SYDNEY, June 13 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB's Weidmann Asset purchases may act like sweet poison for governments rude awakening may come when purchases end; need to end preferential treatment of sovereign debt over a reasonable period of time * ECB's Jazbec further rate cuts still possible, but not necessary in very near future, double checking whether further measures will be needed * BoC's Poloz Macro-prudential regulations have curbed risk of a housing crisis * Bank of Canada's Wilkins sees debt to household income ratios stabilizing * Bank of Canada overall risk to financial system is elevated- unchanged from Dec, housing valuations are stretched, household debt remains high, risk of financial stress from China & other EM's has risen since Dec, EZ risk fallen * Chancellor Osborne said he would grant the BoE power to cap mortgage lending ratios. * Spain prices EUR 9b of new 2.75% 10-yr bond to yield 2.80% * US Import Prices MM May 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, -0.5%-prev * US Export Prices MM May 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, -1%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 317k, f/c 310k, 313k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 315.25k, 310.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.614m, f/c 2.598m, 2.603m-prev * US Retail Sales MM May 0.3%, f/c 0.6%, 0.5%-prev * US Business Inventories MM Apr 0.6%, f/c 0.4%, 0.4%-prev * CA Capacity Utilization Q1 82.5%, f/c 82.4%, 82.2%-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Apr 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * BR Retail Sales YY Apr 6.7%, f/c 6.2%, -1.1%-prev * White house says not contemplating sending US ground troops to Iraq * Obama says concerned about what is going on in Iraq, looking at all options * NATO Sec General doesn't see a role for NATO in Iraq * Iraq Aair force bombs insurgent positions in & around Mosul City * Iraq's envoy to France says UN Sec council must give Iraqi govt military aid * Reuters Poll 11/19 economists see SNB keeping EUR/CHF 1.20 floor until at least 2016 * DE May W/Sale Px -0.9% y/y vs -1.3% prev * EZ Apr Ind Prod 1.4% y/y vs -0.1% prev, 0.9% exp * UK May RICS House Px bal +57, +52 exp, April rev +55 Themes from Thursday * The main themes impacting asset markets on Thursday were: **1) Rising unrest in Iraq as factional fighting escalated - with the Iraq Shiite government soldiers fleeing their posts as Sunni jihadists push towards Bagdad and opportunistic Kurdish militants took control of oil hub Kirkuk. * The escalating violence in Iraq sent Brent Crude nearly 3.0% higher - which in turn weighed on stock markets and pushed US Treasury yields lower. * In thin trading Wall Street fell around 0.7% - with oil-price sensitive sectors such as airlines leading the weigh lower - while energy producing shares moved higher to partially offset the broad weakness. **2) Weaker than expected US Retail Sales data also weighed on sentiment and helped push the USD broadly lower. There are concerns the sluggish retail sector will be further undermined by rising oil and gas prices if the Iraq crisis lingers or escalates. * The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 5 BPS to 2.59% - in part due to the weaker US data; in part due to Iraq related safe haven flows and in great part due to an extremely strong 30-year Treasury auction. * The move lower in US yields sent the USD lower - even though move lower wasn't uniform due to large FX cross flows. **3) Changing central bank expectations. Both the NZD and GBP made strong gains on Thursday due to a hawkish shift in RBNZ and BOE expectations. * The major story of the day in the FX market at least was the rise and the rise of the NZD through all of Thursday, as the RBNZ event was more hawkish than the market was expecting. * A fairly large contingent of the FX market believed the RBNZ would signal a pause for their next meeting in July - and the failure to do so resulted in a dam-burst of NZD buying. NZD/USD was set to close the day just below 0.8700 - up 1.75% on the day. * The moves in the FX market didn't really reflect growing geo-political concerns, as NZD, GBP and AUD were the best performing currencies on Thursday. * The GBP soared very late in the US session when BOE Governor Carney said that UK interest rates could rise faster than the market is currently pricing in. * The Carney remarks resulted in a hawkish turn in BOE expectations sent GBP/USD 100 pips higher from just before the comment. GBP/USD closed at 1.6930 - up 0.85% on the day. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9438 before closing at 0.9427 - up 0.5%. * The lower US Treasury yields weighed on USD/JPY - sending the paring as low as 101.60 and it was set to close just above at 101.66 - down 0.4% on the day. * EUR/USD came under pressure during the European session when the market put a 1.3500 option knock-out and stops below that level into focus. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3512 before the option related buying underpinned. EUR/USD then proceeded to rally in the wake of weaker US retail data and easing US yields. The move higher in EUR/USD was limited due to decent EUR selling on the crosses. EUR/USD was set to close at 1.3552 - up just 0.16% on the day. * Commodities saw some heavy trading and not seen for a long time volatility on Thursday. The headline grabber was the near 3.0% rise in Brent Crude - but gold rose 1.0% on USD weakness and safe-haven demand - while copper fell 0.8% and iron ore plunged 2.1% to 91.50. * A Reuters report said that copper was pressured by concerns that banks and merchants will relocate copper out of Chinese warehousing firms and into the LME network of warehouses due to claims of fraud in the China port city of Qingdao. This would bloat inventory supplies and weigh on the price action. * US dollar index closed at 80.57 - down 0.27% from Wednesday's close at 80.78. Wrap-up Considering the falls in copper and iron ore along with the rise in geopolitical/global growth concerns and a 1.3% rise in the VIX index to 12.56 - the moves higher in the AUD and NZD in particular were impressive. This indicates that the desperation for yield from cashed up investors remains strong and the carry trade interest isn't fading with the spike in volatility. Central bank expectations remain key to currency moves in the current environment. This was also evident in the late surge in the GBP following hawkish comments from the BOE governor Carney.

The crisis in Iraq has caught the market off-guard. Investor risk appetite was very strong coming into this week and the VIX index was at 7-year lows. The theory that markets are vulnerable to a nasty surprise when the VIX is at extreme lows proved to be the case for this week at least. Recent history shows us that investors will react to surprising geopolitical events, but the impact will fade quickly unless the crisis escalates. The oil market will be impacted events in Iraq - especially if the oil fields in the south of the country are at risk. Analysts feel that is a low probability at the moment.

The big event in Asia today will be China data that includes Retail Sales; Industrial Output and Urban Investment. The market is expecting slight improvement in all three of those readings. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open "flatish" after a poor session for the US Dollar overnight. The US Dollar was sold on a much weaker than expected US retail sales number - 0.3%m/m, f'cast 0.6%. UST yields sunk in the long end, stocks fell and the crude oil price rose sharply. Iraq jitters unnerved the market but analysts were at pains to say they were not "risk off" moves. A super strong 30-yr Treasury auction had the 30-yr yield down at 9bps at one stage before closing down 7bps. Crude oil rose between 2.5% and 3.0% on Iraq with Wall Street down around 0.8%. All up some hefty moves were seen on Thursday which started in of all places NZ after a hawkish statement from the RBNZ - NZD/USD closed up nearly 2.0% on the day. China's remaining data dump headlines releases in Asia today. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1016.1-1018.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1017.7. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2487-1.2504 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2490. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2080-3.2165 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2080. The KLSE index closed down 0.24%. * USD/IDR traded an 11795-11815 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11800. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11813. The IDX Composite closed down 0.75%. * USD/PHP Philippine markets were closed on Thursday for Independence Day. * USD/THB traded a 32.45-49 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.47. The Set closed down 0.45%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.993-30.016 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1516 slightly higher than the previous 6.1508 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2149-6.2386 range; last at 6.2185. USD/CNH last at 6.2193 - range 6.2169-6.2270. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2170/6.2190. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15%. * USD/INR traded a 59.24-365 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 59.255. The Sensex index closed up 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 13 Jun 02:00 SG Final Unemployment Rate 13 Jun 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg 13 Jun 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 13 Jun 05:00 SG Retail Sales 13 Jun 05:30 CN Retail Sales 13 Jun 05:30 CN Urban investment 13 Jun 05:30 CN Industrial Output 13 Jun 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 13 Jun 11:30 IN FX Reserves 13 Jun 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11810 11815 11780 11780-11800 N/A USD/JPY 102.14 101.60 101.71 INR 59.52 59.53 59.33 59.53-56 N/A EUR/USD 1.3572 1.3512 1.3551 KRW 1018.5 1019.2 1017.8 1019-1019.5 N/A EUR/JPY 138.34 137.70 137.86 MYR 3.2120 3.2125 3.2050 3.2100-20 N/A GBP/USD 1.6932 1.6786 1.6930 PHP 43.77 43.76 43.72 43.74-76 N/A USD/CAD 1.0870 1.0842 1.0856 TWD 29.97 29.98 29.95 29.97-98 N/A AUD/USD 0.9438 0.9348 0.9427 CNY 1-mth 6.1590 6.1575 6.1570-80 NZD/USD 0.8700 0.8518 0.8688 CNY 6-mth 6.1900 6.1880 6.1850-70 USD/SGD 1.2504 1.2471 1.2480 CNY 1-yr 6.2150 6.2145 6.2130-50 USD/THB 32.49 32.42 32.44 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16734 -110 -0.65 10-year 2.60% 2.64% S&P 500 1930 -14 -0.71 2-year 0.44% 0.43% NASDAQ 4298 -34 -0.78 30-year 3.41% 3.47% FTSE 6843 +4 +0.06 Spot Gold($) 1273.40 1260.60 DAX 9919 -11 -0.11 Nymex 106.92 104.49 Nikkei 14974 -96 -0.64 Brent 113.20 110.10

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)