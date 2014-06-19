SYDNEY, June 20 (IFR) -

News and data out of Europe * CH SNB leaves policy unchanged * Norges Bank unchanged, lowers rate path, hints at cut * Norges Bank sees 2015 rate at 1.5% vs 1.75% prev * UK May R.sales fall 0.5% m/m vs 1.8% prev, -0.6% exp * UK May R.Sales 3.9% y/y vs 6.9% prev, 4.3% exp * UK May R.Sales ex-fuel 4.7% y/y vs 7.7% prev, 4.8% exp * UK Jun CBI Orders +11 vs 0.0 prev, 3 exp * IMF says EZ inflation worryingly low- unemployment unacceptably high, ECB's policy move shows determination to fight low inflation readiness to do more is reassuring, EZ fiscal stance close to neutral after years of austerity * ECB's Constancio ECB resolved to avoid downward turn in EZ inflation policy response would include broad-based APP * ECB's Visco says there is no obvious evidence of deflationary moves in EZ * Chinese Premier Li says global economic recovery still uncertain & facing many challenges, says 7.5% growth is logical target for Chinese econ this year * BOE's McCafferty decision on when to raise rates is becoming more balanced, much UK productivity weakness may be persistent, * Bank of Italy conditions in place for gradual pickup in Italian economy in next few quarters * Germany's Schaeuble asked about IMF warning on deflation says sees no risk o deflation in the EZ, is more concerned about asset bubbles as in real estate, * Germany's Merkel says there is no rule that EU council president must come from EZ country News and data out of North America * Obama says American forces will not be returning to combat in Iraq, US will increase its support for Iraqi forces, US will be prepared to take targeted military action in Iraq will consult with congress & leaders in region first * Obama says US has interest in global energy market stability & not seeing Iraq as a safe haven for extremist groups, Iran can play a constructive role in Iraq * Fitch credit growth picking up in developed world, slowing I most EM regions * Colombia's economy grew by 6.4% in Q1 '14 versus same period in 2013, government revises full-yr GDP to 4.7% from 4.3% previously * Argentinean markets fall due to uncertainty over debt negotiations * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 312k, f/c 314k, 318k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 311.75k, 315.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.561m, f/c 2.600m, 2.615m-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM May 0.5%, f/c 0.6%, 0.3%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Indx Jun 17.8, f/c 14, 15.4-prev * US Philly Fed 6M Index Jun 52, 37.4-prev * US Philly Fed Capex Index Jun 31, 24.4-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Jun 11.9, 7.8-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Jun 35, 23-prev Themes * The main stories for what was otherwise quiet market on Thursday were a huge 3%-plus rise in the gold price and a significant steepening in the 2's/10's Treasury yield curve. * The price action in precious metals and the US Treasury market suggest there are some doubts creeping in that the Fed will be able to stay ahead of the inflation curve following hotter than expected US CPI on Tuesday and a relatively sanguine view regarding inflation expressed by the FOMC on Wednesday. * Gold was trading at 1,318 late in the US session - up 3.18% from Wednesday's close at 1,278. The rise was the biggest one day rise in 2014 and the largest in 9 months. Silver moved around 4.45% higher on the day. * The 2-year Treasury yield eased 2 BPS to 0.45% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 BPS to 2.62%. * The other markets remained relatively quiet, as Wall Street closed the day close to flat while most of the FX pairings closed relatively close to where they closed on Wednesday. * On the US data front - both the Philly Fed Index and the US weekly jobless claims came in slightly better than expected - but didn't seem to impact markets. * Wall Street was down for most of the afternoon before - as the retail sector weighed - but a late rally resulted in the S&P closing up 0.13% and setting a fresh record closing high. * The US dollar was broadly weaker during the European session and into early New York, but gained back most of the day's losses during the US session when the long-dated US yields moved higher. * The EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3644 at one stage before settling around 1.3605 late in the session - up slightly from 1.3595 at Wednesday's close. * The USD/JPY traded down to 101.74 before recovering to 101.95 near the close - virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close. * Despite big gains in gold and decent gains in key commodities - the "commodity/risk" currencies such as the AUD, NZD and CAD slightly underperformed on Thursday after making solid gains Wednesday on post FOMC carry trade demand. * The AUD/USD traded up to 0.9432 at one stage before settling around 0.9400 - barely changed from Wednesday's close at 0.9409. The NZD/USD was trading at 0.8717 late in the US session - down 0.22% from Wednesday's close at 0.8736. * NY Copper closed the day with a 0.64% gain while crude oil continued to march higher - as Brent closed up 0.65% and NYMEX Crude closed 0.58% higher. Iron ore was fixed at 90.70 - up from Wednesday's fix at 90.30. * The best performing currency on Thursday was the GBP. The GBP/USD traded as high as 1.7064 and was trading at 1.7043 late in the US session - up 0.28% on the day despite slightly worse than expected UK Retail Sales and attempts by BOE officials to play down the perception they were ready to tighten. BOE and MPC voter Martin Weale (a noted hawk) told BBC radio he did not see a need for a rate hike in the immediate-term at least. * Never-the-less the market perceives the BOE as being the first major central bank to start hiking interest rates after the Fed was relatively dovish in Wednesday. * The US dollar index closed at 80.30 - down slightly from Wednesday's close at 80.36. Wrap up The huge move higher in the gold price has livened up what was otherwise a pretty dull reaction to the FOMC event on Wednesday. The 3%plus move higher in the precious metal was in part due to the market positioning itself the wrong way ahead of the Fed meeting and in part due to momentum traders desperate to jump on any market is moving. But there is a contingent of analysts and traders who suspect that inflation is starting to creep back into the US economy and the Fed might be a bit too relaxed about it. That could at least partly explain the steepening of the 2's/10's US Treasury yield curve. Some in the market see the Fed keeping interest rates low in the short-term but possibly having to play catch up in the longer term as inflationary pressures build. This isn't the first time since the Fed and other central banks introduced extraordinary easing measures to battle the impact of the GFC that inflation vigilantes have expressed their skepticism through buying gold and steepening the yield curve only to be disappointed by the lack of inflation at the other end. If the gold and Treasury market continue to express their doubts and the view becomes more widespread - the USD could start to come under some pressure. The FX market doesn't look ready to do much of anything as the northern summer approaches. According to Reuters data (EUR1MO=) the 1-month EUR/USD option vol closed at 4.42% - an all-time record low, as the FX market would rather sell vol and earn a tiny premium rather than push the EUR/USD outside of recent ranges. The low volatility environment (the VIX closed around 7-year lows again on Thursday) should support carry trade currencies such as the AUD and NZD - especially if commodities catch a bid on the double whammy of fading fears that China will miss growth targets and a perception the Fed is in danger of falling behind the inflation curve. It should be a fairly quiet Friday in Asia, as there isn't any data out of the region capable of moving the market. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians likely to trade firmer bias on inflation worries. Further escalation of oil prices to underpin prices, weigh on growth worries. May see further short cover in currency pairs after the sell-off post FOMC. Datawise, Taiwan exports and Malaysian CPI due today, but out only after local markets closed. * USD/KRW likely to trade 1018-1020 intraday. Intvn fears shld keep pair supported into the weekend. NDFs held firm overnight too - 1mth traded 1019.5-1021.5 overnight, closed at 1020.5-1021.5 in NY. * USD/KRW ended onshore dealings at 1018.7 yesterday, after range amid 1017.1-1019.2 intraday. Pair remains pressured by good inflows, exporters sales but fear of intervention, short cover in NDFs checked selling pressure. Agents touted heavily intervened in the 1mth NDFs from the 1018 handle post FOMC. Kospi closed +0.13% to 1992.03. Foreigners turned net sellers of KRW57.1 bln worth of stocks. *Outgoing FinMin Hyun Oh-seok said no need for supplementary budget *Fin services chairman Shin Je-yoon said may consider adjusting mortgage lending regulations * USD/SGD traded 1.2467-1.2502 range o/n, closed firm at 1.2500 in NewYork. Agents reportedly supportive around 1.2470 level. May see sideways dealings amid 1.2480-1.2510. Buy dips preferred, with local banks likely to remain buyers. Weak exports, inflation worries to weigh on SGD but rallies may be hindered by corps sales though. * USD/MYR likely to trade 3.2150-3.2250 intraday. Further short covering interests ahead of the weekend and CPI data to underpin. MYR NDFs traded 3.2200-.2270 rg overnight, ended at 3.2260-3.2280 in NY. *May CPI due at 0900GMT, exp 3.3%y/y vs 3.4%y/y last * USD/THB risks thrust above 32.50 level again, likely to trade 32.48-32.58. Firmer Asian packs, econ woes underpin. Focus on stock flows intraday - news Thai stock exchange to consider a capital gains tax for shares held for short time may trigger some panic selling.. USD/THB traded 32.45-32.49 range overnight, last ind at 32.46-32.51. * USD/IDR eyes fresh rally towards 11980-12000 region intraday. Strong local demand, increased uncertainty into July 9 presidential election, CAD worries continue to dog the IDR. Inflation worries, high oil prices further pressure the local unit. JKSE ended -0.48% yesterday. IDR NDFs higher again overnight, traded 11960-11985 rg o/n, closed 11975-11990 in NY. May see 12000-12050 range intraday. *FinMin said may issue more debt and use state funds to prevent further widening in this year's budget deficit. Rising oil prices and the weaker IDR to add to the govt's headache. Parliament on Wed raised budget deficit this year to 2.4% of GDP, 42% higher than initial tgt of 1.69%. * USD/PHP likely to consolidate amid 43.80-43.95. Firm Asian pairs to underpin but hawkish BSP to cap rallies intraday. BSP as expected kept its benchmark rate steady at 3.5% yesterday. The bank however surprised markets by raising the rate on special deposits - move deemed to contain inflationary pressures, curb liquidity growth. BSP hiked inflation outlook for 2014 to 4.4% from 4.3% previously. Expectations are high the cb will raise rates soon - May inflation hit 4.5%y/y, a 2-1/2 year high. PHP NDFs traded 43.70-43.77 rg o/n, ended 43.77-43.84 in NY. * USD/HKD likely to see further sideways trades between 7.7500-7.7510. Pair was hit by selling interests (IPO related) to 7.7498 yesterday but bounced back above 7.7500 immediately on good buying interests. * USD/TWD unlikely to wander far - may continue 30.0-30.10 range intraday. Pair closed locally at 30.036 yesterday; Taiex +0.40%. NDFs traded btw 29.96-29.985 rg o/n, closed 29.975-29.99 in NY. *May exports due at 0800GMT - exp 7.04%y/y vs 8.90%y/y previous. * USD/CNH held firm bias around the 6.23 handle overnight, no trades were cited. Expect pair trade 6.2280-6.2380 intraday. * USD/CNY traded 6.2220-6.2341 range yesterday, ended at 6.2287. Expect range amid 6.2250-6.2350 intraday. Firm short dates, bullish outlook to remain supportive. Quiet session in NDFs overnight, only the 3mth was traded - dealt 6.1835-6.1840. * USD/INR back above 60.00 handle on good oilers demand, foreign buying, last ind at 60.20-60.22. May see range amid 60.10-60.50 intraday. Good bidding in the NDFs above 60.00 handle further underpins. 1mth traded btw 60.28-60.48 range o/n, ended at 60.40-60.50 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11960 11985 11960 11975-11990 Mod USD/JPY 102.01 101.74 101.94 INR 60.28 60.48 60.28 60.40-50 Hi EUR/USD 1.3644 1.3584 1.3607 KRW 1019.5 1021.5 1019.5 1020.5-21.5 Hi EUR/JPY 138.88 138.44 138.70 MYR 3.2230 3.2270 3.2200 3.2260-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.7064 1.6985 1.7039 PHP 43.76 43.77 43.76 43.77-84 Mod USD/CAD 1.0842 1.0805 1.0815 TWD 29.96 29.985 29.96 29.975-99 Hi AUD/USD 0.9432 0.9390 0.9399 CNY 1-mth 6.1660 6.1650 6.1655-75 NZD/USD 0.8736 0.8703 0.8718 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2010-30 USD/SGD 1.2502 1.2467 1.2500 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2110-50 USD/THB 32.49 32.46 32.48 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16921 +15 +0.09 10-year 2.62% 2.59% S&P 500 1959 +3 +0.13 2-year 0.45% 0.45% NASDAQ 4359 -4 -0.08 30-year 3.46% 3.40% FTSE 6808 +30 +0.44 Spot Gold($) 1222.00 1278.30 DAX 10004 +74 +0.74 Nymex 106.64 106.16 Nikkei 15361 +245 +1.62 Brent 115.06 114.25

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)