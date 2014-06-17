SYDNEY, June 18 (IFR) -
Headlines from Tuesday Night
* BOE's Carney says environment of low & predictable interest rates could
encourage excessive risk taking, will not hesitate to use further proportionate
& graduated action on housing market if warranted
* IMF official says Italy's recovery remains fragile, govt must increase growth
potential, Italian banks' should speed up write-offs of bad loans
* Italy wants next EU Commission Pres whether Juncker or another candidate to
commit to policies for growth & jobs
* Fonterra's GDT price index rises 0.9%, with an avg selling price of USD3807
* S&P lowers Argentina Sovereign credit rating to CCC- from CCC+, negative
outlook reflects likelihood of a further downgrade
* Argentina 1-yr CDS mid-spread up 19% to 7200 highest since June 2013
* Greece preparing to issue 7-yr bond before Aug to raise EUR 2-3b
* USD Core CPI MM, SA May 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev
* USD Core CPI YY, NSA May 2%, f/c 1.9%, 1.8%-prev
* USD Real Weekly Earnings MM May -0.1%, -0.2%-prev
* USD Housing Starts Number MM May 1.001m, f/c 1.034m, 1.071m-prev
* USD House Starts MM: Change May -6.5%, 12.7%-prev
* USD Building Permits: Number May 0.991m, f/c 1.050m, 1.059m-prev
* USD Build Permits: Change MM May -6.4%, 5.9%-prev
* DE Jun ZEW Econ Sent 29.8 vs 33.1 prev, 35 exp
* DE Jun ZEW Curr Con 67.7 vs 62.1 prev, 62.6 exp
* EZ Q1 Wages 1.5% vs 2.0% prev
* CH May Prod Prices -0.8% y/y vs -1.2%
* UK May CPI 1.5% y/y vs 1.8% prev, 1.7% exp
* UK May PPI input -5.0% y/y vs -5.3% prev, -4.1% exp
* UK May PPI Output +0.5% y/y vs 0.6% prev, 0.7% exp
* UK May Core Output +1.0% px y/y vs 1.0% prev, 1.1% exp
Themes from Tuesday
* The main theme across asset markets ion Tuesday was a surprise rise in US CPI
one day before the FOMC meets.
* The US core-CPI rose 0.3% in May (plus 0.2% expected) and the Y/Y core CPI
came in at the Fed's 2.0% target (plus 1.9% expected).
* While the Fed will be happy there appears to be a floor building on US
inflation - the dynamics of the argument between Fed doves and hawks as to when
the Fed should start raising rates could be changing and make tomorrow's FOMC
(Wednesday US time) a bit more interesting.
* The Treasury reaction to the hotter than expected US CPI was to push yields
higher - with the 2-yr Treasury yield rising to 4.8% from 4.6% at Monday's close
and the 10-yr Treasury yield rising to 2.65% from Monday's close at 2.59%.
* The US dollar rose across the board, but the gains were relatively modest, as
participation was limited ahead of the FOMC meeting.
* The biggest mover among the major currency pairs was AUD/USD - which fell 0.7%
to close at 0.9337.
* The slightly dovish overtone in the RBA Minutes: "Low interest rates were
working to support demand, although it was difficult to judge the extent to
which this would offset the expected substantial decline in mining investment
and the effect of planned fiscal consolidation. Those uncertainties were likely
to take some time to resolve" - contrasted with the slightly hawkish shift in
Fed expectations following the hotter US CPI.
* The other major currency pairs stayed in familiar ranges - with USD gaining
between 0.15% and 0.3% against EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, CAD and the NZD.
* The impact on the USD from the hotter US CPI was partially offset by weaker
than expected US Housing Starts.
* GBP/USD managed to hold up remarkably well and was only down 0.1% at 1.6965
despite UK inflation data coming in softer than expected.
* The market believes the softer UK CPI will not deter the BOE from being the
first major central bank to raise rates and this view will likely be reinforced
later today when the BOE releases Minutes from their last meeting.
* Despite the slightly hawkish turn in Fed expectations Wall Street managed to
post a modest gain on Tuesday led by gains in the banking sector. The KBW US
Bank Index rose 1.3% Tuesday while Dow and S&P eked out gains of around 0.2%.
* Concerns over the Iraq crisis appeared to fade slightly even though the
situation remained fluid and uncertain.
* NYMEX Crude fell a bit over 0.5% while Brent Crude gained around 0.4%.
* Gold was virtually unchanged from Monday's close around 1,271 while NY Copper
gained 0.3% and Iron ore edged up to 89.30 from 89.00.
* The US dollar index closed at 80.64 - up 0.17% from Monday's close at 80.47.
A closer look at the FX market
* EUR/USD stayed in a quiet 1.3553/79 range ahead of the US CPI data before
falling from 1.3570 to 1.3536 when the US CPI came in hotter than expected and
pushed US Treasury yields higher. EUR/USD found decent buying interest below
1.3540 and the weaker than expected US Housing Starts took some of the bid out
of the USD. EUR/USD closed the day at 1.3547 - down 0.2% for the day.
* USD/JPY meandered between 101.90/102.05 before the US CPI data. The US CPI
came in hotter than expected and pushed USD/JPY from 101.95 to 102.24 before
sellers capped. USD/JPY closed at 102.15 - up 0.3% on the day.
Wrap-up
The FOMC meeting has been made that much more interesting by the hotter than
expected US CPI data last night. One of the Fed goals has been to make sure
inflation bases and stop the US from falling into a Japan-like deflationary
spiral or be forced to take more extraordinary easing steps, as the ECB has been
forced to do. But while the Fed will be relieved inflation has appeared to found
a floor - they now must guard against inflation pressures building to the point
where they find themselves behind the curve.
FOMC doves will feel comfortable that benign wage pressures will prevent them
from falling behind the curve, but the dynamics of the argument between hawks
and doves at the Fed has likely changed, as Fed doves can't use deflations
concerns as a main plank of their case for keeping rates low - while Fed hawks
will say the FOMC must stay ahead of the inflation curve and at least step up
the timing for ending QE efforts.
Central bank expectations continue to be a major catalyst for moves in the FX
market and the subtle dovish shift in RBA expectations contrasting with the
subtle hawkish shift in fed expectations undermined AUD/USD. Perhaps the RBA
introduced their apparent uncertainty on whether the low rate settings are
enough to offset fiscal tightening and falling mining investment with the aim of
discouraging attempts to push AUD/USD higher.
It will likely be another quiet Asian session, as the market awaits the FOMC
meeting which has replaces the Iraq crisis as the main focus for the market.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board after a surprising higher than
expected US CPI print pushed UST yields sharply higher. Whilst we are unlikely
to see a reaction at tonight's FOMC meeting the "hawks" will be chomping at the
bit to get things moving in terms of a timetable for tightening. The "doves"
will of course remain circumspect and we are unlikely to see any deviation of
course chosen on the back of one month's CPI data.
* USD/KRW traded a moderate 1020.7-1023.1 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at
1021.9. The Kospi closed up 0.4%.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2502-1.2529 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at
1.2519. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2205-3.2300 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2235. The
KLSE index closed up 0.15%.
* USD/IDR traded an 11835-11895 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11890. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11863. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.5%.
* USD/PHP traded a 43.86-44.02 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.87. The PSE
index closed down 0.8%.
* USD/THB traded a 32.37-465 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.45. The Set
closed down 0.1%.
* USD/TWD traded a 29.99-30.019 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.99. The
Taiex closed up 0.4%.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1529 slightly lower than the previous
6.1537 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2226-6.2360 range; last at 6.2269. USD/CNH
last at 6.2271 - range 6.2188-6.2338. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2320/6.2340. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%.
* USD/INR traded a 60.01-55 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.03. The Sensex
index closed up 1.3%.
Tuesday Economic Data Releases (GMT)
18 Jun 23:50 JP Imports
18 Jun 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total
18 Jun 23:50 JP Exports
18 Jun 23:50 JP BOJ Minutes
18 Jun 01:30 CN China House Prices
18 Jun 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision
A closer look at the equity market
* European stock markets enjoyed modest gains on Tuesday, as geopolitical
concerns faded slightly despite crisis in Iraq remaining fluid and uncertain.
* The London FTSE closed up 0.2%; the German DAX gained 0.4%; the French CAC
rose 0.6%; Milan eked out a 0.1% gain while Spanish IBEX closed 0.46% higher.
* Despite the slightly hawkish turn in Fed expectations Wall Street managed to
post a modest gain Tuesday led by gains in the banking sector. The KBW US Bank
Index rose 1.3% on Tuesday while Dow and S&P eked out gains of around 0.2%.
* The VIX index closed at 12.06 down 4.7% from Monday's close at 12.65.
* The MSCI LATAM Index fell 1.3%.
A closer look at the commodity market
* Concerns over the Iraq crisis appeared to fade slightly even though the
situation remained fluid and uncertain.
* NYMEX Crude fell a bit over 0.5% while Brent Crude gained around 0.4%.
* Gold was virtually unchanged from Monday's close around 1,271 while NY Copper
gained 0.34% and Iron ore edged up to 89.30 from 89.00.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* European bond yields jumped higher on Tuesday and were in line with the moves
up in UST yields.
* The Spanish 10-yr bond yield rose 5bps to 2.70%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield
jumped 6bps to 2.83% and 10-yr German bund yield popped 5bps higher to 1.40%.
* The 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 2bps to 2.77% despite the UK inflation data
coming in at a 4 year low.
* The Treasury reaction to the hotter than expected US CPI was to push yields
higher - with the 2-yr Treasury yield rising to 0.48% from 0.47% at Monday's
close and the 10-year yield rising to 2.65% from Monday's close at 2.59%.
Week ahead for the FX market
* FOMC meeting on Wednesday is likely going to shift the market's focus away
from geopolitical concerns and back in to central bank expectations. The FX
market has shown little in the way of reaction to geopolitical events and has
stayed focused on central bank expectations. While the FOMC will be the main
event - the Minutes from the BOE and BOJ will also be closely noted.
* The FOMC is widely expected to continue the 10bln USD per meeting asset
purchase tapering so the statement and economic forecasts will be key. The Fed
will likely lower growth forecasts, but may raise the inflation forecast. This
may result in a hawkish interpretation of the Fed comments after the meeting -
as the statement includes the views of the more hawkish non-voters at the Fed.
* The BOE Minutes will be a key event this week - especially after BOE governor
Carney surprised the market by saying rates could rise sooner than the market
was anticipating.
* Key data in the week ahead] It will be a fairly busy week for data out of the
US and Europe. Wednesday belongs to the FOMC while Thursday UK Retail Sales and
the Philly Fed Index will be released.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11930 11980 11940 11970-11990 N/A USD/JPY 102.24 101.82 102.15
INR 60.38 60.65 60.38 60.59-61 N/A EUR/USD 1.3588 1.3536 1.3547
KRW 1022.8 1026 1023 1025-1026 N/A EUR/JPY 138.54 138.22 138.36
MYR 3.2270 3.2420 3.2285 3.2390-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.6989 1.6938 1.6965
PHP 43.90 44.09 43.94 44.05-10 N/A USD/CAD 1.0875 1.0840 1.0861
TWD 29.99 30.06 30.005 30.06-07 N/A AUD/USD 0.9404 0.9329 0.9337
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1680 6.1700-20 NZD/USD 0.8682 0.8642 0.8656
CNY 3-mth 6.1890 6.1870 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.2544 1.2502 1.2536
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2380-00 USD/THB 32.505 32.37 32.50
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16808 +27 +0.16 10-year 2.65% 2.60%
S&P 500 1942 +4 +0.22 2-year 0.48% 0.47%
NASDAQ 4337 +16 +0.37 30-year 3.44% 3.39%
FTSE 6767 +12 +0.18 Spot Gold($) 1270.30 1272.50
DAX 9920 +36 +0.36 Nymex 106.36 106.90
Nikkei 14976 +43 +0.29 Brent 113.32 112.83
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)