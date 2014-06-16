SYDNEY, June 17 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * IMF's Lagarde says housing/business investment could be a drag on US growth, US pick-up not as strong as it appears in the UK economy * IMF cuts US growth f/c to 2% in '14 from Apr f/c of 2.8%, US must take steps to increase labor force participation, if inflation stays muted fed could keep rates near zero longer than mid-'15 * Canada's FinMin doesn't see bubble in housing market expects soft landing * Yield spread 10-yr gilt & bund yields widens to 140bp's highest since 1997 * US Supreme Court rejects Argentina's case vs holdouts, craters Argentine debt * Venezuela want to borrow another USD4bln from China, Venezuela needs to reform fuel market as it can't afford losing USD 12bln/yr * US NY Fed Manufacturing Jun 19.28, f/c 15, 19.01-prev * US Net L-T Flows, Ex swaps Apr -24.2b, 4.1b-prev * US Foreign Buying, T-Bonds Apr -13.6b, 25.9b-prev * US Overall Net Capital Flows Apr 136.8b, -122.3b-prev * US Net L-T Flows, Incl. Swaps Apr -34.5b, -5.3b-prev * US Industrial Output MM May 0.6%, f/c 0.5%, -0.3%-prev * US Capacity Utilization MM May 79.1%, f/c 78.9%, 78.9%-prev * US Mfg Output MM May 0.6%, f/c 0.5%, -0.1%-prev * US NAHB Housing Market Index Jun 49, f/c 47, 45-prev

* EZ May final CPI 0.5% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp * EZ May final CPI -0.1% m/m vs 0.2% prev, -0.1% exp * ECB/Buba Weidmann rejects calls for EUR devaluation, Focus * ECB/Austria CB Nowotny, Bank stress tests may be too tough SDZ * Ukraine Energy Min says Russia has reduced gas supplies to zero * CBT gov, will use fx/rates if needed to provide stability * Russia CB leaves key rates unchanged Themes from Monday * The main themes across asset markets on Monday was light and at times choppy trading, as investors keep an eye on geopolitical developments while waiting for the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. * Wall Street ended the with tiny gains as better than expected US economic data along with a flurry of M&A activity provided support while uncertainty surrounding events in Iraq and Ukraine capped the gains. * The crisis in Iraq remains fluid, as insurgents continue to gain ground in the northern part of the country while the US considers air strikes and cooperation with Tehran to contain the insurgency. * Meanwhile Russia and Ukraine failed to agree on a dispute over unpaid gas bills - prompting Russia to cut off gas supplies to the Ukraine as political tension in that dispute remains high. * Despite geopolitical concerns NYMEX Crude edged 0.18% lower on Monday while Brent Crude gained 0.33%. * The main story in commodities was the 2.1% fall in iron ore from 90.90 to 89.00. It was the first time iron was fixed below 90 since late 2012. * Other commodities were a bit quieter - with gold easing to 1,272 from 1,276 while NY copper closed with a 0.5% gain. * The FX market was choppy with the USD losing some ground despite better than expected NY manufacturing; Industrial Output; Capacity Utilization and NAHB Housing data. * JPY and CHF gained on safe-haven flows, as the Iraq crisis continues - while c/bank expectations pushed GBP/USD above 1.70 at one stage - a five year high. * USD/JPY traded as low as 101.71 and was trading at 101.83 late in the US session - down 0.2% on the day. * Stops in GBP/USD were tripped above 1.70 during the European morning session, but some profit taking on short EUR/GBP positions helped to cap and GBP/USD faded back to trade around 1.6980 late in the US session - up 0.1% on the day. * For the fourth trading day in a row - EUR/USD came under heavy pressure and traded below 1.3525 only to bounce back well above 1.3550. The EUR/USD traded down to 1.3513 in early Europe on thin volumes only to run into option related buying ahead of a 1.3500 barrier. * Frustrated short EUR/USD then ran for cover when the USD couldn't gain any traction from better than expected US economic data. EUR/USD traded back to 1.3580 late in the US session and was set to close around 1.3572 - up 0.25%. * AUD/USD traded up to 0.9417 in late Asia/early Europe only to fall all the way back to 0.9372 at one stage when short-end US yields moved higher and iron ore was fixed below 90.00 since late 2012. AUD/USD recovered during the US afternoon session when the USD broadly weakened and it closed at 0.9402 unchanged. * US dollar index closed at 80.44 - down 0.16% from Friday's close at 80.57. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD For the fourth trading day in a row - EUR/USD came under heavy pressure and traded below 1.3525 only to bounce back well above 1.3550. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3513 in early Europe on thin volumes only to run into option related buying ahead of a 1.3500 barrier. Frustrated short EUR/USD then ran for cover when the USD couldn't gain any traction from better than expected US economic data. EUR/USD traded back to 1.3580 late in the US session and was set to close around 1.3572 - up 0.25% for the day. Wrap-up * It appears the market is on hold to see how the geopolitical unrest plays out and the market positions for the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. While the crisis in Iraq is discouraging risk asset buying and pushing up the price of oil - the moves have been small. There is a view on Wall Street that the oil fields in the south of Iraq will not experience supply disruption and if that proves to be the case - crude oil could correct significantly lower and risk assets will enjoy a relief rally. * It should be a relatively quiet session in Asia. Flows out of Japan and the performance of the Nikkei should be the main focus early in the day and later in the session the RBA will release Minutes from the June meeting. RBA statement after the meeting wasn't that different from previous statements and they didn't change their view that the AUD was "historically high" to a more concerned "uncomfortably high" as they have in the past. The market will look closely at any clarification on the view on the stronger AUD - even though the markets won't have a sustained reaction to whatever the RBA is likely going to say. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open on Tuesday barely changed from yesterday's Asian session close. It was a low key affair offshore with intraday ranges mostly seen by early London. Market using geopolitical concerns for most moves but overall they are having limited impact at this stage. RBA minutes today and US FOMC meeting tomorrow next key events. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1018.5-1020.3 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1020.1. The Kospi closed up 0.14%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2497-1.2515 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2507. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2180-3.2290 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2270. The KLSE index closed down 0.27%. * USD/IDR traded an 11800-11818 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11815. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11814. The IDX Composite closed down 0.85%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.85-93 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.92. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. * USD/THB traded a 32.35-395 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.365. The Set closed up 1.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.992-30.019 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1537 slightly higher than the previous 6.1503 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2086-6.2263 range; last at 6.2250. USD/CNH last at 6.2226 - range 6.2082-6.2233. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2260/6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.74%. * USD/INR traded a 59.70-60.23 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.16. The Sensex index closed down 0.15%. Tuesday Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 Jun 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports 17 Jun 01:30 AU RBA minutes 17 Jun 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 17 Jun 02:00 CN FDI A closer look at the equity market * Major European stock markets moved modestly lower on Monday while the peripheral stock markets suffered bigger losses, as geopolitical concerns weighed on investor sentiment. * The London FTSE and German DAX eased 0.3%; the French CAC fell 0.7%; Milan closed 0.86% lower while the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.95%. * Wall Street ended the with tiny gains as better than expected US economic data along with a flurry of M&A activity provided support while uncertainty surrounding events in Iraq and Ukraine capped the gains. * The VIX index closed at 12.65 up from Friday's close at 12.16. * The MSCI LATAM Index eased 0.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite geopolitical concerns NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% lower on Monday while Brent Crude gained 0.3%. * The main story in commodities was the 2.1% fall in iron ore from 90.90 to 89.00. It was the first time iron was fixed below 90 since late 2012. * Other commodities were a bit quieter - with gold easing to 1,272 from 1,276 while NY copper closed with a 0.5% gain. A closer look at fixed interest * It was a very quiet day for peripheral EZ debt. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.65% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed 1bp higher at 2.78%. The 10-yr German bund yield eased to 1.35% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield edged 1bp higher to 2.75%. * The 2-year Treasury yield moved up at one stage to 0.47% from Friday's close at 0.45% before closing at 0.46%. The 10-year US Treasury yield moved in a 2.57%/2.61% range and closed 1 BP lower at 2.59%. Week ahead for the FX market - FOMC; Geopolitics and some key data * The main event in the coming week will be FOMC meeting Wednesday * Minutes from central banks in Australia, UK and Japan also in focus * Investors will keep eye in developments in Iraq and Ukraine to lesser extent * Some key data out of Europe and the US will also shape CB expectations * FOMC meeting on Wednesday is likely going to shift the market's focus away from geopolitical concerns and back in to central bank expectations. The FX market has shown little in the way of reaction to geopolitical events and has stayed focused on central bank expectations. While the FOMC will be the main event - the Minutes from the RBA, BOE and BOJ will also be closely noted. * The FOMC is widely expected to continue the 10bln USD per meeting asset purchase tapering so the statement and economic forecasts will be key. The Fed will likely lower growth forecasts, but may raise the inflation forecast. This may result in a hawkish interpretation of the Fed comments after the meeting - as the statement includes the views of the more hawkish non-voters at the Fed. * The RBA Minutes on Tuesday will be closely watched to see if the RBA is becoming less comfortable with the rising AUD. The BOE Minutes will also be a key event this week - especially after BOE governor Carney surprised the market by saying rates could rise sooner than the market was anticipating. * Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly busy week for data out of the US and Europe. Tuesday will be a busy day for data with UK and US CPI on tap along with German ZEW. US Housing Starts and Building Permits will also be released on Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to the FOMC while Thursday UK Retail Sales and the Philly Fed Index will be released.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11865 11865 11850 11850-11870 N/A USD/JPY 102.09 101.71 101.83 INR 60.47 60.51 60.38 60.51-55 N/A EUR/USD 1.3580 1.3513 1.3574 KRW 1022.5 1022.5 1021.5 1022-1023 N/A EUR/JPY 138.28 137.70 138.20 MYR 3.2320 3.2295 3.2270 3.2270-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.7011 1.6960 1.6984 PHP 43.94 43.91 43.85 43.87-90 N/A USD/CAD 1.0882 1.0840 1.0844 TWD 29.99 30.01 29.99 29.995-005 N/A AUD/USD 0.9417 0.9372 0.9401 CNY 1-mth 6.1655 6.1650 6.1535-50 NZD/USD 0.8700 0.8660 0.8676 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1930-60 USD/SGD 1.2515 1.2497 1.2507 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2250-70 USD/THB 32.395 32.345 32.36 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16781 +5 +0.03 10-year 2.60% 2.60% S&P 500 1938 +2 +0.08 2-year 0.47% 0.45% NASDAQ 4321 +10 +0.24 30-year 3.39% 3.41% FTSE 6755 -23 -0.34 Spot Gold($) 1272.50 1276.90 DAX 9884 -29 -0.29 Nymex 106.90 106.75 Nikkei 15098 +124 +0.83 Brent 112.83 113.50

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)