,311; Brent Crude closed flat while NYMEX Crude was up around 1.0%. * Despite volatility/weakness on Wall Street; a decent fall in copper and strong US data - AUD/USD continued its march higher to close in NY at 0.9026 - up 0.6% on the day. * AUD was given a boost by upbeat commentary from RBA governor Stevens and the fact he seemed surprisingly sanguine with the elevated level of the AUD. * The commodity market and the FX market were out of sync, as both AUD and CAD made solid gains on Wednesday on expectations China will introduce stimulus to ensure growth targets while commodity prices were sluggish on doubts there will be fresh measures from China. * USD/CAD closed in NY at 1.1101 down 0.6% from Tuesday's close at 1.1167. * In fact the FX market was out of sync with the bond and equity markets during the US session at least. * There was an air of risk aversion during the US session - with US Treasury yields falling while Wall Street came under pressure. * The demand for the 35bln 5-yr US treasury auction was very strong and pushed yields lower. The 10-yr Treasury yield was trading at 2.69% - down from 2.74% at Tuesday's close. * The move lower in US Treasury yields and slight rise in risk aversion weighed on USD/JPY through the US session and the pair traded to a one week low at 101.87 at one stage. USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.05 - down 0.15% from Tuesday's close. * There were decent moves in EUR/GBP due to shifting central bank expectations. * BOE's Weale made some hawkish comments in a newspaper interview - while the recent comments from ECB members fretting over the higher EUR ended up weighing on the cross. EUR/GBP last at 0.8314 - down 0.6% from Tuesday's close at 0.8365. * GBP/USD closed in NY at 1.6583 - up 0.35% from Tuesday's close. * EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3776 before closing in NY at 1.3782 - down 0.2% on the day. * The US dollar index was trading at 79.97 late in the US session - basically unchanged from Tuesday's close. In fact the USD dollar index has closed around 79.95 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So much for last week's FOMC meeting being the catalyst for the beginning of a trend for the US dollar! A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was offered through the European and US sessions, as the spread between 2-yr US yields and 2-yr German bunds widened to levels not seen in a year. There were decent moves in EUR/GBP due to shifting central bank expectations. BOE's Weale made some hawkish comments in a newspaper interview - while the recent comments from ECB members fretting over the higher EUR ended up weighing on the cross. EUR/GBP last at 0.8315 - down 0.6% from Tuesday's close at 0.8365. GBP/USD closed at 1.6583 - up 0.3% from Tuesday's close. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3776 before closing in NY at 1.3782 - down 0.3% on the day. * USD/JPY: The move lower in US Treasury yields and slight rise in risk aversion weighed on USD/JPY through the US session and the pair traded to a one week low at 101.87 at one stage. USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.05 - down 0.2%. Wrap-up * AUD/USD appears technically poised to move higher after breaking and closing above the key 0.9210 level (50% of the 0.9758/0.8660 move). The next level of resistance is found at the 61.8 of that move at 0.9340. The daily moving average studies have lined up to confirm AUD/USD is trending higher. * The bullish move in AUD/USD has caught the market off guard, as the combination of a hawkish turn in Fed expectations and growing uncertainty over China's growth and financial stability outlook were expected to keep AUD/USD vulnerable to moves lower. It was also believed that any moves over 0.9000 would provoke RBA jawboning and that hasn't happened. While the fundamentals and price action so far in 2014 make it tempting to fade this move higher in AUD/USD - the technical picture is suggesting there is more upside to roam. * USD/JPY will be in focus during the Asian session, as the Nikkei will likely move lower on the open and put downward pressure on USD/JPY. The fall in US yields will also weigh - but there is talk of Japanese buying interest below 102.00 and expectations the BOJ is preparing to take more easing action are on the rise. It should be an interesting battle with key support at 101.20 and key resistance at 103.10 (top of the daily I-cloud). John.Noonan@thomosnreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ witnessed a choppy session overnight with regional pairs down during the London session only for a "whiff" of risk aversion to return during the NY session providing reason enough to return USD/AXJ pairs to near opening levels. Stocks rallied in London only to crumble in NY weighed down by a sharp fall (1.4%) in the NASDAQ. There was no particular reason given - just many small excuses. US Treasury yields also came lower with many analysts pointing to the early signs of curve flattening as QE tapers. Commodities were generally down whilst commodity currencies were up - go figure. China stimulus chatter is now only to be heard in the retail space while wholesale markets have moved on with last week's urbanization plans sufficient at this stage. * USD/KRW traded a 1073.9-1077 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1075. The Kospi closed up 1.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1076-1078.2 range; last in NY 1078/1078.4. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2660-1.2694 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2669. The Straits Times closed up 1.26%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2965-3.3045 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3000. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2980-3.3050 range; last in NY at 3.3010/40. * USD/IDR traded an 11390-11420 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11410. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11408. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11440-11485 range; last in NY at 11450/11475. * USD/PHP traded a 44.96-45.06 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.965. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.93-45.00 range; last in NY at 44.93-96. * USD/THB traded a 32.55-62 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.52-559 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.54. The Taiex closed up 0.55%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.48-505 range; last in NY at 30.49/50. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1440 slightly lower than the previous 6.1426 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2014-6.2190 range; last at 6.2094. USD/CNH last at 6.1974 - range 6.1850-6.1988. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2040/6.2060. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2090-6.2100 range; last in NY at 6.2080/00. * USD/INR traded a 60.04-31 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.15. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.38-62 range; last 60.58-62. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 08:00 PH Central bank rate meeting 09:00 TW Central bank rate meeting A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets moved higher on hopes of more ECB easing while the FTSE underperformed after hawkish comments from a BOE member. * FTSE closed flat; German DAX soared 1.2%; French CAC gained 0.9%; Milan ended with a strong 1.3% gain while the Spanish IBEX outperformed with a 1.5% rise. * Wall Street followed he strong lead from Europe and was initially cheered by the stronger than expected US data to be up over 0.5% in the morning before slumping through the afternoon session. * Wall Street investors are getting out of tech stocks and biotech companies in particular. NASDAQ closed down 1.4%. The S&P materiel sector also came under pressure and was 1ast down over 1.0%. * Wall Street losses accelerated very late in the US session when the Fed rejected the capital plans of Citigroup and US units of HSBC, RBS and Santander. * The KBW US Bank Index fell 0.9%. * The VIX index closed at 14.93 up 6.5% from Tuesday's close at 14.02. * The MSCI LATAM Index was flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed with copper slumping 1.15%; gold fell to 1,300 from 1,311 before closing at 1,304; Brent Crude closed flat while NYMEX Crude was up around 1.05%. Iron ore closed at 111.90 up from 111.80 at Tuesday's close. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ yields moved lower due to the dovish turn in ECB expectations. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 5bps to 3.34%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yields fell 5bps to 3.28%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 1bp to 1,56%. The 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.71%. * There was an air of risk aversion during the US session - with US Treasury yields falling while Wall Street came under pressure. * The demand for the 35bln 5-yr US treasury auction was very strong and pushed yields lower. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.69% - down from 2.73% at Tuesday's close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11450 11485 11440 11450-11475 Hi USD/JPY 102.48 101.87 102.05 INR 60.67 60.62 60.38 60.58-62 Hi EUR/USD 1.3828 1.3776 1.3782 KRW 1077 1078.2 1076 1078-1078.4 Hi EUR/JPY 141.50 140.50 140.64 MYR 3.3065 3.3050 3.2980 3.3010-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6597 1.6509 1.6583 PHP 45.08 45.00 44.93 44.93-96 Hi USD/CAD 1.1170 1.1080 1.1101 TWD 30.50 30.505 30.48 30.49-50 Hi AUD/USD 0.9245 0.9155 0.9226 CNY 1-mth 6.1680 6.1660 6.1660-80 NZD/USD 0.8621 0.8570 0.8592 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1820-40 USD/SGD 1.2694 1.2660 1.2676 CNY 1-yr 6.2100 6.2090 6.2080-00 USD/THB 32.62 32.55 32.565 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16269 -99 -0.60 10-year 2.69% 2.73% S&P 500 1852 -13 -0.70 2-year 0.44% 0.43% Nasdaq 4174 -61 -1.43 30-year 3.54% 3.58% FTSE 6605 +0 +0.01 Spot Gold($) 1303.90 1310.90 DAX 9449 +110 +1.18 Nymex 100.22 99.19 Nikkei 14477 +54 +0.37 Brent 106.90 107.03

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)