Headlines from Tuesday Night * ECB's Constancio sees no deflation prospects, March inflation data a cause for concern will rebound in April * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 8.9%; avg selling price of USD4124 per tonne * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Mar 55.5, 55.5-prev * US Construction Spending MM Feb 0.10%, f/c 0.00%, 0.10%-prev * US IBD Economic Optimism Apr 48, 45.1-prev * US Manufacturing PMI Mar 53.7, 54, 53.2-prev * US Mfg Prices Paid Mar 59, 60, 60-prev * US Mfg Employment Idx Mar 51.1, f/c 52.8, 52.3-prev * US Mfg New Orders Idx Mar 55.1, 54.5-prev * CA Producer prices mm Feb 1.00%, f/c 0.80%, 1.40%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Feb 1.80%, f/c 2.00%, 2.30%-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Mar 53.3, 52.9-prev * IT Mar Mfg PMI 52.4 vs 52.3 prev, 52.1 exp * FR Mar Mfg PMI 52.1 vs 51.9 prev, 51.9 exp * CH Mar PMI 54.4 vs 57.6 prev, 56.7 exp * DE Mar Mfg PMI 53.7 vs 53.8 prev, 53.8 exp * DE Mar Jobless rate 6.7% vs 6.8% prev, 6.8% exp * EZ Mar Mfg PMI 53.0 vs 53.0 prev, 53.0 exp * UK Mar Mfg PMI 55.3 vs 56.9 prev, 56.7 exp * EZ Feb Jobless rate 11.9% vs 12.0% prev, 12.0% Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across markets on Tuesday was consolidation and corrections in some of the trends that held last week. * Stock markets were buoyant, as manufacturing PMI data from around the world didn't provide any downward surprises and came in close to expectations. * The S&P traded to a fresh all-time intraday high at one stage before closing up 0.7%. * The main theme in equities was a sharp rebound in high-tech momentum stocks - as the NASDAQ 1.6% higher. * Last week the high-flying momentum shares in the tech sector experienced heavy losses as investors took profit and appeared to be jumping back in to beaten down emerging market assets. * That may have been quarter-end position adjustments rather that the start of a new trend, as the NASDAQ is up 2.5% since Friday's close. * Emerging market assets were mixed during the US session, as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down around 0.35% late in the session while the iShares MS Emerging Market ETF was up close to 1.0% and is up over 0.85% since March 13. * The FX market was all about cross trading ahead of major events including the ECB meeting Thursday and the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * JPY sold off across the board, as the prospect of another round of BOJ easing grows larger as the Japanese data deteriorates and the introduction of a higher sales tax clouds Japan's economic outlook. * US Treasury yields in the long end moved higher in Tuesday, as the yield flattening strategies put on last week continued to unwind. The yield curve steepened, as the 2-yr yield remained at 0.43% while the 10-yr yields rose 3bps to 2.76%. * The steepening yield curve is helping to support the USD against the JPY. * The JPY is also suffering due to buoyant investor risk appetite, as the US economy appears to have weathered the storm or storms (excuse the pun) and EM concerns have dissipated. * USD/JPY closed at 103.65 - not far from the March 7 trend high at 103.77 and 0.45% higher than Monday's close. * EUR/JPY continues to lead the way and was trading around 143.00 late in the US session - up 0.6% on the day. * EUR continues to hold up remarkably well ahead of the ECB meeting. EUR broadly outperformed and was supported by steady EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP buying. * The market is looking for excuses to buy EUR/USD and ever so slightly better mfg PMI data from EZ countries other than Germany provided the excuse to buy EUR on Tuesday. * EUR/USD traded to 1.3815 at one stage before closing at 1.3792 - up 0.2% on the day. * The market appears to be convinced the ECB will continue to shrug off easing prices in the EZ and that notion was bolstered Tuesday by the ECB's Constancio who said the low March inflation read will be followed by a bounce in April. * AUD/USD sold off to 0.9230 at one stage, as some analysts believed the RBA statement following their no-change decision was a bit more dovish than the tone expressed by RBA Stevens last week. A fall below 0.9215 could see a retracement back to the key 200-dma (0.9135) before moving higher again. * Perhaps the market is right to be confident the ECB is comfortable with falling prices across the EZ, but I get the feeling the risk is they (ECB)will be surprisingly dovish when they meet on Thursday. The ECB hawks have had the most say, but the falling inflation and rising EUR must be making a decent portion of the ECB committee uncomfortable. * It should be a quiet session with no major data or events on the calendar. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ remained heavy overnight as the flow back into EM continued. It was a low key affair with Wall Street rallying once more with the S&P500 hitting a fresh all-time high at one stage. USD/KRW broke the key 1060 level with option stops likely to dive the pair towards 1050. Market probably on hold now until the ECB meeting on Thursday and the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. * USD/KRW traded a 1058.5-1062.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1058.5. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1057.5-1060.7 range; last in NY 1058.3/1058.8. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2574-1.2593 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2592. The Straits Times closed up 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2565-3.2640 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2610. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2670-3.2725 range; last in NY at 3.2690/10. * USD/IDR traded an 11260-11310 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11300. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11271. The IDX Composite closed up 2.2%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11275-11330 range; last in NY at 11275/11290. * USD/PHP traded a 44.72-78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.745. The PSE index closed up 1.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.74-77 range; last in NY at 44.73-75. * USD/THB traded a 32.335-43 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.345. The Set closed up 0.8%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.345-45 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.355. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.26-33 range; last in NY at 30.26/28. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1503 slightly higher than the previous 6.1521 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1988-6.2121 range; last at 6.2069. USD/CNH last at 6.2041 - range 6.2015-6.2062. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2250/6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.7%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2220/40. * USD/INR FX and bond markets again closed on Tuesday. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.18-41 range; last 60.16-19. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 02 Apr 00:30 AU Building Approvals 02 Apr 00:30 AU Private House Approvals 02 Apr 08:30 IN M3 Money Supply 02 Apr 13:30 SG PMI Week ahead for FX * Central Banks - The ECB meeting takes place on Thursday and dovish ECB expectations have intensified, as a number of ECB members have shown angst over the high level of the Euro and reminded markets they still have the option of taking further monetary easing steps. The message from March meeting was surprisingly "hawkish" and the ECB and Draghi in particular are likely to soften the message this time around, as EZ data hasn't been great since then; EUR/USD continues to remain surprisingly strong despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and inflation data remains surprisingly low. The latest Reuters poll shows only 2 of 72 polled expect the ECB to lower rates next week and most feel they will refrain at this stage from taking a QE step by buying bonds in an unsterilized fashion. The market might be expecting something a bit more dovish than the economists - so there is a risk of a EUR rebound if the ECB does nothing. * Key data in the week ahead - The major event as usual will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday, but ADP employment on Wednesday will probably shape expectations for the big release on Friday. ADP is expected to rise to 193k from 139k while the US non-farm is expected to rise to 200k from 175k. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets moved higher on Tuesday, as investors around the world moved back into stocks to start off the new quarter. * The London FTSE gained 0.8%; the German DAX rose 0.5%; the French CAC gained 0.8%; Milan rose 1.0% and the Spanish Ibex closed the day with a 1.2% gain. * Stock markets were buoyant, as manufacturing PMI data from around the world didn't provide any downward surprises and came in close to expectations. * The S&P traded to a fresh all-time intraday high at one stage before closing up 0.7%. * The main theme in equities was a sharp rebound in high-tech momentum stocks - as the NASDAQ soared around 1.6% higher. * Last week the high-flying momentum shares in the tech sector experienced heavy losses as investors took profit and appeared to be jumping back in to beaten down emerging market assets. * That may have been quarter-end position adjustments rather that the start of a new trend, as the NASDAQ is up nearly 2.5% since Friday's close. * The VIX index closed at 13.10 down 5.62% from Monday's close at 13.88. * The MSCI LATAM Index was flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The big story in commodities was a big fall in crude prices, as expectations of increasing supplied forced longs to head for the hills. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 2.1%. * Gold continued to struggle and closed at 1280 - down from Monday's close at 1284. NY copper was 0.3% higher while iron ore rose to 117.60 from 116.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 3.29%; the Spanish 10-yr bond yield moved up 2bps to 3.25%; the 10-year German bund yield moved up 1bp to 1.58% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield was unchanged at 2.73%. * US Treasury yields in the long end moved higher in Tuesday, as the yield flattening strategies put on last week continued to unwind. The yield curve steepened, as the 2-yr Treasury yield remained at 0.43% while the 10-year Treasury yields rose 4bps to 2.76%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11330 11330 11275 11275-11290 Hi USD/JPY 103.71 103.09 103.65 INR 60.35 60.41 60.18 60.16-19 Hi EUR/USD 1.3816 1.3768 1.3792 KRW 1060 1060.7 1057.5 1058.3-58.8 Hi EUR/JPY 143.07 142.00 142.98 MYR 3.2665 3.2725 3.2670 3.2690-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6675 1.6619 1.6630 PHP 44.76 44.77 44.74 44.73-75 Hi USD/CAD 1.1071 1.1013 1.1024 TWD 30.34 30.33 30.26 30.26-28 Hi AUD/USD 0.9310 0.9230 0.9247 CNY 1-mth 6.1760 6.1725 6.1735-50 NZD/USD 0.8702 0.8639 0.8639 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2060-80 USD/SGD 1.2607 1.2574 1.2593 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2220-40 USD/THB 32.43 32.335 32.355 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16533 +75 +0.46 10-year 2.75% 2.72% S&P 500 1886 +14 +0.73 2-year 0.43% 0.42% Nasdaq 4268 +69 +1.64 30-year 3.61% 3.56% FTSE 6653 +55 +0.83 Spot Gold($) 1280.30 1284.20 DAX 9604 +48 +0.50 Nymex 99.67 101.48 Nikkei 14792 -36 -0.24 Brent 105.38 107.70

