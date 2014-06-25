SYDNEY, June 26 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * US GDP Final Q1 -2.9%, f/c-1.7%, -1%-prev * US GDP Sales Final Q1 -1.3%, f/c 0%, 0.6%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Final Q1 1%, 3.1%-prev * US GDP Deflator Final Q1 1.3%, f/c 1.3%, 1.3%-prev * US Durable Goods May -1%, f/c 0%, 0.8%-prev * ECB's Weidmann not concerned bank stress test will be too strict, likelihood of deflation in EZ now very slight * US Corporate Profits Rev Q1 -13%, 13.7%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Final Q1 1.2%, f/c 1.2%, 1.2%-prev * US PCE Prices Final Q1 1.4%, f/c 1.4%, 1.4%-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Jun 61.1, 58.6-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Jun 61.2, f/c 58, 58.1-prev * CH May UBS Cons Ind 1.77 vs rvsd 1.68 prev * DE Jul GfK Cons Sent 8.9 vs 8.6 prev, 8.5 exp * FR Jun Bus Climate 98 vs 99 prev, 99 exp * UK Jun CBI Dist Trade 4 vs 16 prev, 24 exp * IT Apr R.Sales 2.6% y/y vs -3.5% prev Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across markets on Wednesday was the mixed reaction to what can only be called a shockingly poor Q1 US GDP print of minus 2.9%. * The volatile US Durable Goods data for May also came in at worse than expected minus 1% vs expectations of flat, but the breakdown of the release wasn't as bad as the headline and the market largely ignored the release. * The 10-year US Treasury yield swooned to 2.52% from around 2.58% in the wake of the shocking US GDP data - while the USD fell across the board. * Wall Street decided the data wasn't all bad, as it was backward looking, weather affected, there will surely be a strong bounce in coming quarters and it will likely ensure the Fed will tread cautiously in removing monetary stimulus. * The S&P ended the day 0.5% higher while the Dow gained 0.3%. * EUR/USD jumped from 1.3610 to 1.3651 in the wake of the US GDP before running into option related selling. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3629 - up 0.2%. * The extremely weak US GDP data resulted in a dovish turn in Fed expectations and gave support to carry trade currencies. NZD and AUD were the best performing currencies on Wednesday after they appeared to be losing appeal for most of Tuesday's session. * NZD/USD closed in NY at 0.8739 - up 0.8% on the day while AUD/USD closed at 0.9407 - up 0.4% from Tuesday's close. * Despite the steep fall in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY couldn't get any downward momentum - trading down to 101.62 before the good buying reemerged. USD/JPY closed in NY at 101.87 down only 0.1% from Tuesday's close. The carry trade demand appeared to offset the impact of the lower US yields. * The worst performing currency on Wednesday was GBP/USD - which closed in NY at 1.6984 - down slightly from Tuesday's close at 1.6986. * GBP/USD rose to 1.7005 after the weak US GDP only to run into a wall of profit taking/selling which discouraged longs built up in the wake of the hawkish comments made by BOE governor Carney at his Mansion House speech a couple of weeks ago. * Commodity markets had a muted reaction to the US GDP data. After trading down to 1310 in London - gold jumped to 1324 after the weak US GDP sent the USD lower and closed the day at 1320 - up slightly from Tuesday's 1318 close. * The market seemed to push the Iraq crisis to the back burner again, as the spread between Brent and NYMEX Crude continued to narrow. NYMEX Crude gained 0.6% on the day while Brent Crude eased 0.3%. When supply fears from the Middle East dominates trading the spread widens in favour of the Brent price. * Copper continued to churn higher - with NY Copper closing up 0.4%. Copper has now gained 4.8% since the June 12 trend low, as China concerns fade and recent US housing data has been encouraging. Iron ore edged up to 93.70 from 93.30. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.21 late in the US session - down 0.15% from Tuesday's close at 80.32. Wrap-up It appears that the US economy during the first quarter of this year was suffering from more than just a bout of cold weather. The severity of the downturn suggests there were other factors/anomalies besides weather that contributed to the very weak growth number, but the markets haven't overreacted. The lack of reaction to the poor data is likely due to a consensus on Wall Street and in the economist community that the US economy will bounce back strong in the coming quarters.

Wall Street seemed particularly happy with the result, as it ensures the Fed will remain cautious in their attempts to normalize monetary policy - which means the cheap funding costs for equity carry trades will continue for a long time. There seems to be a bit more concern in the Treasury market where investors are having a hard time deciding whether they should focus on inflation pressures or the weak, albeit backward looking growth numbers.

The weak US GDP data and move lower in Treasury yields wasn't enough to shake the major currencies outside of recent ranges, but it has reawakened interest in the carry trade. AUD and NZD were the best performing currencies in Wednesday, as yield seeking investors came back into play. While commodity and equity markets behave and volatility stays low (VIX fell back to 11.6 from 12.1) the lure of the carry trade through the northern summer remains strong. This especially true now that China hard landing fears have been put to rest for the balance of 2014 at least.

There is a slew of Japanese data out today - including CPI and Retail Sales, but it is unlikely to budge the USD/JPY which is trapped in a narrow range. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open slightly lower after the previous day's moves were unwound during the NY session. The poor US GDP data got an initial negative reaction but by day's end most of the UST move was unwound while Wall Street ignored the poor European lead to post solid gains of 0.5%. Carry trades came back strongly with NZD/USD the star turn closing up 0.8%. USD/AXJ had nowhere to go other than down - month end flows should again weigh in Asia. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1019-1021.4 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1021. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2491-1.2517 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2505. The Straits Times closed flat. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2200-3.2290 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2240. The KLSE index closed down 0.15%. * USD/IDR traded a 12005-12085 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12075. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12027. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.89-95 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.905. The PSE index closed up 0.6%. * USD/THB traded a 32.46-49 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.47. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.974-29.995 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.974. The Taiex closed down 0.04%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1555 slightly higher than the previous 6.1545 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2323-6.2377 range; last at 6.2344. USD/CNH last at 6.2343 - range 6.2311-6.2365. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2420/6.2440. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. * USD/INR traded a 60.12-60.385 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.14. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 Jun 04:00 TH Custom-Based Import Data 26 Jun 04:00 TH Custom-Based Export Data 26 Jun 04:00 TH Customs-Based Trade Data 26 Jun 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 26 Jun 08:30 HK Imports 26 Jun 08:30 HK Exports 26 Jun 09:00 TW Discount Rate A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets continued to sag after the weak lead from Asia. * London FTSE fell 0.8% with the mining sector down close to 1.0%; German DAX eased 0.7%; French CAC slumped 1.3%; Milan closed 0.8% lower and Spanish IBEX ended with a 1.25% loss. * Wall Street decided the US GDP data wasn't all bad, as it was backward looking, weather affected, there will surely be a strong bounce in coming quarters and it will likely ensure the Fed will tread cautiously in removing monetary stimulus. * The VIX index closed at 11.6 - down 4.45% from Tuesday's close at 12.1. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.66%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodity markets had a muted reaction to the US GDP data. After trading down to 1,310 in London - gold jumped to 1324 after the weak US GDP sent the USD lower and closed the day at 1320 - up slightly from Tuesday's 1318 close. * The market seemed to push the Iraq crisis to the back burner again, as the spread between Brent and NYMEX Crude continued to narrow. NYMEX Crude gained 0.6% on the day while Brent Crude eased 0.3%. When supply fears from the Middle East dominates trading the spread widens in favour of the Brent price. * Copper continued to churn higher - with NY Copper closing up 0.4%. Copper has now gained 4.8% since the June 12 trend low, as China concerns fade and recent US housing data has been encouraging. Iron ore edged up to 93.70 from 93.30. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond yields edged lower on Wednesday while the 10-yr German bund and UK gilt yields fell sharply in sympathy with the fall in US Treasury yields. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield edged 1bp lower to 2.63%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield moved 3bps lower to 2.73%; the 10-yr German bund yield plunged 6bps to 1.26% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 9bps to 2.64%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield swooned to 2.52% from around 2.58% in the wake of the shocking US GDP data before recovering in the afternoon to close at 2.56% - down 2bps from Tuesday's 2.58% close. * There was heavy curve flattening trades put on as the 2-yr UST yield jumped to 0.50% at one stage before easing to 0.48% - up from 0.46% at Tuesday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12165 12155 12150 12150-12170 N/A USD/JPY 101.97 101.62 101.87 INR 60.52 60.50 60.37 60.36-38 N/A EUR/USD 1.3651 1.3600 1.3629 RW 1021 1021.4 1019.5 1019.5-1020 N/A EUR/JPY 138.90 138.39 138.85 MYR 3.2300 3.2290 3.2235 3.2240-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.7005 1.6952 1.6984 PHP 43.92 43.90 43.85 43.86-88 N/A USD/CAD 1.0752 1.0717 1.0719 TWD 29.94 29.94 29.93 29.92-925 N/A AUD/USD 0.9408 0.9354 0.9407 CNY 1-mth 6.1695 6.1680 6.1675-80 NZD/USD 0.8742 0.8662 0.8739 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2055-65 USD/SGD 1.2517 1.2488 1.2497 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2400-20 USD/THB 32.49 32.44 32.46 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16868 +50 +0.30 10-year 2.56% 2.58% S&P 500 1960 +10 +0.49 2-year 0.48% 0.46% NASDAQ 4380 +30 +0.68 30-year 3.38% 3.40% FTSE 6734 -53 -0.78 Spot Gold($) 1320.10 1317.80 DAX 9868 -70 -0.71 Nymex 106.50 105.94 Nikkei 15267 -110 -0.71 Brent 114.12 114.33

