SYDNEY, April 1 (IFR) -
Headlines from Monday Night
* Fed's Yellen: Extraordinary commitment to stimulus will be needed for some
time, recovery still feels like a recession to many Americans, US econ still
considerably short of Fed's goals, QE cuts show aid for the recovery need not
grow as quickly
* BOE/FSB's Carney: Markets should be prepared for higher rates in future, has
every confidence EU authorities will take correct steps on shadow banking risks
* IMF believes ECB has room for both conventional & unconventional policy easing
* US Chicago PMI Mar 55.9, f/c 59, 59.8-prev
* US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index Mar 4.9, 0.3-prev
* CA GDP MM Jan 0.50%, f/c 0.40%, -0.50%-prev
* EZ Mar CPI 0.5% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.6% exp
* DE Feb Retail Sales +2.0% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.8% exp
* DE Feb Retail Sales +1.3% m/m vs 2.5% prev, -0.5% exp
* CH Mar KoF Ind 1.99 vs 2.03 prev, 2.03 exp
* UK Feb Cons Cr GBP552m vs 660m prev, 700m exp
* UK Feb Mtg Lend GBP1.718b vs 1.42b prev, 1.6b exp
* UK Feb Mtg Apps 70.309k vs 76.947k prev, 72.250k exp
Themes from Monday
* The main drivers of price action on Monday were month-end rebalancing flows
and a slightly dovish turn in Fed expectations following comments from Fed chair
Yellen.
* Wall Street surged higher on the last day of the month, as investors were
relieved that Yellen's comments indicated the Fed wasn't clearly speeding up the
timetable for removing stimulus and raising interest rates.
* The S&P closed up 0.8% and the recently beaten down NASDAQ up 1.05%.
* The "dovish" Yellen comments resulted in the Treasury yield curve steepening
after investors put on flattening strategies when there was a hawkish turn in
Fed expectations following the last FOMC meeting.
* The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 2bps to 0.43% while the 10-yr yield was unchanged
at 2.72%.
* The steepening UST yield curve gave some support to USD/JPY but the main story
in the FX market was heavy buying/short-covering/stop loss seeking in EUR/JPY.
* Stops in the EUR/JPY were triggered above 142.00 and the cross traded to
142.62 before settling around 142.25 - up 0.55% on the day.
* EUR/JPY helped to support EUR/USD despite the very weak read on core EZ flash
inflation data that heightened EZ deflation concerns.
* EUR/USD traded down to 1.3721 after the EZ core inflation came in at 0.5% vs
expectations of plus 0.6% - but then staged a vicious reversal to 1.3800.
* The push higher in EUR/JPY and EUR/USD was in part due to month-end demand for
EUR and in part due to ongoing real money demand for EZ debt.
* EUR/USD traded to 1.3807 before Yellen spoke and was trading around 1.3785
when her relatively dovish remarks sent EUR/USD to a session high at 1.3810
before Asian names capped the price action. EUR/USD closed at 1.3768 - up 0.2%
on the day.
* JPY was the worst performing currency on Monday, as speculation is building
that the run of weak Japanese data will force the BOJ into introducing another
round of aggressive easing.
* Stops in USD/JPY were triggered above key resistance at 103.10 (top of daily
I-cloud) and it traded as high as 103.44 before the dovish comments from Yellen
knocked it back to 102.89. The buyers reemerged at the lows - USD/JPY closed at
103.22 - up 0.4% on the day.
* AUD/USD was under pressure for much of the European session - but was
underpinned by an assortment of buyers around the 0.9220 level. AUD/USD traded
as low as 0.9219 before breaking higher on the dovish Yellen comments. AUD/USD
traded up to 0.9278 before closing at 0.9268 up 0.2% on the day.
* Commodity currencies (AUD, NZD and CAD) performed relatively well on Monday
due to JPY-funded carry trade demand and in spite of sluggish commodity
markets.
* The dovish Yellen comments failed to inspire commodities to rally - with gold
falling another 0.75% to 1,284; NY copper was down around 0.4% late in the
session and NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% lower.
* Iron ore was the exception - soaring 4.0% to 116.80. The boost in iron ore was
due to seasonal factors as well as hopes China will introduce stimulus in the
form of large infrastructure projects being brought forward.
* Hopes that China will do what it needs to ensure their economy maintains
desirable growth and bargain hunting by global investors extended the winning
streak in emerging market stocks. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.3%
while the iShares MS Emerging Market ETF closed up 0.66%.
Wrap-up
* The EUR is holding up remarkably well, as demand for EZ assets by real money
funds underpins. There appears to be a view in the market the ECB might try and
talk the EUR down with threats to ease monetary policy, but there is a German
led resistance to do so. EZ inflation is running well below the ECB's 2.0%
target and price stability is the ECB's only mandate. Despite Germany's strongly
held belief the weak prices are a temporary phenomenon - Draghi and the rest of
the ECB board may not want to take the risk of not doing enough to short circuit
a deflationary cycle. The ECB meeting on Thursday may prove to be a more dovish
event than the market is expecting.
* It will be an important day for the AUD and emerging markets. The China mfg
PMI and the final HSBC version will be out today with the official version
expect6ed to slightly improve to 50.3 from 50.2 while the HSBC Mfg PMI should be
close to the 48.1 flash estimate. Investors are in the mood to buy EM assets and
currencies - so a good China PMI number will be seen as positive - while a
disappointing result might also be seen as positive - as it will raise
expectations of action by Chinese authorities to bolster growth.
* The RBA meets today and no one is expecting a change in the cash rate. The
recent strength of the AUD has some speculating the RBA statement might refer to
the AUD as being "uncomfortably high" rather than "historically high" as it was
referred to at the March meeting. We doubt the RBA statement will try and
jawbone the AUD lower, as it was only a week ago that RBA governor Stevens had a
chance to do so and instead sounded fairly comfortable with the AUD level. If
the RBA doesn't make special note of the AUD level and the market responds
positively to the China PMI - AUD/USD should test the 0.9300 level where decent
selling awaits.
* USD/JPY looks set to close above the top of the daily I-cloud at 103.10. Japan
Tankan is out today and a weak reading should heighten expectations of
aggressive BOJ action in the months ahead. These expectations should keep the
JPY on a weakening track. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ had a mixed session but either way the moves were only tiny.
Month/quarter end flows dominated together with a little volatility after
Yellen's speech was viewed as dovish. Stocks rallied again but expect some
recent window dressing to be unwound today. Key event as usual on the first of
the month is China's PMI data. Algo's will be primed to react in liquid pairs
led by AUD/USD. RBA rate meeting should not hold any surprises today.
* USD/KRW traded a 1064.5-1067.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1064.7. The
Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063-1065 range; last in NY
1064.5/1065.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2568-1.2620 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2607.
The Straits Times closed up 0.5%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2600-3.2720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2650. The
KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2600-3.2690
range; last in NY at 3.2600/20.
* USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Monday for Hindu New Year. Overnight
the NDFs traded an 11260-11290 range; last in NY at 11260/11280.
* USD/PHP traded a 44.75-865 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.815. The PSE
index closed up 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.76-80 range; last in NY
at 44.76-78.
* USD/THB traded a 32.405-51 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.42. The Set
closed up 0.5%.
* USD/TWD traded a 30.45-494 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.46. The Taiex
closed up 0.85%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.41-44 range; last in NY at
30.42/43.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1490 slightly higher than the previous
6.1490 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2103-6.2298 range; last at 6.2180. USD/CNH
last at 6.2167 - range 6.2026-6.2185. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2320/6.2350. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF
traded at 6.2300; last in NY at 6.2300/20.
* USD/INR: Partial holiday on Monday - no FX trading. The Sensex index closed up
0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.35-50 range; last 60.37-39.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
01 Apr 23:50 JP Tankan
01 Apr 00:00 KR Import Growth
01 Apr 00:00 KR Export Growth
01 Apr 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI
01 Apr 00:00 KR Trade Balance
01 Apr 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index
01 Apr 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI
01 Apr 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final
01 Apr 03:00 ID HSBC PMI
01 Apr 04:00 ID Trade Balance
01 Apr 04:00 ID Imports Growth
01 Apr 04:00 ID Inflation
01 Apr 04:00 ID Exports Growth
01 Apr 04:00 ID Foreign Tourist
01 Apr 04:30 TH CPI
01 Apr 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI
01 Apr 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio
01 Apr 05:30 IN Repo Rate
01 Apr 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate
* Week ahead for FX - Big event risk week with c/banks and key data on tap The
coming week will be a busy one in terms of event risks, with central banks
taking the center stage for much of the week, but it will be the US non-farm
payrolls on Friday that will determine the mood in the market by the week's end.
* Central Banks - RBA meets on Tuesday and the latest signals from the c/bank is
that they will stay on hold for the foreseeable future. The RBA statement will
be the key event and might decide whether AUD/USD will keep trending towards
0.9500 or top out ahead of the 61.8 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8660 move around
0.9340.
* The speech by RBA governor Stevens in HK last week suggested the RBA is quite
sanguine with the move above 0.9000 in AUD/USD, as the transition from the
dependence on the mining sector for growth has been encouraging. The market and
algo's in particular are hyper-sensitive to any change in the RBA's language
regarding the currency. The statement after the March 4 meeting stated: "The
decline in the exchange rate seen to date will assist in achieving balanced
growth in the economy, though the exchange rate remains high by historical
standards." AUD/USD was trading around 0.8950 at the time of the March RBA
meeting and has moved up over 3% since. If the RBA statement stays the same and
doesn't refer to the AUD level as "uncomfortably high" - AUD/USD might track
towards 0.9500. If the RBA does include the "uncomfortably high" description -
the longs might decide it's a cue to take some profit.
* The ECB meeting takes place on Thursday and dovish ECB expectations have
intensified, as a number of ECB members have shown angst over the high level of
the Euro and reminded markets they still have the option of taking further
monetary easing steps. The message from the March meeting was surprisingly
"hawkish" and the ECB and Draghi in particular are likely to soften the message
this time around, as EZ data hasn't been great since then; the EUR/USD continues
to remain surprisingly strong despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and
inflation data remains surprisingly low. The latest Reuters poll shows only 2 of
72 polled expect the ECB to lower rates next week and most feel they will
refrain at this stage from taking a QE step by buying bonds in an unsterilized
fashion. The market might be expecting something a bit more dovish than the
economists - so there is a risk of a EUR rebound if the ECB does nothing.
* Key data in the week ahead - It is a busy week for US data with US ISM Mfg out
on Tuesday where a slight improvement is expected from last month's read of
53.2. The major event as usual will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday, but
ADP employment on Wednesday will probably shape expectations for the big release
on Friday. ADP is expected to rise to 193k from 139k while the US non-farm is
expected to rise to 200k from 175k.
* Tuesday is PMI day for the major economies - starting with official China Mfg
PMI which is expected to slightly improve to 50.3 from 50.2. It will be
interesting to see how the market reacts if the data disappoints, as last week's
disappointing HSBC flash China PMI sent EM assets higher due to the belief it
will force China officials to take steps to bolster the economy.
* EZ Mfg PMI data will be out on Tuesday as well and it is expected to be
unchanged at 53. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
A closer look at the equity market
* European stock markets were in positive territory for most of the day before
month-end rebalancing flows sent them into slightly negative territory into the
close.
* The London FTSE closed down 0.26%; the German DAX closed down 0.3%; the French
CAC eased 0.45%; Milan closed up 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.1% higher.
* Wall Street surged higher on the last day of the month, as investors were
relieved that Yellen's comments indicated the Fed wasn't clearly speeding up the
timetable for removing stimulus and raising interest rates.
* The VIX index fell to 13.88 from Friday's close at 14.41.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.3%.
A closer look at the commodity market
* The dovish Yellen comments failed to inspire commodities to rally - with gold
falling another 0.75% to 1,284; NY copper was down around 0.4% late in the
session and NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% lower.
* Iron ore was the exception - soaring 4.0% to 116.80. The boost in iron ore was
due to seasonal factors as well as hopes China will introduce stimulus in the
form of large infrastructure projects being brought forward.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* The spread between peripheral EZ bond yields narrowed again on Monday as real
money funds buy peripheral equities and bonds.
* The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 1bp to 3.29%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield
eased 1bp to 3.23%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.57% and the 10-yr
UK gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.73%.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11320 11290 11260 11260-11280 Hi USD/JPY 103.44 102.73 103.22
INR 60.27 60.50 60.35 60.37-39 Hi EUR/USD 1.3810 1.3721 1.3768
KRW 1064 1065 1063 1064.5-1065 Hi EUR/JPY 142.62 141.33 142.14
MYR 3.2710 3.2690 3.2600 3.2600-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6684 1.6613 1.6662
PHP 44.81 44.80 44.76 44.76-78 Hi USD/CAD 1.1072 1.1002 1.1053
TWD 30.44 30.44 30.41 30.42-43 Hi AUD/USD 0.9278 0.9219 0.9264
CNY 1-mth 6.1800 6.1790 6.1775-90 NZD/USD 0.8685 0.8641 0.8674
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2085-05 USD/SGD 1.2620 1.2568 1.2574
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2300 6.2300-20 USD/THB 32.51 32.405 32.42
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16458 +135 +0.83 10-year 2.72% 2.72%
S&P 500 1872 +15 +0.79 2-year 0.42% 0.45%
Nasdaq 4199 +43 +1.04 30-year 3.56% 3.55%
FTSE 6598 -18 -0.27 Spot Gold($) 1284.20 1294.10
DAX 9556 -31 -0.33 Nymex 101.48 101.58
Nikkei 14828 +132 +0.90 Brent 107.70 108.01
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)