Headlines from Thursday Night * President Obama requested $500mln from Congress to train and equip what the White House is calling "appropriately vetted" members of the Syrian opposition. * Fed's Bullard says way ahead of schedule on decline in unemployment rate, wage hikes will follow increase in inflation, believes rate rise will be appropriate at end of Q1 '15, Q1 GDP figure doesn't seem to match up w/other data, US inflation is turning around, US stock market is reasonably valued, need to watch housing mkts carefully so that we do not replay 2004-2006, Fed is closer to its goals than many people appreciate * Fed's Lacker says standard unemployment rate may be understating actual amt of slack in labor mkt, Richmond fed research suggests labor mkt reflects structural trends rather than a cyclical change, still supports interest rates at current levels, doesn't see need for RRP's on an ongoing basis for monetary policy should be used as a deep backstop only * BOE's Carney says loan to income mortgage ratio of 3 times would reverse housing mkt recovery slow the economy French Jobless total rises by 24,800 in May to new record 3.39 million * EU Summit draft says leaders will agree to use EU fiscal rules flexibly to support growth * US Personal Income MM May 0.4%, f/c 0.4%, 0.3%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM May 0.2%, f/c 0.4%, 0%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY May 1.5%, 1.4%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM May 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM May 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.2%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY May 1.8%, 1.6%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 312k, f/c 310k, 314k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 314.25k, 312.25k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.571m, f/c 2.570m, 2.559m-prev * UK BoE Carney, to cap high-loan-to-income mortgages * Carney sets first formal countercyclical buffer for banks at 0% * Carney from Oct loan to income ratio at 4.5 for 85% of new mtgs * BoE to toughen affordability tests on loans to account for higher rates * SA NUMSA embarks on indefinite strike, 200k workers involved * FR Jun Cons Conf 86 vs 85 prev, 85 exp Themes from Thursday * The main themes impacting asset markets on Thursday were quarter/half year-end flows/window dressing and mediocre US data that didn't inspire confidence in the growth prospects of the US economy one day after a very weak Q1 US GDP release. * The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE, came in at a benign reading and helped push Treasury yields lower. US consumer spending bounced back less than forecast and along with quarter-end window dressing - the 10-yr UST yield fell to a three week low at 2.51% before closing at 2.53% - down 3bps. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed down 1bps at 0.47%. * Wall Street slumped at one stage - with the S&P falling as low as 0.76%. The market rallied in the afternoon to close down only 0.1%. * It appeared that investors were spooked by comments from the Fed's Bullard suggesting inflation and unemployment will reach the Fed's targets in late 2014 and rates could move higher sooner rather than later. * The UST market didn't react to the Bullard comments and it is more likely the hawkish comments just provided an excuse to execute quarter-end sell orders. * Wall Street was weighed down by ongoing crackdowns by US authorities on banking practices. The KBW US Bank Index was down around 1.25% at one stage before closing down only 0.3%. * The lower US yields weighed on the USD against some currencies, but trading was light and mostly driven by quarter-end flows. * USD/JPY was pressured by the lower US Treasury yields and traded as low as 101.48 before closing at 101.72 - down 0.14% on the day. * EUR/USD was weighed down by EUR/GBP for quarter-end rebalancing. EUR/GBP traded as low as 0.7982 from the Wednesday close at 0.8025 and closed at 0.7995 - down 0.4% on the day. * EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3576 before closing at 1.3613 - down 0.1% from Wednesday's close at 1.3628. * GBP/USD benefitted from the quarter-end EUR/GBP selling and closed the day at 1.7027 - up 0.25% on the day. * The best performing currencies in Thursday were NZD and CAD, as central bank expectations and carry trade demand supported those currencies. USD/CAD traded as low as 1.0684 after 1.0700 option barriers were knocked out and closed at 1.0689 - down 0.3% on the day. * NZD/USD held on to its Asian gains and closed at 0.8781 - up 0.5% on the day. * AUD/USD consolidated in a very narrow 0.9396/0.9419 range through all of Thursday, as AUD/NZD selling capped rallies. * Iraq concerns appeared to fade even though the crisis remains intense and uncertain. NYMEX Crude and Brent Crude eased 0.8%. NY Copper closed the day flat while gold dipped 2 bucks to 1,317 and iron ore popped 1.7% higher. * The US dollar index closed at 80.22 unchanged from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up * It was a strange session. Most reports indicate Wall St fell on hawkish comments from the Fed's Bullard, but US Treasury yields were under pressure through the entire session and the USD barely moved against the major currencies and eased against the higher yielding currencies. The most likely explanation for almost all of the price action was end of quarter portfolio shifts in relatively lifeless markets. The benign inflation component of the US PCE was more probably more important than comments from non-voter and usually hawkish Bullard. * The one area of activity is the carry trade, as NZD and CAD are starting to trend higher against the extremely low yielding G3 currencies. AUD is lagging at the moment, but a few more closes above 0.9400 could see the pair play catch up. * The markets will be dominated by quarter end adjustments, as the argument/debate as to whether the Fed is behind the inflation curve or dead right given weakness in the US economy will continue but not be won until more key data is released. * There is a stack of Japanese data out today including CPI and retail sales. The data is unlikely going to move markets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open on Friday barely changed from yesterday's Asian session close. It was another confusing night with the one big move of the night inconclusive as to what actually drove it - Bullard, US PCE data or the MNI ECB story. It doesn't really matter much the move was corrected and month/quarter/half year end flows held sway. Expect more of the same in Asia today. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1016.2-1018.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1016.2. The Kospi closed up 0.65%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2482-98 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2493. The Straits Times closed up 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2150-3.2205 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2180. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. * USD/IDR traded a 12085-12098 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12098. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12091. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.81-88 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 43.87. The PSE index closed up 0.84%. * USD/THB traded a 32.44-48 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.475. The Set closed up 0.6%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.933-29.969 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 29.95. The Taiex closed up 0.85%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1538 slightly lower than the previous 6.1555 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2243-6.2340 range; last at 6.2251. USD/CNH last at 6.2235 - range 6.2230-6.2308. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400/6.2415. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%. * USD/INR traded a 60.08-60.20 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.13. The Sensex index closed down 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 27 Jun 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 27 Jun 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 27 Jun 23:30 JP All Household Spending 27 Jun 23:30 JP CPI 27 Jun 23:50 JP Retail Sales 27 Jun 03:00 TH Manufacturing Prod 27 Jun 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 27 Jun 07:30 TH Currency Swaps A closer look at the equity market * Most European markets moved lower on Thursday with most of the moves put down to quarter-end flows. * London FTSE closed the day around flat; German DAX fell 0.6%; French CAC eased 0.5%; Milan closed down 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed the day around flat. A closer look at the commodity market * Iraq concerns appeared to fade even though the crisis remains intense and uncertain. NYMEX Crude and Brent Crude eased 0.8%. NY Copper closed the day flat while gold dipped 2 bucks to 1,317 and iron ore popped 1.7% higher. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in European debt markets. * The 10-year Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.63%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 2.72%; the 10-year German bund yield eased 2bps to 1.24% and the 10-year UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.63%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12140 12190 12160 12150-12170 N/A USD/JPY 101.87 101.48 101.72 INR 60.46 60.55 60.46 60.46-47 N/A EUR/USD 1.3642 1.3576 1.3613 KRW 1017 1018.5 1017 1017.7-1018 N/A EUR/JPY 138.89 137.92 138.43 MYR 3.2235 3.2270 3.2235 3.2230-50 N/A GBP/USD 1.7040 1.6972 1.7027 PHP 43.87 43.87 43.86 43.86-88 N/A USD/CAD 1.0725 1.0684 1.0689 TWD 29.92 29.89 29.86 29.85-86 N/A AUD/USD 0.9419 0.9396 0.9414 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1660 6.1660-75 NZD/USD 0.8790 0.8728 0.8781 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1880 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.2510 1.2482 1.2491 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2410-20 USD/THB 32.505 32.44 32.48 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16846 -22 -0.13 10-year 2.53% 2.56% S&P 500 1957 -2 -0.12 2-year 0.47% 0.48% NASDAQ 4379 -1 -0.02 30-year 3.36% 3.38% FTSE 6735 +1 +0.02 Spot Gold($) 1316.30 1320.10 DAX 9805 -63 -0.64 Nymex 105.62 106.50 Nikkei 15308 +41 +0.27 Brent 113.10 114.12

