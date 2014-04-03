SYDNEY, April 4 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB leaves rates (Refi/Marginal lending/Depo facility) unchanged * Draghi: ECB exchange rate is very important for price stability, talked about QE- lower int rates, must take into acct that EZ econ relies more on bank than capital markets when designing QE, expects prolonged period of low inflation followed by gradual upward movement, does not exclude further monetary easing * ECB's Draghi asked about IMF recommendation for more EZ monetary stimulus, said would like IMF to also issue statements just before Fed meeting too * Italy 10-yr bond yield drops to 8 ½ yr low at 3.256% * US Challenger Layoffs Mar 34.399k, 41.835k-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 326k, f/c 317k, 310kprev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 319.50k, 319.25kprev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.836m, f/c 2.840m, 2.814mprev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F Mar 55.30, 55.50prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Mar 53.10, f/c 53.5, 51.6prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Mar 53.40, f/c 55.2, 54.6prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Mar 53.60, 47.50prev * US ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Mar 53.40, 51.3prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Mar 58.30, 53.7prev * CA Trade Balance CAD Feb +0.29b, f/c 0.20b, -0.18bprev * CA Exports CAD Feb 42.35b, f/c 41.61b, 40.65bprev * CA Imports CAD Feb 42.06b, f/c 41.81b, 40.82bprev * BR HSBC Services PMI Mar 51, 50.8prev * BR HSBC Composite PMI Mar 51, 50.8prev * DE Mar Service PMI 53.0 vs 54.0 prev, 54.0 exp * DE Mar Comp PMI 54.3 vs 55.0 prev * EZ Mar Service PMI 52.2 vs 52.4 prev, 52.4 exp * EZ Mar Comp PMI 53.1 vs 53.2 prev, 53.2 exp * UK Mar Service PMI 57.6 v 58.2 prev, 58.1 exp * UK Mar Comp PMI 58.1 vs 58.6 prev * EZ Feb Retail Sales 0.8% y/y vs 0.8% rvsd, prev, 0.8% exp Themes from Thursday * The main themes for trading on Thursday were consolidation and position adjustments in some asset classes ahead of the US non-farm payroll data and a dovish shift in ECB expectations despite they decided not to change policy at Thursday's meeting. * The ECB announced no change in policy - as most of the market was expecting - but Draghi was more dovish than the market was expecting at the press conference following the meeting. * Draghi said that QE was discussed at the meeting and he pledged the ECB was committed to do anything they could to stop low inflation from dragging on for too long. * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3809 from 1.3770 following the ECB "no change" decision - then fell at as low as 1.3698 after Draghi's press conference. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3720 - down 0.35% from Wednesday's close. * Wall Street got off to a positive start with both the S&P and Dow trading to all-time highs early in the session. * The mood on Wall Street darkened through the morning, as the "momentum" stocks in the biotech sector and other momentum stocks such as Facebook, Tesla and Netflix came under heavy pressure. * The momentum stocks sold off last week before rebounding earlier this week, but the looming US non-farm payroll data made them vulnerable again. * The NASDAQ closed down 0.9%; the S&P was down only 0.1% and the Dow was flat. * Commodities were mixed on Thursday, as position squaring ahead of the US jobs report was the main theme. * NY copper was down 0.6%, as reports indicated that the copper operations in Chili weren't impacted by the massive earthquake and some disappointment that Chinese authorities didn't do more in their stimulus package. * Gold closed at 1,286 down from 1,290 at Wednesday's close while NYMEX Crude rose 0.7%. Iron ore was up slightly at 115.50 from Wednesday's close at 115.30. * Commodity/risk currencies moved slightly lower on Thursday. * There were a few attempts to push AUD/USD below 0.9200 to trigger stops, but decent buying ahead of 0.9200 frustrated those attempts. AUD/USD closed at 0.9230 - down 0.2% from Wednesday's close. * NZD continued to underperform closing at 0.8546 down 0.3% from Wednesday's close while USD/CAD was unchanged at 1.1035. * GBP gains made in Asia on the UK newspaper interview with BOE chief Carney quickly disappeared once London arrived and ignored the article. Slightly worse than expected UK services PMI data provided an excuse to sell and GBP/USD fell from the 1.6660 high to 1.6570 at one stage. GBP/USD closed in NY at 1.6598 - down 0.2% on the day. * USD/JPY made a few attempts to establish a foothold above 104.00 but couldn't quiet succeed - even though the p[rice never backed away to any great degree. * USD/JPY traded up to 104.12 at one stage in late Lon/early NY, but EUR/JPY selling after the Draghi press conference weighed. USD/JPY found buying support ahead of 103.80 before closing in NY at 103.93 up slightly from Wednesday's close at 103.88. * It was a very quiet day for the US Treasury market, as trading was very light ahead of the US payroll data. The 30-year UST yield was off 2bps to 3.63% while the 10-yr and 2-yr UST yields were unchanged at 2.80% and 0.46% respectively. * The US dollar index last at 80.46 - up 0.3% from Wednesday's close at 80.21. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD traded up to 1.3809 from 1.3770 following the ECB "no change" decision - then fell at as low as 1.3698 after Draghi's press conference. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3720 - down 0.3% from Wednesday's close. * USD/JPY made a few attempts to establish a foothold above 104.00 but couldn't quiet succeed - even though the p[rice never backed away to any great degree. USD/JPY traded up to 104.12 at one stage in late Lon/early NY, but EUR/JPY selling after the Draghi press conference weighed. USD/JPY found buying support ahead of 103.80 before closing in NY at 103.93 up slightly from Wednesday's close at 103.88. Wrap-up * It should be a very quiet Asian session, as there isn't any data on tap and investors will likely wait for the US non-farm payroll data before getting too committed in either direction. * The ECB failed to take action, but the threat of implementing a QE strategy to battle price deflation was enough to put EUR under pressure. If the US jobs report is a strong one - EUR/USD could at least test key fibo support at 1.3663 (61.8 of the 1.3476/1.3967 move). * There seems to be very good buying interest ahead of 0.9200 in AUD/USD, but the pair looks vulnerable. The reaction to the much anticipated China stimulus package was lukewarm to disappointing. If the US payroll data is well received - a test of former resistance and the 200-dma at 0.9135/40 looks probable. * The market had a few attempts to establish a foothold above 104.00 in USD/JPY. The market is long and we may see a pullback towards 103.50 before the US jobs data unless Tokyo is net buyers today. USD/JPY appears poised for a run to 105.00 so dips should be viewed as buying opportunities. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch higher after the overnight session was dominated by Dtaghi's dovish comments. I am not sure what the market was looking for - EZ deflation situation demanded action yet the ECB did nothing. How is Draghi supposed to sound - hawkish! The US non-farm payroll data is key today and possibly for the rest of this month. US Treasury yields are on the verge of a topside breakout. A payroll number above 220k (Citi forecast 230k) might do the trick. Surging UST yields would underpin the US Dollar and hit commodity and EM currencies hardest. There is plenty at stake tonight with US bond vigilantes itching for a comeback. * USD/KRW traded a 1057.1-1059.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1057.9. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1059.5-1060.5 range; last in NY 1059.5/1060.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2612-1.2634 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2634. The Straits Times closed up 0.85%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2750-3.2840 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2820. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2890-3.2920 range; last in NY at 3.2900/20. * USD/IDR traded an 11300-11320 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11305. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11310. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11350-11370 range; last in NY at 11355/11370. * USD/PHP traded a 44.92-45.05 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.94. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.06-16 range; last in NY at 45.10/12. * USD/THB traded a 32.45-50 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.485. The Set closed down 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.28-339 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.285. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.215-27 range; last in NY at 30.26/27. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1520 slightly higher than the previous 6.1493 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2032-6.2115 range; last at 6.2107. USD/CNH last at 6.2122 - range 6.2031-6.2130. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2270/6.2290. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2350; last in NY at 6.2330/50. * USD/INR traded a 59.83-60.285 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.18. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.62-83 range; last 60.69-271 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 04 Apr 01:00 PH CPI 04 Apr 04:01 MY Imports 04 Apr 04:01 MY Trade Balance 04 Apr 04:01 MY Exports 04 Apr 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 04 Apr 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 04 Apr 11:30 IN Deposit growth 04 Apr 11:30 IN FX Reserves, USD 04 Apr 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were quiet due to the ECB meeting and upcoming US non-farm payroll report. * The London FTSE closed 0.15% lower; the German DAX edged 0.06% higher; the French CAC rose 0.4%; Milan outperformed gaining 1.4% and the Spanish IBEX also closed with a strong 1.4% gain. * Wall Street got off to a positive start with both the S&P and Dow trading to all-time highs early in the session. * The mood on Wall Street darkened through the morning, as the "momentum" stocks in the biotech sector and other momentum stocks such as Facebook, Tesla and Netflix came under heavy pressure. * The momentum stocks sold off last week before rebounding earlier this week, but the looming US non-farm payroll data made them vulnerable again. * The VIX index closed at 13.37 up from Wednesday's close at 13.09. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was 1.2% lower late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed on Thursday, as position squaring ahead of the US jobs report was the main theme. * NY copper was down 0.6%, as reports indicated that the copper operations in Chili weren't impacted by the massive earthquake and some disappointment that Chinese authorities didn't do more in their stimulus package. * Gold was trading at 1286 late in the US session down from 1290 at Wednesday's close while NYMEX Crude rose 0.7%. Iron ore was up slightly at 115.50 from Wednesday's close at 115.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ bond yields eased on Thursday, as the dovish comments from Draghi encouraged bond buying. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 4bps to 3.26%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 4bps to 3.23%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.60% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2 BPS to 2.75%. * It was a very quiet day for the US Treasury market, as trading was very light ahead of the US payroll data.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11370 11370 11350 11355-11370 Hi USD/JPY 104.12 103.81 103.93 INR 60.62 60.83 60.62 60.69-71 Hi EUR/USD 1.3809 1.3698 1.3720 KRW 1059 1060.5 1059.5 1059.5-60.5 Hi EUR/JPY 143.44 142.30 142.60 MYR 3.2890 3.2920 3.2890 3.2900-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6661 1.6570 1.6598 PHP 45.07 45.16 45.06 45.10-12 Hi USD/CAD 1.1045 1.1006 1.1035 TWD 30.25 30.27 30.215 30.26-27 Hi AUD/USD 0.9255 0.9205 0.9230 CNY 1-mth 6.1805 6.1770 6.1785-05 NZD/USD 0.8580 0.8515 0.8546 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2140-60 USD/SGD 1.2642 1.2612 1.2632 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2350 6.2330-50 USD/THB 32.50 32.45 32.47 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16573 -0 +0.00 10-year 2.80% 2.80% S&P 500 1889 -2 -0.11 2-year 0.46% 0.46% Nasdaq 4238 -39 -0.91 30-year 3.63% 3.65% FTSE 6649 -10 -0.15 Spot Gold($) 1286.50 1289.80 DAX 9629 +5 +0.06 Nymex 100.36 99.62 Nikkei 15072 +126 +0.84 Brent 106.15 104.79

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)