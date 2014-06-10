SYDNEY, June 11 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * German FinMin Schaeuble shares Draghi's view that mon policy may not replace structural reforms, ECB does an excellent job; expansionary policy stance appropriate; ECB should not leave rates low longer than necessary * Dutch CB's Swank economy showing unmistakable signs of recovery but still bumpy, budget deficit will remain below 3% EU ceiling in coming years * ECB's Mersch A very long period of low inflation could lead to de-anchoring of inflation expectations, has lingering concerns about the quality of bank assets * ECB's Makuch on last wk's action- if it is not enough we will do more, on negative rates says it is a technical question is still space for lowering rate * ECB's Coeure crisis is unfolding in stages, we are not in emergency mode anymore; ECB has not taken decision to buy ABS, but is preparing to do so * IMF says essential EU stands ready w/more debt relief to make Greek debt sustainable * S&P 7 Austrian banks placed on CreditWatch negative on planned bail-in of state-guaranteed debt of Hypo Group, move could signal a weakening of extraordinary state support for systemically important banks * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx May 96.6, 95.2-prev * US Wholesale Inventories MM Apr 1.1%, f/c 0.5%, 1.1%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Apr 1.3%, f/c 0.8%, 1.6%-prev * MX Gross Fixed Invest. YY Mar 1.7%, f/c 1.85%, -0.5%-prev * Reuters Poll 13/21 traders expect banks to take up all or most of the ECB's new LT loans * Reuters Poll majority of traders do not expect LT loans to improve EZ interbank lending * IT final Q1 GDP -0.5% vs -0.5% prev, -0.5% exp * CH May Jobless 3.2% Adj vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * CH Apr Retail Sales 0.4% y/y vs 3.0% prev, 2.0% exp * UK Apr Ind Output 3.0% y/y vs 2.3% prev, 2.8% exp * UK Apt Mfg Output 4.4% y/y vs 3.3% prev, 4.0% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main themes across markets on Tuesday were: 1) Consolidation of recent gains in equity markets due to a lack of fresh catalysts, as Wall St and European markets closed the day pretty much flat. 2) A rise in US Treasury yields due to a hawkish turn in Fed expectations ahead of next week's FOMC 3) EUR weakness amid talk reserve managers were selling EUR due to negative ECB deposit rates and indications foreigners have ceased buying peripheral EZ debt 4) Evidence of carry trade demand with the AUD and NZD outperforming on the day * US Treasury yields moved higher on Tuesday with the 10-yr US Treasury yield trading up to 2.65% before closing at 2.64% - up from Monday's close at 2.61%. * The Fed meets next week and the hawks at the Fed are expected to raise their voices following a run of solid US jobs data and signs that inflation may be starting to pick up. * Wall Street noted comments from Harvard's Martin Feldstein saying that inflation by the Fed's preferred measure was running above 2.0% * Despite the move up in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY moved lower on Tuesday - closing at 102.32 down 0.2% from Monday's close at 102.52. * USD/JPY was pressured by EUR/JPY selling as leveraged funds sold the EUR against the USD, JPY, AUD and NZD. * There was talk in the market that central bank reserve managers were selling EUR due to newly introduced negative deposit rates at the ECB. * There was also talk that after a steep fall in peripheral EZ bond yields - foreign interest to buy those bonds was drying up. The 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 8bps to 2.78% on Tuesday. * EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3534 before closing at 1.3547 down 0.35%. * Equity market investors decided to stay on the sidelines on Tuesday - with Wall Street closing the day flat after European stock markets closed the day flat to slightly higher. Wall Street traders said there will need to be a fresh catalyst to push the market higher after the run of record high closes. * There was evidence of carry trade demand on Tuesday, as NZD and AUD were the best performing currencies on an otherwise quiet day. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9385 and closed at 0.9372 - up 0.17% while the EUR/AUD fell over 0.5% to close around 1.4450 - a fresh 2014 low. * Commodities were flat to mixed on Tuesday. Gold gained 9 bucks and closed 0.7% higher at 1,260. The move higher was mostly due to a strong gain in palladium due to strikes at South African mines. NY Copper closed up 0.4% while NYMEX Crude slipped 0.16% and iron ore fell to 93.70 from Monday's close at 94.30. There was evidence of carry trade demand on Tuesday, as NZD and AUD were the best performing currencies on an otherwise quiet day. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9385 and closed at 0.9372 - up 0.17% on the day while EUR/AUD fell 0.5% to close around 1.4450 - a fresh 2014 low. * GBP also underperformed on Tuesday and closed down 0.3% against the USD due to EUR/GBP option related flows that kept the GBP in lockstep with the EUR. Wrap-up The EUR is finally showing a few cracks after the surprising rally following the ECB easing last week. There is talk that at least some reserve managers are moving out of EUR and if this becomes more widespread - it could be particularly bearish for the single currency. Reserve manager buying through 2014 has been one of the main factors behind the EUR strength since the start of the year.

The very low volatility environment supports the carry trade strategy. The trick is to pick the favoured high-yielder and pick the favoured funding currency. It isn't as obvious as it used to be. Some of the "high yielding" currencies aren't yielding as much as they used to (i.e. CAD) and the JPY now has stiff completion from all of the developed market currencies where zero interest rate policies are common. For the time-being at least - selling EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD looks to be the best way to play the carry trade, as the northern summer approaches and volatility remains close to 7 year lows.

There isn't any notable data out of Asia today - so it might be another quiet one. The most interest will be in Nikkei and USD/JPY. USD/JPY is surprisingly weak due to the fall in the Nikkei and EUR/JPY selling. Key support in USD/JPY is found at the daily Tenkan line at 102.14. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterday's Asian session close after another low key session overnight. Modest EUR and GBP weakness was the highlight while UST rallied with the 10-yrs up 3bps at 2.61%. Stocks took a breather closing most flat. Hard to get enthusiastic ahead of the Asian session but China commodity financing developments will be closely watch along with the CNY fix. A run of three stronger than expected CNY fixes looks at this stage to be a policy about face but traders seem none the wiser. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1015.5-1017.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1017.2. The Kospi closed up 1.1%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2497-1.2513 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2512. The Straits Times closed down 0.3%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.1970-3.2070 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2065. The KLSE index closed up 0.7%. * USD/IDR traded an 11800-11812 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11810. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11806. The IDX Composite closed up 1.25%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.635-68 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.675. The PSE index closed down 0.36%. * USD/THB traded a 32.44-502range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.515. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.98-30.003 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed up 0.65%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1451 slightly lower than the previous 6.1485 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2226-6.2375 range; last at 6.2250. USD/CNH last at 6.2185 - range 6.2160-6.2315. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2020/6.2040. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.1%. * USD/INR traded a 59.22-335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 59.30. The Sensex index closed down 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Jun 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 11 Jun 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment 11 Jun 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 11 Jun 04:01 MY Industrial Output A closer look at the equity market * Equity market investors decided to stay on the sidelines on Tuesday - with Wall Street closing the day flat after European stock markets closed the day flat to slightly higher. Wall Street traders said there will need to be a fresh catalyst to push the market higher after the run of record high closes. * The London FTSE closed flat; the German DAX closed up 0.2%; the French CAC edged up 0.1%; Milan closed up 0.2% and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.1% lower. * The VIX index closed at 10.99 down from 11.15 at Monday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Index gained 0.5%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were flat to mixed on Tuesday. Gold gained 9 bucks and closed 0.7% higher at 1,260. The move higher was mostly due to a strong gain in palladium due to strikes at South African mines. NY Copper closed up 0.44% while NYMEX Crude slipped 0.16% and iron ore fell to 93.70 from Monday's close at 94.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * There was also talk that after a steep fall in peripheral EZ bond yields - foreign interest to buy those bonds was drying up. The 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 8bps to 2.78% on Tuesday. 10-yr Spanish bond yield edged up 3bps to 2.61% * The 10-year German bund yield closed up 3bps at 1.41% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 2bps to 2.72%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Tuesday with the 10-year US Treasury yield trading up to 2.65% before closing at 2.64% - up from Monday's close at 2.61%. * The Fed meets next week and the hawks at the Fed are expected to raise their voices following a run of solid US jobs data and signs that inflation may be starting to pick up. * Wall Street noted comments from Harvard's Martin Feldstein saying that inflation by the Fed's preferred measure was running above 2.0%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11840 11840 11800 11790-11805 N/A USD/JPY 102.60 102.22 102.35 INR 59.49 59.51 59.41 59.33-37 N/A EUR/USD 1.3602 1.3534 1.3547 KRW 1018 1018.5 1018 1018-1018.5 N/A EUR/JPY 139.41 138.45 138.63 MYR 3.2100 3.2115 3.2060 3.2050-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.6817 1.6743 1.6758 PHP 43.72 43.78 43.70 43.68-72 N/A USD/CAD 1.0922 1.0891 1.0904 TWD 29.97 29.975 29.955 29.955-96 N/A AUD/USD 0.9385 0.9342 0.9373 CNY 1-mth 6.1560 6.1550 6.1550-60 NZD/USD 0.8528 0.8493 0.8528 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1680 6.1660-80 USD/SGD 1.2513 1.2493 1.2497 CNY 1-yr 6.2050 6.2040 6.2040-60 USD/THB 32.53 32.44 32.47 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16946 +3 +0.02 10-year 2.64% 2.61% S&P 500 1951 0 -0.01 2-year 0.44% 0.43% NASDAQ 4338 +2 +0.04 30-year 3.47% 3.44% FTSE 6874 -1 -0.01 Spot Gold($) 1261.60 1252.00 DAX 10029 +20 +0.20 Nymex 104.28 104.58 Nikkei 14995 -129 -0.85 Brent 109.53 109.94

