SYDNEY, June 19 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed keeps rates steady reduces QE by USD 10b, says econ activity has rebounded in recent months, household spending appears to be rising, inflation running below objective but expectations stable, may keep FF rate below normal for some time once inflation/employment ear levels in line w/mandate * FOMC Fed funds rate (Dots) at end'15 1.125 v 1%, end '16 2.50 v 2.25%, LT 3.75 v 4%; FOMC GDP growth in '14 +2.1 to 2.3% v 2.8 to 3% * Yellen downward revision in'14 growth outlook largely due to poor Q1 results, recent reading on CPI have been on the high side, if low volatility in markets induces risk taking that is a concern, important for markets to recognize there is necessary uncertainty about path of interest rates * IMF draft stmt on EZ says ECB should consider bond purchases * BOE's Weale If wage growth fails to revive that would tip the scales in favor of loose monetary policy, measures of underemployment that influence BOE f/c's overstate amount of Labor mkt slack, could afford to tighten policy slightly if labor mkt sack greater than data suggests * BOE's Haldane odds at present slightly favor taking hawkish approach to timing of first rate rise, there is consensus that any rate rise not be immediate * Argentine OTC bonds fall reverse losses after Argentina's lawyers to negotiate w/holdouts * US Current Account Q1 -111.2b, f/c -96.9b, -87.3b-prev * CA Wholesale Trade MM Apr 1.2%, f/c 0.6%, -0.3%-prev * UK BoE-MPC June vote 9-0 for no change * CH Jun ZEW 4.8 vs 7.4 previously * DE allots E4.108b 05/24 bunds at 1.38%, just covered Themes from Wednesday * The FOMC decision/statement/forecasts and Fed chair Yellen's press conference took center stage for all of the markets and for risk assets and risk currencies it was a positive event - with the S&P closing at an all-time high. * As expected - the Fed tapered their asset purchasing program by another 10bln, but market reaction was sparked by everything else associated with the event. * The Fed statement was little changed, but the Fed forecasts for the economy and the path of interest rates caused some volatility. * The Fed interest rate projections were slightly more aggressive than those given at the March FOMC. The median forecast for the end of 2015 was up slightly at 1.125% and for 2016 it was raised to 2.5% from the 2.25% projection made at the end of the March meeting. * The initial reaction from the "dot plotters" was to edge up US Treasury yields and push USD slightly higher due to the slight upgrade in forecast on where rates will be by the end of 2015 and 2016. * The markets then took note that the Fed's long-term interest rate forecast was lowered to 3.75% from 4.0% projection in March. * The main take-away from the economic forecasts and Fed statement was that the Fed isn't concerned about inflation pressures and Tuesday's hotter than expected US CPI didn't appear to fire up an inflation debate at the Fed - or at the very least it didn't change the opinion of the influential Fed doves.. * The Fed statement and projections continues to see inflation pressures well anchored and Fed chair Yellen described Tuesday's hotter than expected headline US CPI as "just plain noisy". * While the Fed downgraded their 2014 growth forecast due to weather as expected - the Fed statement described the US economy as "rebounding". * By the time everything was absorbed by the market - the final conclusion was the FOMC event was more dovish than expected and the market reacted accordingly. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed at 2.59% - down from Tuesday's close at 2.65%. The 2-yr yield closed at 0.45% down from 0.48% at Tuesday's close. * Wall Street was slightly in the red all day and then rebounded late when the Fed event was interpreted as fairly encouraging regarding the US economic outlook - while investors were reassured by the Fed that very accommodative policy would remain in place until the economy doesn't need it anymore. * Dow closed up 0.6%; S&P rose 0.77% to close at a fresh all-time high at 1957. * EUR/USD was very choppy in the minutes after the FOMC decision, statement and forecasts. The pair was trading at 1.3575 and fell to 1,3550 before rushing up to 1.3600 before falling again to 1.3548 when US yields briefly blipped up due to the forecast rise in projected interest rates for 2015/1016. * The subsequent fall in US yields due to the lack of inflation concerns held by the Fed weighed on the USD for the rest of the session and EUR/USD closed at 1.3595 - up 0.35% on the day. * The best performing currencies on Wednesday were AUD and NZD - as the positive reception to the "dovish" Fed and crash in volatility encouraged carry trade demand. The VIX index closed at 10.61 - the lowest daily close since 2007. * NZD/USD closed the session at 0.8736 - up 0.85% on the day, while AUD/USD closed at 0.9409 to end the day with a 0.75% gain. * GBP underperformed on Wednesday - as the BOE Minutes were not as hawkish as expected. The BOE voted 9-0 in favour of keeping policy unchanged and the balances statement threw some doubt on the market's newly found assumption the BOE will be hiking within the next few months. * GBP/USD closed the day at 1.6995 - up 0.2% on the day. * USD/JPY was steady - as the fall in US yields weighed on pair - while carry trade demand underpinned the price action. USD/JPY closed at 101.92 - down 0.2%. * Despite the rise in risk appetite following the FOMC event - it was a relatively quiet day for commodities. * Gold was steady around 1,270 for much of the day before getting a late boost from the dovish interpretation of the FOMC. Gold closed at 1,278 - up from Tuesday's close at 1,270. * Iron ore bounced back to 90.30 from 89.30; NY Copper edged 0.1% lower while NYMEX Crude eased 0.2%. * US dollar index closed at 80.36 - down 0.3% from Tuesday's close at 80.62. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD traded with a bid tone during the European morning session due to EUR/GBP short covering following the less hawkish than expected BOE minutes. EUR/USD moved above 1.3560 as the US market arrived and settled in a 1.3565/80 range ahead of the FOMC decision. EUR/USD was very choppy in the minutes after the FOMC decision/statement/forecasts. The pairing was trading at 1.3575 and fell to 1,3550 before rushing up to 1.3600 before falling again to 1.3548 when US yields briefly blipped up due to the forecast rise in projected interest rates for 2015/1016. The subsequent fall in US yields due to the lack of inflation concerns held by the Fed weighed on the USD for the balance of the session and the EUR/USD closed at 1.3595 - up 0.35% on the day. * USD/JPY was fairly steady - as the fall in US yields weighed on pairing - while carry trade demand underpinned the price action. USD/JPY closed at 101.95 - down 0.2% on the day. Wrap-up The Fed would be happy by the reaction to their key FOMC meeting. The Fed was successful in playing down inflation fears and the close below 2.60% in the 10-yr UST yield would be most welcome. The equity markets love the fact the Fed is in no rush to push US rate settings back to normal - while US dollar bulls would be frustrated.

The RBA probably isn't overly thrilled, as AUD/USD is back above 0.9400 despite Australia's terms of trade weakening. The dovish Fed makes the search for yield that much more intense and the rise in risk appetite/heavy fall in volatility (VIX at 7 year low) will encourage carry trade demand. A break above 0.9465 in AUD/USD targets an eventual move to the 50% of the 1.0583/0.8660 move at 0.9620.

The G3 currencies may remain a sideshow - with USD/JPY trapped well within 100/105 while EUR/USD looks stuck between 1.3500/1.3700.

The key to the Asian session will be the performance of EM equities and currencies, as the rise in risk appetite and falling volatility should provide support. New Zealand GDP is out today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open sharply lower after a "goldilocks" reaction to the FOMC. The actual FOMC was as expected (10bln taper) but Yellen was at pains to play down inflation fears while stocks loved the fact the Fed is no rush to raise rates. US Dollar longs headed for the exit door with USD gains posted since the middle of last week unceremoniously dumped. Asia will be left scratching their head today while certain North Asian central banks will be none too pleased. BSP rate meeting - it is by no means a clear cut no change proposition. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1022.3-1023.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1022.4. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2530-1.2545 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2535. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2300-3.2350 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2335. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded an 11940-12000 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11995. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11978. The IDX Composite closed down 0.44%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.96-44.12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.12. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. * USD/THB traded a 32.47-54 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.51. The Set closed down 1.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.003-019 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.01. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1559 slightly higher than the previous 6.1529 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2258-6.2350 range; last at 6.2314. USD/CNH last at 6.2328 - range 6.2288-6.2363. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2380/6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.54%. * USD/INR traded a 60.05-55 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.395. The Sensex index closed down 1.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 19 Jun 08:00 PH Central Bank Policy A closer look at the equity markets * European stock markets were mostly flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors stayed sidelined ahead of the FOMC decision. * The London FTSE closed up 0.2%; the German DAX edged up 0.1%; the French CAC eased 0.1%; Milan gained 0.15% and the Spanish IBEX rose 0.5%. * Wall St was slightly in the red all day and then rebounded late in the session when the Fed event was interpreted as fairly encouraging regarding the economic outlook - while investors were reassured by the Fed that very accommodative policy would remain in place until the economy doesn't need it anymore. * The VIX index closed at a 7-year low at 10.61 - down 12.0% from Tuesday's close at 12.06. * The MSCI LATAM Index soared 1.3% higher. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite the rise in risk appetite following the FOMC event - it was a relatively quiet day for commodities. * Gold was steady around 1270 for much of the day before getting a late boost from the dovish interpretation of the FOMC. Gold closed at 1278 - up from Tuesday's close at 1270. * Iron ore bounced back to 90.30 from 89.30; NY Copper edged 0.1% lower while NYMEX Crude eased 0.19%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Spanish bond yield widened against German bund yields to the highest level in two weeks after they sold 3 and 5-yr debt and growing signs the huge rally in EZ peripheral debt in 2014 is running out of steam. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed up 5bps at 2.75%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up 1bp to 2.84%. * The 10-yr German bund yield eased 3bps to 1.37% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield also fell 3bps to 2.74% after the more dovish than expected BOE Minutes

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12060 12050 11960 11930-11950 N/A USD/JPY 102.38 101.88 101.92 INR 60.64 60.75 60.10 60.09-11 N/A EUR/USD 1.3600 1.3542 1.3595 KRW 1024.2 1024.5 1018.1 1019.5-1020 N/A EUR/JPY 138.82 138.35 138.57 MYR 3.2380 3.2410 3.2180 3.2180-00 N/A GBP/USD 1.7005 1.6920 1.6995 PHP 44.15 44.07 43.84 43.85-87 N/A USD/CAD 1.0898 1.0836 1.0836 TWD 30.02 30.03 29.975 29.96-97 N/A AUD/USD 0.9413 0.9322 0.9409 CNY 1-mth 6.1710 6.1650 6.1650-65 NZD/USD 0.8736 0.8653 0.8736 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1990-10 USD/SGD 1.2545 1.2486 1.2488 CNY 1-yr Deal 6.2320 6.2310-30 USD/THB 32.54 32.40 32.40 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16907 +99 +0.59 10-year 2.59% 2.65% S&P 500 1957 +15 +0.77 2-year 0.45% 0.48% NASDAQ 4363 +26 +0.59 30-year 3.40% 3.44% FTSE 6779 +12 +0.18 Spot Gold($) 1278.30 1270.30 DAX 9930 +36 +0.10 Nymex 106.16 106.36 Nikkei 15116 +140 +0.93 Brent 114.25 113.32

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)