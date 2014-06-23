SYDNEY, June 24 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Nowotny says wants to avoid Japan-style situation of long time low inflation, EZ econ rebound relatively weak, ECB has no EUR target but interest in limiting EUR strength * Bank of Israel leave rate unchanged at 0.75%, f/c rate at 1.5% by YE '15 * US National Activity Index May 0.21, -0.15-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Jun 57.5, f/c 56.5, 56.4-prev * US Markit New Orders Jun 61.7, 58.8-prev * US Existing Home Sales May 4.89m, f/c 4.73m, 4.66m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg May 4.9%, f/c 2.2%, 1.5%-prev * DE Jun Flash Mfg PMI 52.4 vs 52.3 prev, 52.5 exp * DE Jun Flash Serv PMI 54.8 vs 56.0 prev, 55.7 exp * EZ Jun Flash Mfg PMI 51.9 vs 52.2 prev, 52.2 exp * EZ,Jun Flash Serv PMI 52.8 vs 53.2 prev, 53.3 exp Themes from Monday * It was a very quiet start to the week for markets and most of the moves were based on position adjustments rather than reactions to news and data. * Wall Street ended a 6-day winning streak - but staged a small late day rally to end the day very close to flat. * The market was unable to get too excited by much better than expected US Existing Homes Sales data - even though home builder shares moved up to offset losses in other sectors. * European stock markets had sharper falls after some of the flash PMI reading out of the EZ came in weak and deflated confidence the EZ economy will emerge from the doldrums. The French Flash MFG PMI came in at an 8-month low at 47.8. * The German DAX closed down 0.66% while the French CAC eased 0.57%. The London FTSE fell 0.36% despite a gain of 1.35% in the FTSE mining index following better than expected HSBC flash MFG PMI data. * The better China mfg reading helped NY copper gain 0.9% on the day while iron ore continued to bounce - fixing at 93.40 up 1.4% from Friday's fix at 92.10. * Despite the ongoing crisis in Iraq - crude prices eased on Monday with Brent falling 0.65% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.7%. Gold rose 4 bucks to 1,318. * It was a pretty quiet day in the Treasury market - even though the debate on whether or not the Fed is in danger of falling behind the inflation curve continues to rage on in the press and the floor of the futures exchange. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased to 2.59% on real money demand, but better than expected US Existing Home Sales helped to stabilize and the 10-yr yield ended the day unchanged at 2.62%. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.46%. * It was another extremely quiet day for the FX market. EUR/USD fell to 1.3577 following the weaker EZ flash PMI data - but once again option related buying supported and it was set to close unchanged from Friday's close at 1.3600/05. * USD/JPY eased to 101.81 at one stage when US Treasury yields were lower, but the late bounce in yields discouraged attempts lower and USD/JPY closed at 101.93 down 0.1% from Friday's close at 102.05. * The best performing currencies on the day were AUD and CAD - with both gaining around 0.3% on the day. * The post HSBC China flash PMI bounce in AUD/USD topped out at 0.9445 in Asia and grinded back to 0.9409 at one stage on profit taking. There was decent buying at the lows and AUD/USD closed at 0.9423 - up 0.4% on the day. * The US dollar index closed 80.28 down slightly from Friday's close at 80.33. Wrap-up * The northern summer started with a whimper - as all asset classes appear to be comfortable in consolidation mode. The better China PMI data released yesterday has confirmed the growing consensus that China's economy is stabilizing at the very least and this should help underpin commodities; AXJ equities/currencies and the AUD. The surprisingly strong US housing data released overnight is also good news for base metal prices. While volatility remains extremely low - the environment should support carry trade strategies that should benefit currencies such as the AUD and NZD while it is question of take your pick between the low yielding funding currencies that include the G3 (USD, EUR and JPY). * The CAD remains attractive, as market positioning and the hawkish turn in Bk of Canada expectations have the CAD trending higher against a number of currencies. There isn't any data or events on the Asian calendar - so it is difficult to see much happening in the upcoming session. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open flat after a low key session overnight. Major currencies held their Asian intraday ranges overnight while Wall Street was as close to flat as one could get. Flash PMI data overnight could not "budge" the EUR/USD overnight due to "optionality." Japan PM Abe speaks today on the next phase of his third arrow program. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1017.5-1020 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1018.5. The Kospi closed up 0.35%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2479-1.2499 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2494. The Straits Times closed down 0.04%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2125-3.2205 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2180. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded an 11965-11985 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11985. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11971. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.74-85 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.795. The PSE index closed up 0.45%. * USD/THB traded a 32.39-49 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.48. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.982-30.00 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.995. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1557 slightly higher than the previous 6.1524 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2228-6.2286 range; last at 6.2266. USD/CNH last at 6.2260 - range 6.2228-6.2300. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2360/6.2380. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. * USD/INR traded a 60.05-60.275 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.21. The Sensex index closed down 0.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) --:-- JP Abe outlines next phase of "third arrow" to Japan diet A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets fell after some of the flash PMI reading out of the EZ came in weak and deflated confidence the EZ economy will emerge from the doldrums. The French Flash MFG PMI came in at an 8-month low at 47.8. * London FTSE fell 0.36% despite a gain of 1.35% in FTSE mining index following better than expected HSBC MFG PMI data. German DAX fell 0.66%; French CAC closed down 0.57%; Milan slid 1.3% and Spanish IBEX closed 0.3% lower on the day. * Wall Street ended a 6-day winning streak - but staged a small late day rally to end the day very close to flat. * The market was unable to get too excited by much better than expected US Existing Homes Sales data - even though home builder shares moved up to offset losses in other sectors. * The VIX index closed at 10.98 - up slightly from Friday's close at 10.85. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed flat on the day. A closer look at the commodity market * The better China mfg reading helped NY copper gain 0.90% on the day while iron ore continued to bounce - fixing at 93.40 up 1.4% from Friday's fix at 92.10. * Despite the ongoing crisis in Iraq - crude prices eased on Monday with Brent falling 0.65% and NYMEX Crude easing 0.7%. Gold rose 4 bucks to 1,318. A closer look at fixed interest * Peripheral EZ bond yields fell on Monday after sluggish EZ PMI and dovish ECB comments. * The 10-year Spanish bond yield closed down 5bps to 2.68%; the 10-year Italian bond yield fell 4bps to 2.79%. The 10-year German bond yield eased 2bps to 1.32% and the 10-year UK gilt yield also eased 2 BPS to 2.74%. * The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 2.59% at one stage on real money demand, but better than expected US Existing Home Sales helped to stabilize and the 10-year yield ended the day unchanged at 2.62%. The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.46%

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12010 12010 12000 12005-12020 N/A USD/JPY 102.14 101.82 101.93 INR 60.54 60.50 60.43 60.37-40 N/A EUR/USD 1.3614 1.3574 1.3604 KRW 1020.5 1020 1019.5 1019.5-1020 N/A EUR/JPY 138.82 138.28 138.68 MYR 3.2225 3.2200 3.2150 3.2140-60 N/A GBP/USD 1.7051 1.7002 1.7026 PHP 43.82 43.86 43.83 43.83-85 N/A USD/CAD 1.0762 1.0717 1.0732 TWD 29.97 Dealt 29.97 29.96-97 N/A AUD/USD 0.9445 0.9368 0.9423 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1675 6.1665-85 NZD/USD 0.8749 0.8695 0.8714 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2030-50 USD/SGD 1.2499 1.2479 1.2487 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2340-60 USD/THB 32.49 32.39 32.44 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16937 -10 -0.06 10-year 2.63% 2.62% S&P 500 1963 -0 -0.01 2-year 0.47% 0.46% NASDAQ 4369 +1 +0.02 30-year 3.45% 3.43% FTSE 6801 -24 -0.35 Spot Gold($) 1318.00 1314.50 DAX 9921 -66 -0.66 Nymex 106.17 106.83 Nikkei 15369 +20 +0.13 Brent 114.02 114.81

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)