Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Yellen: Extraordinary commitment to stimulus will be needed for some time, recovery still feels like a recession to many Americans, US econ still considerably short of Fed's goals, QE cuts show aid for the recovery need not grow as quickly * BOE/FSB's Carney: Markets should be prepared for higher rates in future, has every confidence EU authorities will take correct steps on shadow banking risks * IMF believes ECB has room for both conventional & unconventional policy easing * US Chicago PMI Mar 55.9, f/c 59, 59.8-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index Mar 4.9, 0.3-prev * CA GDP MM Jan 0.50%, f/c 0.40%, -0.50%-prev * EZ Mar CPI 0.5% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.6% exp * DE Feb Retail Sales +2.0% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.8% exp * DE Feb Retail Sales +1.3% m/m vs 2.5% prev, -0.5% exp * CH Mar KoF Ind 1.99 vs 2.03 prev, 2.03 exp * UK Feb Cons Cr GBP552m vs 660m prev, 700m exp * UK Feb Mtg Lend GBP1.718b vs 1.42b prev, 1.6b exp * UK Feb Mtg Apps 70.309k vs 76.947k prev, 72.250k exp Themes from Monday * The main drivers of price action on Monday were month-end rebalancing flows and a slightly dovish turn in Fed expectations following comments from Fed chair Yellen. * Wall Street surged higher on the last day of the month, as investors were relieved that Yellen's comments indicated the Fed wasn't clearly speeding up the timetable for removing stimulus and raising interest rates. * The S&P closed up 0.8% and the recently beaten down NASDAQ up 1.05%. * The "dovish" Yellen comments resulted in the Treasury yield curve steepening after investors put on flattening strategies when there was a hawkish turn in Fed expectations following the last FOMC meeting. * The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 2bps to 0.43% while the 10-yr yield was unchanged at 2.72%. * The steepening UST yield curve gave some support to USD/JPY but the main story in the FX market was heavy buying/short-covering/stop loss seeking in EUR/JPY. * Stops in the EUR/JPY were triggered above 142.00 and the cross traded to 142.62 before settling around 142.25 - up 0.55% on the day. * EUR/JPY helped to support EUR/USD despite the very weak read on core EZ flash inflation data that heightened EZ deflation concerns. * EUR/USD traded down to 1.3721 after the EZ core inflation came in at 0.5% vs expectations of plus 0.6% - but then staged a vicious reversal to 1.3800. * The push higher in EUR/JPY and EUR/USD was in part due to month-end demand for EUR and in part due to ongoing real money demand for EZ debt. * EUR/USD traded to 1.3807 before Yellen spoke and was trading around 1.3785 when her relatively dovish remarks sent EUR/USD to a session high at 1.3810 before Asian names capped the price action. EUR/USD closed at 1.3768 - up 0.2% on the day. * JPY was the worst performing currency on Monday, as speculation is building that the run of weak Japanese data will force the BOJ into introducing another round of aggressive easing. * Stops in USD/JPY were triggered above key resistance at 103.10 (top of daily I-cloud) and it traded as high as 103.44 before the dovish comments from Yellen knocked it back to 102.89. The buyers reemerged at the lows - USD/JPY closed at 103.22 - up 0.4% on the day. * AUD/USD was under pressure for much of the European session - but was underpinned by an assortment of buyers around the 0.9220 level. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9219 before breaking higher on the dovish Yellen comments. AUD/USD traded up to 0.9278 before closing at 0.9268 up 0.2% on the day. * Commodity currencies (AUD, NZD and CAD) performed relatively well on Monday due to JPY-funded carry trade demand and in spite of sluggish commodity markets. * The dovish Yellen comments failed to inspire commodities to rally - with gold falling another 0.75% to 1,284; NY copper was down around 0.4% late in the session and NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% lower. * Iron ore was the exception - soaring 4.0% to 116.80. The boost in iron ore was due to seasonal factors as well as hopes China will introduce stimulus in the form of large infrastructure projects being brought forward. * Hopes that China will do what it needs to ensure their economy maintains desirable growth and bargain hunting by global investors extended the winning streak in emerging market stocks. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.3% while the iShares MS Emerging Market ETF closed up 0.66%. Wrap-up * The EUR is holding up remarkably well, as demand for EZ assets by real money funds underpins. There appears to be a view in the market the ECB might try and talk the EUR down with threats to ease monetary policy, but there is a German led resistance to do so. EZ inflation is running well below the ECB's 2.0% target and price stability is the ECB's only mandate. Despite Germany's strongly held belief the weak prices are a temporary phenomenon - Draghi and the rest of the ECB board may not want to take the risk of not doing enough to short circuit a deflationary cycle. The ECB meeting on Thursday may prove to be a more dovish event than the market is expecting. * It will be an important day for the AUD and emerging markets. The China mfg PMI and the final HSBC version will be out today with the official version expect6ed to slightly improve to 50.3 from 50.2 while the HSBC Mfg PMI should be close to the 48.1 flash estimate. Investors are in the mood to buy EM assets and currencies - so a good China PMI number will be seen as positive - while a disappointing result might also be seen as positive - as it will raise expectations of action by Chinese authorities to bolster growth. * The RBA meets today and no one is expecting a change in the cash rate. The recent strength of the AUD has some speculating the RBA statement might refer to the AUD as being "uncomfortably high" rather than "historically high" as it was referred to at the March meeting. We doubt the RBA statement will try and jawbone the AUD lower, as it was only a week ago that RBA governor Stevens had a chance to do so and instead sounded fairly comfortable with the AUD level. If the RBA doesn't make special note of the AUD level and the market responds positively to the China PMI - AUD/USD should test the 0.9300 level where decent selling awaits. * USD/JPY looks set to close above the top of the daily I-cloud at 103.10. Japan Tankan is out today and a weak reading should heighten expectations of aggressive BOJ action in the months ahead. These expectations should keep the JPY on a weakening track. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ had a mixed session but either way the moves were only tiny. Month/quarter end flows dominated together with a little volatility after Yellen's speech was viewed as dovish. Stocks rallied again but expect some recent window dressing to be unwound today. Key event as usual on the first of the month is China's PMI data. Algo's will be primed to react in liquid pairs led by AUD/USD. RBA rate meeting should not hold any surprises today. * USD/KRW traded a 1064.5-1067.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1064.7. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063-1065 range; last in NY 1064.5/1065. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2568-1.2620 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2607. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2600-3.2720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2650. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2600-3.2690 range; last in NY at 3.2600/20. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Monday for Hindu New Year. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11260-11290 range; last in NY at 11260/11280. * USD/PHP traded a 44.75-865 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.815. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.76-80 range; last in NY at 44.76-78. * USD/THB traded a 32.405-51 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.42. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.45-494 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.46. The Taiex closed up 0.85%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.41-44 range; last in NY at 30.42/43. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1490 slightly higher than the previous 6.1490 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2103-6.2298 range; last at 6.2180. USD/CNH last at 6.2167 - range 6.2026-6.2185. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2320/6.2350. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2300; last in NY at 6.2300/20. * USD/INR: Partial holiday on Monday - no FX trading. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.35-50 range; last 60.37-39. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 01 Apr 23:50 JP Tankan 01 Apr 00:00 KR Import Growth 01 Apr 00:00 KR Export Growth 01 Apr 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Apr 00:00 KR Trade Balance 01 Apr 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index 01 Apr 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Apr 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Apr 03:00 ID HSBC PMI 01 Apr 04:00 ID Trade Balance 01 Apr 04:00 ID Imports Growth 01 Apr 04:00 ID Inflation 01 Apr 04:00 ID Exports Growth 01 Apr 04:00 ID Foreign Tourist 01 Apr 04:30 TH CPI 01 Apr 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI 01 Apr 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio 01 Apr 05:30 IN Repo Rate 01 Apr 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate * Week ahead for FX - Big event risk week with c/banks and key data on tap The coming week will be a busy one in terms of event risks, with central banks taking the center stage for much of the week, but it will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday that will determine the mood in the market by the week's end. * Central Banks - RBA meets on Tuesday and the latest signals from the c/bank is that they will stay on hold for the foreseeable future. The RBA statement will be the key event and might decide whether AUD/USD will keep trending towards 0.9500 or top out ahead of the 61.8 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8660 move around 0.9340. * The speech by RBA governor Stevens in HK last week suggested the RBA is quite sanguine with the move above 0.9000 in AUD/USD, as the transition from the dependence on the mining sector for growth has been encouraging. The market and algo's in particular are hyper-sensitive to any change in the RBA's language regarding the currency. The statement after the March 4 meeting stated: "The decline in the exchange rate seen to date will assist in achieving balanced growth in the economy, though the exchange rate remains high by historical standards." AUD/USD was trading around 0.8950 at the time of the March RBA meeting and has moved up over 3% since. If the RBA statement stays the same and doesn't refer to the AUD level as "uncomfortably high" - AUD/USD might track towards 0.9500. If the RBA does include the "uncomfortably high" description - the longs might decide it's a cue to take some profit. * The ECB meeting takes place on Thursday and dovish ECB expectations have intensified, as a number of ECB members have shown angst over the high level of the Euro and reminded markets they still have the option of taking further monetary easing steps. The message from the March meeting was surprisingly "hawkish" and the ECB and Draghi in particular are likely to soften the message this time around, as EZ data hasn't been great since then; the EUR/USD continues to remain surprisingly strong despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and inflation data remains surprisingly low. The latest Reuters poll shows only 2 of 72 polled expect the ECB to lower rates next week and most feel they will refrain at this stage from taking a QE step by buying bonds in an unsterilized fashion. The market might be expecting something a bit more dovish than the economists - so there is a risk of a EUR rebound if the ECB does nothing. * Key data in the week ahead - It is a busy week for US data with US ISM Mfg out on Tuesday where a slight improvement is expected from last month's read of 53.2. The major event as usual will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday, but ADP employment on Wednesday will probably shape expectations for the big release on Friday. ADP is expected to rise to 193k from 139k while the US non-farm is expected to rise to 200k from 175k. * Tuesday is PMI day for the major economies - starting with official China Mfg PMI which is expected to slightly improve to 50.3 from 50.2. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts if the data disappoints, as last week's disappointing HSBC flash China PMI sent EM assets higher due to the belief it will force China officials to take steps to bolster the economy. * EZ Mfg PMI data will be out on Tuesday as well and it is expected to be unchanged at 53. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were in positive territory for most of the day before month-end rebalancing flows sent them into slightly negative territory into the close. * The London FTSE closed down 0.26%; the German DAX closed down 0.3%; the French CAC eased 0.45%; Milan closed up 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.1% higher. * Wall Street surged higher on the last day of the month, as investors were relieved that Yellen's comments indicated the Fed wasn't clearly speeding up the timetable for removing stimulus and raising interest rates. * The VIX index fell to 13.88 from Friday's close at 14.41. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * The dovish Yellen comments failed to inspire commodities to rally - with gold falling another 0.75% to 1,284; NY copper was down around 0.4% late in the session and NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% lower. * Iron ore was the exception - soaring 4.0% to 116.80. The boost in iron ore was due to seasonal factors as well as hopes China will introduce stimulus in the form of large infrastructure projects being brought forward. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The spread between peripheral EZ bond yields narrowed again on Monday as real money funds buy peripheral equities and bonds. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 1bp to 3.29%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 1bp to 3.23%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.57% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.73%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11320 11290 11260 11260-11280 Hi USD/JPY 103.44 102.73 103.22 INR 60.27 60.50 60.35 60.37-39 Hi EUR/USD 1.3810 1.3721 1.3768 KRW 1064 1065 1063 1064.5-1065 Hi EUR/JPY 142.62 141.33 142.14 MYR 3.2710 3.2690 3.2600 3.2600-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6684 1.6613 1.6662 PHP 44.81 44.80 44.76 44.76-78 Hi USD/CAD 1.1072 1.1002 1.1053 TWD 30.44 30.44 30.41 30.42-43 Hi AUD/USD 0.9278 0.9219 0.9264 CNY 1-mth 6.1800 6.1790 6.1775-90 NZD/USD 0.8685 0.8641 0.8674 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2085-05 USD/SGD 1.2620 1.2568 1.2574 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2300 6.2300-20 USD/THB 32.51 32.405 32.42 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16458 +135 +0.83 10-year 2.72% 2.72% S&P 500 1872 +15 +0.79 2-year 0.42% 0.45% Nasdaq 4199 +43 +1.04 30-year 3.56% 3.55% FTSE 6598 -18 -0.27 Spot Gold($) 1284.20 1294.10 DAX 9556 -31 -0.33 Nymex 101.48 101.58 Nikkei 14828 +132 +0.90 Brent 107.70 108.01

