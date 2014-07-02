SYDNEY, July 3 (IFR) -
Headlines from Wednesday Night
* Fed's Yellen says monetary policy not best tool to promote finc'l stability,
macro-pru policies should be main line of defense for finc'l stability,
risk-taking in corp bonds/leveraged lending could cause future problems
* Fed's Yellen says US monetary policy is not beggar-thy-neighbor, will try to
communicate monetary policy in an understandable way to avoid surprises, but
spillovers unavoidable
* BOE's Haldane: Level of GDP is more important than rate of growth for rate
hike decision, there is a chance we are over-estimating long run wage and price
pressures in Europe
* China Premier Li says China operating w/in reasonable range, from '14 getting
harder to finance firms in the real economy
* US ADP National Employment Jun 281.0k, f/c 200k, 179k-prev
* US ISM-New York Index Jun 635.3, 630.1
* US Durables Ex-Def, R MM May 0.7%, 0.6%-prev
* US Durable Goods, R MM May -0.9%, -1%-prev
* US Factory Orders MM May -0.5%, f/c -0.3%, 0.8%-prev
* Industrial Output MM May -0.6%, f/c -0.55%, -0.3%-prev
* Industrial Output YY May -3.2%, f/c -3.2%, -5.8%-prev
* China FX Regulator: Banks allowed setting USD/Yuan FX Rate Based on Mkt
Demand
* China FX Regulator says to Scrap Controls on USD/Yuan Exchange Rate for Banks
when they Deal with Clients
* China FX Regulator Says New Rule Effective Today
* UK Jun N/wide house px 11.8% y/y vs 11.1% prev, 11.2% exp
* UK Jun Cons PMI 62.6 vs 60.0 prtev, 59.5 exp
* EZ May Prod Px -1.0% y/y vs -1.2% prev, -1.0% exp
Themes from Wednesday
* The main themes impacting asset markets on Wednesday were much stronger than
expected US ADP payroll data sending US Treasury yields higher and a bid tone
for the US dollar - and strong economic data out of the UK that resulted in a
hawkish turn in BOE expectations and a broadly stronger GBP.
* The market also took note of comments made by Fed chair Yellen at an IMF event
- where she said that the Fed doesn't yet need to deviate from its primary focus
of price stability and maximum employment, but warned that pockets of increased
risk taking across the financial system" may require a "more robust
macro-prudential approach".
* The very strong ADP jobs report raised hopes of a better US non-farm payroll
report to be released later today (Thursday). The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved
higher on the strong ADP data - trading as high as 2.63% - up from Tuesday's
close at 2.56% and the intraday low at 2.54%. Late in the session the 10-yr US
Treasury yield was settled around 2.62%.
* The metals market and copper in particular took great heart from the strong
ADP jobs data coming one day after solid China PMI data. Lon Copper surged to a
4-month closing high at 7125 - gaining 1.5% on the day. NY Copper was up 1.75%.
* The fading Iraq concerns helped push NYMEX Crude down 1.0% - while gold was
steady around 1,326 and iron ore rose 0.5% to 94.70.
* Wall Street received only a modest lift from the strong ADP jobs data, but it
was enough to propel the Dow and S&P to fresh all-time closing higher.
* The Dow closed and S&P closed up a tiny 0.1%. Volumes were low - as investors
will want to see the entire US non-farm payroll report before committing too
much to the latest phase of the rally.
* The move up in US Treasury yields supported the USD against most currencies
(GBP the exception), but the gains against most currencies were relatively
modest, as the market doesn't want to get carried away ahead of the US non-farm
payroll data.
* GBP was the best performing currency on Wednesday - trading as high as 1.7180
after hotter than expected UK housing data and stronger than expected UK
construction PMI. GBP closed at 1.7167 up 0.1% from Tuesday's close at 1.7152.
* USD/JPY traded with a firm tone due to the higher US yields and closed at
101.76 - up 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 101.53.
* EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3641 due to the better US ADP data and heavy EUR/GBP
selling - before drifting back to close at 1.3659 - down 0.2%.
* AUD/USD was by far the worst performing currency after being the star
performer on Tuesday. AUD bulls were rocked by the huge miss on the AUS trade
data that could result in a very weak Q2 AUS GDP outcome. The rise in copper and
iron ore may have cushioned the AUD fall a bit.
* AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9429 and closed at 0.9444 - down 0.55% on the day.
* The US dollar index closed at 79.93 up 0.15% from Tuesday's close at 79.81.
Wrap-up
The strong ADP payroll data will surely raise expectations that the key US
non-farm payroll later today will be a strong number. If the US jobs report does
show robust growth in jobs, but subdued hourly earnings - risk assets will jump
higher while the USD might not benefit as the Fed will not change their
relatively dovish course unless they see wage pressures building. On the other
hand strong US jobs growth and a strong rise in hourly earnings may elevate
concerns the Fed might have to become more hawkish - which could spook Wall
Street investors while pushing the US dollar broadly higher. That is probably
why the reaction to the ADP data was relatively muted. Simply put - the devil
will be in the US non-farm payroll details.
USD/JPY should trade with a bid tone today, as the higher UST yields should
encourage Japanese buying and the move up overnight in USD/JPY should support
the Nikkei.
The AUD will take centre stage again today after the whipsaw price action caused
by the unchanged RBA statement on Tuesday and the shock miss to the downside in
the Aus Trade data yesterday. Today Aus Retail Sales for May will be released
with the market looking for flat. A negative miss could see more AUD/USD long
unwinding and a move below 0.9415 would bean that all of the longs taken after
the RBA statement on Tuesday will be under water. On the other hand a stronger
than expected Aus Retail Sales could see the AUD/USD attractive again given the
buoyant tone in risk assets and copper in particular - along with the lure of
the carry trade in the current, low volatility environment. Aus Building
Approvals will also be released today, but that tends to be a volatile series.
Just before the release of the Aus data - RBA governor Stevens speaks at the
Australian Conferences of Economists. It is unlikely Stevens will say anything
too different from what was conveyed in Tuesday's RBA statement, but there is a
risk he will use stronger language in describing the RBA's dislike of the
surprisingly strong AUD. EUR/USD should be quiet ahead of the ECB meeting later
today - even though that may end up being a non-event as the ECB emphasizes they
are in "wait and see" mode. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
* USD/AXJ traded flat to slightly higher overnight with strong ADP data the star
turn forcing US Treasury yields sharply higher. ADP came in at 281k much higher
than the 205k forecast. Currencies saw only a limited reaction while stocks on
Wall Street weren't interested. On regional matters CNY NDFs had a sharp push to
the right after SAFE announced that banks will be able to set their own exchange
rates for USD/CNY trades with clients - a further step to relax controls to make
the currency more market driven. Reuters reported one trader saying this was a
complete liberalization of the over-the-counter deals based on market demand.
* USD/KRW traded a moderate 1009-1011.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at
1009.2 The Kospi closed down 0.8%.
* USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2453-1.2468 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at
1.2462. The Straits Times closed up 0.65%.
* USD/MYR traded a 3.2025-3.2065 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2050. The
KLSE index closed up 0.4%.
* USD/IDR traded an 11835-11930 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11905. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11854. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.5%.
* USD/PHP traded a 43.56-66 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.585. The PSE
index closed down 0.35%.
* USD/THB traded a 32.365-41 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.375. The Set
closed up 0.4%.
* USD/TWD traded a 29.848-29.867 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.85. The
Taiex closed up 0.45%.
* USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1549 slightly higher than the
previous 6.1523 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2060-6.2136 range; last at
6.2106. USD/CNH last at 6.2120 - range 6.2039-6.2135. The 1-yr NDF was last
quoted in Asia at 6.2290-6.2300. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%.
* USD/INR traded a 59.62-60.095 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 59.675. The
Sensex index closed up 1.2%.
A closer look at the equity market
* European equity markets were mixed to modestly higher on Wednesday, as
investors wait for the ECB meeting and US non-farm payrolls.
* The London FTSE rose 0.2%; the German DAX eked out a 0.1% gain; the French CAC
fell 0.4%; Milan rose 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed with a tine 0.1% rise.
A closer look at the commodity market
A closer look at the fixed interest market
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
03 Jul 01:00 AU RBA Governor Glen Stevens speaks
03 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI
03 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals*
03 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals*
03 Jul 01:30 AU Retail Sales MM*
03 Jul 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI*
03 Jul 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx*
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11965 11985 11960 11970-10990 N/A USD/JPY 101.84 101.40 101.76
INR 59.96 59.92 59.76 59.82-85 N/A EUR/USD 1.3683 1.3641 1.3659
KRW 1009 1011.5 1008.8 1011.2-11.7 N/A EUR/JPY 139.03 138.55 138.99
MYR 3.2085 3.2090 3.2045 3.2070-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.7180 1.7141 1.7167
PHP 43.62 43.67 43.62 43.66-69 N/A USD/CAD 1.0671 1.0627 1.0665
TWD 29.86 29.88 29.86 29.87-89 N/A AUD/USD 0.9499 0.9429 0.9444
CNY 1-mth 6.1750 6.1635 6.1720-35 NZD/USD 0.8775 0.8747 0.8772
CNY 6-mth 6.2120 6.2000 6.2110-30 USD/SGD 1.2477 1.2453 1.2475
CNY 1-yr 6.2365 6.2290 6.2410-30 USD/THB 32.41 32.365 32.37
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16976 +20 +0.12 10-year 2.63% 2.57%
S&P 500 1975 +1 +0.07 2-year 0.49% 0.47%
NASDAQ 4458 -1 -0.01 30-year 3.46% 3.40%
FTSE 6816 +13 +0.19 Spot Gold($) 1326.80 1325.90
DAX 9911 +9 +0.09 Nymex 104.24 105.34
Nikkei 15370 +44 +0.29 Brent 111.02 112.01
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)