SYDNEY, June 10 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Rosengren urges predictable transparent reductions in portfolio in years ahead to avoid financial crisis, * BOE McCafferty time for UK rates to rise back to normal level is approaching; rate rise timing will depend critically on how economy performs * Fed's Bullard says may recalibrate late Q1 '15 interest rate lift-off view to earlier due to low unemployment rate Fed much closer to its macroeconomic goals than at any time in last 5 yrs but monetary stance remains far from normal, longer term the USD as a reserve currency may not be in as great a shape as other rivals emerge * Bank of France's Noyer low & declining inflation increases risk of deflation * Portugal PM says bailout is over only last tranche under discussion w/lenders * Italy Treasury t0 issue up to EUR8.5b at mid-month auction * US Employment Trends May 118.58, 117.32-prev * CA House Starts, Annualized May 198.3k, f/c 185.0k, 196.7k-prev * EZ Jun Sentix Index 8.5 vs 12.8 prev, 13.2 exp Themes from Monday * The main themes across markets on Monday were consolidation in quiet markets following Friday's US payroll data; a sign the EUR was finally showing some cracks after holding up well last week and a continuation of selective carry trade strategies as risk appetite remains buoyant and volatility remains low. * Bank holidays in German and France limited the price action during the European session at least. * European stock markets and Wall St continued to inch higher - with peripheral European stock markets still leading the way. Milan and Spanish IBEX have gained close to 4% since the ECB easing in Thursday - after gaining between 0.8% and 0.9% on Monday. * Gains in the major equity markets were muted with the German DAX and London FTSE gaining between 0.2% and 0.25% while Wall Street edged around 0.1% higher. * The main story on Monday was across the board EUR weakness after European reserve managers sold EUR/USD when it failed to breach 1.3670/80 resistance - while hedge funds sold EUR to fund carry trade strategies that involved buying EM European currencies - as well as AUD and CAD. * A small rise in US Treasury yields also encouraged EUR/USD selling - and the pair fell as low as 1.3582 and closed at 1.3592 - down 0.4% on the day. * The EUR fell over 1.0% against the HUF and around 0.80% against the TRY. * Most of the other major currencies were very quiet again. * The CAD and AUD were the best performing currencies gaining 0.24% and 0.2% respectively against the USD - while the GBP, JPY and NZD were virtually unchanged against the USD from Friday's close. * Markets shrugged off more surgical PBOC easing - as they announced a 50bp cut to the RRR for around 60% of the city banks and 80% of the rural banks. * With the exception of Crude oil - key commodities were flat to slightly lower on Monday after weaker China import data weighed slightly on the likes of copper and iron ore. * NY Copper closed down 0.25% while Iron Ore eased to 94.30 from 94.50. * For reasons difficult to explain - Brent Crude rose 1.2% and NYMEX Crude soared 1.75%. Some traders said short covering on signs global growth might pick up in the second half was the main factor behind the gains. * The US dollar index closed at 80.62 - up 0.27% from Friday's close at 80.40. A closer look at the FX market * The main story on Monday was across the board EUR weakness after European reserve managers sold EUR/USD when it failed to breach 1.3670/80 resistance - while hedge funds sold the EUR to fund carry trade strategies that involved buying EM European currencies - as well as the AUD and CAD. The EUR fell over 1.0% against the HUF and around 0.80% against the TRY. EUR/AUD fell over 0.5% and EUR/CAD fell around 0.6%. A small rise in UST yields also encouraged EUR/USD selling - and the pair fell as low as 1.3582 and closed at 1.3592 - down 0.4%. * Most of the other major currencies were very quiet again. Wrap-up * EUR is finally showing signs of weakness even though it continues to get some support from flows into peripheral EZ assets. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield is now lower than the 10-yr UST yield and EZ assets are looking less and less attractive in terms of carry trade strategies. EUR/AUD fell 0.5% which makes sense in terms of interest rate differentials and central bank expectations. * It should be another quiet session in Asia, but there are a few things on the economic calendar that could impact the AUD and AXJ currencies. The NAB Business Survey and ANZ job ads are out today along with China CPI and PPI. * It will be worth watching the performance of Asia ex-Japan currencies and equities. The moves yesterday were sluggish, but investors are piling into emerging markets in Europe and LATAM since the US payroll data. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index rose another 1.4% on Monday after gaining close to 3.0% on Friday. If carry trade investors look to AXJ currencies and equities it should provide further support for the AUD as we head into the northern summer. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open mixed after a light session overnight. EUR weakness lifted some pairs while other pairs ignored the move. OTC USD/SGD closed on its low while USD/IDR 1-mth NDF closed on its high. Holidays in Europe and a dearth of data releases kept many players sidelined. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1016-1020 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1016.2. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2496-1.2515 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2512. The Straits Times closed up 0.17%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1940-3.2015 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.1980. The KLSE index closed up 0.05%. * USD/IDR traded an 11773-11800 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11775. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11790. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.51-60 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.585. The PSE index closed up 0.6%. * USD/THB traded a 32.42-49 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.44. The Set closed down 0.05%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.98-30.014 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1485 sharply lower than the previous 6.1623 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2352-6.2418 range; last at 6.2404. USD/CNH last at 6.2302 - range 6.2263-6.2450. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2120/6.2140. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. * USD/INR traded a 58.98-59.23 range in Asia on Monday; last at 59.19. The Sensex index closed up 0.7%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Jun 01:00 PH Exports 10 Jun 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 10 Jun 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 10 Jun 01:30 CN CPI 10 Jun 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 10 Jun 01:30 CN PPI 10 Jun 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 10 Jun 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 10 Jun 01:30 AU Housing Finance A closer look at the equity markets * European stock markets and Wall Street continued to inch higher - with peripheral European stock markets still leading the way. The FT Milan Index and the Spanish IBEX have gained close to 4% since the ECB easing in Thursday - after gaining between 0.80% and 0.90% on Monday. * Gains in the major equity markets were muted with the German DAX and London FTSE gaining between 0.2% and 0.25% while Wall Street edged around 0.1% higher. * The VIX index closed at 11.15 up from Friday's close at 10.73. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 1.4%. A closer look at the commodity market * With the exception of Crude oil - key commodities were flat to slightly lower on Monday after weaker China import data weighed slightly on the likes of copper and iron ore. * NY Copper closed down 0.25% while Iron Ore eased to 94.30 from 94.50. * For reasons difficult to explain - Brent Crude rose 1.21% and NYMEX Crude soared 1.75%. Some traders said short covering on signs global growth might pick up in the second half was the main factor behind the gains. A closer look at fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ yield continued to move lower - with the 10-yr Spanish yield closing at 2.59% - down from Friday's close at 2.61%. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield is now yielding lower than the 10-yr US Treasury. The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed down 4bps at 2.70%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield edged 2bps higher to 2.61% ahead of 62bln USD worth of Treasury sales this week. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11785 11820 11795 11800-11805 N/A USD/JPY 102.65 102.38 102.53 INR 59.23 59.42 59.22 59.33-37 N/A EUR/USD 1.3669 1.3582 1.3594 KRW 1016.7 1018.5 1016.5 1018.5-1019 N/A EUR/JPY 140.10 139.27 139.38 MYR 3.2020 3.2060 3.2030 3.2040-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6833 1.6784 1.6803 PHP 43.57 43.62 43.60 43.62-67 N/A USD/CAD 1.0942 1.0896 1.0902 TWD 29.97 29.975 29.965 29.96-97 N/A AUD/USD 0.9364 0.9330 0.9356 CNY 1-mth 6.1590 6.1565 6.1730-45 NZD/USD 0.8531 0.8479 0.8495 CNY 3-mth 6.1730 6.1700 6.1700-20 USD/SGD 1.2515 1.2495 1.2495 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/THB 32.49 32.41 32.43 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16943 +19 +0.11 10-year 2.61% 2.60% S&P 500 1949 +9 +0.46 2-year 0.43% 0.41% NASDAQ 4336 +15 +0.34 30-year 3.44% 3.44% FTSE 6875 +17 +0.24 Spot Gold($) 1252.00 1253.40 DAX 10009 +22 +0.22 Nymex 104.58 102.66 Nikkei 15124 +47 +0.31 Brent 109.94 108.61

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)