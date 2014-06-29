SYDNEY, June 30 (IFR) -

News from the weekend * Iraq crisis remains fluid, but there is a glimmer of hope it may stabilize * The cease fire in Ukraine was extended 72 hours it signed trade pact with EU * It should be a quiet start to trading on Monday ahead of a busy week for data John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * BOE's Carney says the pound is strong citing factors for lower new normal interest rates in future, when time comes to raise rates will be in a limited and gradual fashion * German FinMin most European banks will have no problems w/ECB stress tests * EU leaders agree to nominate Jean-Claude Juncker next EC president (26-2) * US TR/UoM Sentiment Final Jun 82.5, f/c 82, 81.20 * US TR/UoM Conditions Final Jun 96.6, f/c 96, 95.40 * US TR/UoM Expectations Fin Jun 73.5, f/c 72.8, 72.20 * US TR/UoM 1Yr Inf Final Jun 3.1%, 3%-prev * US TR/UoM 5-Yr Inf Final Jun 2.9%, 2.9%-prev * CA Producer Prices MM May -0.5%, 0%, -0.2%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY May 3.4%, 3.8%, 3.9%-prev * BoE's Carney, Q1 2017 for rate to be at 2.5% * Carney base at 2.5% will be the new normal * UK Q1 GDP Final 3.0% y/y vs 3.1% prev, 3.1% exp * UK Q1 Bus Inv +10.6% y/y vs 8.7% prev, 8.7% exp * UK Q1 C/A -GBP18.49b vs -22.4b prev, -17.5b exp * DE May Import Px -2.1% y/y vs -2.4% prev, -2.1% exp * FR May Cons Spend +1.0% m/m vs -0.3% prev, 0.0% exp * FR Q1 GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% preliminary * CH Jun KoF 100.4 vs 100.1 prev, 99.1 exp * EZ Jun Bus Climate vs 0.37 prev, 0.40 exp * EZ Jun Econ Sent vs 102.7 prtev, 103.00 exp * EZ Jun Cons Conf Final vs -7.1 prev, -6.7 exp Themes from Friday * End of week/end of month/end of quarter/end of half year portfolio adjustments and positions squaring dominated the market price action on Friday, as news and data played almost no role in the directional flows. * Wall Street was slightly lower for most of the day before staging a strong rally in the last hour of trading to close the day slightly in the black. * In extremely light trading - the 10-yr US Treasury yield edged up to 2.53% from 2.52% after better than expected Univ of Mich Consumer Sentiment data. * Despite the slight move higher in Treasury yields and the better US data - the US dollar weakened against the EUR; JPY and CAD due to month-end rebalancing. * Volumes across all asset markets were light ahead of some key data and events next week (US non-farm payrolls on Thursday is the biggie) and the Fourth of July holiday in the US on Friday. * EUR/USD managed to knock out a small option barrier at 1.3650 very late in the US session and trade at 1.3651 before closing at 1.3650. * EUR/USD ended up making a 0.27% gain on the day despite weaker EZ business sentiment data and stronger UoM sentiment data. EUR/USD may have been underpinned by slightly higher than expected German inflation data that may indicate the ECM may bide their time before taking any more easing measures. * It wasn't just a strong EUR story - as EUR/JPY ended the day slightly lower, as there was strong JPY demand for quarter end and spec accounts were paring back large short JPY positions. * USD/JPY closed the day at 101.40 - down 0.3% from Thursday's close. * AUD/USD traded up to 0.9442 before option related selling ahead of a 0.9450 barrier encouraged profit taking. AUD/USD fell back to 0.9406 when Wall St fell into the red - before spending the NY afternoon recovering to 0.9427 - up 0.1%. * The trend higher in the NZD/USD paused on Friday - with NZD/USD ending the day unchanged around 0.8780 while USD/CAD continued to trend lower - closing at 1.0661 - down 0.26% despite softer than expected Canada producer prices. * EUR/GBP gained back a chunk of the losses incurred on Thursday - resulted in GBP/USD closing the day virtually unchanged from Thursday's close at 1.7031. It was one segment of end of quarter flows that pushed EUR/GBP down on Thursday and another sector of end of quarter buyers pushing it back up in Friday. * GBP was also weighed down a bit by comments from the BOE's Carney reiterating that when the time comes to raise interest rates - the moves will be limited and gradual. * After a week of solid gains to a 3 ½ month high - copper longs took some profit and NY Copper closed the day around 0.5% lower. NYMEX Crude edged around 0.1% lower while iron ore gave back some of the hefty gains made on Thursday to close at 94.90 - down 0.4% from Thursday's close at 95.30. * US dollar index closed at 80.01 - down 0.25% from Thursday's close at 80.22. Wrap-up It will likely be a quiet start to trading on Monday with the lack of weekend news. The price action on Thursday and Friday was dictated by quarter end flows, but there are technical signs the USD might be ready to broadly trend lower. The close below the 200-dma USD/JPY was bearish and it will be interesting to see how Tokyo reacts to the lower USD/JPY after that center sold it on Friday. The week is loaded with some key data and events starting Tuesday when the RBA meets and the PMI data from around the world is released. Whether or not the USD is ready to embark on a sustained trend lower will likely be determined on Thursday when the US non-farm payroll data is released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed on Monday from Friday's Asian session close. It was modest affair Friday night with the market content to concentrate on month end flows. Monday could be a different proposition with last minute month, quarter, half year end flows set to dominate. Tuesday of course brings another set of PMI data while the US non-farm payroll number has been bought forward to Thursday due to the Fourth of July holiday on Friday * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1013.2-1017 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1013.4. The Kospi closed down 0.3%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2484-1.2501 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2492. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2065-3.2150 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2130. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. * USD/IDR traded a 12000-12105 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12000. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12103. The IDX Composite closed down 0.55%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.74-87 range in Asia on Friday; last at 43.75. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. * USD/THB traded a 32.46-49 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.47. The Set closed up 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.895-29.919 range in Asia on Friday; last at 29.905. The Taiex closed down 0.15%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1543 slightly higher than the previous 6.1538 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2160-6.2260 range; last at 6.2181. USD/CNH last at 6.2180 - range 6.2149-6.2265. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2340/6.2360. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. * USD/INR traded a 60.065-60.15 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.08. The Sensex index closed up 0.15%. A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets closed mixed after a rough week for European equities. * In a report from Bank of America using EPFR data - Investors withdrew 1.6bln USD out of European equities - the largest weekly outflow in over one year. * The London FTSE closed up 0.3% thanks to a rally in home builders after less draconian than expected home loan restrictions announced by the BOE the previous day. The German DAX closed up 0.1%; the French CAC eased 0.1%; Milan closed flat and the Spanish IBEX ended the day down 0.26%. * For the week FTSE fell 1.26% for the week; German DAX fell 1.3%; French CAC slid 1.8% for the week; Milan fell 1.4% and the Spanish IBEX had a weekly loss of 1.75%. * Wall St started the day lower after a profit warning from DuPont weighed on sentiment. A closer look at the commodity market * After a week of solid gains to a 3 ½ month high - copper longs took some profit and NY Copper closed the day around 0.5% lower. NYMEX Crude edged around 0.1% lower while iron ore gave back some of the hefty gains made on Thursday to close at 94.90 - down 0.4% from Thursday's close at 95.30. * For the week gold barely moved - gaining a buck from last week's close at 1,314. London Copper gained 1.8% last week while NY Copper rose 1.0% Brent Crude fell 1.3% for the week while NYMEX Crude fell 1.4%. Iron ore made a 3.0% recovery from the previous week's close. Iron ore made a 3.0% recovery from the previous week's close. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day on European debt markets. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 2.63%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield was unchanged at 2.72% while the 10-yr German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.26% and the 10-yr UK gild yield closed edged up 1bp to 2.64%. * In extremely light trading - the 10-yr UST yield edged up to 2.53% from 2.52% after better than expected UoM Consumer Sentiment data. The 2-yr US Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.46%. * For the week the 10-yr US Treasury yield fell 9bps from last week's close at 2.62% while the 2-yr Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.46%. * The BofA report using EPFR data showed global investors moved out of equities to the tune of 600mln and into bonds for a net inflow of 4.7bln in new cash. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 29 Jun 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 30 Jun IN Infrastructure Output 30 Jun IN External Debt 30 Jun 00:30 AU TD-MI Inflation Gauge 30 Jun 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 30 Jun 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 Jun 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 Jun 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 Jun 05:00 JP Housing Starts 30 Jun 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 Jun 07:30 TH Exports 30 Jun 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 30 Jun 07:30 TH Imports 30 Jun 07:30 TH Current Account 30 Jun 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 30 Jun 07:30 TH Trade Account 30 Jun 08:30 HK Money Supply M3 30 Jun 09:00 MY Money Supply * The week ahead for FX - Key PMI data; RBA meets and all important US jobs data The start of every month sees the release of key manufacturing PMI data from around the world. Manufacturing data has been one of the key signposts for the health of the global economy, as developed countries continue to fight back from the depths of the GDP and emerging economies try and manage post boom economies. * Tuesday is PMI day with official and the HSBC version of China Mfg PMI released before EZ PMI and US ISM data is released. China official MFG PMI is expected to improve to 51 and further bolster the argument that the China economy has stabilized and may achieve the growth target of 7.5%. The EZ MFG PMI is expected to hold steady at 52.8 while the US ISM is expected to improve to 55.9 from 55.4 * The RBA meets on Tuesday and while no one is expecting a policy change - the statement might be interesting. The RBA wouldn't be happy with the high AUD and might either directly jawbone the AUD lower; introduce a dovish bias to their outlook or both. The minutes from their last meeting had dovish overtones by indicating it was difficult to say if the current low rate setting is enough to offset the fiscal headwinds from the tough federal budget and the fall in mining investment. If the RBA is surprisingly dovish it would likely result in the AUD losing ground across the board and especially against the NZD and CAD. The ECB meets on Thursday and no one is expecting more action at this meeting, but Draghi's press conference will be carefully noted - as it always is. * There is plenty of other data from around the world - but the main event will be the US non-farm payroll data. Not only is the headline numbers important now, but the breakdown is especially important now that the Fed is looking for qualitative improvement. Any sign that hourly earnings are on the increase will likely heighten inflation concerns. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P 500 flat-line trading last week robbing the price action of upward momentum and gives a feint warning that consolidation or a correction might be at hand. The moving average studies continue to line up in the right direction, but the 5-dma is starting to descend. The 20-dma continues to act as a trend-line for the trend higher and was tested and held on Thursday. It will likely come in around 1,948 on Monday. A break and daily close below that reading will suggest a correction is underway. A break and close above 1,968 opens up an eventual test of 2,000. {Last 1,960} * Nikkei fell sharply on Friday signaled the trend higher has ended for now and a correction is likely beginning. Support is found at the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud and a break below targets 14,810/14,830 where the 200-dma and June 13 trend low converge. {Last 15,095} * ASX managed a weekly gain, but shows no sign yet it is ready to trend. The important support zone held over past two weeks - suggesting that a base is being built for more gains. Daily lows between 5,355/75 and the 200-dma at 5,350 provide support and only a break below 5,340 would suggest a deeper move lower is under way. A break above 5,500 would suggest a trend higher is starting for another test of the years high at 5,554. {Last 5,445} Commodities * Gold flat-lined last week and the trend higher lost some momentum. The short dated moving averages remain aligned for a move higher, but the 5-dma is in danger of turning lower. Key resistance is found at 1,330/1,336 where the April 14 trend high and the 61.8 fibo of the 1,391/1,240 move converge. Key support is now at 1,285 where the 55 and 200dma's converge. {Last 1,315} * Lon Copper has commenced trending higher with the ST moving averages perfectly aligned in a bullish formation. Lon copper is approaching the key 200-dma at 6995 and a break above that level targets the Feb 19 high at 7220. {Last 6,945} FX * EUR/USD remains in a range, but is showing tentative signs of commencing a short-term trend higher. There is decent resistance between 1.3670/90 where the 200-dma; June 6 pullback high and the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3995/1.3503 converge. {Last 1.3650} * USD/JPY closed below the 200-dma for the first time since late Oct 2013 and only the second time since late 2013. This is bearish and sets up a test of the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 101.05. USD/JPY has held above the weekly cloud since late 2012 and a break and weekly close below initially targets the 2014 low at 100.75. {Last 101.40} * AUD/USD The short-term trend higher received a small boost last week after two daily closes above 0.9400 on Thursday/Friday. Key resistance is found at the April 10 trend high at 0.9461 and a break above 0.9461 would confirm a trend higher is in place and target levels above 0.9600. A break and close below the 20-dma around 0.9370 would throw doubt on the bullish case and may suggest a top is in place ahead of 0.9450 {Last 0.9427} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12050 12075 12065 12060-12080 N/A USD/JPY 101.77 101.31 101.40 INR 60.42 60.42 60.29 60.27-29 N/A EUR/USD 1.3651 1.3610 1.3650 KRW 1015.7 1016.3 1015.5 1017.3-15.8 N/A EUR/JPY 138.49 137.99 138.42 MYR 3.2175 3.2155 3.2125 3.2145-65 N/A GBP/USD 1.7052 1.7007 1.7031 PHP 43.78 43.73 43.71 43.73-74 N/A USD/CAD 1.0697 1.0660 1.0663 TWD 29.87 29.85 29.84 29.83-84 N/A AUD/USD 0.9442 0.9405 0.9427 CNY 1-mth 6.1635 6.1630 6.1630-35 NZD/USD 0.8795 0.8753 0.8780 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2005 6.1985-05 USD/SGD 1.2501 1.2484 1.2500 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2300 6.2320-40 USD/THB 32.49 32.45 32.455 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16852 +6 +0.03 10-year 2.54% 2.53% S&P 500 1961 +4 +0.19 2-year 0.46% 0.47% NASDAQ 4398 +19 -0.43 30-year 3.37% 3.36% FTSE 6758 +23 +0.34 Spot Gold($) 1316.30 1316.30 DAX 9815 +10 +0.10 Nymex 105.74 105.62 Nikkei 15095 -213 -1.39 Brent 113.23 113.10

