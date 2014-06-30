SYDNEY, July 1 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Fed's Williams says Fed won't raise interest rates for some time prematurely ending accommodative policy would have been a mistake, inflation to gradually rise to 2% as economy nears full employment, concerned if CB's focus mon policy on bubbles can miss on inflation * Fed's Williams says Fed needs to stop answering the question about exactly when it will raise rates, still believes first rate rise will be appropriate in H2 '15 * Fitch expects China GDP growth to moderate to 7.3% in '14, 7% in '15 6.7% in '16 amid gradual rebalancing and efforts to contain leverage * Fitch: EM growth to slow to 4.3 in '14 from 4.7% in '13 before firming in '15 * Fitch growth in UK has been buoyant & above MT potential consistent w/a closing of the output gap * US Chicago PMI Jun 62.6, f/c 63, 65.5-prev * US Pending Homes Index May 103.9, 97.9-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM May 6.1%, f/c 1.5%, 0.5%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index Jun 11.4, 8-prev * CA GDP MM Apr 0.001, f/c 0.002, 0.1%-prev * EZ Jun infl Flash 0.5% vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp * DE May Retail Sales +1.9% y/y vs +3.2% prev rvsd * EZ May M3 1.0% y/y growth vs 0.8% prev, 0.8% exp * UK May Cons Cr GBP740m vs 670m prev, 700m exp * UK May Mtg Lend GBP1.99b vs 1.72b prev, 1.6b exp Themes from Monday * Once again it was month/quarter/half year portfolio adjustments that dominated a lot of Monday's market moves ahead of some key events and data. * The most notable market moves were in FX and commodities as the USD continued to weaken against select currencies while commodities were mixed with gold and copper gaining ground while Crude and iron ore slipped lower on the day. * Volumes were low in the equity markets and Wall Street spent most of the day either side of flat. The Dow closed down 0.15%; the S&P flat while NASDAQ managed to gain 0.2% on the day. * It was extremely quiet in the Treasury market - with the 10-yr yield closing unchanged at 2.53% and traded in a 2.51%/2.54% over the entire day. * The big story of the day were the significant technical breaks higher in EUR/USD and GBP/USD - due in part to month-end portfolio rebalancing that led to broad USD selling. * EUR received some support from better than expected German Retail Sales and a slight uptick in core EZ inflation data that will likely reinforce the view the ECB may sit back for an extended period before taking any easing action. But month-end needs and flows were the biggest factor behind EURE strength. * EUR/USD broke above resistance between 1.3670/90 where the 200-dma; June 6 pullback high and the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3995/1.3503 converged - and traded to a high at 1.3698. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3692 - up 0.3% on the day. * The broad USD weakness had nothing to do with the US data, as the US Pending Home Sales came in better than expected and the Chicago PMI was slightly worse than expected. * GBP/USD was quiet for most of the European session, but afternoon fixing demand provided the excuse to trip stops above 1.7065 and the pair never looked back. GBP/USD traded up to 1.7115 before closing in NY at 1.7106 - up 0.5% on the day. * The "carry trade" currencies (AUD, NZD and CAD) didn't participate in the latest round of USD selling and lost ground on the crosses. * AUD/USD closed at 0.9431 - up slightly from Friday's 0.9427 close; NZD/USD actually fell on the day due in part to unwinding of EUR/NZD longs. NZD/USD closed at 0.8756 - down 0.26% on the day. * CAD has been one of the better performing currencies lately, but was sidelined on Monday and closed in NY at 1.0670 - virtually unchanged from Friday's close. * USD/JPY came under pressure a number of times through the European and US sessions, but standing Japanese bids between 101.20/25 underpinned the price action. USD/JPY could only manage a 101.23/48 range for all of Monday's trading. * The USD fall against the European currencies encouraged gold buying and it traded to a fresh two month high at 1329 before settling at 1,327 - up 0.8% on the day. Gold also completed a bullish outside day on Monday. * Copper was boosted by the stronger US housing data and expectations the China PMI data later today will further reduce China growth concerns. Copper gained 1.2% on the day. The fading impact of the Iraq crisis pushed NYMEX Crude 0.3% lower while Brent Crude slipped 0.9% lower. Iron ore gave back some of its 3.0% gain made last week and closed at 93.80 - down 1.2% from Friday's close. * The US dollar index closed at 79.78 - down 0.3% from Friday's close at 80.03. Wrap-up The technical picture for the USD looks a bit bleak and suggests the buck is vulnerable. The market consensus at the start of 2014 was that the USD would strengthen through 2014 and halfway through the year it is close flat or down slightly - using the DXY as the measure. The USD could be setting up for a selloff that will force stale long USD positions to capitulate. Whether that happens or not will be largely determined by the slew of key US data this week - with Thursday's US employment report the key event.

The USD has been showing signs of weakness against NZD, CAD and AUD due to carry trade demand - but Monday saw the major European currencies outperform and play catch-up. USD/JPY is grinding lower, but heavy Japanese buy orders at various levels ahead of 101.00 is underpinning the price action. In any case USD/JPY remains vulnerable while the 200-dma at 101.75 contains pullbacks.

This week is loaded with key events and data - and it kicks off today with the RBA decision and China MFG PMI data. All economists agree that the RBA will remain on hold, but there is a split between those who feel the RBA statement will remain neutral or introduce more of an easing bias in an attempt to reduce the upward momentum of AUD/USD. If the RBA doesn't say too much about the level of AUD/USD and is neutral to upbeat in the statement - AUD/USD will likely head for the 2014 high at 0.9461. If the RBA is a bit more dovish and does express angst at the level of the currency - AUD/USD will likely correct back towards the key 20-dma at 0.9378 and suggest to many that a short-term top is in place ahead of 0.9450.

Before the RBA decision - the official China mfg PMI for June will be released and the market is expecting an improvement to 51 from 50.8 in May. The HSBC version is released a short time later and is expected to match the Flash at 50.8 that was released last week. John.Noonn@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open flat to slightly lower from yesterday's Asian close after a night centered on moves from the London fix and little else. USD/SGD dipped to 1.2462 but NDF trading was much more refined. There is not much one can read from the overnight events with attention quickly turning to today's bevy of economic releases headlined by the China PMI's. USD/IDR was the star turn yesterday following on from its late Friday move lower. USD/IDR ended down over 2.0% from Friday's opening level in a sure signal that the worm has turned on IDR weakness. While the election is still eight days away it seems that a turn in the C/A fortunes has unleashed a torrent of IDR short covering regardless of the election uncertainty. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1010.8-1013.8 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1011.8. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2481-1.2499 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2485. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2090-3.2130 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2100. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. * USD/IDR traded an 11840-12005 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11870. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12969. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.615-69 range in Asia on Monday; last at 43.65. The PSE index closed up 0.0%. * USD/THB traded a 32.425-49 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.455. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.837-29.889 range in Asia on Monday; last at 29.865. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1528 slightly higher than the previous 6.1543 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1998-6.2169 range; last at 6.2050. USD/CNH last at 6.2082 - range 6.2058-6.2147. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.22756.2290. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. * USD/INR traded a 60.00-60.265 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.18. The Sensex index closed up 1.25%. A closer look at the equity market * It was a quiet day for European equity markets - with most of the European bourses continuing to lose a small amount of ground - as investors take profit on some healthy gains made in the first half. * Some of the peripheral EZ banks were under stress - with shares in Banco Espirito Santo SA falling 17%. * The London FTSE eased 0.2%; the German DAX was the exception as it edged 0.2% higher; the French CAC closed down 0.3%; Milan edged 0.2% lower and the Spanish IBEX started the second half with a 0.3% fall. * Volumes were low in the equity markets and Wall Street spent most of the day either side of flat. The Dow closed down 0.15%; the S&P flat while NASDAQ managed to gain 0.2% on the day. * The VIX index closed at 11.57 - up from Friday's close at 11.26. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index edged just 0.05% lower. A closer look at the commodity market * The USD fall against the European currencies encouraged gold buying and it traded to a fresh two month high at 1,329 before settling at 1327 - up 0.8% on the day. Gold also completed a bullish outside day on Monday. * Copper was boosted by the stronger US housing data and expectations the China PMI data later today will further reduce China growth concerns. Copper gained 1.2% on the day. The fading impact of the Iraq crisis pushed NYMEX Crude 0.3% lower while Brent Crude slipped 0.9% lower. Iron ore gave back some of its 3.0% gain made last week and closed at 93.80 - down 1.2% from Friday's close. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Some of the peripheral EZ debt markets were a bit rattled by the blow out in CDS for some of the Portuguese banks - which sent the 10-yr Portuguese bond yield 9bps higher. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 4bps to 2.63%; the 10-yr Italian only edged up 1bp to 2.73%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.25% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 2bps to 2.66%. * It was extremely quiet in the Treasury market - with the 10-yr yield closing unchanged at 2.53% and traded in a 2.51%/2.54% over the entire day. The 2-year Treasury yield eased 1bp to 0.45%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Jul 23:50 JP Tankan 01 Jul 00:00 KR Trade 01 Jul 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Jul 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index 01 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Jul 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 01 Jul 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI 01 Jul 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Jul 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Jul 04:00 ID Foreign Tourist 01 Jul 04:00 ID Inflation 01 Jul 04:00 ID Imports Growth 01 Jul 04:00 ID HSBC PMI 01 Jul 04:00 ID Trade Balance 01 Jul 04:00 ID Exports Growth 01 Jul 04:30 TH CPI 01 Jul 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 01 Jul 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI * The week ahead for FX - The start of every month sees the release of key mfg PMI data from around the world. Manufacturing data has been one of the key signposts for the health of the global economy, as DM countries continue to fight back from the depths of the GDP and EM economies try and manage post boom economies. * Tuesday is PMI day with official and the HSBC version of China Mfg PMI released before EZ PMI and US ISM data is released. China official MFG PMI is expected to improve to 51 and further bolster the argument that the China economy has stabilized and may achieve the growth target of 7.5%. The EZ MFG PMI is expected to hold steady at 52.8 while the US ISM is expected to improve to 55.9 from 55.4 * The RBA meets on Tuesday and while no one is expecting a policy change - the statement might be interesting. The RBA wouldn't be happy with the high AUD and might either directly jawbone the AUD lower; introduce a dovish bias to their outlook or both. The minutes from their last meeting had dovish overtones by indicating it was difficult to say if the current low rate setting is enough to offset the fiscal headwinds from the tough federal budget and the fall in mining investment. The ECB meets on Thursday and no one is expecting more action at this meeting, but Draghi's presser will be carefully noted - as it always is. * There is plenty of other data from around the world - but the main event will be Thursday's (brought forward one day due to Fourth of July holiday) US non-farm payroll data. Not only is the headline numbers important now, but the breakdown is especially important now that the Fed is looking for qualitative improvement. Any sign that hourly earnings are on the increase will likely heighten inflation concerns. Equities * S&P500 flat-line trading last week robbing the price action of upward momentum and gives a feint warning that consolidation or a correction might be at hand. The moving average studies continue to line up in the right direction, but the 5-dma is starting to descend. The 20-dma continues to act as a trend-line for the trend higher and was tested and held on Thursday. It will likely come in around 1,948 on Monday. A break and daily close below that reading will suggest a correction is underway. A break and close above 1,968 opens up an eventual test of 2,000. {Last 1,960} * Nikkei fell sharply on Friday signaled the trend higher has ended for now and a correction is likely beginning. Support is found at the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud and a break below targets 14,810/14,830 where the 200-dma and June 13 trend low converge. {Last 15,095} * ASX managed a weekly gain, but shows no sign yet it is ready to trend. The important support zone held over past two weeks - suggesting that a base is being built for more gains. Daily lows between 5,355/75 and the 200-dma at 5,350 provide support and only a break below 5,340 would suggest a deeper move lower is under way. A break above 5,500 would suggest a trend higher is starting for another test of the years high at 5,554. {Last 5,445} Commodities * Gold flat-lined last week and the trend higher lost some momentum. The short dated moving averages remain aligned for a move higher, but the 5-dma is in danger of turning lower. Key resistance is found at 1,330/1,336 where the April 14 trend high and the 61.8 fibo of the 1,391/1,240 move converge. Key support is now at 1,285 where the 55 and 200dma's converge. {Last 1,315} * Lon Copper has commenced trending higher with the ST moving averages perfectly aligned in a bullish formation. Lon copper is approaching the key 200-dma at 6995 and a break above that level targets the Feb 19 high at 7220. {Last 6,945} FX * EUR/USD remains in a range, but is showing tentative signs of commencing a short-term trend higher. There is decent resistance between 1.3670/90 where the 200-dma; June 6 pullback high and the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3995/1.3503 converge. {Last 1.3650} * USD/JPY closed below the 200-dma for the first time since late Oct 2013 and only the second time since late 2013. This is bearish and sets up a test of the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 101.05. USD/JPY has held above the weekly cloud since late 2012 and a break and weekly close below initially targets the 2014 low at 100.75. {Last 101.40} * AUD/USD The short-term trend higher received a small boost last week after two daily closes above 0.9400 on Thursday/Friday. Key resistance is found at the April 10 trend high at 0.9461 and a break above 0.9461 would confirm a trend higher is in place and target levels above 0.9600. A break and close below the 20-dma around 0.9370 would throw doubt on the bullish case and may suggest a top is in place ahead of 0.9450 {Last 0.9427}

