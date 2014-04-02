SYDNEY, April 3 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night Fed's Lockhart: First rate hike likely in H2'15, weather effects on economy were meaningful, QE on track to drop to zero in Oct/Dec, considerable slack remains in economy, inflation likely to firm to a healthier rate in medium term * Fed Bullard: First rate hike in Q1'15, sees inflation rising to Fed 2% target * IMF's Lagarde sees emerging risk of low inflation in EZ, EZ need more monetary easing- including through unconventional measures, global econ recovery is weak * Moody's says US on track to achieve full employment at end of '16/early '17 * US ADP National Employment Mar 191.0k, f/c 195k, 139k-prev * US ISM-New York Index Mar 627.10, 626.10-prev * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Feb 1.70%, 1.80%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Feb 2.20%, 2.20%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Feb 1.60%, f/c 1.20%, -0.70%-prev * MNSI sources, intense ECB debate Thurs after Mar HICP data * Bonds hit by ECB source saying QE story exaggerated MNSI * UK Mar N/Wide House Px 9.5% y/y vs 9.4% prev, 9.6% exp * UK Mar N/Wide House Px 0.4% m/m vs 0.7% rvsd prev * UK Mar Cons PMI 62.5 vs 62.6 prev, 63.0 exp * EZ Feb Prod Px -1.7% y/y vs -1.4% prev, -1.6% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was more evidence the US economy was back on the recovery track following a weather impacted soft patch. * The ADP private payroll report was solid - with March jobs coming in just below expectations while there was a significant upward revision to February's jobs number. Meanwhile US Factory Orders came in better than expected. * The positive US data ahead of the all-important US non-farm payroll numbers pushed US Treasury yields - with the 10-yr yield trading at 2.80% late in the US session up 5bps from Tuesday's close at 2.75%. * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3820 during the European morning with the market largely ignoring (at the time anyway) softer than expected EZ PPI - which provided more evidence that price pressures in the EZ remain weak ahead of the ECB meeting later today (Thursday). * EUR/USD closed at 1.3768 - down 0.2% from Tuesday's close. * USD/JPY hovered between 103.60/90 for most of the European and North American sessions, as large sell orders ahead of 104.00 (some are option related) discouraged aggressive attempts higher despite the move up in UST yields. USD/JPY closed at 103.88 - up 0.2% on the day. * Wall Street was relatively quiet ahead of Friday's US jobs report - but that didn't stop the S&P from making a fresh all-time high and it closed up 0.3%. * Demand for select emerging market equities remained strong - as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up around 1.35% late in the US session. * The commodity market was mixed - as NYMEX Crude slipped 0.3% on reports Libya was close to reaching a deal to reopen ports. NY Copper was up 0.3% on supply concerns following the massive earthquake in Chile. * Gold bounced 0.9% to 1,290 despite USD strength and higher US yields - as profit taking/short covering ahead of key events was the order of the day. * Iron ore ended its winning streak - falling nearly 2% to 115.30. * The big story in the commodity currency arena was the continued weakness in the NZD. * NZD/USD never recovered from the weak Fonterra milk auction on Tuesday night US time and traded as low as 0.8547. NZD/USD closed in NY at 0.8572 - down 0.8%. * AUD/USD was underpinned by heavy unwinding of AUD/NZD shorts and closed in NY at 0.9247 - virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.23 - up 0.2%. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3820 during the European morning with the market largely ignoring (at the time anyway) softer than expected EZ PPI - which provided more evidence that price pressures in the EZ remain weak ahead of the ECB meeting later today. EUR/USD started to lose altitude when talk of very good selling ahead of 1.3825 from sovereign names discouraged further gains. Better than expected US data and a rise in US yields gave the USD a broadly bid tone. EUR/USD closed in NT at 1.3768 - down 0.2% from Tuesday's close. * USD/JPY hovered between 103.60/90 for most of the European and North American sessions, as large sell orders ahead of 104.00 (some are option related) discouraged aggressive attempts higher despite the move up in US Treasury yields. USD/JPY closed in NY at 103.88 - up 0.2% on the day. * The big story in the commodity currency arena was the continued weakness in the NZD. NZD/USD never recovered from the weak Fonterra milk auction on Tuesday night US time and traded as low as 0.8547. NZD/USD closed at 0.8572 - down 0.8%. Wrap-up * Markets will likely stay in a holding pattern with the two key events of the week just ahead. The ECB meeting later today will be very interesting. An overwhelming majority of analysts surveyed believe the ECB will stand pat, but few would be surprised f the ECB did take some action to ease policy and try and revive sagging prices - as they are mandated to do so. The risk is for the ECB to be surprisingly dovish and if they are - the EUR should fall across the board after outperforming other currencies for most of this week. * Sentiment towards USD/JPY is decidedly bullish, but the failure to take out 104.00 despite the rise in US yields might be warning there will be a brief period of consolidation before the resumption of the march towards 105.00. The market may wait for the US non-farm payroll data on Friday before attempting to push USD/JPY much higher from here. Japanese flow data will be out today. * The clearing out of NZD longs has been fairly dramatic over the past 24 hours. The break above 1.0790 in AUD/NZD (61.8 of the 1.0945/1.0540 move) puts the key 100-dma at 1.0825 within sight. The cross has been below the 100-dma all year and a break above could see an extension of the correction higher to 1.0945. * A few key events for the AUD coming up today including Aus Retail Sales and Trade data followed by a speech from RBA governor Stevens. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly higher as offshore players decide to lock in profits on US Dollar shorts. The moves on the downside have been considerably over the past fortnight in USD/AXJ and with US Treasury yields now ticking higher once more it was time for profit taking. This is not a reversal just position adjustment ahead of Friday's US non-farm payroll data. Fed's Bullard did refocus the market's attention on when the first rate rise will be seen. A neutral in terms of outlook, Bullard now sees a rate rise in Q1 2015 - well ahead of the rest of the crowd (excluding Fischer of course). There was much chatter in terms of tonight's ECB meeting and it is now a hard one to line up. The ECB "should" act given that their only mandate is price but there is not much confidence that this will happen. * USD/KRW traded a 1055.7-1058 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1056.6. The Kospi closed up 0.26%. Overnight implieds traded a 1059.5-1061.2 range; last in NY 1060.5/1061. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2592-1.2607 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2604. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2625-3.2730 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2680. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2800-3.2860 range; last in NY at 3.2830/50. * USD/IDR traded an 11295-11310 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11295. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11303. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11315-11380 range; last in NY at 11355/11375. * USD/PHP traded a 44.75-885 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.88. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.88-45.015 range; last in NY at 45.00/02. * USD/THB traded a 32.335-415 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.41. The Set closed up 0.65%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.255-339 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.29. The Taiex closed up 0.36%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.23-26 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1493 slightly lower than the previous 6.1503 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1967-6.2084 range; last at 6.2056. USD/CNH last at 6.2025 - range 6.1962-6.2060. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2200/6.2220. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.56%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2220-40 range; last in NY at 6.2230/50. * USD/INR traded a 59.595-935 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 59.90. The Sensex index closed up 0.47%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.10-24 range; last 60.21-23. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 03 Apr 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 03 Apr 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 03 Apr 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 03 Apr 00:30 AU Retail Sales 03 Apr 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 03 Apr 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 03 Apr 02:00 ID M2 Money Supply 03 Apr 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 03 Apr 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx 03 Apr 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 02:00 AU RBA Gov Stevens speaks at the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in Brisbane Week ahead for FX * Central Banks - The ECB meeting takes place on Thursday and dovish ECB expectations have intensified, as a number of ECB members have shown angst over the high level of the Euro and reminded markets they still have the option of taking further monetary easing steps. The message from March meeting was surprisingly "hawkish" and the ECB and Draghi in particular are likely to soften the message this time around, as EZ data hasn't been great since then; EUR/USD continues to remain surprisingly strong despite the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and inflation data remains surprisingly low. The latest Reuters poll shows only 2 of 72 polled expect the ECB to lower rates next week and most feel they will refrain at this stage from taking a QE step by buying bonds in an unsterilized fashion. The market might be expecting something a bit more dovish than the economists - so there is a risk of a EUR rebound if the ECB does nothing. * Key data in the week ahead- The major event as usual will be the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. US non-farm is expected to rise to 200k from 175k. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed after experiencing strong gains on Monday/Tuesday. * The London FTSE eked out a 0.1% gain led by the FT mining index rising 1.2%; the German DAX closed up 0.2%; the French CAC edged up 0.1%; Milan fell 1.0% while the Spanish IBEX closed the day 0.26% lower. * Wall Street was relatively quiet ahead of Friday's US jobs report - but that didn't stop the S&P from making a fresh all-time high on the back of solid US data and it closed up 0.3%. * The VIX index closed at 13.09 unchanged from Tuesday's close. * Demand for select emerging market equities remained strong - as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up around 1.35% late in the US session. A closer look at the commodity market * The commodity market was mixed - as NYMEX Crude slipped 0.3% on reports Libya was close to reaching a deal to reopen ports. NY Copper was up 0.3% on supply concerns following the massive earthquake in Chile. * Gold bounced 0.9% to 1,290 despite USD strength and higher US yields - as profit taking/short covering ahead of key events was the order of the day. * Iron ore ended its winning streak - falling nearly 2% to 115.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in European debt markets with peripheral yields edging higher while German bund yields and UK gilt yields rose sharply in sympathy with US Treasury yields. * The 10-yr Italian yield rose 1bp to 3.30%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 2bps to 3.27%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.61% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 4bps to 2.77%. * The positive US data (along with Bullard) ahead of the all-important US non-farm payroll numbers pushed US Treasury yields - with the 10-yr yield trading at 2.80% late in the US session up 5bps from Tuesday's close at 2.75%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11325 11380 11315 11355-11375 Hi USD/JPY 103.93 103.58 103.88 INR 60.05 60.24 60.10 60.21-23 Hi EUR/USD 1.3821 1.3753 1.3768 KRW 1060 1061.2 1059.5 1060.5-1061 Hi EUR/JPY 143.47 142.73 143.05 MYR 3.2765 3.2860 3.2800 3.2830-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6665 1.6621 1.6627 PHP 44.91 45.015 44.88 45.00-02 Hi USD/CAD 1.1048 1.1003 1.1033 TWD 30.26 30.26 30.23 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.9264 0.9223 0.9247 CNY 1-mth 6.1735 6.1710 6.1730-45 NZD/USD 0.8639 0.8547 0.8572 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2040-60 USD/SGD 1.2629 1.2592 1.2623 CNY 1-yr 6.2240 6.2220 6.2230-50 USD/THB 32.455 32.335 32.43 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16573 +40 +0.24 10-year 2.80% 2.75% S&P 500 1891 +5 +0.29 2-year 0.46% 0.43% Nasdaq 4276 +8 +0.20 30-year 3.65% 3.61% FTSE 6659 +6 +0.10 Spot Gold($) 1289.80 1280.30 DAX 9623 +20 +0.20 Nymex 99.38 99.74 Nikkei 14946 +154 +1.04 Brent 104.79 105.38

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)