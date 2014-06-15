SYDNEY, June 16 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Iraq crisis simmers down while Ukraine crisis heats up * Geopolitical concerns likely to continue hanging over markets * Advance by Sunni insurgents in Iraq appeared to slow on the weekend * US sent aircraft carrier to Gulf while Iran says cooperation with US possible * Iraq army says government forces are regaining initiative * While Iraq crisis shows signs of cooling - Ukraine crisis is heating up again * Pro-Russian separatists shot down military plane killing 49 Ukraine soldiers * Ukraine president vowed taking harsh response - risking escalation of conflict Headlines from Friday Night * ECB's Coeure it is way too early to discuss next decisions assessing impact of decisions already taken, QE not needed now because we do not see deflation in EZ, measures decided last week appropriate to face prospects of low inflation * S&P revises South Africa Sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative, lowers credit rating to 'BBB-' from BBB, cites high C/A deficits, financing reliant on volatile capital flows * Fitch affirms France at 'AA+'; outlook stable, no longer f/c French govt will meet EU threshold for the general government fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP by '15 * US PPI Final Demand MM May -0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.6%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand MM May -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.5%-prev * US PPI Final Demand YY May 2%, f/c 2.4%, 2.1%-prev * US Core PPI Final Demand YY May 2%, f/c 2.3%, 1.9%-prev * US TR/UoM Sentiment Prelim Jun 81.2, f/c 83, 81.9-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Prelim Jun 95.4, f/c 95.7, 94.5-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Pre Jun 72.2, f/c 74.6, 73.7-prev * US TR/UoM 1Yr Inf Prelim Jun 3%, 3.3%-prev * US TR/UoM 5-Yr Inf P Prelim Jun 2.9%, 2.8%-prev * CA Manufacturing Sales MM Apr -0.1%, f/c 0.4%, 0.3%-prev * BR IBC-BR Economic Activity Apr 0.12%, f/c 0%, -0.11%-prev * Thai Junta says curfew lifted throughout the country w/immediate effect * Reuters Poll 1st BOE rate hike to come in Q1 2015 (Q2 2015) in May 28 poll * DE Final May CPI 0.9% y/y vs 0.9% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Q1 Employment 0.1% q/q vs +0.1% prev * EZ Q1 Employment 0.2% y/y vs -0.5% prev * EZ Apr Trade Bal. E15.7b vs 17.1b prev, 13.9b exp Themes from Friday * The main themes impacting markets on Friday were: 1) The impact of the Iraq crisis faded slightly on Friday despite no let up in tensions and military action. 2) The sudden hawkish turn in BOE expectations following BOE governor Carney's comments late Thursday continued to resonate through the Friday session. Treasury yields in the front end of the market jumped in anticipation the Fed may deliver a similar surprise when the FOMC meets next week. * Brent and NYMEX Crude moved less than 0.5% higher, as analysts say at this stage it is unlikely the flow of oil from Iraq will be severely disrupted. * Other key commodities were mixed. Gold had another positive session due safe-haven flows tied to rising geopolitical tensions. Gold closed at 1,276 - up from Thursday's close at 1,272. Gold gained close to 2.0% last week. NY Copper gained 0.45% on Friday - but ended the week down 0.75%. * Iron ore continued to droop lower - fixing at 90.90 down 0.66% from Thursday's fix at 91.50. Iron ore ended a bad week down 3.8%. The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved as high as 2.64% before closing at 2.60% up from Thursday's close at 2.58%. * The 2-yr US Treasury yield at one stage jumped to 0.47% from Thursday's close at 0.42% before easing late in the day to 0.45%. * Worse than expected UMich sentiment data; lower than expected US PPI data and position adjustments ahead of the weekend took US yields off the highs. * The intraday pop higher in US Treasury yields pushed the USD broadly higher at one stage before it gave back a lot of the gains late in the session when the US yields came off the highs. * GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6995, as the hawkish turn in BOE expectations gave the GBP the status of being the carry trade currency of choice. Sellers emerged ahead of 1.70 as they did earlier in the month and the GBP closed at 1.6962 up 0.2% on the day and the best performing currency on the day. Long AUD/USD and NZD/USD positions were pared back when US yields jumped higher early in the US session. Stops in AUD/USD were triggered below 0.9405 to a low at 0.9376 before it recovered during the US afternoon session when US yields came off the highs. AUD/USD closed at 0.9402 - down 0.3% on the day. * EUR/USD was choppy, but option related buying and selling kept the pair within recent ranges. EUR/USD traded up t 1.3579 during the London session only to get hammered lower when the US market arrived and the US yields jumped higher. * EUR/USD fell to 1.3521 before finding good buying once again stacked ahead of 1.3500. The USD gave back ground late in the day when US yields eased from the highs and EUR/USD closed at 1.3838 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 1.3551. * USD/JPY was choppy on Friday. The pair traded up to 102.10 on a stronger Nikkei - then fell to 101.82 when Kuroda was upbeat at his presser - suggesting to many that the BOJ wasn't in any rush to take further easing measures. * USD/JPY then went to the highs of the day at 102.14 when US yields jumped higher - before closing at 102.05 - up 0.3% on the day. * US dollar index closed at 80.61 - up slightly from Thursday's close at 80.57 A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was choppy, but option related buying and selling kept the pair within recent ranges. EUR/USD traded up t 1.3579 during the London session only to get hammered lower when the US market arrived and the US yields jumped higher. EUR/USD fell to 1.3521 before finding good buying once again stacked ahead of 1.3500. The USD gave back ground late in the day when US yields eased from the highs and EUR/USD closed at 1.3838 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close at 1.3551. The pair traded up to 102.10 on a stronger Nikkei - then fell to 101.82 when Kuroda was upbeat at his presser - suggesting to many that the BOJ wasn't in any rush to take further easing measures. USD/JPY then went to the highs of the day at 102.14 when US yields jumped higher - before closing at 102.05 - up 0.3% on the day. Wrap-up News from the weekend suggest the crisis in Iraq might be calming or at least not deteriorating at the rapid pace it was during much of last week. If it looks as if the oil fields in the south of Iraq are not under serious threat of supply disruption - the market will quickly shift attention elsewhere. We could see a relief rally on Monday in Asia, as long as investors don't get spooked by the news out of Ukraine that pro-Russia supporters shot down a Ukraine plane and killing 49 Ukraine servicemen. If geopolitical concerns fade - we could be in for a quiet wait for the FOMC meeting in Wednesday. With the approach of the northern summer and the soccer World Cup taking place - there won't be a lot of market action without news to push the price action. The quiet markets and low volatility should be positive for carry trade currencies, but we might have to see the FOMC meeting out of the way before currencies such as the AUD and NZD continue to climb higher against the G3 currencies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open on Monday barely changed from Friday's Asian session close. It was a low key affair Friday with traders mostly chasing US Treasury yields with little success. USD/AXJ gained a modest bid tone late last week as the Iraq situation deteriorated and the oil and gold price jumped. Major currencies however took their cue on yield differentials with the Kiwi (up 2.0%) the best performing currency last week while the Euro (down 0.75%) was the worst. It should be a slow start on Monday with the FOMC decision on Wednesday the week's key event. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1017.2-1018.9 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1017.8. The Kospi closed down 1.0%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2477-1.2490 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2487. The Straits Times closed up 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2080-3.2180 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2175. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. * USD/IDR traded an 11770-11790 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11790. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11781. The IDX Composite closed down 0.15%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.74-84 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.79. The PSE index closed down 0.35%. * USD/THB traded a 32.37-45 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.385. The Set closed down 0.07%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.99-30.004 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1503 slightly lower than the previous 6.1516 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2018-6.2147 range; last at 6.2107. USD/CNH last at 6.2110 - range 6.2025-6.2135. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2130/6.2150. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. * USD/INR traded a 59.30-80 range in Asia on Friday; last at 59.77. The Sensex index closed down 1.36%. A closer look at the equity market * The London FTSE fell 0.05% with the FT mining index falling another 0.9%; the German DAX fell 0.26%; the French CAC eased 0.24%; Milan closed with a tiny 0.1% gain while the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a 0.2% gain. * For the week the FTSE fell 1.2%; the German DAX fell 0.75%; the French CAC fell 0.85% for the week; the FT Milan Index eased 0.56% for the week while the Spanish IBEX managed a 0.45% gain. * The calming of the oil market resulted in investors cautiously moving back into equities, as the S&P broke a three day losing streak and closed up 0.27%. The market received a boost after Intel gained around 7.0% after the tech company raised its full year revenue target. * For the week the Dow fell 0.9%; the S&P had a 0.6% loss for the week; the NASDAQ eased 0.25% for the week. * The VIX index closed at 12.18 down slightly from Thursday's close at 12.56. For the week the VIX rose 13% from last week's close at 10.73. * MSCI LATAM Index fell 0.64% on Friday, but gained 1.45%. A closer look at the commodity market * Brent and NYMEX Crude moved less than 0.5% higher, as analysts say at this stage it is unlikely the flow of oil from Iraq will be severely disrupted. For the week Brent Crude soared 4.4% while NYMEX Crude gained 4.1%. * Other key commodities were mixed. Gold had another positive session due safe-haven flows tied to rising geopolitical tensions. Gold closed at 1,276 - up from Thursday's close at 1,272. Gold gained close to 2.0% last week. NY Copper gained 0.45% on Friday - but ended the week down 0.75%. * Iron ore continued to droop lower - fixing at 90.90 down 0.66% from Thursday's fix at 91.50. Iron ore ended a bad week down 3.81%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral European bond yields eased on Friday, as concerns over the impact of the Iraq crisis waned and investors raised their risk profile. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed at 2.65% - down from Thursday's close at 2.69%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 2.78%. The 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.37% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 3bps to 2.74%. * US Treasury yields jumped higher early in the US session following the lead from UK Gilt yields - which jumped as high as 2.79% at one stage before closing at 2.74% - up from 2.71% at Thursday's close. The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved as high as 2.64% before closing at 2.60% up from Thursday's close at 2.58%. * The 2-year US Treasury yield at one stage jumped to 0.47% from Thursday's close at 0.42% before easing late in the day to 0.45%. * Worse than expected UMich sentiment data; lower than expected US PPI data and position adjustments ahead of the weekend took US yields off the highs. * For the week the 10-yr yield barely moved - up just 1bp from last week's 2.59% close. The 2's/10's yield curve steepened from the previous week's close, as the 2-yr yield rose 5bps to 0.45% from the previous Friday close of 0.40%. Monday Economic Data Releases (GMT) 16 Jun 06:30 IN WPI Inflation Week ahead for the FX market - FOMC; Geopolitics and some key data * The main event in the coming week will be FOMC meeting Wednesday * Minutes from central banks in Australia, UK and Japan also in focus * Investors will keep eye in developments in Iraq and Ukraine to lesser extent * Some key data out of Europe and the US will also shape CB expectations * FOMC meeting on Wednesday is likely going to shift the market's focus away from geopolitical concerns and back in to central bank expectations. The FX market has shown little in the way of reaction to geopolitical events and has stayed focused on central bank expectations. While the FOMC will be the main event - the Minutes from the RBA, BOE and BOJ will also be closely noted. * The FOMC is widely expected to continue the 10 BLN USD per meeting asset purchase tapering so the statement and economic forecasts will be key. The Fed will likely lower growth forecasts, but may raise the inflation forecast. This may result in a hawkish interpretation of the Fed comments after the meeting - as the statement includes the views of the more hawkish non-voters at the Fed. * The RBA Minutes will be closely watched to see if the RBA is becoming less comfortable with the rising AUD. The BOE Minutes will also be a key event this week - especially after BOE governor Carney surprised the market by saying rates could rise sooner than the market was anticipating. * Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly busy week for data out of the US and Europe. Monday sees the release of final EZ CPI along with US Industrial Production. Tuesday will be a busy day for data with UK and US CPI on tap along with German ZEW. US Housing Starts and Building Permits will also be released on Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to the FOMC while Thursday UK Retail Sales and the Philly Fed Index will be released. * Geopolitical focus - sudden crisis in Iraq mostly impacted oil prices and provided an excuse for an overconfident equity market to take some profit. Unless the oil fields in the south of Iraq come under threat from the insurgency - there is a good chance the market will shift focus away from the geopolitical concerns. The market will continue to keep an eye on events in Iraq and the Ukraine, but they will only act if the situations in either country start to spin out of control. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11820 11850 11815 11800-11820 N/A USD/JPY 102.14 101.66 102.05 INR 59.94 60.10 59.90 59.96-00 N/A EUR/USD 1.3579 1.3521 1.3538 KRW 1020 1022.2 1021 1021-1022 N/A EUR/JPY 138.55 137.77 138.06 MYR 3.2220 3.2285 3.2220 3.2210-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.6995 1.6923 1.6962 PHP 43.83 43.91 43.85 43.87-89 N/A USD/CAD 1.0871 1.0848 1.0856 TWD 29.96 30.00 29.965 29.97-98 N/A AUD/USD 0.9427 0.9376 0.9402 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1600 6.1590-05 NZD/USD 0.8690 0.8646 0.8667 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1865 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.2512 1.2477 1.2512 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2150 6.2135-55 USD/THB 32.45 32.37 32.37 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16776 +42 +0.25 10-year 2.60% 2.60% S&P 500 1936 +6 +0.31 2-year 0.45% 0.44% NASDAQ 4311 +13 +0.31 30-year 3.41% 3.41% FTSE 6778 -65 -0.95 Spot Gold($) 1276.90 1273.40 DAX 9913 -26 -0.26 Nymex 106.75 106.92 Nikkei 15098 +124 +0.83 Brent 113.50 113.20

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)