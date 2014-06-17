SYDNEY, June 18 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * BOE's Carney says environment of low & predictable interest rates could encourage excessive risk taking, will not hesitate to use further proportionate & graduated action on housing market if warranted * IMF official says Italy's recovery remains fragile, govt must increase growth potential, Italian banks' should speed up write-offs of bad loans * Italy wants next EU Commission Pres whether Juncker or another candidate to commit to policies for growth & jobs * Fonterra's GDT price index rises 0.9%, with an avg selling price of USD3807 * S&P lowers Argentina Sovereign credit rating to CCC- from CCC+, negative outlook reflects likelihood of a further downgrade * Argentina 1-yr CDS mid-spread up 19% to 7200 highest since June 2013 * Greece preparing to issue 7-yr bond before Aug to raise EUR 2-3b * USD Core CPI MM, SA May 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * USD Core CPI YY, NSA May 2%, f/c 1.9%, 1.8%-prev * USD Real Weekly Earnings MM May -0.1%, -0.2%-prev * USD Housing Starts Number MM May 1.001m, f/c 1.034m, 1.071m-prev * USD House Starts MM: Change May -6.5%, 12.7%-prev * USD Building Permits: Number May 0.991m, f/c 1.050m, 1.059m-prev * USD Build Permits: Change MM May -6.4%, 5.9%-prev * DE Jun ZEW Econ Sent 29.8 vs 33.1 prev, 35 exp * DE Jun ZEW Curr Con 67.7 vs 62.1 prev, 62.6 exp * EZ Q1 Wages 1.5% vs 2.0% prev * CH May Prod Prices -0.8% y/y vs -1.2% * UK May CPI 1.5% y/y vs 1.8% prev, 1.7% exp * UK May PPI input -5.0% y/y vs -5.3% prev, -4.1% exp * UK May PPI Output +0.5% y/y vs 0.6% prev, 0.7% exp * UK May Core Output +1.0% px y/y vs 1.0% prev, 1.1% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets ion Tuesday was a surprise rise in US CPI one day before the FOMC meets. * The US core-CPI rose 0.3% in May (plus 0.2% expected) and the Y/Y core CPI came in at the Fed's 2.0% target (plus 1.9% expected). * While the Fed will be happy there appears to be a floor building on US inflation - the dynamics of the argument between Fed doves and hawks as to when the Fed should start raising rates could be changing and make tomorrow's FOMC (Wednesday US time) a bit more interesting. * The Treasury reaction to the hotter than expected US CPI was to push yields higher - with the 2-yr Treasury yield rising to 4.8% from 4.6% at Monday's close and the 10-yr Treasury yield rising to 2.65% from Monday's close at 2.59%. * The US dollar rose across the board, but the gains were relatively modest, as participation was limited ahead of the FOMC meeting. * The biggest mover among the major currency pairs was AUD/USD - which fell 0.7% to close at 0.9337. * The slightly dovish overtone in the RBA Minutes: "Low interest rates were working to support demand, although it was difficult to judge the extent to which this would offset the expected substantial decline in mining investment and the effect of planned fiscal consolidation. Those uncertainties were likely to take some time to resolve" - contrasted with the slightly hawkish shift in Fed expectations following the hotter US CPI. * The other major currency pairs stayed in familiar ranges - with USD gaining between 0.15% and 0.3% against EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, CAD and the NZD. * The impact on the USD from the hotter US CPI was partially offset by weaker than expected US Housing Starts. * GBP/USD managed to hold up remarkably well and was only down 0.1% at 1.6965 despite UK inflation data coming in softer than expected. * The market believes the softer UK CPI will not deter the BOE from being the first major central bank to raise rates and this view will likely be reinforced later today when the BOE releases Minutes from their last meeting. * Despite the slightly hawkish turn in Fed expectations Wall Street managed to post a modest gain on Tuesday led by gains in the banking sector. The KBW US Bank Index rose 1.3% Tuesday while Dow and S&P eked out gains of around 0.2%. * Concerns over the Iraq crisis appeared to fade slightly even though the situation remained fluid and uncertain. * NYMEX Crude fell a bit over 0.5% while Brent Crude gained around 0.4%. * Gold was virtually unchanged from Monday's close around 1,271 while NY Copper gained 0.3% and Iron ore edged up to 89.30 from 89.00. * The US dollar index closed at 80.64 - up 0.17% from Monday's close at 80.47. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD stayed in a quiet 1.3553/79 range ahead of the US CPI data before falling from 1.3570 to 1.3536 when the US CPI came in hotter than expected and pushed US Treasury yields higher. EUR/USD found decent buying interest below 1.3540 and the weaker than expected US Housing Starts took some of the bid out of the USD. EUR/USD closed the day at 1.3547 - down 0.2% for the day. * USD/JPY meandered between 101.90/102.05 before the US CPI data. The US CPI came in hotter than expected and pushed USD/JPY from 101.95 to 102.24 before sellers capped. USD/JPY closed at 102.15 - up 0.3% on the day. Wrap-up The FOMC meeting has been made that much more interesting by the hotter than expected US CPI data last night. One of the Fed goals has been to make sure inflation bases and stop the US from falling into a Japan-like deflationary spiral or be forced to take more extraordinary easing steps, as the ECB has been forced to do. But while the Fed will be relieved inflation has appeared to found a floor - they now must guard against inflation pressures building to the point where they find themselves behind the curve.

FOMC doves will feel comfortable that benign wage pressures will prevent them from falling behind the curve, but the dynamics of the argument between hawks and doves at the Fed has likely changed, as Fed doves can't use deflations concerns as a main plank of their case for keeping rates low - while Fed hawks will say the FOMC must stay ahead of the inflation curve and at least step up the timing for ending QE efforts.

Central bank expectations continue to be a major catalyst for moves in the FX market and the subtle dovish shift in RBA expectations contrasting with the subtle hawkish shift in fed expectations undermined AUD/USD. Perhaps the RBA introduced their apparent uncertainty on whether the low rate settings are enough to offset fiscal tightening and falling mining investment with the aim of discouraging attempts to push AUD/USD higher.

It will likely be another quiet Asian session, as the market awaits the FOMC meeting which has replaces the Iraq crisis as the main focus for the market. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board after a surprising higher than expected US CPI print pushed UST yields sharply higher. Whilst we are unlikely to see a reaction at tonight's FOMC meeting the "hawks" will be chomping at the bit to get things moving in terms of a timetable for tightening. The "doves" will of course remain circumspect and we are unlikely to see any deviation of course chosen on the back of one month's CPI data. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1020.7-1023.1 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1021.9. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2502-1.2529 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2519. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2205-3.2300 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2235. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. * USD/IDR traded an 11835-11895 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11890. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11863. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.86-44.02 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.87. The PSE index closed down 0.8%. * USD/THB traded a 32.37-465 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.45. The Set closed down 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.99-30.019 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.99. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1529 slightly lower than the previous 6.1537 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2226-6.2360 range; last at 6.2269. USD/CNH last at 6.2271 - range 6.2188-6.2338. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2320/6.2340. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. * USD/INR traded a 60.01-55 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.03. The Sensex index closed up 1.3%. Tuesday Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Jun 23:50 JP Imports 18 Jun 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total 18 Jun 23:50 JP Exports 18 Jun 23:50 JP BOJ Minutes 18 Jun 01:30 CN China House Prices 18 Jun 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets enjoyed modest gains on Tuesday, as geopolitical concerns faded slightly despite crisis in Iraq remaining fluid and uncertain. * The London FTSE closed up 0.2%; the German DAX gained 0.4%; the French CAC rose 0.6%; Milan eked out a 0.1% gain while Spanish IBEX closed 0.46% higher. * Despite the slightly hawkish turn in Fed expectations Wall Street managed to post a modest gain Tuesday led by gains in the banking sector. The KBW US Bank Index rose 1.3% on Tuesday while Dow and S&P eked out gains of around 0.2%. * The VIX index closed at 12.06 down 4.7% from Monday's close at 12.65. * The MSCI LATAM Index fell 1.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * Concerns over the Iraq crisis appeared to fade slightly even though the situation remained fluid and uncertain. * NYMEX Crude fell a bit over 0.5% while Brent Crude gained around 0.4%. * Gold was virtually unchanged from Monday's close around 1,271 while NY Copper gained 0.34% and Iron ore edged up to 89.30 from 89.00. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European bond yields jumped higher on Tuesday and were in line with the moves up in UST yields. * The Spanish 10-yr bond yield rose 5bps to 2.70%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield jumped 6bps to 2.83% and 10-yr German bund yield popped 5bps higher to 1.40%. * The 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 2bps to 2.77% despite the UK inflation data coming in at a 4 year low. * The Treasury reaction to the hotter than expected US CPI was to push yields higher - with the 2-yr Treasury yield rising to 0.48% from 0.47% at Monday's close and the 10-year yield rising to 2.65% from Monday's close at 2.59%. Week ahead for the FX market * FOMC meeting on Wednesday is likely going to shift the market's focus away from geopolitical concerns and back in to central bank expectations. The FX market has shown little in the way of reaction to geopolitical events and has stayed focused on central bank expectations. While the FOMC will be the main event - the Minutes from the BOE and BOJ will also be closely noted. * The FOMC is widely expected to continue the 10bln USD per meeting asset purchase tapering so the statement and economic forecasts will be key. The Fed will likely lower growth forecasts, but may raise the inflation forecast. This may result in a hawkish interpretation of the Fed comments after the meeting - as the statement includes the views of the more hawkish non-voters at the Fed. * The BOE Minutes will be a key event this week - especially after BOE governor Carney surprised the market by saying rates could rise sooner than the market was anticipating. * Key data in the week ahead] It will be a fairly busy week for data out of the US and Europe. Wednesday belongs to the FOMC while Thursday UK Retail Sales and the Philly Fed Index will be released.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11930 11980 11940 11970-11990 N/A USD/JPY 102.24 101.82 102.15 INR 60.38 60.65 60.38 60.59-61 N/A EUR/USD 1.3588 1.3536 1.3547 KRW 1022.8 1026 1023 1025-1026 N/A EUR/JPY 138.54 138.22 138.36 MYR 3.2270 3.2420 3.2285 3.2390-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.6989 1.6938 1.6965 PHP 43.90 44.09 43.94 44.05-10 N/A USD/CAD 1.0875 1.0840 1.0861 TWD 29.99 30.06 30.005 30.06-07 N/A AUD/USD 0.9404 0.9329 0.9337 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1680 6.1700-20 NZD/USD 0.8682 0.8642 0.8656 CNY 3-mth 6.1890 6.1870 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.2544 1.2502 1.2536 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2380-00 USD/THB 32.505 32.37 32.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16808 +27 +0.16 10-year 2.65% 2.60% S&P 500 1942 +4 +0.22 2-year 0.48% 0.47% NASDAQ 4337 +16 +0.37 30-year 3.44% 3.39% FTSE 6767 +12 +0.18 Spot Gold($) 1270.30 1272.50 DAX 9920 +36 +0.36 Nymex 106.36 106.90 Nikkei 14976 +43 +0.29 Brent 113.32 112.83

