SYDNEY, June 12 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday morning * Reserve Bank of New Zealand Raises Interest Rates to 3.25%

Headlines from Wednesday night * Buba's Dombret believes investors are interested in buying ABS's * BOE's Broadbent says main threat to UK financial stability comes from housing market, factors independent of CB's are keeping real bond yields low, ECB alone cannot ensure a sustainable EZ needs fiscal union * Bank of Portugal says country has to consolidate public accts by another 4 percentage points of GDP by 2019 * US Federal Budget, $ May -130b, f/c -131.0b, 106.9b-prev * MX Industrial Output YY Apr -0.6%, f/c 0.3%, 3.4%-prev * France's Noyer suspending BNP Paribas from USD clearing in US could be disruptive to Int'l financial system * UK Apr ILO Jobless 6.6% vs 6.8% prev, 6.7% exp * UK Apr Avg Earn 0.7% 3m/yy vs 1.9% prev, 1.2% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes across asset markets on Friday was signs of investor caution after the strong gains in global equity markets in recent weeks and more consolidation, as the market awaits fresh factors. * Wall Street suffered a modest correction with the Dow falling a bit over 100 points or 0.6% and the S&P eased 0.35%. * There are a number of factors being blamed for the correction lower in US equities - including US political uncertainty after the shock defeat of House Majority leader Cantor in the Republican primary to a Tea party candidate; growing militant insurgency that threatens a civil war and global growth concerns following World Bank's lowering of their global growth forecast. * Given the lack of r4eaction to these factors in other markets - it is likely that investors were looking for any excuse to book some profit after the strong gains on Wall Street in recent weeks and will now wait for fresh catalysts. * US Treasury yields closed virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close - with the 10-year unchanged at 2.64% - suggesting there weren't any safe-haven flows generated from global events. * There was some talk that the troubling escalation of militant inspired unrest in Iraq led to some JPY buying, but it is more likely that unloading of excess long EUR/JPY and USD/JPY positions had more to do with USD/JPY dipping below 102.00 at one stage. * USD/JPY traded as low as 101.86 before closing at 102.07 - down 0.3%. * It wasn't exactly a "risk-off" session for the FX market as NZD matched JPY gains and AUD/USD was set to close with a small gain against the USD and 0.4% higher against the struggling EUR. * NZD was bought up ahead of the RBNZ decision that would be announced at the US close. Investors continued to move into carry trade tragedies and this helped to support NZD and AUD - while EUR appears to be the funding currency rather than JPY for carry trade investors. * NZD/USD traded as high as 0.8578 at one stage before settling at 0.8555 ahead of the RBNZ decision - up 0.3% on the day. * The RBNZ hiked rates 25bps as expected - and the statement was less dovish than some were expecting. * NZD/USD traded as high as 0.8628 in the wake of the statement. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9407 when a few stops were triggered above 0.9400 - before settling around 0.9380 - up 0.1% for the day. AUD/USD soared to 0.9414 in the wake of the RBNZ event even though AUD/NZD fell from 1.0970 to 1.0900. * EUR/USD was very quiet even though there were some decent EUR flows on the crosses. EUR/USD could only manage a 1.3521/57 for the entire day and was set to close at 1.3530 - down 0.1% from Tuesday's close. * Despite rising tensions in Iraq - there wasn't much of a reaction in the oil market with Brent crude closing up 0.5% and NYMEX Crude closing up just 0.1%. * NY copper fell 0.4% and Iron ore edged down to 93.50 from 93.60. * US dollar index closed at 80.77 down slightly from Tuesday's close at 80.82. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was very quiet even though there were some decent EUR flows on the crosses. EUR/USD could only manage a 1.3521/57 for the entire day before closing at 1.3530 - down 0.1% from Tuesday's close. * NZD was bought up ahead of the RBNZ decision that would be announced at the US close. Investors continued to move into carry trade tragedies and this helped to support NZD and AUD - while the EUR appears to be the funding currency rather than JPY for carry trade investors. NZD/USD traded as high as 0.8578 before settling at 0.8555 ahead of the RBNZ decision - up 0.3% on the day. The RBNZ hiked rates 25bps as expected - and the statement was less dovish than some were expecting. NZD/USD traded as high as 0.8628 in the wake of the statement. Wrap-up It isn't worth reading too much into the price action in asset markets over the past 24 hours. Wall Street can't go up every day and a small correction was due after the strong gains of late. JPY strength is a bit confusing, but that might be due to paring back of JPY shorts built up in expectations the Japanese government pension fund (GPIF) will be huge buyers of foreign currencies. The recent selloff in EUR/JPY is forcing JPY shorts to pare back.

The demand for carry continues to underpin AUD and NZD. NZD received a strong boost above 0.8620 following the RBNZ decision to hike rates and their statement was less dovish than some were expecting. AUD/USD was dragged above 0.9410 with the soaring NZD/USD, but gains above 0.9425 resistance will be difficult ahead of the key Aus jobs data today. The market is expecting plus 10k with the unemployment rate expected to edge up to 5.9% from 5.8%.

The market will keep a close eye on USD/JPY and Nikkei today. The fall in EUR/JPY and USD/JPY has caught the market out and Japanese buyers are expected (hoped) to be buyers' sub-112.00. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch higher as investors booked profits on stocks after a string of solid gains. Europe kicked things off with Wall Street forced to follow suit. USD/JPY took out the stops below 102 but there was little follow through activity. EUR/USD baulked at attempting 1.3520 in Asia and stayed clear of said level overnight. AUS employment data and c/b rate meetings in South Korea and Indonesia key events today. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1015.7-1017.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1015.7. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2492-1.2511 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2508. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2010-3.2145 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2130. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded an 11790-11810 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11810. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11803. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.695-845 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.82. The PSE index closed up 0.46%. * USD/THB traded a 32.44-52 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.51. The Set closed down 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.98-28.999 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.995. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1506 slightly higher than the previous 6.1451 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2264-6.2327 range; last at 6.2279. USD/CNH last at 6.2277 - range 6.2150-6.2277. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2170/6.2190. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. * USD/INR traded a 59.22-36 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 59.28. The Sensex index closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 12 Jun 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 12 Jun 01:00 KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 12 Jun 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 12 Jun 01:30 AU Employment 12 Jun 01:30 AU Participation Rate 12 Jun 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 12 Jun 04:00 ID Lending Facility Rate 12 Jun 04:00 ID Bank Indonesia Rate 12 Jun 04:00 ID Deposit Facility Rate 12 Jun 12:00 IN Cumulative Ind. Output 12 Jun 12:00 IN Consumer Price Index 12 Jun 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output A closer look at the equity markets * Equity markets in Europe fell on Wednesday, as investors sought excuses to take some profit following recent strong gains. * The London FTSE fell 0.5%; the German DAX slipped 0.8%; the French CAC slid 0.9%; Milan fell 1.2% and the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a 0.7% loss. * Wall Street suffered a modest correction with the Dow falling a bit over 100 points or 0.6% and the S&P eased 0.35%. * Investors were looking for any excuse to book some profit after the strong gains on Wall Street in recent weeks and will now wait for fresh catalysts. * The VIX index closed at 11.60 - up 0.55% from Tuesday's close at 10.99. * The MSCI LATAM index closed up 0.27%. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite rising tensions in Iraq - there wasn't much of a reaction in the oil market with Brent crude closing up 0.5% and NYMEX Crude closing up just 0.1%. * NY copper fell 0.4% and Iron ore edged down to 93.50 from 93.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet night in fixed interest on an open/close basis at least. * The Italian 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 2.78% while the 10-year Spanish bond yield moved up 3bps to 2.64%. * The 10-year German bund yield eased 2bps to 1.39% and the 10-year UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.71%. * US Treasury yields closed virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close - with the 10-year unchanged at 2.64% - suggesting there weren't any safe-haven flows generated from global events.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11830 11850 11820 11825-11840 N/A USD/JPY 102.40 101.86 102.07 INR 59.54 59.58 59.47 59.56-59 N/A EUR/USD 1.3557 1.3522 1.3530 KRW 1018.5 1019.7 1017.2 1019-1019.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.64 137.88 138.11 MYR 3.2180 3.2190 3.2110 3.2120-35 N/A GBP/USD 1.6812 1.6738 1.6787 PHP 43.72 43.83 43.81 43.81-83 N/A USD/CAD 1.0907 1.0861 1.0868 TWD 29.98 29.99 29.965 29.975-985 N/A AUD/USD 0.9407 0.9365 0.9379 CNY 1-mth 6.1610 6.1590 6.1590-00 NZD/USD 0.8578 0.8523 0.8547 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1900 6.1885-05 USD/SGD 1.2511 1.2492 1.2505 CNY 1-yr 6.2170 6.2145 6.2140-60 USD/THB 32.525 32.44 32.48 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16844 -102 -0.60 10-year 2.64% 2.64% S&P 500 1944 -7 -0.35 2-year 0.43% 0.44% NASDAQ 4332 -6 -0.14 30-year 3.47% 3.47% FTSE 6839 -35 -0.50 Spot Gold($) 1260.60 1261.60 DAX 9950 -79 -0.79 Nymex 104.49 104.28 Nikkei 15069 +75 +0.50 Brent 110.10 109.53

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)