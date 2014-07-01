SYDNEY, July 2 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * US Treasury's Lew says Yuan value is fundamentally unfair from trade perspective, China real estate problems probably not a global threat, thinks China has ability to maintain short term growth needed to maintain job growth * European banking Authority recommends leaving unchanged low risk-weighting for top quality EU covered bonds, subject to better disclosure, more collateral * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 4.9% with an avg selling price of USD 3,595 * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Jun 57.3, 57.5-prev * US Construction Spending MM May 0.1%, f/c 0.5%, 0.2%-prev * US IBD Economic Optimism Jul 45.6, 47.7-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Jun 55.3, f/c 55.8, 55.4-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Jun 58, f/c 60.3, 60-prev-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Jun 52.8, f/c 53.2, 52.8-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Jun 58.9, 56.9-prev * CH Jun PMI 54.0 vs 52.5 prev, 52.8 exp * DE Jun Mfg PMI 52.0 vs 52.4 prev, 52.4 exp * DE Jun Jobless 6.7% vs 63.7% prev, 6.7% exp * EZ Jun Mfg PMI 51.8 vs 51.9 prev, 51.9 exp * UK Jun Mfg PMI 57.5 vs 57.0 prev, 56.8 exp * EZ May Jobless 11.6% vs 11.7% prev, 11.7% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main themes for Tuesday's trading were US investors/portfolio managers jumping into equities and out of bonds to kick off the second half of 2014 and global investors seeking yield plays through carry trade strategies. * The Dow came within a breath of hitting 17k for the first time before easing late in the session to close at 19,956 - up 129 points and 0.77% on the day. Both the Dow and S&P recorded record high closing levels. * US Treasury yields jumped higher on Tuesday with the 10-yr yield closing at 2.56% - up 4bps from Monday's close at 2.52%. * The move up in Treasury yields and the strong gains on Wall Street came about despite the US ISM MFG data coming in slightly weaker than expected. The reason for the moves was due to rotation out of bonds and into stock by portfolio managers to set up for the second half of the year. * On Monday it was EUR, CHF and GBP that led USD lower while the commodity currencies lagged. On Tuesday it was the reverse; as EUR and CHF closed a tiny bit lower against USD - while CAD and AUD moved higher across the board. * AUD/USD led the way - trading as high as 0.9505 before closing in NY at 0.9496 - up 0.7% on the day. AUD moved higher across the board after the RBA gave the market the green light to buy after leaving their post decision statement virtually unchanged from June's statement. * USD/CAD closed in NY at 1.0631 - down 0.4% from Monday's close. * Key commodities didn't participate in the risk rally and most closed virtually unchanged from Monday's close. NY copper and NYMEX Crude were flat - while gold was down a buck at 1,326. Iron ore closed at 94.20 - up 0.4%. * GBP was the best performing European currency - with GBP/USD rising to a fresh 5 ½ year high at 1.7167 before closing in NY at 1.7152 up 0.3% on the day. GBP gained 0.35% against the EUR and 0.5% against JPY - as much better than expected UK mfg PMI gave support. * EUR/USD was relatively quiet on Tuesday - as EZ PMI data was mixed and gave no clear directional clues. The market was focused on a touted 1.37 option barrier and there was a successful attempt in early NY to knock it out with a high posted at 1.3701. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3679 - down 0.1% on the day. * JPY was the weakest currency on Tuesday due in part to carry trade demand; in part due to USD/JPY strength on higher US Treasury yields and in part due to talk of a very large USD/JPY buy order below 101.30 from a non-Japanese name. * USD/JPY traded as high as 101.59 and closed in NY at 101.53 - up 0.2% on the day. USD/JPY is still below the key 200-dma at 101.73 and closed below that key reading for the third straight day. * US dollar index closed at 79.81 - up slightly from Monday's close at 79.77. Wrap-up Investors are in a relatively buoyant mood as we start the second half, but that could change depending in the outcome of the US non-farm payroll data Thursday. The moves in equities and bonds were dictated by portfolio adjustments for the start of the second half - but still reflect a view that investors are eager to get bigger returns than what is on offer from safe, but low yielding bonds.

This theme was evident in the FX market as well - as the currency carry trade drove price action over the past 24 hours. AUD, CAD, GBP and NZD were the best performing currencies while JPY, EUR and USD were the neutral funding currencies for the carry trade investors. The carry trade looks very attractive while the current mood prevails. Volatility is extremely low; geopolitical concerns have shifted to the back burner and the dog days of the northern summer have arrived.

The RBA surprised some by keeping their statement following yesterday's rate decision virtually unchanged from the June statement. The RBA would have realized the market would buy the AUD in reaction to the unchanged statement - so they are either less concerned about the level of the currency than they were or they feel it is futile to try and turn the tide at this juncture. Either way the market has taken the perceived indifference as a green light to buy the AUD/USD. The break and close above the April 10 and previous 2014 high at 0.9461 are bullish and there really isn't any resistance of note this side of 0.9600. John.Noonan@thomsonreutesr.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower on Wednesday from yesterday's Asian session close. The US Dollar remains weak but it was the turn of the commodity currencies to shine with AUD/USD up 0.7%. Portfolio adjustments were the main theme with fund managers adjusting portfolios to favour equities over bonds. USD/AXJ continues to creep lower much to the disgust of certain Asian regional central banks. USD/KRW holds just above 1010 but immense pressure is expected on the downside today. USD/TWD continues to hone in on fresh 2014 lows while USD/IDR has become increasing volatile on election (July 9) machinations. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1011.4-1012.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1011.7. The Kospi closed down 0.16%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2460-1.2477 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2468. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2040-3.2090 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2065. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. * USD/IDR traded an 11770-11890 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11855. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12798. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.54-644 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 43.615. The PSE index closed down 0.25%. * USD/THB traded a 32.39-43 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.405. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.837-29.896 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 29.89. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1523 slightly lower than the previous 6.1528 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1970-6.2073 range; last at 6.2016. USD/CNH last at 6.2054 - range 6.2009-6.2089. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240-6.2250. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. * USD/INR traded a 60.055-60.185 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.07. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. A closer look at the equity market * The main themes for Tuesday's trading were investors/portfolio managers jumping into equities and out of bonds to kick off the second half of 2014. * European equity markets got off to a strong start in the second half after a week of sluggish closings. * The London FTSE closed up 0.9%; the German DAX gained 0.7%; the French CAC rose 0.9%; Milan soared 1.3% and the Spanish IBEX closed with a 0.8% gain. * The Dow came within a breath of hitting 17k for the first time before easing late in the session to close at 19,956 - up 129 points and 0.8% on the day. Both the Dow and S&P recorded record high closing levels. * The VIX index eased to 11.15 down from Monday's close at 11.57. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed up 0.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities didn't participate in the risk rally and most closed virtually unchanged from Monday's close. NY copper and NYMEX Crude were flat as of late in the session - while gold was down a buck at 1,326. Iron ore closed at 94.20 - up 0.4% from Monday's close at 93.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ debt markets eased slightly on Monday. * The 10-yr Spanish yield closed down 3bps at 2.64%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 2.72%. * The 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.24% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 3bps to 2.70%. * US Treasury yields jumped higher on Tuesday with the 10-yr yield closing at 2.56% - up 4bps from Monday's close. The 2-yr yield closed up 1bp to 0.46%. * The move up in Treasury yields and the strong gains on Wall Street came about despite the US ISM Mfg data coming in slightly weaker than expected. The reason for the moves was due to rotation out of bonds and into stock by portfolio managers to set up for the second half of the year. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 Jul 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 02 Jul 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 02 Jul 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 02 Jul 13:30 SG PMI

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11910 11960 11930 11910-10930 N/A USD/JPY 101.59 101.29 101.53 INR 60.42 60.40 60.22 60.22-24 N/A EUR/USD 1.3701 1.3678 1.3679 KRW 1013 1012.5 1011.9 1012.5-12.7 N/A EUR/JPY 139.13 138.70 138.89 MYR 3.2115 3.2140 3.2085 3.2065-85 N/A GBP/USD 1.7167 1.7096 1.7152 PHP 43.62 43.63 43.61 43.61-63 N/A USD/CAD 1.0678 1.0631 1.0631 TWD 29.89 29.90 29.86 29.86-88 N/A AUD/USD 0.9505 0.9414 0.9496 CNY 1-mth 6.1615 6.1600 6.1595-05 NZD/USD 0.8791 0.8750 0.8775 CNY 9-mth 6.2090 6.2075 6.2070-85 USD/SGD 1.2477 1.2453 1.2459 CNY 1-yr 6.2255 6.2220 6.2225-45 USD/THB 32.43 32.39 32.39 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16956 +129 +0.77 10-year 2.57% 2.53% S&P 500 1973 +13 +0.67 2-year 0.47% 0.46% NASDAQ 4459 +51 +1.15 30-year 3.40% 3.36% FTSE 6803 +59 +0.88 Spot Gold($) 1325.90 1327.10 DAX 9902 +69 +0.70 Nymex 105.34 105.37 Nikkei 15326 +164 +1.08 Brent 112.01 112.23

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)