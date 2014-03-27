SYDNEY, March 28 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed Dudley better CB system needed for global access to liquidity in times of stress, explicit policy coordination among worlds CB's unfeasible, undesirable, practice of c/banks holding large FX reserves inefficient, ineffective * Fed's Pianalto first step in unwinding balance sheet would be to stop investing maturing assets, expects about 3% GDP growth in'14, 6.2% unemployment by YE & uptick in inflation, deflation remains a risk * SNB's Zurbruegg says cap on franc still necessary for foreseeable future, have a broad range of tools to defend cap; also prepared to use negative rates * India C/Bank eases FX hedging rules for exporters, importers * ICBC will not bail out trust products if problems emerge, NPL ratios for real estate, local govt finance vehicles & overcapacity industries are all declining * IMF Greece to get a larger tranche of aid than usual after board signs off on next review * SARB leaves repo rate unchanged at 5.5% * Fitch revises outlooks for UK subs of Irish banks to negative; affirms 'BBB' * US Corporate Profits Prelim Q4 2.00%, 2.40%-prev * US GDP Final Q4 2.60%, f/c 2.70%, 2.40%-prev * US PCE Prices Final Q4 1.10%, f/c 1.00%, 1.00%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 311k, f/c 325k, 320k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 317.75k, 327.00k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.823m, f/c 2.875m, 2.889m-prev * US Pending Homes Index Feb 93.9, 95-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Feb -0.80%, f/c 0.00%, 0.10%-prev * US KC Fed Manufacturing Mar 22, 3-prev * US KC Fed Composite Index Mar 10, 4-prev * IT Mar Bus Conf 99.2 vs 99.1 prev, 99.5 exp * FR Mar Cons Conf 88 vs 85 prev, 85 exp * UK Feb Retail Sales +1.7% m/m vs -1.5% prev, +0.5% exp * UK Feb Retail Sales +3.7% y/y vs 4.3% prev, 2.5% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme dominating price action on Thursday was the continuation of investor rotation out of high valued, developed world investments that have soared for over a year and into beaten down, emerging market assets that have until now seen huge outflow since mid-2013. * The ISHARES MSCI EM's ETF was up another 1.2% on Thursday and has gained 5.8% in a week (March 20 low). In that same period of time the NASDAQ has fallen 4.3% - so the rotation out of what has performed extremely well for the past year and into what has been shockingly underperforming is clearly illustrated. * S&P500 closed down 0.2% and the NASDAQ was 0.54% lower - while the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was a massive 3.3% higher. * The slight move lower on Wall Street was led by ongoing liquidation of previously high-flying tech shares and bank shares following the rejection of Citigroup's capital plan by the Fed late Wednesday. The KBW US Bank Index was down 1.25% shortly before the Wall Street close. * The rotation out of the strong and into the weak has been playing out in G10 currencies - with AUD powering higher over the past week while EUR and USD have generally underperformed. * AUD/USD continued to strengthen and traded as high as 0.9272 before closing in NY at 0.9258 - up 0.3% from Wednesday's close. * EUR/AUD fell another 0.65% on Thursday and since last week (March 20) it has fallen 3.35%. Not as spectacular as the NASDAQ's fall against emerging market stock markets - but definitely correlated. * According to Wall Street analysts the move out of momentum plays in the developed markets and into emerging markets is more of a value play than anything else. * The fact that emerging markets didn't get pole axed during the Ukraine crisis; talk of a "Lehman moment" in China and a hawkish shift in Fed expectations convinced some large investors that a bottom was in place for the beaten down EM risk assets at a time the valuations of some of the high performing momentum plays in technology and other developed market assets were looking very rich. * Even though AUD continues to outperform against the USD and European currencies - AUD was a laggard among the commodity currencies and lost ground against the NZD and the CAD. * NZD was the best performing currency on Thursday. The NZD gained 0.65% against AUD; around 1.1% against the JPY and nearly 1.3% against the EUR. * NZD/USD closed in NY at 0.8674 - up 1.0% from Wednesday's close. * The previously beaten down CAD continued to fight back and rose against every currency except the NZD on Thursday. USD/CAD closed in NY at 1.1030 - down 0.6% from Wednesday's close at 1.1101. * The commodity currencies were given a lift by buoyant commodities - as NY copper was up 0.85% while NYMEX Crude was up around 0.75%. * Gold continued to lose ground in what has been a dismal fortnight. Gold was trading at 1,293 late in the US session - down from Wednesday's close at 1,303. Gold is down more than 7% from the March 17 high at 1,391. * The apparent positive sentiment change in emerging markets has weighed heavily on "safe-haven" gold. * Iron ore continued to edge higher - fixing at 112.30 up from Wednesday's fix at 111.90. * EUR continued to underperform as a dovish shift in ECB expectations along with better than expected US jobless claims data sent EUR/USD below support at 1.3749 to 1.3728 at one stage before closing in NY at 1.3740 - down 0.3% for the day. * GBP outperformed the other European currencies after stronger than expected UK Retail Sales. GBP/USD closed in NY at 1.6611 - up 0.2% from Wednesday's close at 1.6577. EUR/GBP fell another 0.45% to 0.8274 from Wednesday's close at 0.8311. * USD/JPY remains range-bound and closed in NY at 102.17 - barely changed from Wednesday's 102.05 close. * The yield curve in US Treasuries continued to flatten after a successful 29bln 7-yr auction. Uncertainty in the Ukraine; China uncertainty; the sustained weakness in the CNY and the hawkish turn in Fed expectations isn't exactly the kind of backdrop for EM assets to rally. * It appears to be a case of selling exhaustion and when those assets didn't get smashed for the aforementioned reasons - funds decided that enough was enough and it was time to cash in on the outperforming assets in the developed markets and put the toe back into the riskier but extremely beaten down emerging markets. It is very early days and this may be a short lived correction - but it is a bit reminiscent of the start of the huge rally in peripheral European debt after the massive sell off they experienced through the EZ sovereign debt crisis * The focus today will be on the AXJ equities and currencies to see if the momentum continues. There is a slew of Japanese data including CPI and Retail Sales, but Japanese data hasn't impacted USD/JPY for a long time and USD/JPY has been range-bound lately. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ mostly lower overnight as investors rotate out of developed markets and back into emerging markets. MSCI (world) EM equity index closed up 0.7% whilst MSCI Latam closed up 3.3%. This is in stark contrast to Wall Street where the S&P500 closed down 0.2%. The outperformance in equities was mirrored in FX where the USD and EUR remain in the doldrums whilst most EM currencies rallied hard. In AXJ land only INR and SGD failed to participate but they have their own particular excuses (SGD=risk haven, INR=has already rallied). Month end flows to again keep the pressure on the downside in USD/AXJ whilst China machinations will get the attention of everybody else. * USD/KRW traded a 1070.8-1076.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1071.5. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. Overnight implieds traded a 1069-1074 range; last in NY 1070/1070.4. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2640-1.2672 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2652. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2900-3.2990 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2940. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2800-3.2955 range; last in NY at 3.2805/25. * USD/IDR traded an 11415-11445 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11445. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11438. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11420-11475 range; last in NY at 11420/11440. * USD/PHP traded a 44.92-45.04 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.04. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.97-45.03 range; last in NY at 44.96-98. * USD/THB traded a 32.54-59 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.58. The Set closed down 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.53-56 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.54. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.46-535 range; last in NY at 30.46/47. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1465 slightly higher than the previous 6.1440 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2059-6.2191 range; last at 6.1211. USD/CNH last at 6.2099 - range 6.2020-6.2108. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2190/6.2220. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.8%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2220-6.2230 range; last in NY at 6.2220/40. * USD/INR traded a 60.12-36 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.32. The Sensex index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.57-75 range; last 60.58-62. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 28 Mar 23:30 JP CPI 28 Mar 23:30 JP All household spending 28 Mar 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 28 Mar 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 28 Mar 23:50 JP Retail Sales 28 Mar 01:30 US Fed Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy in HK 28 Mar 04:30 TH Manufacturing Prod A closer look at the equity market * European markets were flat to mixed on Thursday. * London FTSE closed down 0.26% with the FT mining index easing 0.7% and banks dragging on the index after the Fed rejected capital plans from HSBC and RBS for their US operations. German DAX closed flat; French CAC eased 0.1%; Milan closed 0.3% higher and the Spanish IBEX rose 0.6%. * The slight move lower on Wall St was led by ongoing liquidation of previously high-flying tech shares in favour of EM plays and weaker bank shares following the rejection of Citigroup's capital plan by the Fed late Wednesday. * The KBW US Bank Index was down 1.25% shortly before the Wall Street close. * The VIX index closed at 14.62 down slightly from Wednesday's close at 14.92. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Index was 3.3% higher. A closer look at the commodity market * Most key commodities were buoyant on Thursday - as NY copper was up 0.85% late in the US session while NYMEX Crude was up around 0.75%. * Gold continued to lose ground in what has been a dismal fortnight. Gold was trading at 1,293 late in the US session - down from Wednesday's close at 1,303. Gold is down more than 7% from the March 17 high at 1,391. * The apparent positive sentiment change in emerging markets has weighed heavily on "safe-haven" gold. * Iron ore continued to edge higher - fixing at 112.30 up from Wednesday's fix at 111.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ yields continued to move lower on dovish ECB expectations. The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 4bps to 3.30%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 4.28%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 3bps to 1.53%; the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 3bps to 2.67%. * The yield curve in US Treasuries continued to flatten after a successful 29bln 7-yr auction. The 2-yr Treasury yield was up 1bps at 0.45% while the 10-yr Treasury yield was trading at 2.68% - down from 2.69% at Wednesday's close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11480 11475 11420 11420-11440 Hi USD/JPY 102.43 101.71 102.17 INR 60.57 60.75 60.57 60.58-62 Hi EUR/USD 1.3797 1.3728 1.3740 KRW 1074 1074 1069 1070-1070.4 Hi EUR/JPY 141.04 140.19 140.34 MYR 3.2980 3.2955 3.2800 3.2805-25 Hi GBP/USD 1.6648 1.6555 1.6611 PHP 45.03 45.03 44.97 44.96-98 Hi USD/CAD 1.1106 1.1013 1.1030 TWD 30.50 30.535 30.46 30.46-47 Hi AUD/USD 0.9272 0.9214 0.9258 CNY 1-mth 6.1725 6.1700 6.1710-20 NZD/USD 0.8686 0.8590 0.8674 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2060 6.2035-55 USD/SGD 1.2672 1.2630 1.2642 CNY 1-yr 6.2230 6.2220 6.2220-40 USD/THB 32.59 32.49 32.51 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16264 -5 -0.03 10-year 2.68% 2.69% S&P 500 1849 -3 -0.19 2-year 0.45% 0.44% Nasdaq 4151 -22 -0.54 30-year 3.53% 3.54% FTSE 6588 -17 -0.26 Spot Gold($) 1291.30 1303.90 DAX 9451 +3 +0.03 Nymex 101.36 100.26 Nikkei 14623 +146 +1.01 Brent 107.70 106.90

