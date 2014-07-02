SYDNEY, July 3 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Yellen says monetary policy not best tool to promote finc'l stability, macro-pru policies should be main line of defense for finc'l stability, risk-taking in corp bonds/leveraged lending could cause future problems * Fed's Yellen says US monetary policy is not beggar-thy-neighbor, will try to communicate monetary policy in an understandable way to avoid surprises, but spillovers unavoidable * BOE's Haldane: Level of GDP is more important than rate of growth for rate hike decision, there is a chance we are over-estimating long run wage and price pressures in Europe * China Premier Li says China operating w/in reasonable range, from '14 getting harder to finance firms in the real economy * US ADP National Employment Jun 281.0k, f/c 200k, 179k-prev * US ISM-New York Index Jun 635.3, 630.1 * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM May 0.7%, 0.6%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM May -0.9%, -1%-prev * US Factory Orders MM May -0.5%, f/c -0.3%, 0.8%-prev * Industrial Output MM May -0.6%, f/c -0.55%, -0.3%-prev * Industrial Output YY May -3.2%, f/c -3.2%, -5.8%-prev * China FX Regulator: Banks allowed setting USD/Yuan FX Rate Based on Mkt Demand * China FX Regulator says to Scrap Controls on USD/Yuan Exchange Rate for Banks when they Deal with Clients * China FX Regulator Says New Rule Effective Today * UK Jun N/wide house px 11.8% y/y vs 11.1% prev, 11.2% exp * UK Jun Cons PMI 62.6 vs 60.0 prtev, 59.5 exp * EZ May Prod Px -1.0% y/y vs -1.2% prev, -1.0% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes impacting asset markets on Wednesday were much stronger than expected US ADP payroll data sending US Treasury yields higher and a bid tone for the US dollar - and strong economic data out of the UK that resulted in a hawkish turn in BOE expectations and a broadly stronger GBP. * The market also took note of comments made by Fed chair Yellen at an IMF event - where she said that the Fed doesn't yet need to deviate from its primary focus of price stability and maximum employment, but warned that pockets of increased risk taking across the financial system" may require a "more robust macro-prudential approach". * The very strong ADP jobs report raised hopes of a better US non-farm payroll report to be released later today (Thursday). The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved higher on the strong ADP data - trading as high as 2.63% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.56% and the intraday low at 2.54%. Late in the session the 10-yr US Treasury yield was settled around 2.62%. * The metals market and copper in particular took great heart from the strong ADP jobs data coming one day after solid China PMI data. Lon Copper surged to a 4-month closing high at 7125 - gaining 1.5% on the day. NY Copper was up 1.75%. * The fading Iraq concerns helped push NYMEX Crude down 1.0% - while gold was steady around 1,326 and iron ore rose 0.5% to 94.70. * Wall Street received only a modest lift from the strong ADP jobs data, but it was enough to propel the Dow and S&P to fresh all-time closing higher. * The Dow closed and S&P closed up a tiny 0.1%. Volumes were low - as investors will want to see the entire US non-farm payroll report before committing too much to the latest phase of the rally. * The move up in US Treasury yields supported the USD against most currencies (GBP the exception), but the gains against most currencies were relatively modest, as the market doesn't want to get carried away ahead of the US non-farm payroll data. * GBP was the best performing currency on Wednesday - trading as high as 1.7180 after hotter than expected UK housing data and stronger than expected UK construction PMI. GBP closed at 1.7167 up 0.1% from Tuesday's close at 1.7152. * USD/JPY traded with a firm tone due to the higher US yields and closed at 101.76 - up 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 101.53. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3641 due to the better US ADP data and heavy EUR/GBP selling - before drifting back to close at 1.3659 - down 0.2%. * AUD/USD was by far the worst performing currency after being the star performer on Tuesday. AUD bulls were rocked by the huge miss on the AUS trade data that could result in a very weak Q2 AUS GDP outcome. The rise in copper and iron ore may have cushioned the AUD fall a bit. * AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9429 and closed at 0.9444 - down 0.55% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 79.93 up 0.15% from Tuesday's close at 79.81. Wrap-up The strong ADP payroll data will surely raise expectations that the key US non-farm payroll later today will be a strong number. If the US jobs report does show robust growth in jobs, but subdued hourly earnings - risk assets will jump higher while the USD might not benefit as the Fed will not change their relatively dovish course unless they see wage pressures building. On the other hand strong US jobs growth and a strong rise in hourly earnings may elevate concerns the Fed might have to become more hawkish - which could spook Wall Street investors while pushing the US dollar broadly higher. That is probably why the reaction to the ADP data was relatively muted. Simply put - the devil will be in the US non-farm payroll details.

USD/JPY should trade with a bid tone today, as the higher UST yields should encourage Japanese buying and the move up overnight in USD/JPY should support the Nikkei.

The AUD will take centre stage again today after the whipsaw price action caused by the unchanged RBA statement on Tuesday and the shock miss to the downside in the Aus Trade data yesterday. Today Aus Retail Sales for May will be released with the market looking for flat. A negative miss could see more AUD/USD long unwinding and a move below 0.9415 would bean that all of the longs taken after the RBA statement on Tuesday will be under water. On the other hand a stronger than expected Aus Retail Sales could see the AUD/USD attractive again given the buoyant tone in risk assets and copper in particular - along with the lure of the carry trade in the current, low volatility environment. Aus Building Approvals will also be released today, but that tends to be a volatile series. Just before the release of the Aus data - RBA governor Stevens speaks at the Australian Conferences of Economists. It is unlikely Stevens will say anything too different from what was conveyed in Tuesday's RBA statement, but there is a risk he will use stronger language in describing the RBA's dislike of the surprisingly strong AUD. EUR/USD should be quiet ahead of the ECB meeting later today - even though that may end up being a non-event as the ECB emphasizes they are in "wait and see" mode. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ traded flat to slightly higher overnight with strong ADP data the star turn forcing US Treasury yields sharply higher. ADP came in at 281k much higher than the 205k forecast. Currencies saw only a limited reaction while stocks on Wall Street weren't interested. On regional matters CNY NDFs had a sharp push to the right after SAFE announced that banks will be able to set their own exchange rates for USD/CNY trades with clients - a further step to relax controls to make the currency more market driven. Reuters reported one trader saying this was a complete liberalization of the over-the-counter deals based on market demand. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1009-1011.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1009.2 The Kospi closed down 0.8%. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2453-1.2468 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2462. The Straits Times closed up 0.65%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2025-3.2065 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2050. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. * USD/IDR traded an 11835-11930 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11905. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11854. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. * USD/PHP traded a 43.56-66 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 43.585. The PSE index closed down 0.35%. * USD/THB traded a 32.365-41 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.375. The Set closed up 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.848-29.867 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 29.85. The Taiex closed up 0.45%. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1549 slightly higher than the previous 6.1523 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2060-6.2136 range; last at 6.2106. USD/CNH last at 6.2120 - range 6.2039-6.2135. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2290-6.2300. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%. * USD/INR traded a 59.62-60.095 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 59.675. The Sensex index closed up 1.2%.

A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed to modestly higher on Wednesday, as investors wait for the ECB meeting and US non-farm payrolls. * The London FTSE rose 0.2%; the German DAX eked out a 0.1% gain; the French CAC fell 0.4%; Milan rose 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed with a tine 0.1% rise. * Wall Street received only a modest lift from the strong ADP jobs data, but it was enough to propel the Dow and S&P to fresh all-time closing higher. * The Dow closed and S&P closed up a tiny 0.1%. Volumes were low - as investors will want to see the entire US non-farm payroll report before committing too much to the latest phase of the rally. * The VIX index closed at 10.82 down from Tuesday's close at 11.15. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.16%. A closer look at the commodity market * The metals market and copper in particular took great heart from the strong ADP jobs data coming one day after solid China PMI data. Lon Copper surged to a 4-month closing high at 7125 - gaining 1.5% on the day. NY Copper was up 1.75% late in the US session. * The fading Iraq concerns helped push NYMEX Crude down 1.0% - while gold was steady around 1,326 and iron ore rose 0.5% to 94.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ yields jumped higher on Wednesday, as the market sold Spanish and Italian bond yields ahead of the ECB meeting in thin markets. * The 10-yr Spanish rose 6bps to 2.70%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 8bps to 2.80%. The 10-yr German bund yield jumped 4bps to 1.28% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 5bps to 2.75%. * The very strong ADP jobs report raised hopes of a better US non-farm payroll report to be released later today (Thursday). The 10-year US Treasury yield moved higher on the strong ADP data - trading as high as 2.63% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.56% and the intraday low at 2.54%. Late in the session the 10-year US Treasury yield was settled around 2.62%. The 2-year US Treasury yield closed at 0.48% up from Tuesday's close at 0.46%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 03 Jul 01:00 AU RBA Governor Glen Stevens speaks 03 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 03 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals* 03 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals* 03 Jul 01:30 AU Retail Sales MM* 03 Jul 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI* 03 Jul 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx*

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11965 11985 11960 11970-10990 N/A USD/JPY 101.84 101.40 101.76 INR 59.96 59.92 59.76 59.82-85 N/A EUR/USD 1.3683 1.3641 1.3659 KRW 1009 1011.5 1008.8 1011.2-11.7 N/A EUR/JPY 139.03 138.55 138.99 MYR 3.2085 3.2090 3.2045 3.2070-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.7180 1.7141 1.7167 PHP 43.62 43.67 43.62 43.66-69 N/A USD/CAD 1.0671 1.0627 1.0665 TWD 29.86 29.88 29.86 29.87-89 N/A AUD/USD 0.9499 0.9429 0.9444 CNY 1-mth 6.1750 6.1635 6.1720-35 NZD/USD 0.8775 0.8747 0.8772 CNY 6-mth 6.2120 6.2000 6.2110-30 USD/SGD 1.2477 1.2453 1.2475 CNY 1-yr 6.2365 6.2290 6.2410-30 USD/THB 32.41 32.365 32.37 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16976 +20 +0.12 10-year 2.63% 2.57% S&P 500 1975 +1 +0.07 2-year 0.49% 0.47% NASDAQ 4458 -1 -0.01 30-year 3.46% 3.40% FTSE 6816 +13 +0.19 Spot Gold($) 1326.80 1325.90 DAX 9911 +9 +0.09 Nymex 104.24 105.34 Nikkei 15370 +44 +0.29 Brent 111.02 112.01

