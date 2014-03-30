SYDNEY, March 31 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Russia and US step up diplomatic efforts as Russia vows not to invade Ukraine * Tensions in the Ukraine may ease further as US and Russia are talking * Obama and Putin spoke on Friday and Kerry and Lavrov spoke on Saturday * Lavrov repeated Russia's pledge they have no intention of invading Ukraine ECB's Weidmann says ECB shouldn't overreact to low inflation - Reuters * ECB's Weidmann on Saturday said EZ not in deflationary spiral * He said low prices due to cyclical factors and should prove temporary * ECB meets Thursday and Weidmann said central bank should not "overreact" Likely market reaction Between the apparent calming in the Ukraine and the hawkish comments by the ECB's Weidmann - the EUR/USD might attain a bid tone on Monday morning. The EUR/USD traded with a bid tone through the US session after failing to break below 1.3700 despite the soft inflation data out of Germany and Spain. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's George concerned about rates being too low for too long, froth in high-yield/ leveraged lending, should begin to see upward pressure on wages, China slowing growth could weigh on global growth, not past too big to fail * US Personal Cons Real MM Feb 0.20%, 0.10%-prev * US Personal Income MM Feb 0.30%, f/c 0.20%, 0.3%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Feb 0.30%, f/c 0.30%, 0.20%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Feb 1.10%, 1.10%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Feb 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Feb 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Feb 0.90%, 1.20%-prev * TR/UoM Sentiment Final Mar 80.00, f/c 80.50, 79.90-prev * TR/UoM Conditions Final Mar 95.70, f/c 6.30, 96.10-prev * TR/UoM Expectations Pr F Mar 70, f/c 70.2, 69.4-prev * DE HICP Prelim YY Mar 0.90%, f/c 1.00%, 1.00%-prev * DE CPI Prelim YY Mar 1.00%, f/c 1.10%, 1.20%-prev * Germany's Bundesbank signs MOU w/PBOC on RMB clearing- settlement in Frankfurt * ES Flash Mar CPI -0.2% y/y, HICP -0.2% y/y * DE Feb Imp Px -2.7% y/y vs -2.3% prev, -2.4% exp * UK Final Q4 GDP 2.7% y/y vs 2.7% prev, 2.7% exp * EZ Mar Bus Climate 0.39 vs 0.37 prev, 0.40 exp * EZ Mar Con Conf -9.3 vs -12.7 prev, -12.5 exp * EZ Mar Ind Sent -3.3 vs -3.4 prev, -3.4 exp * EZ Mar Consumer Infl Exp 10.8 vs 13.6 in Feb * SE Feb Retail Sales 2.5% y/y vs 2.3% prev, 2.0% exp Themes from Friday * The main theme for Friday's trading was consolidation and month-end/quarter end portfolio rebalancing ahead of a week packed with major events with the potential to set the tone for the next quarter. * US data including UoM Sentiment came in close to expectations and didn't influence markets. * Global equity markets were having a solid/strong end to the week before a late day sell off on Wall Street took some of the shine off. * European stock markets ended the week on a strong note with the German DAX gaining 1.4%. * Wall Street still ended up in the black, but another round of selling in bio-tech and other "momentum" shared took the leading averages well of the earlier highs. * The Dow was up around 150 points at one stage before closing up 59 points or 0.36% higher. NASDAQ was up 1.25% at one stage before the afternoon sell off resulted in just a 0.1% gain. * The main feature in the FX market was JPY weakness across the board, as a short squeeze in the EUR/JPY led to USD/JPY stops getting triggered above 102.70 to a high at 102.98. The USD/JPY closed at 102.81 - up 0.64% on the day. * The main theme in the US Treasury market was profit taking in the curve flattening trades, as the 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.45% while the 10-yr Treasury yield moved 3bps higher to 2.72%. * The move higher in the 10-yr USD yield also helped to underpin USD/JPY. * EUR/USD fell sharply after softer than expected German and Spanish inflation data intensified dovish ECB expectations. * EUR/USD traded down to 1.3705, but sovereign and month-end related buying ahead of 1.3700 led to a short-squeeze in both EUR/USD and EUR/JPY. EUR/USD traded back to 1.3774 before closing at 1.3752 - up from 1.3740 at Thursday's close. * EUR/JPY completed a bullish outside day reversal to close at 141.42 - up 0.8%. * AUD/USD eased back from the 0.9296 high hit in Asia, as profit taking in some of the merging market assets and currencies and talk of large fund and option related sell orders at 0.9300 convinced longs to pare back. * AUD/USD closed at 0.9250 - down slightly from Thursday's close at 0.9258. * AUD benefited all week from the rotation out of extremely high valued developed market "momentum" shares into select emerging market equities. * The heavy outflow from emerging market equity funds all but ceased last week, according to EPFR flow data - while global fund investors pulled 8.1bln USD out of stock funds - the first net outflow in seven weeks - and funds that hold mostly US stocks posted 9.1bln USD in withdrawals - according to BoAML. * The iShares Morgan Stanley EM Equity ETF gained 4.5% last week while the high-tech NASDAQ fell 2.8%. * The profit taking in AUD/USD from the highs isn't surprising ahead of next week's RBA meeting and China PMI data. * Commodities were buoyant on Friday with NY copper gaining 1.6% to post its biggest weekly gain in around 6 months. Gold edged up to 293 from 1290; NYMEX Crude edged up 0.4% while Iron Ore was unchanged at 112.30. * Despite the move up in commodities - the commodity currencies didn't benefit, as NZD and CAD fell around 0.3% against USD. * The US dollar index closed at 80.17 - up from 80.11 at Thursday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD fell sharply after softer than expected German and Spanish inflation data intensified dovish ECB expectations. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3705, but sovereign and month-end related buying ahead of 1.3700 led to a short-squeeze in both the EUR/USD and EUR/JPY. EUR/USD traded back to 1.3774 before closing at 1.3752 - up from 1.3740 at Thursday's close. * The main feature in the FX market was JPY weakness across the board, as a short squeeze in EUR/JPY led to USD/JPY stops getting triggered above 102.70 to a high at 102.98. EUR/JPY completed a bullish outside day reversal to close at 141.42 - up 0.8% on the day. The move higher in the 10-yr UST yield also helped to underpin USD/JPY. USD/JPY closed at 102.82 - up 0.6% on the day. Wrap-up * There wasn't any major weekend news to cause a big reaction early Monday and with a week loaded with key central bank meetings and key data from around the world - it should be a relatively quiet start. * EUR managed to hold up relatively well on Friday considering the weak inflation data out of Germany & Spain and the recovery from the 1.3704 low may continue Monday after the hawkish comments from the ECB's Weidmann and rising hope of a diplomatic solution between the US and Russia regarding the Ukraine. The market wasn't paying much attention to the Ukraine crisis anyway, as Russian assets and the RUB recovered strongly all last week - but the market has been pricing in a greater possibility the ECB may take or at least indicate further easing action when they meet on Thursday. The Weidmann comments may dampen those expectations. * The key theme last week was the apparent change in sentiment by global investors towards beaten down emerging markets and high flying developed market assets and high-tech momentum stocks in particular. Whether the rotation out of the high-flying DM assets into the beaten down EM assets is the start of a trend or just a temporary portfolio adjustment remains to be seen. The key events in the week ahead may determine that outcome. John.Noonan@tomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ continued to move lower as fund data provides hard evidence that investors are reversing developed market positions and returning to the emerging market space. This move has only become obvious in the last few sessions so it is likely there is a lot more room to move in some pairs. USD/MYR could be the one to watch of the high beta group. Month/quarter end will dictate flows on Monday along with position adjustments ahead of a busy week for central banks and data releases in major economies. * USD/KRW traded a 1067.7-1070.1 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1069.3. The Kospi closed up 0.15%. Overnight implieds traded a 1068.25-1070 range; last in NY 1068/1069. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2602-1.2640 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2620. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2720-3.2792 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2725. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2620-3.2680 range; last in NY at 3.2610/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11365-11412 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11370. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11404. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11330-11380 range; last in NY at 11360/11385. * USD/PHP traded a 44.875-45.055 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.88. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.75-80 range; last in NY at 44.75-77. * USD/THB traded a 32.50-54 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.53. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.48-529 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.505. The Taiex closed down 0.06%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.41-44 range; last in NY at 30.41/42. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1490 slightly higher than the previous 6.1465 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2052-6.2160 range; last at 6.2122. USD/CNH last at 6.2072 - range 6.2024-6.2124. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2230/6.2250. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2200; last in NY at 6.2200/20. * USD/INR traded a 59.68-60.18 range in Asia on Friday; last at 59.92. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.15-25 range; last 60.22-27. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 30 Mar 23:50 JP Industrial output 31 Mar 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 31 Mar IN Infrastructure Output 31 Mar 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit 31 Mar 00:30 AU Housing Credit 31 Mar 02:00 SG Bank Lending 31 Mar 05:00 JP Housing Starts 31 Mar 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY 31 Mar 07:30 TH Exports 31 Mar 07:30 TH Imports 31 Mar 07:30 TH Private Consumption Index 31 Mar 07:30 TH Trade Account 31 Mar 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 31 Mar 07:30 TH Current Account 31 Mar 08:30 HK Retail Sales * Week ahead for FX - Big event risk week with c/banks and key data on tap The coming week will be a busy one in terms of event risks, with central banks taking the center stage for much of the week, but it will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday that will determine the mood in the market by the week's end. * Central Banks - RBA meets on Tuesday and the latest signals from the c/bank is that they will stay on hold for the foreseeable future. The RBA statement will be the key event and might decide whether AUD/USD will keep trending towards 0.9500 or top out ahead of the 61.8 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8660 move around 0.9340. * The speech by RBA governor Stevens in HK last week suggested the RBA is quite sanguine with the move above 0.9000 in the AUD/USD, as the transition from the dependence on the mining sector for growth has been encouraging. The market and algos in particular are hyper-sensitive to any change in the RBA's language regarding the currency. The statement after the March 4 meeting stated: "The decline in the exchange rate seen to date will assist in achieving balanced growth in the economy, though the exchange rate remains high by historical standards." AUD/USD was trading around 0.8950 at the time of the March RBA meeting and has moved up over 3% since. If the RBA statement stays the same and doesn't refer to the AUD level as "uncomfortably high" - AUD/USD might track towards 0.9500. If the RBA does include the "uncomfortably high" description - the longs might decide it's a cue to take some profit. * The ECB meeting takes place on Thursday and dovish ECB expectations have intensified, as a number of ECB members have shown angst over the high level of the Euro and reminded markets they still have the option of taking further monetary easing steps. The message from the March meeting was surprisingly "hawkish" and the ECB and Draghi in particular are likely to soften the message this time around, as EZ data hasn't been great since then; the EUR/USD continues to remain surprisingly strong despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and inflation data remains surprisingly low. The latest Reuters poll shows only 2 of 72 polled expect the ECB to lower rates next week and most feel they will refrain at this stage from taking a QE step by buying bonds in an unsterilized fashion. The market might be expecting something a bit more dovish than the economists - so there is a risk of a EUR rebound if the ECB does nothing. * Fed Chair Yellen speaks on Monday and the market will pay close attention to whether or not she pushes back against the hawkish interpretation of her press conference following the last FOMC meeting. * Key data in the week ahead It is a busy week for US data with US ISM Mfg out on Tuesday where a slight improvement is expected from last month's read of 53.2. The major event as usual will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday, but ADP employment on Wednesday will probably shape expectations for the big release on Friday. ADP is expected to rise to 193k from 139k while the US non-farm is expected to rise to 200k from 175k. * Tuesday is PMI day for the major economies - starting with official China Mfg PMI which is expected to slightly improve to 50.3 from 50.2. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts if the data disappoints, as last week's disappointing HSBC flash China PMI sent EM assets higher due to the belief it will force China officials to take steps to bolster the economy. * EZ Mfg PMI data will be out on Tuesday as well and it is expected to be unchanged at 53. Perhaps more important will be Monday's EZ flash inflation data from March, which is expected to come in at 0.6% Y/Y down from 0.7% Y/Y in April. A soft number will heighten deflation concerns and put more pressure on the ECB to take easing action Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets moved higher on Friday, as a dovish turn in ECB expectations and the almost complete fading of Russia/Ukraine concerns supported sentiment. * Peripheral EZ market continued to outperform - as they are expected to benefit most from possible ECB easing when they meet in the week ahead. * London FTSE closed up 0.4% led by a 1.0% rise in FT mining sector; German DAX closed up 1.4%; French CAC rose 0.7%; Milan gained 1.5% and Spanish IBEX closed with a 1.3% gain. * For the week London FTSE gained 0.9%; German DAX rose 2.6%; French CAC had a weekly gain of 1.75%; Milan rose 2.5% and the Spanish IBEX soared 2.75%. * Global equity markets were having a solid/strong end to the week before a late day sell off on Wall Street took some of the shine off. * Wall St still ended up in the black, but another round of selling in bio-tech and other "momentum" shared took the leading averages well of the earlier highs. * The Dow was up around 150 points at one stage before closing up 59 points or 0.36% higher. NASDAQ was up 1.25% at one stage before the afternoon sell off resulted in just a 0.1% gain. * For the week the Dow gained with a tiny 0.1% gain; the S&P fell 0.5% for the week and the NASDAQ was crunched 2.8% lower. * The VIX index closed at 14.41 - slightly down from Thursday's 14.62 close. * The MSCI LATAM Index gained 0.4% on Friday and for the week it soared 5.5%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were buoyant on Friday with NY copper gaining 1.6% to post its biggest weekly gain in around 6 months. Gold edged up to 1293 from 1290; NYMEX Crude edged up 0.4% while Iron Ore was unchanged at 112.30. * For the week gold was pummeled around 3.0% lower; Lon Copper soared close to 3.0%; NY Copper rose 2.2%; Brent Crude rose 1.1%; NYMEX Crude rose 2.3% and Iron ore gained 1.45%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-yr Italian bond yield was unchanged at 3.30%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield was unchanged at 3.24%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.55% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 3bps to 2.72%. * The main theme in the UST market was profit taking in the curve flattening trades, as the 2-yr yield closed unchanged at 0.45% while the 10-yr yield moved 3bps higher to 2.72%. * According to BoAML using data from EPFR - bond funds attracted 4.4bln in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $1.5bln in inflows, marking their seventh straight week of new demand. * Investors also sought some safety and poured 1.1bln into funds that mainly hold safe-haven UST's. That marked the 2nd straight week of inflows. * For the week the 2-yr UST yield rose 2bps to 0.45% while the 10-yr yield eased 3bps to 2.72%. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P Daily moving average studies showing choppy consolidation and no short-term trend emerging yet. If anything the moving averages starting to line up in a bearish formation, but no strong signal yet. Key support found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1737/1883 move at 1,827 with break below likely to result in short-term trend lower. {Last 1857} Trade recommendation: Turned bearish but will stand aside until it clear trend lower. * Nikkei continues to chop around and is showing no sign of trending - according to the dma studies. Strong support appears to be building between 14000/14200. Major support is found at the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud, which comes in at 14091. A weekly close below 14,000 would be a very bearish event - while a weekly close above 15450 would be very bullish. In the meantime expect more chop. {Last 14696} Trade recommendation: Wait for stronger directional signals. * ASX Daily moving average studies improved last week and stopped trending lower, as the 5 and 10-dma's turned higher. There aren't any clear signals suggesting a trend in either direction is developing. Decent resistance formed at Wednesday's 5394 high, which is also the 61.8 fibo of the 5462/5288 move. Expect more choppy range trading until there is a daily close above 5462 or below 5250. {Last 5366} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until clearer technical signals emerge. Commodities * Gold has gone from trending higher to trending lower in a very short period of time. The daily moving average studies shows gold is in a pronounced trend lower since the reading turned south and crossed in the right order on Monday. The weekly close below the 200-dma at 1296 was bearish and the next level of support is found at the 100-dma at 1271 with the 61.8 fibo of the 1181/1391 move at 1263 major support. {Last 1293} Trade recommendation: Go short on break below 1260. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend lower in copper well and truly ended last week, but it appears ready to consolidate/correct higher rather than trend higher. Meanwhile the longer-term signals continue to trend lower. The break and close above the 20-dma at 6632 suggests there is more upside and a run towards the 38.2 fibo of the 7460/6320 move at 6755 appears likely. {Last 6670} Trade recommendation: We are short at 6590 with a stop above 6760. FX * EUR/USD - As we suggested last week - the trend higher ended the previous week and the break of support around 1.3750 led to a test of the 55-dma around 1.3710. The daily moving average studies have started to line up in a bearish formation, but haven't quiet signaled it is trending lower. Support is found at the 55-dma at 1.3715 and a break/close below initially targets major support at 1.3665/75 - with the 100-dma at 1.3675 and the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3476/1.3967 move at 1.3665. {Last 1.3752} Trade recommendation: Range trade with bias to sell rallies. Break and close below 1.3660 should see run to 1.3500/30. * USD/JPY isn't showing any signs it is ready to trend in either direction. Range trading is the recommended strategy with support at 101.20 and key resistance at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 103.10 - with break suggesting a trend towards 105.00 might be underway. {Last 102.82} Trade recommendation: Trade the range until either 101.10 or 103.10 gives way. * AUD/USD is trending higher in a convincing fashion - according to the daily moving average studies. Resistance is found at the 52-week MA at 0.9310 and key fibo resistance is found at the 61.8 of the 0.9758/0.8660 move around 0.9340. A break above 0.9350 targets 0.9500. {Last 0.9250} Trade recommendation: We went long above 0.9160 and will take profit at current 0.9250 level and look to go long again on the break above 0.9350. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11390 11380 11330 11360-11385 Hi USD/JPY 102.98 102.03 102.82 INR 60.47 60.25 60.15 60.22-27 Hi EUR/USD 1.3774 1.3705 1.3752 KRW 1070 1070 1068.25 1068-1069 Hi EUR/JPY 141.66 139.96 141.42 MYR 3.2780 3.2680 3.2620 3.2610-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6651 1.6599 1.6639 PHP 44.84 44.80 44.75 44.75-77 Hi USD/CAD 1.1078 1.1001 1.1062 TWD 30.46 30.44 30.41 30.41-42 Hi AUD/USD 0.9296 0.9237 0.9250 CNY 1-mth 6.1720 6.1710 6.1710-20 NZD/USD 0.8698 0.8650 0.8650 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2010-30 USD/SGD 1.2640 1.2583 1.2586 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2200 6.2200-20 USD/THB 32.54 32.46 32.505 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16323 +59 +0.36 10-year 2.72% 2.69% S&P 500 1858 +8 +0.46 2-year 0.45% 0.45% Nasdaq 4156 +5 +0.11 30-year 3.55% 3.53% FTSE 6616 +27 +0.41 Spot Gold($) 1294.10 1291.30 DAX 9587 +136 +1.44 Nymex 101.58 101.36 Nikkei 14696 +73 +0.50 Brent 108.01 107.70

